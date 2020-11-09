Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's (ELAN) CEO Jeff Simmons On Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference November 9, 2020 3:20 PM ET

Erin Wright

[00:00:10] Ok, great, thanks. This is Aaron, right, a cover Lifesciences Tools Diagnostics at Credit Suisse and I welcome you to our Twenty twenty health care conference for obviously in virtual format this year, which is a little interesting, but feel free to ask questions via email. You can e-mail me and Aaron right at Credit Suisse dot com or Credit Suisse dot com, if you'd like to if you'd like me to follow up with any set of questions with company. And after after the meetings today, we are hosting a little debrief and cocktail hour with a device that makes a myself. If you would like to have a link to that, maybe my French bulldog will come along for any sort of beverages. But she's our team mascot here. But on that topic, I don't want to waste any more time. But I do want to introduce A - Jeff Simmons, the president and CEO of Elanco and Elango Animal Health. And thank you for joining us. Jeff, I think you wanted to kick it off with a few opening remarks and then we'll and then we'll head into Q&A.

Jeff Simmons

[00:01:08] Yeah, thank you, Aaron and Credit Suisse for this opportunity. And I enjoy look look forward to the discussion. Know I want to just kick it off to give everybody a level set. Everyone is kind of got a different history with the Lanco. So again, sixty, almost sixty seven years is an animal health company. We rang the bell in September of twenty eighteen and started as a new company. And you know, it's a pretty, pretty straightforward story. Another independent animal health company out of a thousand points of margin expansion and a nice pipeline that would play out. Four things happened in the last twenty four months. An animal pandemic and African swine fever, a human pandemic. And then two consolidation's Bayer came available kind of as maybe the last major deal in the industry where we're number four, their number five and some consolidation in the distribution channel as well. So what I would say is those events I stand here twenty, twenty five months after that, and I believe we're in a very strong position, but it has been noisy. And I think, Aaron, we'll get into some of this. But I would say a few things. We're building a global leader and a really durable market, which we feel very good about. The major essentials, the fundamentals of things we've got to get right are coming together.

[00:02:20] So standing up the company where we're four months away from exiting Lilly's I.T. system and being on our own, most all the employees are going to take all their employees. We close that deal and the value drivers of that deal, more pets, more retail pet, you know, more size and scale, more international, all has played out and is actually covid is probably, you know, extenuated. The significance of that and a more more of a bigger way. So systems stand up. They're the essentials are really coming together. And as we talk about our strategy here in a minute, on pipeline margin expansion of portfolio, we feel very good about what we're about to do and pivot into twenty, twenty one on an investor conference in December to share some of the details. But, you know, there has been noise and I'm not walking away from that, accountable for that. But what what it's gotten us is into a I believe, a position of higher and greater value creation. And that's that's what it's about. And we're an execution story and we've got to execute. So with that, Aaron, thank you. You've been one of the one of the earliest students of this industry. I know. And look forward to some discussion.

Q - Erin Wright

[00:03:28] Thanks. Great. And I don't want to get too much into the minutia here, but yeah, obviously, I think bigger picture, you know. Yes. The industrial logic behind this deal and everything is you're going to emerge as a sizable animal health company, you know, with scale even greater than what you once were. But I do want to ask about just the recent quarter a little bit, just because there were several investor questions around some of the moving pieces with their contributions and stocking dynamics, I guess what were those core underlying organic growth trends for each, I guess, across both companion animal and production animal businesses for Variant Elanco, excluding some of those divestitures and moving pieces that I mentioned before and also what's kind of implied in that fourth quarter trend that you did.

