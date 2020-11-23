Introduction and Investment Thesis

Qiagen (QGEN) is a leading provider of a diversified set of molecular diagnostics and molecular sample/assay solutions serving over 500,000 customers across a variety of end markets including life science R&D, healthcare, and industrial applications.

These solutions are used to conduct a variety of genetic and proteomic analyses from COVID testing to oncological tumor typing. In terms of the revenue mix, around 89% of sales are recurring sales based on consumables with the remainder being system sales. This large recurring revenue base provides the company with a degree of revenue stability and makes the company less exposed to more episodic and lumpy system sales. In terms of end-market exposure, the company is evenly split at roughly 50% of revenues each between more traditional life science/pharma market and molecular diagnostics.

The key driver of value in recent months is COVID related business. Here, Qiagen is well-placed across the entire stack to take advantage of testing trends. To start, the company provides the core DNA/RNA extraction technology necessary to process samples at high throughput. Qiagen also provides the PCR technology and testing kit necessary to identify positive COVID cases with high sensitivity and specificity. Additionally, Qiagen's antigen test will likely be approved this quarter with commercialization happening in the first half of next year. This is another possible positive value driver for the company. All in all, COVID made up $164MM of revenues in Q3 or nearly 35% of the mix, which more than made-up for the drop in non COVID related revenues of ~8% YoY. And although vaccine related developments such as the new clinical results from Pfizer may eventually dim the need for diagnostic tests, the high rates of infection should still provide a stable base of testing volume in the near-term. Furthermore, it will take time for vaccine volumes to ramp and reach the population. Additionally, it is still questionable what the true level of uptake of a vaccine in the general population truly will be. Thus, I believe that testing volumes should remain at least stable through the next year.

Looking at Q4 and into early next year, the company will be launching new COVID related products including a fast/high throughput integrated test (QIA prep & amp) that will likely drive a strong ASP increase of as much as 2x compared to the simpler test the company currently markets. This is not to mention the new antigen test that should provide an ultra portable and fast test for COVID. This antigen test, I believe, will help boost volumes given its speed and low barriers to utilization. Qiagen's antigen test, assuming approval, will begin commercialization in the new year. These factors, combined with my belief that volumes should remain stable in the near-term, drives my thinking that a short-term re-rate in the stock is possible.

This is particularly so given that I believe that the company's guidance for Q4 is relatively light as it only calls for 24-27% CER growth vs the 26% CER growth in Q3, despite all the major positive potential developments in play for Q4. This is not to mention the company's continued commentary that demand is exceeding supply even in Q3.

This dynamic has also been underappreciated by the market which led to the recent drop-off in the company's shares as seen below.

Taking a deeper dive into Q3 results below, we see solid growth and profitability despite COVID related headwinds with Q3 sales up 26% YoY, and the company driving into net income positive territory. This demonstrates the positive impact that COVID related business has had on the company.

Risks

A large portion of the recent gains has been driven by COVID related tailwinds specifically related to testing. However, with vaccines seemingly on the horizon with good efficacy, it is likely that as rates of infections decline so will the volume needs for testing. This will have an eventual negative impact on Qiagen's COVID business.

Qiagen operates in a highly competitive end market with a good mix of large and well funded competitors. More specifically on the competition front, just given the vast variety of products that Qiagen offers, the competitive landscape is similarly diverse. As an example, for next-gen sequencing situations, Qiagen competes with companies such as Illumina and Thermo Fisher. While in molecular diagnostics, the company competes with a variety of players depending on the disease such as Oxford in Tuberculosis. Finally, in the sample prep space, Qiagen competes with companies such as Millipore. Ultimately, I believe that Qiagen has a strong all-around platform, despite competitors having some advantages in certain end markets, that should allow the company to continue to grow over time.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company has seen its valuation drop from an EV/EBITDA basis given the recent vaccine news as illustrated below. And although the company may not necessarily reach the same multiple as before, I believe that a near-term (3 month) 15% upside from current levels is warranted just given how sandbagged the company's Q4 guidance is. Furthermore, as highlighted in this article, there are several new products focused on COVID hitting the market from the company that should drive greater ASP, margins, and volumes. This drives my near-term bullishness in the stock and is why I recommend a buy. Longer-term, there are more structural concerns, which is also why I believe this is more of a short-term play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.