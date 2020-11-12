PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) CEO Frank Bedu-Addo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET

With me today are Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Lauren Wood, Chief Medical Officer; and Michael King, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday afternoon, PDS Biotech issued a press release announcing financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

this conference call is being webcast through the company's website and will be archived there for future reference.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during the conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties and the company's actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of this factors, including among others, the risks related to COVID-19, the impact such a pandemic may have on the company's business operations, financial operations, and results of operations, and the company's ability to respond to the related challenges, including those noted in yesterday's press release, please refer to PDS Biotech's SEC filings.

Investors, potential investors, and other listeners are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, November 12, 2020.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo. Frank?

Frank Bedu-Addo

Thank you, Deanne and thank you all for joining us this morning. During the third quarter, the PDS Biotech management team has advanced numerous key initiatives, supporting continued development of our Versamune platform based products. We continue to progress our oncology and infectious disease programs, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On our second quarter call, we discussed several key objectives that we were seeking to accomplish by the end of 2020. This included initiation of two PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials, VERSATILE 002 in which PDS Biotech's lead immunotherapy, PDS0101 is combined with Merck’s blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda. And secondly, another PDS0101 study led by Dr. Ann Klopp at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. We also projected continued progression of our infectious disease programs, specifically in COVID-19 and universal flu.

A quick summary of our progress since our last quarterly report includes six key topics. First, the recently announced initiations of the second and third Phase 2 clinical trials of PDS0101, the VERSATILE 002 trial in first line recurrent or metastatic, HPV16-positive head and neck cancers, and also the MD Anderson-led trial evaluating PDS0101 in combination with standard of care, chemo radiation in localized advanced cervical cancer.

Second, the NCI-led Phase 2 trial, which is the first and furthers progress Phase 2 trial is evaluating a triple combination of PDS0101 with two of EMD Serono's cutting edge clinical stage immunotherapies in advanced HPV associated cancers. In this trial, the safety benchmark has been successfully achieved. And recruitment of the first eight patients also completed. The results from the first eight patients will determine the initial efficacy assessment.

Third, progression of pre-clinical studies by PDS Biotech and the National Cancer Institute for our pipeline product PDS0103, the PDS0103 immunotherapy combines the utility of the Versamune platform with novel and proprietary highly immunogenic peptides, derived from the cancer associated protein known, as Mucin 1 or MUC1. MUC1 is highly expressed in several types of cancer and has been shown to be associated with drug resistance and poor disease prognosis in breast, colorectal, lung and ovarian cancers, for which PDS0103 is being developed.

Fourth, this past Friday, November 6, Farmacore and the Brazilian Regulatory Agency, ANVISA agreed on IND requirements to initiate clinical trials of PDS0203 in Brazil, in collaboration with PDS Biotech and this is the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifth, pre-clinical development of PDS Biotech's Universal Flu Vaccine, PDS0202 was initiated.

And finally, the successful raise of approximately $19 million via public offering, which we closed in August, in which we expect to provide approximately two years of working capital from that point.

I will start with our oncology pipeline. I would like to provide a bit more detail about recent advancements in our oncology pipeline.

As of today, there are three ongoing Phase 2 trials of PDS0101, all of which have been developed through partnerships with world renowned leaders in the oncology field, including Merck, the National Cancer Institute or NCI, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The National Cancer Institute and MD Anderson trials are investigator initiated. As a reminder, PDS Biotech retains 100% ownership of PDS0101 and all other Versamune based compounds. We have taken advantage of Versamune platforms unique combination of safety and potency, as demonstrated in our Phase 1 trial to pursue our strategy of combining PDS0101 with standard of care in two of the three ongoing Phase 2 trials to deliver higher quality therapeutic options and outcomes to cancer patients. It is noteworthy that the VERSATILE 002, one of the two combination studies with standard of care is addressing first line treatment of recurrent or metastatic disease.

The third PDS0101 combination trial, The National Cancer Institute led triple combination is based on the NCI’s independent demonstration and publication of powerful anti-cancer effects in preclinical studies.

If this preclinical data is successfully confirmed in the ongoing Phase 2 trial, this triple combination could form the basis of a unique platform providing improved cancer treatments across multiple cancers.