Jeff Simmons

[00:04:12] Yes, if you look at third quarter, I think there's a few what I would call event driven, discrete things that were comparison. So I would start, you know, on the companion animal side, we had a large retailer back last third quarter. They give a one time big significant purchase. So that was that was a factor. We had, of course, the covid factor as well. And Bear, which we've talked some about on the Bayer business, where they had two things that drove the Bayer business, they actually had a buy ahead because of the cutover, which is common with the retailers. This is this is to be expected with large retailers and some increased actually inventory gain because of the cold it bought by. So that was Bear. And we quantified that as well. And then I think the divestitures and some of the like to light comparison. So that was Q3 on pet health. I would say, though, when you take out the divestitures and you take out this retailer. Purchase we're seeing and the underlying legacy business, Aaron, a mid single digit growth in our underlying business all the way from the end user demand even into the distributors. So that's that's that. And then on the food animal side, we had Porzel at best we used to have. And there was a likelike item in terms of a comparison there, and we had some success as well, a change in a deal with the U.S. and Europe that's not being used now and then some some covid impact that we quantified.

[00:05:39] So that's that's at a high level. What I think there's been more confusion on his Q4. Is there a softness? So, yes, there was no question two quarters out of three in the third quarter to two months in the third quarter, there was some some questions. But here, here's what I'd like to do, is just walk through very quickly what we believe are the main items in Q4 against the guidance that we gave. So some have said, hey, it's a little over one hundred million dollars. It appears to be soft, maybe a little more than that. So let me just try to walk through that. First of all, we've said between 20 and 30 million remaining covid effect. We've got about 10 million of that remaining bear inventory that will roll out, got about 30 million of divestitures that need to be calculated, 10 on the back side, 20 on the Elanco side. And then the remainder is quite significant and its discrete items. So it's a pricing program that Bayer had in the fourth quarter last year that we're not going to do. We're going to push that into next year. We want to keep keep the end of the year very clean. India, we report the topline. The deal's not closed. Excuse me. We report the bottom line at the top line and then there's some accounting Todd talked about in the call. So that's quite a significant, I would say, like the difference that that we highlighted.

Erin Wright

[00:06:57] Ok, that's helpful, and then just sticking with the fourth quarter a little bit, I know you just gave topline guidance, but how should we be thinking about conceptually the gross margin trend? You obviously have the absorption benefit in the third quarter and that won't extend into the fourth quarter. But you obviously have the better and better mix to spend a year over year basis. The margin should still improve. Is that the rates still way to think about it? And also, from an economic standpoint, what are are there other profit headwinds we should be kind of aware of in the fourth quarter?

Jeff Simmons

[00:07:26] Yeah, we haven't we haven't given guidance a lot of moving parts, but things that you need to consider is the seasonality of the better business. As we've said, over 60 percent of it's in the first half. It lessens and gets smaller as you go through the second half of the year. So Bear plays a smaller part. And in some of these comparisons that were just mentioned, I think that's a factor. And then Aaron is, you know, looking at our fourth quarter last year, there's a seasonality step down as we have more poultry, more food animal, less companion animal in the fourth quarter. So there's a natural step down sequentially from third into fourth quarter that we see. So those are things to consider. We haven't yet gotten into EPS or EBITDA with some of the moving parts. What I would highlight is we continue to see when you take out these events, mid single digit growth for legacy. Elanco, we see four to five percent for the Bayer business coming into this fourth quarter. And you know what's happening in retail, Pat, and outside of the poultry. And a few of things we'll talk about that may persist a little bit in international markets. We've seen up to this point, you know, low to mid single digit and international coming in. So that's that. I think we'll see. That is the majority a good share. This is events at the top line. And then I'd like to like comparisons. Step down a little bit on gross margin.

Erin Wright

[00:08:45] Ok, OK, that makes sense. And then for companion animal, how are the trends progressing in your view? How did they progress throughout the quarter? And do you think there was an element of pent up demand? We were obviously seeing some data points to that and it's been a little bit mixed. Also, any sort of tangible evidence of increased pet ownership as well, if you could speak to that.

Jeff Simmons

[00:09:06] Yeah, we've seen pretty consistent demand again, I would say that their business, of course, again, is front, front and loaded. I would highlight again those advance of the divestitures and Wal-Mart retailer that the purchase said. But so you kind of see that mid single digit. Yeah, we continue to see just when we look at our overall business, retail continues to grow in a significant way and we continue to have more capability and more portfolio there. Cardello and Cornelio pairing, as you and I have talked with Interceptor plus the broadest portfolio, the Perring has increased with Interceptor Plus and Cornelio and Critelli was up over 80 percent. I think that some of that is is no question know, increased demand. But again, solid mid single digit growing in the tech fli heartworm retail share and growing with Cornelio share as well.

