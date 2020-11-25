The four hardest-hit sectors in March when COVID-19 roiled markets were Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Industrials. These four sectors are generally considered the most cyclically sensitive sectors within the S&P 500. It makes sense why their valuations plummeted when economic activity was by decree or, as a result of consumer behavior, severely curtailed. Many of the industrials faced particularly difficult problems as demand collapsed, or its future at least became far more opaque. They had to cut operating leverage and costs very significantly to be able to survive. We think these companies will be well-positioned to achieve pre-crisis earnings before they meet pre-crisis revenue and will thus beat consensus estimates.

Source: SSGA.com

Industrials To Benefit From Vaccine Distribution

Many investors may get the wrong idea when they think of the Industrial Sector. While some stalwart members of the old-world economy are present in this index, there are also a lot of very dynamic companies who will likely benefit from the distribution of the vaccine. You have airlines, rails, and other industrial firms whose capabilities will be necessary to implement the massive logistical challenge of effective distribution. Particularly since the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine at least will be required to be stored at extremely low temperatures and is thus very energy-intensive. The fact is you aren't going to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to try to get these vaccines distributed to billions of people; you're going to UPS (NYSE:UPS), GE (NYSE:GE), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX).

Source: Fundstrat

How Has XLI Been Doing Lately? What Is It Comprised Of?

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the momentum is changing based on 10 years of underperformance for Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI). Over the one month and six-month time periods, you can see XLI has outperformed. We think that this is only the beginning of a longer period of outperformance for several reasons. We think that Industrials is one of the best ways to play economic normalization. Many of the heaviest hitters in the Industrials Index are airlines and transportation, which will be entering a hyper-cycle once healthcare concerns have subsided. The economy's meat and potatoes are still the industrials, and one of the best things about the sector we like is actually that it is becoming more like Tech. Industrials like Tech? What could you possibly mean? Well, let's first look at what makes up the index.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, this index is a lot less concentrated (at least for the next thirty days) than many of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS-1) Sectors. There is a diverse set of companies. There is a lot of transportations, including airlines. Like the airlines, there are many companies here with truly indispensable services that, while hampered by the pandemic, will certainly not be able to be replaced. This sector's particularly cyclically sensitive nature means it will be slated to outperform when the 'social distancing casualties' revert to their mean long-term values.

Tactical Outlook For Industrials

Industrials have been one of the star outperformers over recent time periods. When looking at its price compared to its moving averages below, you can see that its price has some strong momentum and has eclipsed all the various time periods. We would consider this a highly bullish tactical indicator.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Relative Strength Index similarly demonstrates a lot of demand for Industrials, but that they have still not entered 'overbought' territory. We would also consider this a bullish indicator, particularly since vaccination developments do not appear fully priced into the recent rally for industrials. The P/E ratio of Industrials is very near a five-year low. We believe that these companies have survived the unthinkable. Their demand will likely recover explosively once healthcare issues have improved, and XLI will have a P/E expansion over the coming months. XLI has much less valuation risk than many sectors regardless of what happens in the future.

We think that, generally, the P/E ratio of the entire market should rise, given the massive stress-test it has just passed. We think one of the sectors that will lead the S&P 500 to a higher P/E ratio is the Industrials Sector, which is currently at a 5-year low for P/E despite surviving a worse shock than any scenario or stress-test could have anticipated. This is why we think XLI will be undergoing significant P/E expansion, particularly with the addition of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the technology-like bent of many companies in the index, like Honeywell (NYSE:HON) which is attempting to become an 'Industrial Software Company.'

Source: Siblis Research

Another bullish tactical catalyst for XLI is that it is almost certain that TSLA will be added to the index when it is added to the broader S&P 500 index on December 21st. This gives the index a whole new element. Instead of being considered yesteryear's index, it will contain one of the most dynamic and valuable companies in the world. It will significantly change what type of investors will be attracted to the index and likely attract many new buyers. The addition of the ultimate momentum stock in a month only makes this ETF more attractive.

Consensus Outlook and Earnings Guidance For Industrials

Industrials have had pretty good earnings performance in Q3. They were number three in terms of which sectors outperformed their earnings expectations the most.

Source: FactSet

Besides, Industrials were also the third place for outperformance in terms of revenue expectations, at a healthy 3.5% behind only Comm. Services and Consumer Discretionary.

Source: FactSet

The even more impressive area we think portends as a bullish harbinger for XLI is the relative proportion of positive guidance the sector gave compared with other sectors. As you can see below, Industrials was behind only Utilities in the level of enthusiasm in future earnings guidance.

Source: FactSet

What Do Other Markets Say About XLI's Relative Valuation?

Source: Thinkorswim

Source: Thinkorswim

The put/call ratio for XLI is 1.278 compared to the significantly more bearish reading of 1.522 for the SPY when using monthly expirations. This suggests that buyers and sellers are generally significantly more bullish on XLI than on SPY, as far as we can tell from derivative markets.

Source: Fundstrat, BofA

As you can also see, when you do the implied price-to-equity ratio on different kinds of debt, the results suggest that the P/E ratios of different types of US stocks are actually quite low. However, when you look at the P/E of the US Industrials Sector, currently, it is lower than what is implied for the US High Yield ETF. That is obviously a market imbalance, and it is one that we think will be corrected by XLI undergoing a period of P/E expansion and outperformance compared to the wider market.

Risks and Where We Could Be Wrong

The biggest risk to our projection of XLI outperforming the SPY for the foreseeable future is obviously the significant and vicious third major wave of COVID-19. Currently, hospitalizations are getting to problematic levels in several areas, and based on many projections, levels of cases should be expanding dramatically.

However, luckily, it seems as if political authorities are erring away from the blunt policy instrument of indiscriminate lockdowns. This is a major plus for economic activity. The other thing that is much different for the stock market in this third wave of COVID-19 and the first two is that we have two effective vaccines, and thus, markets can articulate a future without COVID-19 via the only language they know; price. Nevertheless, we think markets may not even have to keep going up while COVID-19 cases do because we do see some preliminary evidence that cases are beginning to roll over.

Source: FSinsight

Bottom Line: Our Recommendation is To Be Significantly Overweight XLI

The takeaway from this article is that we advise you to go overweight XLI versus the SPY to achieve a higher rate of return than the wider market. Industrials was hard hit by COVID-19 but is poised to outperform because of healthcare improvements and economic normalization. Two tactical reasons for outperformance will be that many of XLI's core holdings will be essential to complex vaccine distribution efforts and TSLA's entry to S&P 500. We think XLI is slated to outperform the market due to increased operating leverage and good relative valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.