VERSATILE 002, on Monday, November 9, we announced the initiation of our VERSATILE 002 clinical trial. As a reminder, VERSATILE 002 is a multi-center, open label, single-arm, non-randomized trial of approximately 100 patients.

The study has evaluating the combination of our adverse immune-based PDS0101 with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab also known as Keytruda for first line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.

Our partner Merck will be providing drug and PDS Biotech is fully responsible for the day-to-day management of the study. We have previously delayed the initiation of VERSATILE 002 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical trial operations. And after careful consideration in collaboration with Merck, and the chosen clinical sites, we determined that it was safe to proceed with the trial.

We believe that the combination of PDS0101 and Keytruda as the first line therapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer has tremendous potential to provide significantly improved clinical benefits to patients compared to treatment with Keytruda alone.

This means that patients, whose cancer has returned or spread following initial treatment, will be able to avoid chemotherapy and take this combination of two immunotherapy drugs, an approach that maybe very appealing to patients.

We're hopeful that enrolling patients with more functional immune systems that have not been compromised by extensive chemotherapy may allow for improved efficacy of the combination.

Now moving on to our investigator initiated trials. In addition to VERSATILE 002, we also have to ongoing investigator initiated Phase 2 trials. The furthest progress of these two PDS0101 trial is the National Cancer Institute led Phase 2 trial, evaluating a novel triple combination of PDS0101 with two other clinical stage immunotherapies.

M7824, a first-in-class bi-functional checkpoint inhibitor and NHS-IL 12, an antibody conjugated cytokines, designed to facilitate entry of the cytokine IL12 into tumors, to enhance local T-cell responses. This novel combination is being studied in patients with several types of advanced HPV associated cancers.

Any patient with an advanced HPV associated cancer, including anal, cervical, head and neck, penile or vaginal, vulvar, squamous cell, rectal, lung and esophageal cancers who have failed prior first line treatment is eligible to enroll in this trial.

On October 26, we announced the initiation of an MD Anderson led Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 in combination with standard of care chemoradiotherapy, or CRT, for treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer. This study will investigate the safety and preliminary efficacy outcomes of this combination. Dr. Wood will provide additional details about our ongoing clinical trials shortly.

Our clinical development strategy of combining PDS0101 with standard of care treatment is designed to mitigate risk in our proof of concept Phase 2 trials. It is also designed to demonstrate the potential for significantly enhanced clinical benefit to patients over the current standard of care without compounding toxicity. If we do achieve this goal, we believe that we will have a clear path towards commercialization of PDS0101.

After initial commercial approval, our strategy of combining PDS0101 with standard of care, also positions us for rapid market penetration and expansion. As some of you may already know, the HPV cancer market is very large and expected to remain robust for the next several decades, despite the use of preventive HPV vaccines, first introduced in 2006.

There are currently about 43,000 new incidences of these cancers every year in the United States alone.

HPV associated head and neck cancer has been described as a silent epidemic due to the rapidly increasing incidence of this cancer. Anal cancer incidence has also been steadily increasing. For both investigator initiated trials combined, our financial responsibility is limited to approximately $1 million, plus an obligation to supply PDS0101.

Now moving on to our pipeline and PDS0103. In April, we announced the expansion of our Cooperative Research and Development Agreements, or CRADA, with the National Cancer Institute to include studies of PDS0103. PDS0103 combines Versamune with novel proprietary peptides derived from the cancer associated protein known as MUC1. These novel proprietary and highly immunogenic peptides were developed by the Laboratory of tumor immunology and biology at the National Cancer Institute.

MUC1 is expressed in a wide range of tumor types, including four cancers of interest to PDS Biotech, breast, colorectal, lung and ovarian cancers.

Expression of MUC1 is often associated with poor disease prognosis due in part to drug resistance. In preclinical studies, and similar to PDS101, PDS103 demonstrated the ability to generate powerful MUC1 specific CD8 killer T-cells. Our hope is that in humans, we will see a similar results, allowing the immune system to better recognize the MUC1 proteins expressed by malignant cells and attack and kill MUC1 expressing tumors.

We are pleased to announce that PDS0103 formulation work is complete. For the final stage of preclinical development, the National Cancer Institute will be initiating preclinical studies of PDS0103 in combination with other immunotherapeutic agents ahead of a planned human clinical study. We anticipate that the preclinical studies will be completed during the first half of 2021.