Erin Wright

[00:10:00] Ok. And then switching to the livestock segment, some of the dynamics there. You mentioned poultry aquaculture as being kind of areas that were pressured. So does that continue to get better or improve or what are you seeing in the market right now?

Jeff Simmons

[00:10:13] Yeah, there's I really want to highlight, I think, a couple of things on the farm animal side. That is, I've talked to investors that I really want to know is first of all, as you see our future protein and health category, it's growing. It's it's been a big growth driver for us. We have a higher percentage of farm animal than some of the comparisons in our industry. We have a higher international poultry and actually salmon businesses, as well as a percentage of our overall business. So a couple of things that happened in the quarter that I think will persist to the rest of this year in a little bit to twenty. Twenty one is the salmon industry. The salmon industry has seen about a 40 percent reduction in prices. A little bit of a shock to the industry. It's an industry, as you all know, is dependent on restaurants and food service. So it's been a lingering covid effect we see is covid improves. You know, the use of our products will come back there, more premium products that are used and have high efficacy. And they want that because of the returns, performance and driving performance through help is less of a concern when the industry and the demand is down. And then international trade is mainly mid single digit markets or excuse me, midsize markets where we're seeing, you know, the Middle East, Caribbean, we've got large shares there and we're seeing that change and our mix. And then last is in cattle. So cattle, we're seeing a change in the third quarter and it was a cattle run. A little sooner, cattle arrived to the feed yard. They're usually treated with an antibiotic vaccines that that does not play to necessarily our portfolio. Once they get in the yard, then it's days on feed that impacts products. I got the flex were medicine. And again, we see that, you know, improving. But that, in fact, the third quarter, as I look into Twenty twenty, one little bit more of a Colvert impact that we've talked about and the international poultry and salmon markets will persist, we believe, the rest of this year a little bit in the next year. I think how it's going to be offset. Heir apparent is Asia's wine continues to grow. We'll be launching new products as we go into twenty, twenty one. As we've talked about, we've got three farm animal products right now that we've already introduced. And then again, I think as things improve, the economics change, our portfolio will lift. We're not really losing share as much as less usage, especially in the poultry.

Erin Wright

[00:12:37] Ok, ok, that's great. And then heading into twenty, twenty one. Since you're talking about it, I guess, can you remind us what stocking destocking dynamics we should keep in mind on the back side of the business? There was obviously a ramp up kind of with covid and the timing there on of that. And then also with your distribution changes, what we should keep in mind?

Jeff Simmons

[00:12:55] Yes, we believe going into Twenty twenty one, things will be at the levels we want. So on the Elanco side, I just want to really emphasize, as we really did not have an impact here in the third quarter, we believe we're at the right levels. We're using the key distributors, mainly in the U.S. pet health market. It's working very well as you look at a Cornelio share galloper share. So we're at the right levels, no change. And we said if there was any change at all in inventory levels, we would let let's let you know in the quarter. But right now, we feel that that strategy and that decision has worked with better operational margins, numbers and prices. And then on the Bayer side, we'll have 10 million come out this quarter that we believe is the last unwind that was purchased mainly ahead for the cutover and then any more that they've kept that we believe that's about twenty five million. That's directly related to the increased demand out there. So simply Twenty twenty one we see no no change, no effect of inventory on either one of the portfolios.

Erin Wright

[00:13:57] Ok. All right, and then in terms of the some of the competitive headwinds that you've highlighted before, 60 to 90 million in competitive headwinds in 20, 20 associated with remains an impressive decides. Is that is that still the range you're thinking about? I mean, it seems to actually play out a little bit better than maybe your expectations. But I some of that just get pushed out to Twenty twenty one hour. How should we be thinking about the timing?

