There's also a high yield option-selling trade in this article, along with details on earnings, price targets, Peer comp valuations, debt and liquidity.

95% of its timberlands are located in high demand markets in the south.

It supplies timber to saw mills for use as lumber and paper products.

Housing stocks have been a bright spot in 2020, with most US builders' stocks outperforming the market. Some marquee names, such as D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), are up over 40%, while the iShares Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is up over 26%.

That's the good news. The bad news for income investors is that homebuilder stocks generally don't offer attractive dividend yields. The top 5 market cap names in the industry yield anywhere from 0% to 1.3%.

If you're looking for a backdoor higher yield alternative, you may want to consider CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). It's a REIT which "seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets."

CTT owns timberlands in Texas, Oregon, and several southeastern states. Its biggest acreage is in Texas, where it owns a 22% interest in the Triple T JV that has over 1M acres. Management has diversified the company's earnings, via adding an investment management segment to its Harvest and Real Estate operations:

(CTT site)

CTT's top customers include several major lumber companies and paper/packaging firms, comprising 68% of annual timber sales revenue:

(CTT site)

Dividends:

Although CTT's yield may not be as high as many of the high dividend stocks we've covered in our recent articles, it does have an attractive 5.55% dividend yield.

CTT goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. schedule. Its next ex-dividend date is 11/27/20, with a pay date of 12/15/20. Management has maintained the quarterly payout at $.135 since Q2 2016, hence the low 2.85% dividend growth rate.

CTT's Cash Available for Distribution, CAD, payout ratio has averaged 85.59% over the past four quarters, which is higher than its 2014-2019 average of 76%. Management's chart points out that this is a more conservative payout ratio than CTT's main competitors.

2019 payouts were comprised of 100% Return of Capital, ROC, which offers you a tax deferral advantage, However, you should also be aware that ROC also lowers your tax basis.

(CTT site)

Management maintained its previously revised 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance for a range of $43M to $50M in its Q3 '20 release, but didn't offer Cash Available for Distribution - CAD guidance. We put together this table to ballpark the implied 2020 CAD dividend payout ratio, using CTT's trailing CAD/EBITDA conversion rate of 61.59%. With the distributions remaining flat, the CAD payout ratio for full year 2020 should run anywhere from 79.64% to ~100%.

But, as you'll see in the Earnings section, CTT has averaged ~$11.5M in Adjusted EBITDA in Q1-3 '20, for a total of $34.72M. If that trend continues in Q4 '20, they'll hit ~$45 to $46M for the full year, which would bring the CAD to ~$28M, implying a CAD payout ratio of ~ 95%.

This could improve. Management noted on the Q3 release that, "Disruptions to operations from hurricanes and fires deferred some revenues to the fourth quarter, but are not expected to result in lost revenues since company timberlands avoided any direct damage." (CTT site)

Options:

If you're looking to enhance CTT's yield, you may wish to consider selling covered calls.

We just added this February trade to our Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details.

Although CTT's options are thinly traded, its February $10.00 call strike pays $.40, for a 5.5% yield in ~3 months, or 16.12% annualized.

Earnings:

Like many companies, CTT's earnings have been impacted by the pandemic in 2020. Revenue is down by just -5.5%, but EBITDA is down by ~-17%, and CAD fell by -19%. Net income, while still negative, rose by 82%.

However, management makes a good point about those declines - since CTT's sales are based upon trees, which keep growing, those sales and earnings aren't lost forever, they're merely deferred.

Of course, end market prices can adjust downward in 2021, but currently, housing demand doesn't seem to be indicating that they will. However, pulp wood prices trended downward from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019, but have recovered a bit from their March 2020 lows.

Management points out that CTT's positioning in southern US markets gives it a price advantage over other US markets:

(CTT site)

Financials:

CTT's ROA, ROE, EBITDA/Interest coverage and EBITDA Margin have all improved since Q1, while its debt leverage ratios have increased.

Management points out that CTT's average Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA has averaged ~8X since 2015, as it works in cycles of capital investment, via recycling non-core asset sales, and management fees into new timberland investments:

(CTT site)

This table compares CTT's trailing 12-month profitability and leverage ratios to its 3 main competitors - Potlatch-Deltech, Rayonier, and Weyerhauser.

While CTT's profitability ratios have improved since Q1 '20, there's not much joy on these fronts for CTT when compared to its peers - its ROA and ROE lag, and its debt leverage is higher:

Debt & Liquidity:

Things look good on the debt maturity front - no big maturities until 2024. CTT uses a mix of term loans, a letter of credit, and a credit facility:

(CTT site)

CTT finished Q3 '20 with total liquidity of $158.9M:

(CTT site)

Valuations:

CTT is by far the smallest player in this group of competitors, with a market cap of $462M. Weyerhauser is the whale of the group, with a $20.5B cap.

CTT has the highest yield of the group, at 5.52%, but also has the highest P/Book and P/Sales valuations. This sub-industry group all have generally high EV/EBITDA ratios, with Rayonier having the highest, followed by CTT:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $9.79, CTT is 2% below analysts' lowest price target of $10.00, and 9.6% below the $10.83 price target.

Performance:

While housing stocks have done very well in 2020, there hasn't been much love from the market for the timber REIT sub-industry.

RYN and CTT have the worst price performance year-to-date, while only PCH has managed a positive return of just 1.57%.

However, CTT has jumped 16.4% over the past month - it received an upgrade from research firm RBC, who moved it from "Sector Perform" to "Outperform," with a $10.00 price target. It hit a low of $5.13 in the March market crash, vs. its 52-week high of $11.91.

Parting Thoughts:

In theory, owning a piece of the timberland pie should offer an investor some diversification over the long haul, and some housing-related exposure. Maybe the best idea is to wait for a pullback - CTT looks overbought right now after its recent run higher, but it would make a good watch list addition.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Our latest buyout success story has a 39% total return.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks. It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.