Turning now to our infectious disease pipeline. We announced on July 14, that PDS Biotech’s collaborator has been granted an NIAID award to develop Versamune-Based Universal Influenza Vaccine. Pre-clinical development of this program has been initiated and its goal is to develop a novel vaccine that will promote the induction of both T-cells and antibodies and be effective in protecting the population against multiple strains of the flu virus.

Earlier this week, we announced an update to our COVID-19 vaccine development program in partnership with Farmacore. Based on promising preclinical results from the PDS0203 program and in agreement with our partner Farmacore, we have chosen to streamline our COVID-19 vaccine pipeline by advancing PDS0203 in Brazil.

PDS0203 program will replace PDS0204 the previous Farmacore product as we prepare for a human clinical study. To that end, as we announced on November 10, Farmacore met with ANVISA, Brazil's drug regulatory agency and FDA counterpart last Friday, November 6 to review the PDS0203 preclinical results.

ANVISA and Farmacore agreed on the path forward for official submission of a final data package and the Phase 1/2 human clinical trial protocol. Farmacore is in discussions with specific agencies of the government to extend the preclinical funding to cover the upcoming human clinical trial anticipated to begin in Brazil, June first half of 2021. Please note that this is a developing situation and we will provide more details as they become available.

Based on emerging COVID-19 data from several countries, it is clear that T-cell responses as well as long-term durability of the immune response are paramount. As a result, we are conducting additional longer term preclinical studies of PDS0203. While these studies are not critical for initially advancing this program into the clinic, they are important to help attain a more complete understanding of the potential of this vaccine to provide robust long-term protection against COVID-19. The full preclinical data set including the durability of T-cell and antibody immune responses will be submitted for peer review on a completion.

As I have said in the past, I will go with the COVID-19 vaccine program. It's not to raise to commercialization, but rather to design and develop a vaccine that presents the critical characteristics necessary to provide optimal long-term protection and also be globally successful. This means that the vaccine must induce antibody responses and the full breadth of immune responses, including virus-specific memory, CD4 helper T-cells and CD8 killer T-cells.

For commercial success, the vaccine should also be safe, simple, rapidly scalable, capable of production at commercial scale, and demonstrate long-term stability. PDS0203 is being developed to exhibit each of these qualities. We will keep you informed as development progresses.

Moving on to our financial position, as a reminder, in August, we completed a common stock offering, which raised approximately $19 million and our cash balance as of September 30th is just under $34 million.

Our ongoing strategy has been to partner with world class institutions to strengthen our scientific knowledge and advance our pipeline, while conserving our capital resources. As a result, our cash balance is sufficient to support our previously announced initiatives through the initial data readouts of our PDS0101 clinical trials.

Michael King, our interim CFO will provide additional details during his portion of today's prepared remarks shortly.

Now to review our clinical updates, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lauren Wood.

Lauren Wood

Thanks Frank. And once again thank you everyone for joining us on this morning's call. As Frank discussed, since our last conference call, we have successfully advanced our robust pipeline adverse immune-based vaccines in oncology and infectious disease. Importantly, we initiated the first PDS-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101, VERSATILE 002.

As we discussed on our last call, sites have implemented institutions specific measures, securing the safety of patients and staff to ensure the integrity of the study in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Patients in the study will receive a total of five cycles of combination therapy in the context of receiving standard-of-care Keytruda therapy, administered every three weeks until disease progression.

The primary endpoint of VERSATILE 002 is the objective response rate or ORR. At nine months following initiation of treatment, there will be a leading cohort of 12 patients to assess the safety of the combination and a formal planned interim analysis evaluating response to treatment in the first 38 patients.

Now, that the study has been initiated, we estimate that enrollment of the initial trail subjects for safety will be complete in early Q2 2021. More mature projections regarding recruitment of subsequent patients in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be possible after the winter flu season has concluded. The study's led principal investigator is Dr. Jared Weiss, who serves as the Section Chief of Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology at the University of North Carolina School of School of Medicine, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The investigator initiated study of PDS0101 in combination with M7824, a first-in-class bifunctional checkpoint inhibitor, and NHS-IL12, an antibody conjugated cytokine designed to facilitate entry of the cytokine into the tumor to enhance local T cell responses was initiated in June was encouraging and faster than projected initial recruitment to-date.