Jeff Simmons

[00:14:21] Yeah, I think, as we've said, I mean, between covid and the distribution change and the competition. Yes, but I want to be very clear. We still feel very good about a business that grows competitively and in the future starting really stepping up into that. And twenty, twenty one, we believe the road to 31 percent EBITDA is definitely clear. And as possible as we look out the starting point, as you and I've talked to Aaron, has changed some and 60 percent gross margins. And we'll take a nice step into that in twenty, twenty one and hopefully a lot of this noise. There'll be some comparison challenges next year. But but actually, we think there will be good clarity going forward. I think when you look at competitive pressures, we continue to look at trifectas and romance. And the two that when we launched the IPO, we we're continuing to hold to the assumptions that we have or pressure testing against those looking at our competitors, looking at the marketplace. And then we're offsetting that with with innovation as well as our portfolio approach. And, you know, examples that we can talk about are like set asides and that competitive marketplace. We're looking at it holistically. We're looking at globally because we see the global market is especially internationally, a nice growth path for us. We see Sarastro advantage, as we've talked in China as a as a key growth driver. We see feeling as well as canine. So we introduced Allura, but we'll have another cat and feline innovation. We see that market and then we see, of course, retail beyond the vet clinic. So international feline and, you know, and the retail market. And then our portfolio, a Cornelio interceptor plus, is being very competitive in the marketplace. And then we'll innovate behind that. And as we go forward.

Erin Wright

[00:16:04] Ok, great, and since you mentioned it, the long term margin target, 16 percent gross margin, 31 percent margin, that's still intact longer term. Did you give some sort of a time frame?

Jeff Simmons

[00:16:15] Yeah, no, no, no, we have not. But I would say I want to be very clear. There is a path to that. There opens up a lot of opportunity. You saw within 60 days we pulled the first one hundred dollars million of synergies will start realizing that in the second half of next year. We tried to do that mostly in that sales organization early so we can stabilize that sales force as we get into twenty, twenty one. And then we'll look to be, you know, continuing that road of restructuring and bringing the company together. And we'll talk some about that. I won't I won't constantly point to December in our investor conference, but we will talk about the path to those those targets and what we see as the key levers to get there.

Erin Wright

[00:16:58] You're more than welcome to use this platform to pronounce anything, but you stated switching a little bit to the innovation part and I guess you stated now five new product launches per year in twenty twenty one. We know about four of them, I guess. Is it safe to assume that the fifth one is companion animal here and will that be blockbuster territory or and at peak sales?

Jeff Simmons

[00:17:22] So let me be clear. We've said at least five by the end of next year. We've got three that are in farm animal. We brought in Allura that will be in the feline market for Cady's. And, you know, look for us for the next one to be in the pet market. What I would tell you is we're looking at innovation and we'll talk some more about this next month. But we're looking at innovation holistically. What you need is, yes, we want blockbusters and I will say up to 25 products by twenty twenty four. And we'll put more of an update on that and more clarity on those next month that are at our conference. But look for us to have a constant stream, good mix between farm animal pet health. But I think the other is how much innovation growth we can account each year from that pipeline. And that's what we're going to try to put some clarity to, to have a very consistent material level of innovation growth every year. And that will that will be key. So but, yes, the fifth product we do believe will be a pet product and we'll put more clarity to to those and the markets that they're entering because they're entering significant markets. When it comes to blockbuster status. Let me be clear. We're a bigger company has got to be higher. All innovations have got to be more material, we believe. And yes, we we will when I would say in the 25 will be entering all of those big significant markets. Pachyderm, Pat Payne, Pat Parisot asides, some other pet therapy markets as well as, you know, the farm animal side, you know, looking at raised without antibiotics, environmental, some of those big those big markets.

Erin Wright

[00:18:59] Ok, OK, great. And then back to sort of your cadence of innovation. So you have the five product launches, but then will you be back to sort of your three product launches per year sort of average, or is it not going to be quite that linear on a year to year basis? I'm looking at twenty, twenty two plus.

