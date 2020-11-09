At a multiple in line with its competitor, ONEW should be trading at $26 per share.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is an underfollowed, microcap stock that is on an impressive growth trajectory. The company is one of the leading recreational boat retailers in the U.S. with 63 stores comprising of 21 dealer groups in 11 states. Stores are located in attractive markets with market-leading positions by sales volume in 12 out of the 17 markets in which they operate.

ONEW was formed through a combination of two businesses: Singleton Assets and Legendary Marine and IPO'd in February 2020 at a price of $12 per share. Management has "skin in the game" with insiders owning approximately 15.7% of the common stock and 32.8% of the voting power. ONEW is led by founder Austin Singleton, who is a second-generation boat dealer with 32 years of industry experience.

Since the combination of Singleton Assets and Legendary Marine, the company has completed 17 acquisitions, adding 40 stores to its portfolio. However, despite its size, ONEW only accounts for 2% of total industry sales. The boat dealership market remains very fragmented, with approximately 4,300 stores nationwide.

A fragmented market creates an opportunity for ONEW to keep growing through acquisitions while growing ancillary revenue that should be less cyclical and higher margin (for example providing maintenance services).

From a valuation point of view, the company is trading at 5.7x forward earnings with analysts expecting $3.35 in EPS for fiscal '21. For comparison, close competitor MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) trades at 8.4x forward earnings. At a multiple in line with its competitor, ONEW should be trading at $26 per share or 37% higher from recent levels.

Low valuation multiples could be an indicator of the market's skepticism towards sustainable sales levels, after all, the industry is having a record-breaking year. How the industry performs in the coming years would depend upon the long-term effects of the pandemic on the travel and leisure industry, interest rates, and levels of discretionary income. It is too early to tell how the pandemic has changed consumer behavior, however, with still no solution to the pandemic, "staycation" trends could remain solid, benefitting ONEW as more families turn to boating as a safe way to spend quality time. With ONEW trading at a very low valuation, pessimism should be priced in. Strong performance by the company in the coming quarters should dissipate fears, allowing ONEW to trade at a higher multiple.

ONEW should report strong Q4 numbers

If history is any indication, then we believe ONEW should report strong Q4 numbers in the coming weeks. We based this assumption on the recent performance reported by MarineMax, which saw Q4 revenue growth of 29.4% compared to its prior-year period.

However, we believe ONEW could report fourth-quarter results ahead of the industry. During Q3, ONEW outperformed MarineMax, with sales growth of 49% year over year compared to revenue growth of 30% for MarineMax during the same quarter. ONEW also posted better same-store sales than MarineMax in Q3, with a growth of 44% compared to 37%, respectively. Better outperformance by ONEW translated to market share gains:

Focusing on growing all aspects of the business has helped us to outperform our competitors and gain market share in what has been an unprecedented operating environment. - Q3 call

The relative outperformance of ONEW could be attributable to the average selling unit of approximately $100,000 for its boats compared to $200,000 for MarineMax, which targets the high-end of the market. Since demand was driven by first-time boat buyers, inexperience might have been a factor influencing the purchase decision and price paid. That said, once the customer gains experience and decides to upgrade to larger boats, ONEW can also fulfill that demand.

Growth through acquisitions

M&A is the main growth driver for the industry. With the market still very fragmented, it has plenty of reinvestment opportunities to compound shareholder value. In this case, since the company is still early in its growth trajectory, retaining 100% of earnings is the right choice by management.

In a recent filing, the company outlays its acquisition strategy highlighting important points. Management notes that 100% of its acquisitions to date have been sourced from inbound inquiries, with less than 50% of the inbound leads meeting certain criteria. The company also discloses paying approximately 4x EBITDA on a TTM basis for these dealer groups. Knowing the fact that 100% of acquisitions have come from inbound leads should indicate the unwillingness of management to pursue value-destructive acquisitions by overpaying for assets, especially as growth comes mainly through M&A. Additionally, unlike competitor MarineMax, ONEW keeps the brand name and management team of the acquired assets in order to keep the years of goodwill and customer relationship a certain dealer might have developed through the years. After an acquisition, ONEW implements its IT platform with full integration in approximately 45 days and begins a targeted marketing campaign using the extensive database from previous acquisitions and customer transactions. After an acquisition and cost synergies, EBITDA acquisition multiples are expected to drop to 2x due to better efficiencies.

Strong industry tailwinds have cleared a path for more acquisitions in the coming years, with ONEW targeting the completion of four to eight acquisitions, adding approximately $100 million to $200 million to its top line in the next 24 months.

Growth in ancillary revenue to improve margins

The acquisition strategy of ONEW should also create higher incremental revenues from cross-selling opportunities in ancillary services (ex. Financial & Insurance, Parts & Services), however, these services are higher margin and a significant contributor to gross profit. For example, while new and pre-owned boat sales accounted for 88% of total sales in fiscal 2019, ancillary revenue (12% of total sales) contributed to 31% of total gross profits. Parts and maintenance accounted for 9% of total sales while finance & insurance 3% of total sales.

Increasing the percentage of maintenance revenues to total sales should also provide the company with less cyclical sales, giving it more predictability in operating results:

As with so many, we believe these new customers will return to the dealership for annual maintenance and to purchase new parts and accessories on a regular ongoing basis. - Q3 call

The company wants to capitalize on the higher-margin side of the business by opening two service only locations.

As more boats are sold, the service market should increase alongside. From 2010 to 2019, new powerboat sales in the U.S increased at an average annual growth rate of 13%. The evolution of boat technology is also a potential tailwind in the coming years, as there could be more demand for replacement parts.

The Bottom Line

Low valuation multiples usually imply market headwinds, as the market is unwilling to pay for a business that could lack growth. These expectations are reflected in the current stock price.

In the case of ONEW, we believe the cyclicality of the business is already priced-in. The company has plenty of runway opportunities to consolidate the market which should sustain growth on a mid- to long-term basis. If ONEW shows the market that growth is sustainable, it is not unreasonable to expect the market to re-rate the company at least in line with MarineMax, which trades at a 45% premium, despite the fact that ONEW has been growing at a faster rate. At 8x earnings, ONEW should trade at approximately $26 per share.

While the pandemic has affected a lot of sectors, ONEW has benefited from the shift in discretionary spending towards recreational activities. We believe the company could continue to benefit from the low-interest-rate environment and to a lesser extent the fear of travel and crowded places. Boating offers them a safe way to spend quality time.

We believe ONEW deserves a speculative buy position given the cheapness of the stock. That said, risks are still high. With the U.S. entering the winter months, the environment is highly uncertain around the pandemic. Increased cases could lead to another round of lockdowns which would affect retail sales and manufacturing production. Investors should position size accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.