This NCI led study was the results of independent pre-clinical animal studies performed at the National Cancer Institute, which showed very strong synergy between the three agents. The triple combination resulted in significantly enhanced anti-tumor activity when compared to treatment with the individual agents or with dual combinations of the agents. The details and findings of these preclinical studies were published in the June 17th issue of the journal for immunotherapy of cancer.

This investigator led study recently achieved its initial safety benchmark, meaning that fewer than two dose limiting toxicities were observed in the first six patients who received the combination. The trial has already completed recruitment of the first eight patients, sufficient to perform an initial efficacy assessment. If three or more of these initial eight patients demonstrate an objective response to the triple combination, the trial will progress to full recruitment.

In addition, the trial was amended in late August to allow enrollment of a separate 10 patient cohorts of checkpoint inhibitor experienced patients for assessment of safety on activity of the triple combination in this population. We expect the initial efficacy results and a decision regarding planned expansion of the trial in the checkpoint inhibitor naive patients during the first half of 2021. We also anticipate that mature clinical data on clinical outcomes from the study will be available in the second half of 2021.

Moving now to the MD Anderson led Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 in combination with standard of care chemo radiation therapy for treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer. This study will enroll approximately 35 patients and investigate the combination safety and preliminary oncologic outcomes as well as explore immune priming by PDS0101 and other biomarkers of immune response in both blood as well as tumor tissue.

We believe that PDS0101 demonstrated ability to activate the immune system and induce tumor targeting tumor T cells may provide improved outcomes to patients with cervical cancer. The earliest possible readout of early clinical data from this study is also the second half of 2021 The study is being conducted by Dr. Ann Klopp, MD, PhD an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson.

I would now like to turn the call over to our interim CFO, Michael King to review our financial results. Michael?

Michael King

Thank you, Lauren. I would like to review our financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, our net loss was approximately $3.9 million or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $5.6 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

R&D expenses totaled approximately $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to approximately $1.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 12%. For the third quarter of 2020, G&A expenses were approximately $1.8 million, compared with approximately $3 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 40%.

Total operating expense for the third quarter of 2020 were approximately $3.9 million, compared to total operating expenses of approximately $5.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 33%.

As of September 30, the company's cash balance was approximately $33.5 million. In August, PDS Biotech closed an underwritten public offering consisting of 6.9 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.75 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering we're approximately $19 million, before deducting, underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. We anticipate that our current cash balance will provide us with the necessary financial resources to advance all three currently planned PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials through initial human clinical data.

This concludes our financial remarks. I would like to hand the call back to Frank for final remarks. Frank?

Frank Bedu-Addo

Thanks, Lauren, and Michael. Before we begin our question-and-answer session, I would like to thank all of our fantastic team members here at PDS Biotech, and all of our clinical partners for their dedication. Were it not for their dedication and ability to navigate through the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we would not have three active PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials opened in recruiting patients today. As a result, we can continue to rapidly advance towards delivering novel immunotherapies based on our Versamune T-cell activating platform to cancer patients.

Furthermore, we are excited to be closer to getting our COVID-19 vaccine program into human clinical trials with our partners of Farmacore and the financial support of the Brazilian government. We're grateful for these opportunities to leverage our team, tools and resources to generate potential benefits for patients and significant value for shareholders over the coming years.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please begin our question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question will be coming from the line of Joe Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your questions.

Joe Pantginis

Hi, everyone. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Two questions, please, if you don't mind. So first, real nice to see that the Phase 2s are really getting going in earnest. So I guess, the question that I have for you is, what kind of – for lack of a better phrase site vigilance is going on with regard to making sure that patients continue to be able to get to the centers for their treatments with regard to any potential lockdowns in geographical areas, et cetera?

Frank Bedu-Addo

Joe, thanks a lot for your question. I'll hand over to Lauren.

Lauren Wood

Hi, Joe, good morning, and thanks for your question. So we are regularly communicating with sites. Once – while we pause the study during the pandemic. We are communicating with sites every six weeks. Once sites are open, we communicate with them every two weeks. As we mentioned during the call, each site has put in risk mitigation measures that differ from site-to-site, depending upon the geographic region. And we will continue that kind of ongoing communication that's now more intensified as we enter into this flu winter season.