Jeff Simmons

[00:19:18] Right. I would say that again that number will, will quantify and clarify next month. But again the twenty five products again we have some coming in from there, pretty linear fashion and a nice mix between really strong, you know, organic innovation, growth in niche markets to Blockbuster's mix throughout that time period. And again, will, I would say that there will never be a perfect science to landing three to five a year, but it is pretty consistent flow throughout that time period.

Erin Wright

[00:19:51] Ok, and then in terms of those therapeutic areas of focus, I know that on the call you didn't explicitly mention a tough Katamatite. So I did want to ask and I assume that's still on your radar screen, where do your developments stand on that front? Do you think you'll be second or third to market and with the JAK inhibitor in that category?

Jeff Simmons

[00:20:12] Hard to predict with with our industry and exposure, and I'll be very clear to all the investors, our goal is to continue to march down the line of more transparency to innovation. We know as a company we need to do that. We've done a lot more now than we did two years ago, and we'll do more over the next year. We will be in atopic dermatitis market. We will be playing in the market of appx Cuil and in other products. And we'll come to market with with a product that will, you know, have have some differences as well. We're not commenting when and I can't. Mark, am I going to be second or third? What I will say is, Will, we'll have a team will have a capability and we'll have differentiation on that product to be able to to be a market player.

Erin Wright

[00:20:57] Ok, great. And then switching to the flea, take heart from parasitosis market. And you now have various different modalities there. You have Sarastro Advantage, Cornelio Interceptor, you know, how are you leveraging now, that kind of vast portfolio and how do they compete with each other but at the same time offer this complementary sort of offering? And and how are you dividing it up between kind of the channels? Because obviously somewhere over the counter, some are more retail channel focused and some are more focused. If you could characterize how you're positioning those, those portfolios would be great.

Jeff Simmons

[00:21:31] Yeah, we you know, we've said in a real simple, easy to remember way, and we actually saw this and presented this when we first introduced there is an idea and brought the company in. The transaction forward was in the vet clinic, outside the vet clinic, in the pet, you know, ndo or outside and collar or topical. So what I want to just want to highlight to us is we believe that that market does segment a little bit that way. Also in the U.S., outside of the U.S. and canine and feline, I will tell you, the number one thing that covid showed is vets and pet owners need to be connected in a very convenient way. The number of pet owners that don't want to go to the vet clinic or now have learned they don't have to go to the vet clinic is increasing more so outside of the U.S. than in the U.S.. So I think Elanco is very well positioned to have non scripted products, collars on a lot of dogs and cats with the Sarastro being able to help enable them back to the vet. And that's, I think, are more open than ever to with telemedicine, with curbside service, with partnerships, with the Lanco and a Chewey to be able to reach pet owners. So I would tell you, the segmentation continues. We're using Beyer's digital capability to effectively create demand that the pet owner and then our capabilities to connect to the vet. But I would say look at it is, you know, a scripted, non scripted in vet outside. And then again, I really believe international US will continue to see the international market grow, maybe even more so on the retail side.

Erin Wright

[00:23:07] Ok. All right, and your expectations for in the the generic direction, how much share do you think you can realistically capture kind of in that segment? Obviously, there's going to be several generic players, but how will this launch be different, for instance, than what you saw with the Opta flex dynamic?

Jeff Simmons

[00:23:29] Yeah, we're actually you we haven't been and shared a lot on this, but I would say this was not a looking to drive generics through our pipeline. Well, we have always said from from day one, starting as a new company is generics, that they come in an acquisition will look at them or if they fill out a portfolio. So what you've got is about a one point three billion dollar injectable antibiotic market and cattle and swine ruminative line. What we're doing is we're saying, hey, we're looking at we're a market leader there now, have one of the broadest portfolios is how can we globalize that portfolio to create a full solution for four cattle owners and pig farmers as well. So that's that's our approach. Haven't gotten into, you know, this specific of that product in a country. But we are looking at it is at one point three dollars billion market that actually, Aaron, has become more attractive because, you know, cattlemen are getting away from treating respiratory disease or other things with with herd wise, but more right to the individual cow or Steyr. And that that direct therapy has actually made this a very strong market. But yet a lot of competitors, we see this as a portfolio filler to make us a leader there, then maybe one product,

Erin Wright

[00:24:51] OK? And so maybe you can also help to expand the market potentially there as well with all the other competitors, too, but also have some underlying competitive advantages in that segment, is that correct?

