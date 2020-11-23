Top 5 REITs For Turkey Day

As Benjamin Graham defined it, the margin of safety constitutes a "favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other".

The "margin of safety" is a powerful tool because it segregates hazardous picks from true investment alternatives.

This week, we decided to put together a list of REITs that are all trading below our Fair Value price range.

It's Thanksgiving week, where we're supposed to celebrate what we're grateful for.

And there is a whole lot to be grateful for. Really.

For instance, say your family isn't gathering together like normal this year. In that case, you can be grateful for the lack of political fights you'll be having. Because you know there's always at least one member who's going to bring it up.

It's usually the person you're on the opposite side of the aisle from too. (Then again, maybe you just don't notice it otherwise. There is that possibility too.)

Or say your family is gathering together like normal this year. In that case, you can be grateful for the undiluted fellowship… maybe even to the point where you can turn the other cheek to the occasional political provocation.

Before I continue, I do have to fully acknowledge something… how utterly obnoxious reminders to be grateful can be when life has you down. So yes, some people have:

Lost their jobs this year

Lost loved ones this year (to COVID-19 or other tragedies)

Lost their confidence, their hope, various freedoms…

Speaking as someone who has suffered enormous loss in the past too, I'll be the first to admit the obvious. None of that is even close to being easy to deal with.

Yet I'll also be the first one to say there's still reason to be grateful. For proof of that, look no further than Nick Vujicic.

An Amazing Story

When you go to NickVujicic.com, the first thing you'll see are revolving video clips of Nick himself. And it's difficult to miss his lack of arms.

A closer look will show that he doesn't have any legs either. Yet he's smiling in every one of the pictures presented, minus one where he's signing a book with a pen in his mouth.

Scroll down just a few inches past that opening montage, and you'll find a segment titled, "Dis-Arming Nick," which reads:

Nick Vujicic ("voo-yi-chich") is an Australian-American born without arms or legs who has become a world-renowned speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach, and entrepreneur. Nick faced tremendous obstacles in life from living life without limbs to being bullied at school and fearful for his future with no purpose in sight. Without hope, his feelings of helplessness and isolation led him to attempt suicide.

For my part, I was an athlete growing up, playing basketball through high school and college. It was something I not only enjoyed but got a lot of purpose from. So I literally can't imagine what it would be like to have no limbs. Yet the introduction goes on to note how:

Nick persevered through life's challenges and discovered key principles, which enabled him to find his purpose and turn obstacles into opportunities, making him one of the most sought-after keynote speakers in the world! Millions of people have found hope, purpose, and the strength to overcome their challenges through Nick's inspirational speeches and powerful coaching.

Moreover:

Husband to his beautiful wife, Kanae, and father of four children, Nick's passion is to inspire and equip the world to know that we all can rise above adversity and overcome every disability of the heart and mind!

That's quite the amazing story so far.

More Thanks…

Nick Vujicic is known for his "attitude of gratitude" speeches in many circles. So something tells me he'd agree that he wouldn't have achieved his incredible life today if he hadn't started being thankful well before it.

A few days after last year's Thanksgiving, shark attack survivor and professional surfer Bethany Hamilton wrote something very similar:

When I am asked how I was able to go on with strength and positivity after I lost my arm, my answer repeatedly goes back to gratitude… I look back and see so much goodness and beauty that has come from the loss of my arm. I don't think about what I don't have. I am grateful for all I do have. Thankfulness changed the course of my life!

That means both the little things and the big things alike. The personal, familial, national, and global. The physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. The tangible and intangible. And yes, the financial and priceless too.

For my part, I am extremely grateful for so much, including my loved ones… a healthy body… a fulfilling career interacting with people like you… and the financial independence to build up to a secure, satisfying retirement.

If you'd like that last one too, I'm going to point first and foremost to the power of gratitude. Hokey as that might seem, it's amazing how the right perspective can see us through even the most difficult times.

That's because it so often allows us to see opportunities we otherwise wouldn't, like the ones listed below.

5 REITs For Retirees

This week we decided to put together a list of REITs that are all trading below our Fair Value price range. Recognizing that the "margin of safety" is a powerful tool because it segregates hazardous picks from true investment alternatives. As Benjamin Graham defined it, the margin of safety constitutes a "favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other."

As you can see (above), all 5 of these REITs are trading at attractive valuation levels and based on our fundamental research they are prime-time candidates for your "intelligent REIT portfolio."

We have vetted these in advance, to save valuable time for readers, and to help steer you from the real turkeys (stay tuned for our "Avoid These REIT Turkeys" article). Gobble, Gobble.

Thanksgiving Pick #1: Healthcare Trust of America

We recently interviewed Healthcare Trust of America's (HTA) CEO, Robert Milligan, and he explained that "medical office buildings are really known for their stability and their ability to generate rent and strong cash collections in pretty much any market."

That includes global pandemics as "medical offices has proven out for its ability to be steady, dependable, and to generate cash, which allows (the company) to continue to pay dividends to investors." Milligan pointed out that

HTA had record earnings in the third quarter, and that gave us the confidence to go ahead and raise our dividend for the seventh consecutive year in a row. While many of our peers were cutting their dividends or remaining flat, we had the confidence to continue to raise.

We have been covering HTA since the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and shares have returned 10.4% annually since my very first purchase in December 2013 (versus the VNG that returned 7.5% during the same timeframe).

In Q3-20 HTA generated "record" FFO per share of $.43 and year-to-date FFO per share of $1.28, up almost 5% from 2019. The company executed 1.1 million SF of leases (4% of the total portfolio) in Q3-20 with re-leasing spreads of 7.4% year-to-date.