Joe Pantginis

That's great. Thanks for that color, Lauren. And then my second question is, is focusing on the COVID aspect of 0203. So I guess, it's a two part question. So first, can you tell us – remind us, what the differentiating factors were in choosing 0203 versus 0204? And then second, I'm glad you keep repeating the commentary, Frank that you're not looking for speed in getting your, but rather the best potential vaccine to the market, especially with regard to T-cell activation. So with that said, does the geographical choice with Brazil also come into play based on, Pfizer basically looking to take the lead in the U.S.? Thanks.

Frank Bedu-Addo

All right. Thanks a lot, Joe. So I think like, like everyone else, we were thrilled to read the preliminary efficacy results that that Pfizer recently published. And with drug development, as you know, it is quite common for some programs to advance, while others are delayed or de-prioritized.

For PDS0203 and 0204 both of these programs were based on the Versamune Platform, but they had different – different COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 antigens. And so for our COVID-19 vaccine programs, really the strength of the PDS 0203 preclinical results are what led both parties to the decision to prioritize the PDS 0203 in order to focus on the clinical development activities.

So as you know, there is a lot that goes into preparation with clinical trial. So as a result of this, we decided to streamline development and advanced PDS0203, and that decision was made in conjunction with our partners at Farmacore and also was welcomed by the Brazilian regulatory agencies. And that really was the – was the reason for – got taken – going down this path of PDS 0203 versus 0204 or both.

Joe Pantginis

Got it. Thank you for the extra details guys, and good luck.

Frank Bedu-Addo

No, problem. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The question is from the line of Ahu Demir with Noble Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Ahu Demir

Good morning, team. Nice to hear everyone is well. I will also follow-up on the Corona virus program. I am curious, when this trial will be an initiated next year? When do we expect see data? And what would it mean for you to maybe seek for partnership in the U.S. or other geographic locations, right?

Frank Bedu-Addo

I think if we are able to start in the first half of next year, and Lauren jumped in at any time.

Lauren Wood

Yes.

Frank Bedu-Addo

We believe that it will -- we'll probably get initial data within three to six months. Now, I think, importantly for us, one of the things that we have mentioned is that, as we continue to communicate with both, the governmental and non-governmental agencies, we anticipate that after the first -- funded first generation vaccines are rolled out and data on the efficacy and safety of those products are assessed, there may be additional support for the development of second generation vaccines, particularly vaccines that have the potential to provide longer lasting, more durable protection.

And based upon the studies that we plan to be doing in Brazil, we strongly believe that PDS0203 will be well positioned when those discussions begin. So for us, I think the key thing is, at the end, what you are probably alluding to is, the generation of early data, understanding the immune responses, antibodies as well as T-cells will be very important when we get to the second stage of development -- clinical development of these vaccines.

Ahu Demir

That's helpful. Thank you, Frank. So my second question would be on the investigator initiated NCI triple combination study. So in terms of just transparency, if it is proven to be safe with triple combinations that could -- I Imagine that could open many doors for PDS, what would be the strategies if you provide some safety profile that’s favorable with triple combinations like, what other options would you try? What would it mean for PDS to move forward?

Frank Bedu-Addo

Sure. Thanks a lot, Ahu. Lauren, I hand over to you to take the first part of that question. And I can follow-up after you're done.

Lauren Wood

Okay. So if we confirm that triple combination is safe. I think that, in exploring partners with EMD Serono, because both of those two agents that are part of the triple combination are owned by EMD Serono. I think that, we would want to continue to explore potentially the combinations, not only in the advanced treatment setting, but if the safety and tolerability is demonstrated to move it earlier, potentially in disease treatment settings, which is typically been happening in the immuno-oncology space. That would be ideal, because we know that, if we treat patients earlier in disease, their immune systems are less compromised by repeated rounds of chemo therapy and radiation therapy, and more likely to respond optimally.

It is also the reason why the investigators decided to make the decision to amend this study. After seeing that there was no safety signal among the checkpoint inhibitor naive patients, they wanted to expand the study and add a cohort, a checkpoint inhibitor experienced patients, to see if, A, there would be the same safety and tolerability profile of the triple combination, as well as a preliminary signal of efficacy.

Frank Bedu-Addo

Lauren, thank you very much. And, Ahu, on the business side, I think the key thing here, one of the key things we are seeking to demonstrate with this Phase 2 trial is the importance of a robust T-cell CD8 killer T-cell attack in generation. That has been one of the big limitations of immuno-oncology today. Even with the checkpoint inhibitors, we know that the CD8 T-cell induction, it’s critical to allow those patients to effectively be treated.