Jeff Simmons

[00:25:03] That could be. And I think also we look at feed additives, implant's vaccines. We look at the total health portfolio to especially the beef industry is what we can offer them holistically from the ractopamine. Coming up, Xperia all the way through to therapy. You know, we from from one side of health to the other end performance, we're we're one of the broadest coverage we're looking at in Cresta in that context as well.

Erin Wright

[00:25:32] Ok. OK, and then switching gears to Allura, you mentioned it earlier, but that's your weight loss management for Kitty and cats. How much of it, I guess, was already used somewhat off label or how are you thinking about the market opportunity there? I think you mentioned 40 million, but how can you kind of expand and grow that market where it's kind of relatively an untapped and are unmet need?

Jeff Simmons

[00:25:58] Yeah. So liquid oral solution makes a, you know, a cat owner very, very easy and convenient use safety. There's a lot of differential here. There's a compliment within Tyce that we're doing with dogs as well. So we're becoming leaders here and appetite with animals that are that are struggling with with problems. And as you know, CKD is continuing to grow. It's small originally, but when you get out in the aging cat, you start to look at 30, 40 percent. So it's a market creation archetype where we're going to go in there and really work to try to create a market similar to where, you know, Pain DERM and others have been. And it also starts to really build more efforts here with our with our feline portfolio. And again, we see that we're going to bring more technology in this in this area of cats. But again, we need to do some market creation. We're going to lean in heavy here early in the first year to begin to create awareness so that it is not just the severe conditions, but it's the early onset and really targeting the aging cat market. And then we're going to try to complement it with within types with the veterinarians as well.

Erin Wright

[00:27:10] How do you think about the monoclonal antibody opportunity? We've seen just a few couple of launches, I guess, in sort of the injectable space at the vet clinic. How is that? Do you think you can play into that resonating better with the vet clinics? And and what's your development efforts on that front, if anything?

Jeff Simmons

[00:27:29] It is an it's the next one of the other areas. And there's others that are that are included in the monoclonal antibody space. There's there's other categories, too, that are next gen. But this is definitely the next generation following the human pharmaceutical side. And what I would tell you is we're we're collaborating as well as innovating ourselves in this space. And we'll touch a little bit on areas of science that we're focusing on and where we see those that science going during errant shots presentation in December.

Erin Wright

[00:28:01] We're looking forward to that. And the OK, so overall new product launches then? I mean, you have a lot of interesting stuff, it sounds like, in the pipeline that we'll hear more about in December. I think the new product growth and most recent quarter was about three percent. But there were some moving pieces to that. And I just want to be clear, like longer term, you expect that to be a more meaningful contributor to top line growth on an annual basis and in terms of contributions from those new product launches? Right.

Jeff Simmons

[00:28:29] Yeah, I think at a very high level. And we'll put more more color to this. But the algorithm of growth for us will be innovation. And there'll be a couple buckets of that. And that'll be really attributed to stuff we're launching like these five products we're talking about that drives the dependency on those drives the need for a good first year launch being launched, ready, coming out, trying to get more global launches quicker. So that's that's you know, that's kind of the first area. Then it's these focused products, I think, Aaron. It's very important. So for us, as you know, Cornelio Interceptor plus galloper, France, Sarastro, you know that that's kind of where those new products move to. We will put extra effort with digital geographic expansion to really make sure we we exploit the full runway of those products. The goal there would be grow at or greater than Elanco growth rate. And then all that will be enabled by some geo expansion, some digital as well. And so we'll put that algorithm of growth then. Yes, the box way out on the end is some of the leakage that we talk about with a trifectas or medicine and how are we preserving defending a slowing that leakage line? Ultimately, we'll talk about that algorithm in more detail. But I would tell you that we do look at this new launch products being the lead attribute to our organic growth. And we're going to try to talk more about how much that can contribute versus, hey, do you have a blockbuster yet? Yes, we we do. But this is what we think is more important. So I think you're looking at it the right way.

