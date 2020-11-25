Of 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks, 11 Show Sweetness For December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger outstanding dividend dogs showed 4.41% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced stocks led the 'outstanding' pack again this month.

The 52 select-stocks plus 4 funds ranged 0.48% to 10.49% in annual yield and ranged -2.98% to 52.53% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 11/20/20.

From May to July, Kiplinger Today listed five sets of dividend stocks sorted as favorites, super-safe, durable, centenarian, and MoPays. Those five "outstanding dividend" articles revealed 56 dividend equities.

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the safe, durable, long-term, favorite, and solid dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15, by Ryan Ermey, published 7/6/20, "We divided these payers into three categories: stocks with a long history of stable dividends, stocks with the potential for rapid growth in their payouts, and high yielders."

15 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, by Dan Burrows published 7/2/20, "These are 15 of the safest dividend stocks to buy right now. Each stock has not only achieved a DIVCON 5 score, but a composite score within the top 10% of all stocks that DIVCON evaluated. This makes them the crème de la crème of dividend safety – and more likely to keep the dividend increases coming going forward."

7 High-Dividend Stocks With durable Distributions, by Kyle Woodley, published 6/2/20, "Here are seven high-dividend stocks that have been identified for their payout strength. Nothing is certain, of course – so far this year, a few companies with well-funded distributions nonetheless pulled the plug to ensure their survival throughout the pandemic. Still, each stock has a rating of DIVCON 4, which signals a healthy dividend not just likely to survive, but to grow.”

13 Dividend Stocks That Have Paid Investors for 100+ Years, by Jeff Reeves, published 5/21/20, "Here are 13 dividend stocks that each boast a rich history of uninterrupted payouts to shareholders that stretch back at least a century."

11 Monthly Dividend stocks and Funds for Reliable Income, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 5/11/20, "These monthly dividend stocks and funds fill a need for investors who not only require reliable regular income, but who want it paid out in alignment with their monthly expenses.”

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; this collection of Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Dogs are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the November 20 data for 52 dividend stocks plus 4 ETFs.

The prices of 11 of these 56 Kiplinger outstanding dividend stocks (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 11 are XOM, EPD, GAIN, MAIN, LTC, PBCT, UNM, PFF, SJR, STAG, and IPG. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.5% To 52.1% Net Gains For Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks To December 2021

Three of ten top outstanding dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 20, 2021 were:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $365.95 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $313.22, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% over the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) was projected to net $224.44, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $221.63, based on the median of target estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) was projected to net $219.99, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $216.21, based on the median of estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) was projected to net $205.46, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $174.11, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $142.91 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $136.99, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.21% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

43 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per November 20 Target Gains

56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per November 20 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger outstanding dividend stocks represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors plus one ETF. The first two places went to two energy representatives, Exxon Mobil Corp. [1] and Enterprise Products Partners LP [2].

Third, fourth, sixth, seventh, and ninth places were claimed by five financial services sector representatives, Gladstone investment Corp. (GAIN) [3], Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) [4], Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) [6], People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) [7], and Unum Group (UNM) [9].

Lastly, single real estate and technology equities, and an ETF occupied the fifth, eighth, and tenth places: LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [5] and International Business Machines Corporation [8], and the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF) [10] to complete the Kiplinger outstanding dividend top ten by yield field for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Outstanding Dividend Stocks Showed 12.29%-28.23% Upsides While (31) Six Downsiders Settled For -0.21%-4.74% As Of November 20

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.41% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Outstanding Dividend Stocks To December 2021

Ten top Kiplinger dividend special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger dividend special stocks screened 11/20/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme plus one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 10.95% Vs. (33) 11.45% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger outstanding dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.58% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.6%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger dividend specials as of November 20 were: Gladstone Investment Corp., People's United Financial Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, Unum Group, Main Street Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $9.62 to $31.15.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger dividend specials as of November 21 were: Exxon Mobil Corp., LTC Properties Inc., iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF, Prudential Financial Inc., International Business Machines Inc., whose prices ranged from $36.94 to $116.94.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 56 Kiplinger outstanding dividend stocks. The article focuses on the top 30, so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 56 stocks grouped by author

Sources: Kiplinger.com, YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 11 of these 56 Kiplinger outstanding dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 11 are XOM, EPD, GAIN, MAIN, LTC, PBCT, UNM, PFF, SJR, STAG, and IPG. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: fanpop.com