And so, what we would want to show, as Lauren mentioned, is that if we do demonstrate the safety, which it appears to be safe in triple combination, then this powerful induction of CD8 T-cells can then be applied in several different combinations, including this triple combination to address multiple solid tumor types. And so these studies are quite important to form the basis of those decisions and studies.

Lauren Wood

And Ahu, I would also add that the similar guiding principles behind the MD Anderson trial because of PDS0101 is also demonstrated to be safe and tolerable. And as Frank noted, induce these HPV-specific tumor targeting T-cell responses in combination with chemotherapy. Then from all of our Phase 2 trial, we will have demonstrated an excellent safety profile with PDS0101 in combination, hopefully with one immunotherapeutic agent that would be Keytruda in the VERSATILE 002 trial with two immuno-oncology agents, and then also in combination with chemo-radiation therapy.

And being able to have more pertinent combinations, which we know and we desire are really required in solid tumors with an enhanced safety profile and tolerability profile is something that would be very desirable.

Ahu Demir

Thank you very much for taking my question. Thanks for the conversation.

Frank Bedu-Addo

No problem. You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Jim Malloy with Alliance Global Partners. Please proceed with your questions.

Jim Malloy

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. A quick follow-up as well on the Brazilian Farmacore partnership in -- if you get data here. You started in the first quarter get data three, six months? What's sort of the number level of the cash partnership from Brazil you're anticipating getting or if you can need from trial?

And then, what sort of next steps -- is there optionality to becoming to think about the IND in the U.S. and starting trials here or you'd be likely sort of partnering that out prior to bring into the U.S.?

Frank Bedu-Addo

So, in terms in terms of the funding that is still a developing situation, so -- and Farmacore is having the discussions directly on their end. We are not involved in those discussions with their government. So, I will not be able to really discuss that in any detail. That's still a developing situation and as we get more information, we will definitely let that be known.

We anticipate that the initial clinical trials will certainly be done in Brazil, the Phase 1, 2. And there is potential that beyond those initial studies that we could potentially go globally far with FDA or other agencies, and go into global trials for the pivotal clinical trial. But those decisions have not yet been made. A lot will depend on the results that we obtained from the impending trial.

Jim Malloy

Okay, great. Thank you. And then on VERSATILE 002, you talk about the first 12 patients clinical data here in the first half of or second quarter 2021, I believe. And what – can you walk through the optionality of next steps on that data, good, bad on different data?

Frank Bedu-Addo

Jim, you’re referring to PDS0101?

Jim Malloy

Yes, I'm sorry, yes, the VERSATILE 002?

Lauren Wood

Right.

Jim Malloy

PDS0101 trial?

Lauren Wood

Yes.

Frank Bedu-Addo

Lauren, I will hand over to you.

Lauren Wood

Yes. So that is a plan safety cohort analysis of the first 12 patients just to assess the safety of the combination. In reviewing PDS0101 safety data from the Phase 1 trial, both the FDA and Merck were in agreement that a lead in of PDS monotherapy was not required, but that they did want the safety cohort. So the first 12 patients will be enrolled and they will be evaluated for dose limiting toxicities for 21 days, following that first cycle of combination therapy.

The safety cohort evaluation is a formal review by the DMC, the Data Monitoring Committee, which has been established for the trial. They will review the data on those 12 patients. The trial will be paused for the temporary time that it takes to evaluate this data and then trial enrollment will resume.

Jim Malloy

Yes. Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Frank Bedu-Addo

Thank you very much. So thanks very much again for joining us this morning. We are entering an exciting period for the company with three ongoing Phase 2 trials, which will deliver initial proof-of-concept data for both our lead immunotherapy PDS0101 in HPV associated cancers and our Versamune T-cell activating platform in oncology more generally.

We are also moving quickly to generate initial human data in infectious diseases. With the planned initiation of Phase 1 studies in Brazil for PDS0203 and next generation COVID-19 vaccine that we hope will confirm important induction of disease-specific CD8 T-cells in addition to antibodies.

We appreciate your continued support of PDS Biotech. For more information about the company and our ongoing clinical trials, please visit our website at pdsbiotech.com. Thank you very much.