Erin Wright

[00:30:01] Ok, and then I think there's an interesting dynamic here that you're trying to play into on the alternative channel front. And this is obviously a key strategic focus for you, especially post the bear transaction, I guess. Can you speak to some of the relationships now you have with the tools of the world and the Amazons of the world and how they are evolving? Are they evolving according to plan? Is it still a work in progress in terms of, you know, fine tuning those relationships and map pricing dynamics as well and how that's playing out relative to your expectations? And if you could also comment.What's your exposure now today in terms of that alternative channel?

Jeff Simmons

[00:30:36] You have the majority of the pet health business for for Bayer, as you know, outside of Claro, was was all I mean, a good share of it was now, you know, with the advantage coming out of the vet clinic primarily was mostly that. So that was about a billion dollars. So I think you could count on for alternative channel us pet. And then we had some business we've had to divest some of. It is, you know, with some of the retail. So that gives you a little bit of a sense of size. Some of the international markets, Brazil, France, it's evolving, but it's not as big. We do see it becoming bigger, especially in markets like Asia. So what I would tell you is absolutely we had a two year, three year, you know, dedicated, almost three year dedicated focus on those retailers ourselves. But I want to really highlight the organization. One of the reasons I set the commercial organization up like I did jointly runs the U.S. Pet Health, José Run U.S. Farm Animal. They're very different businesses with very different growth profiles and innovation coming. So we've we've organized the U.S. that way. Joyce has all that experience. She leads it. And then she has a vet clinic leader, Julia Low, that runs to the vet side and the Elanco side coming from Elanco. And they can't Luther actually coming from Bayer that runs retail. So dedicated people, lots of experts even on the marketing side and the corporate selling approach to them. We've sustained and led with the Bayer relationships and complemented with the Elanco. On the retail side, things are well, we're not really losing a lot of steam from Bayer. The whole goal now is to integrate the total portfolio through that and connect back to that vet clinic.

Erin Wright

[00:32:18] And I also wanted to ask, and this is a little bit bigger picture question on innovation to you as you focus more and more on that retail channel. Do you anticipate and I know Bear and Mary, for instance, shook things up in the industry when they launched over the counter clean tech products. And do you anticipate any more of those transitions going forward or does that play into your strategy at all? Or you are still focused on that prescription only medication, just given that the tools of the world, even Wal-Mart and Internet Express all have dedicated pharmacy efforts? Does it matter anymore being over the counter versus prescription only?

Jeff Simmons

[00:32:52] Yeah, we're a company that believes it has to start and end with a veterinarian. And all in all geographies and all species, we believe that. But absolutely, we also know there's a lot of pet owners that don't want a prescription or they don't want to go to the vet clinic and how can we reach them and make it easier and that maybe get them get them to the vet in a different way. Yes. Answering your question specifically, we we will continue to innovate. Started with manufacturing, believe it or not, and the plant that we have that makes own advantage to continue to innovate in this space appropriately. And we'll continue that to talk more about that as we go forward.

Erin Wright

[00:33:31] Ok, and then just update more broadly on the very integration process. What has surprised you thus far? You know, what's left for what's to come from an ERP implementation standpoint and and also associated kind of start of kind of integration costs and you know, what's going according to plan, what's not going according to plan, if you could elaborate on that.