HTA's total liquidity was $1.5 billion, inclusive of $1.0 billion available on the unsecured revolving credit facility, $227.5 million of unsettled equity forward transactions and $277.1 million of cash and cash equivalents. HTA is rated BBB (by S&P) and has no current debt due and no debt maturities until 2023.

We maintain a BUY rating, recognizing that the P/FFO is 15.9x, compared with the normal P/FFO (5-year average) of 17.6x. The dividend yield is 4.8% and we are forecasting annual total returns of 15% to 20% (next 12 months).

Source: FAST Graphs

Thanksgiving Pick #2: Broadmark Realty

We recently interviewed Broadmark Realty's (NYSE:BRMK) CEO, Jeffrey Pyatt, and he explained to us "we like being unlevered" and of course he is referring to the commercial mortgage REIT's ZERO debt balance sheet. Unlike many other mortgage REIT peers that have relied on leverage to grow, Broadmark's simple single-family and multi-family lending model provides a less volatile vehicle to generate steady monthly dividends.

Pyatt also told us that "this spring a lot of our competitors wound up sidelined when their lenders got skittish and pulled their lines or restricted them. We were glad to not have any leverage."

In Q3-20 Broadmark originated 22 loans from 7 states with a total commitment amount of $153.4 million, an increase of 204% from Q2-20. Notably, around 61% of originations in Q3-20 were from repeat borrowers, with a weighted average origination LTV of 60.6%.

The mortgage REITs active loan portfolio is around $1.2 billion in total commitment including principal outstanding, interest reserve and construction holdback. The portfolio is diversified across 12 states and DC.

While Broadmark opted to "right-size" the dividend by around 25% in April, by declaring $.06 per share (versus $.08 per share) monthly, the dividend yield remains attractive, now yielding 8.4%.

We maintain a BUY, based upon Broadmark's cheap price and attractive dividend yield (paid monthly). Notably, analysts forecast EPS growth in 2021 of 17% ($.90 per share), which suggests a dividend increase may be on the horizon.

Source: FAST Graphs

Thanksgiving Pick #3: W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey (WPC) shares have returned -9% year-to-date making the investment thesis attractive. We believe that Mr. Market is mis-pricing the Net Lease REIT that continues to generate impressive results through the global pandemic.

The New York-based REIT has largely benefited from its broad industry diversification throughout this volatile year. It has made a habit of posting rent collection data in the high 90% range, including Q3-20.

It collected 98% during that segment, including 100% rent collection from its core property types - including retailers - in the U.S. and Europe. Notably, each of its top 10 tenants has remained 100% up-to-date on their payments throughout the turmoil.

During the Q3-20 conference call, management highlighted how this trend has continued into the fourth quarter too - with 99% rent collection for the month of October. CEO, Jason Fox attributed it to WPC's "deep credit underwriting and mission-critical assets, as well as the expertise of our investments and asset management teams."

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998 and the current annualized dividend of $4.18 represents a yield of 6.1%. Shares are now trading at a P/FFO of 14.5x, around 5% below the 5-year average P/FFO multiple (15.2x). We maintain a BUY, recognizing that this is more of an "income story" versus a "growth story." We expect shares to return 12% to 15% annually (over next 12 months).

Source: FAST Graphs

Thanksgiving Pick #4: Highwoods Properties

Back in August we explained to iREIT on Alpha members that we were "upgrading Highwoods Properties (HIW) from a HOLD to a BUY" forecasting "best case" returns of 19.5% per year.

Our bull case is built around Highwood's strong balance sheet, rated BBB by S&P and Baa2 by Moody's. The company issued $400 million of 10.5-year bonds recently with an interest rate of 2.65% (used some of the proceeds to retire $150 million of 2021 bonds early).

The combination of more than $700 million of current liquidity and projected Q4-20 disposition proceeds puts the company in a strong position to fund its remaining capital obligations.

Living in the Southeastern U.S., I have a greater appreciation for HIW's development pipeline that "will deliver over $40 million of annual GAAP net operating income upon stabilization." And that leads me to the predictability of the dividend stream, since 2016 Highwoods has grown its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year.

Shares in Highwoods have returned -20.6% year-to-date, and that sets up an attractive opportunity to buy shares at a multiple (10.4x P/FFO) that's 36% lower than the 5-year average multiple (14.1x). The 5.2% dividend yield is well-covered, and we are forecasting shares to return 15% to 20% over the next twelve months. We maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

Thanksgiving Pick #5: Urstadt Biddle

Back in September we told iREIT on Alpha members that Urstadt Biddle (UBA) remains, a truly "under the radar" REIT. We added that "the company recently cut its distribution by 75%; this is a stunning number given the REIT's track record.

The rationalization process for this magnitude of a move ultimately comes down to two paths: forced or voluntary. If the former, we look at Urstadt through a distressed lens (greater focus on the balance sheet). If the latter, more traditional valuation methods apply (greater focus on cash flow and multiples)."

Although Urstadt Biddle is not immune to the "retail apocalypse" we're reminded that ~84% of GLA is anchored by grocery/pharmacy/wholesale club tenants. Also, the company focuses on quality suburban markets outside New York City with one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs.

Another thing we like about Urstadt Biddle is the low-levered balance sheet, total debt to total assets was 33% (in Q3-20) and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.5x. Even with a reduced dividend, yield is now 4.4%, we see strong upside for price appreciation, based on the 44% discount to historical P/FFO norms.

We consider Urstadt Biddle an attractive pick in which shares could return over 25% annually. Thus, we recently upgraded the company to a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Lower the Risk, the Greater the Gain

Although it's impossible to eliminate all investment risk, Benjamin Graham's "margin of safety" methods help in minimizing such risk by screening harmfully positioned stocks.

Boiled down to the basics, the wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk and the greater potential for gain. As Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor, the value investor's purpose is to capitalize upon "a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTA, BRMK, WPC, HIW, UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.