Jeff Simmons

[00:33:55] So I think at the high level, maybe some of the soft stuff that matters a lot. I think culturally, yes, there's differences, but I think compared to maybe Novartis in 2014 and what I've seen is people that want to be in this industry, you know, they're they've defined their path and they're going to be in this industry that connects us more animals. And I like pets. I want to be in this business. I've been in a long time or livestock. And I think that draws us closer than German American bear cats, cattle. So I see actually our engagement and our cultural differences. Yes, there are some, but I believe independence in animal health is something a lot of people desire. That's number one. I think some of the you know, the value levers, as I mentioned, are there. I couldn't be happier that, you know, a year after announcing this deal and a pandemic, I think, reached Alpert's, all the fundamentals of value were there. So those are the two things. I think on the positive side, no question, the stand up is complex. We've managed it. We've got the essential things behind us. We're paying. We're in Boise. We're closing the books. We're driving things forward. But again, we are executing to IT systems. They're costly. As Todd mentioned on the call. We're a little bit over on our cost and we're estimating we could be a little bit over our cost. Why? Well, we did a lot remotely because of covid. And the second is we made a decision to pace the Cordova's in manufacturing plants to assure supply during the midst of this. So those were some of the drivers for the overage on the it cost. But as a whole, I think we're feeling very good. We're excited to get Twenty twenty behind us like a lot of people, and to feel the durability of this industry and step into twenty, twenty one as as one company.

Erin Wright

[00:35:43] You have mentioned some headcount reductions associated with some of the cost savings initiatives. It sounds like a lot of that is actually sales force that's on the ground today and some duplicative efforts on that front. I mean, how do you kind of mitigate some of some of maybe some initial disruption with any sort of sales force cuts coming forward?

Jeff Simmons

[00:36:02] Yes, I mentioned that was the primary right out of the gate decision we made. We have learned with many in over a dozen acquisitions, don't mess around with a with a sales force. You make sure that the people know who is going to be calling on who as soon as possible, even if it takes a little bit of an added cost out of the gate to to make decisions. So we did that within 60 days to create that clarity so that most importantly, for the 80, 90 percent or whatever that is in a certain market, that, no, they're staying, that they can be dedicated and focused. So I think that's we're turning that corner and we definitely will have turned that corner in twenty twenty one on the sales force side. Still a lot of other aspects of footprint that will be analyzing and making decisions on here as we go to the next phase.

Erin Wright

[00:36:49] Ok, and any implications going forward in terms of your consolidation of distribution and obviously moving to to fewer distributors? Anything we should be aware of or think about kind of heading into twenty twenty one is we lap some of those dynamics that we saw in Twenty twenty and and and how is that process and strategy going for you and how does Varrick fit into that as well.

Jeff Simmons

[00:37:12] Yeah. So, so you know, real quick, like the latter part of the. I think there was heavy direct to retailers, as I mentioned, or direct to farm animal livestock people similar to E to Elanco. So there wasn't a big difference there. It was very different relative to not using those distributors. We are analyzing different parts of the portfolio like Claro others that actually can be used in a clinic and using distributors with anything that's vet centered. And then if there's a compliment on the retail side, we're considering that, I will say those for retail or for distributors we're working with and I've been pretty close to this myself. They're superior. They're very good. We've walked away from the some of the regionals and most of the industry has as a whole, especially multinational's. I will say. Our relationship is we're optimizing. They're doing what they're very good at. We are. And we're constantly looking at markets and share a voice and things that we can modify. I think inventory and terms and all of those things are off the table. And now it's all about paying for the performance and what each capability that both of us have. I think the value is being optimized. And you saw that in the third quarter results.

Erin Wright

[00:38:26] Ok, and one last quick one, just capital deployment. Obviously, the focus is deleveraging near term. So what sort of level of debt pay down in Twenty twenty one? I think your target gross leverage of three times by twenty, twenty two. I just want to clarify?

Jeff Simmons

[00:38:39] Those numbers have changed a little bit, as you can imagine, as EBITDA has changed and the covid situation, we have our our next know deleveraging time is in August with a 500 million dollar long term loan payment then. So that's that's where we're tracking as we talked about, we delivered one hundred million last during the last quarter. And again, the whole idea of value capture and driving EBITDA. And it's pretty clear where our capital deployment is going to be here the in the short medium term.

Erin Wright

Thank you.

Jeff Simmons

Thanks, Erin.