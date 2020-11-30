COVID-19 initially drove the bank down, but things are slowly turning around. While the share price has picked up firmly over the past few weeks, that doesn't mean overvaluation.

The Scotiabank is what I consider to be one of the more appealing potential investments available in Canada. My initial article looked into the bank's business and operations.

Scotiabank (BNS) is one of the larger Canadian banks available for investment. It's one of the "Big five" and prior to the COVID-19 crisis, it together with the other Canadian banks sported extremely safe dividend ratings and appealing investment fundamentals.

While the COVID-19 crisis has dimmed the safeties somewhat, with regulators deciding whether banks get to increase or even pay out their dividends, the overall fundamental appeal of the bank is, as I see it, largely unchanged. Even if year-over-year results are bad - and believe me, on paper they do look bad - we can't lose sight of the bigger picture here.

So let's look at what 3Q20 brought, and where we can consider the bank today.

Scotiabank - How has the company been doing?

Scotiabank, like virtually all financial stocks, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The only type of financial stocks, for the most part, that seem to have escaped negative impacts or even outperformed on a massive scale, are pure-play brokers. My own broker has more than doubled their net income on an annual basis, in no small part due to fee incomes which have spiked during these volatile months.

Alas, Scotiabank is no pure-play broker. So it's year-over-year trends in terms of income in its home market, Canada looks closer to this.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

International operations look even worse and came in very close to not being able to achieve a positive result in 3Q20.

What's driving these trends, such as an adj. YoY 45% EPS drop, pre-tax profit down 3%, and core banking income margins down over 3%?

Earnings & Credit Losses

Well, there's margin compression, extremely low overall interest rates which lead to lower interest income in both core operating segments. Scotiabank has also taken significant hits from credit loss provisions, with the latest provision reported in Q3 up to C$2.18B for 2Q20 and 3Q20. The bank missed both in terms of revenues and in terms of earnings. If we look at pre-provision incomes, these profits were actually up 8% - but given the bank's exposure, we do need to consider provisioning carefully here.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

Aside from credit losses and margin compressions, the bank reported lower customer activity, and lower revenues as a result of this. The bank's revenues decreased even on a sequential basis due to a slowdown in consumer activity as the pandemic once again picked up speed.

The simple fact is, things seem very poor when we look at the bank's results and what, on the surface, Scotiabank is reporting. With interest rates at record lows, banks having to provision for massive amounts of potential credit losses, and within today's extremely flexible environment where consumers can shift their bank with little issue, trends (at least looking at the quarterly report) seem set against Scotiabank. That's not even mentioning that as a Canadian bank with significant international exposure, the company doesn't share some of the defensive qualities found in many Scandinavian banks, which I usually write articles about.

Case in point, CET-1-ratio. I often go on about Scandinavian banks' fortress-like balance sheets and safeties, part of which are the CET-1 ratios. Take DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) for instance, Norway's largest bank. DNB, as of 3Q20, has a CET-1 ratio of very nearly 19%. The comparison figure for Scotiabank is at around 11.3%. Most Scandinavian banks show neither the YoY weakness nor the credit loss provisions found in this bank. This doesn't mean that BNS is unappealing, it just means that its touted CET-1-ratio is in fact almost 8% lower than a Scandinavian peer. That's also the reason I filled my Scandinavian banking positions well before I started looking at international ones.

However, there are many positives that should not be overlooked.

Part of the reason things look so grim for Scotiabank is the extensive preparation the bank is making in light of the ongoing and incoming recovery. It's also completely natural that Scotiabank's customers, to a higher degree than their European counterparts, choose to draw down lines of credit entirely, given the higher energy exposure of the Canadian economy.

Scotiabank has, in fact, reacted as they should to COVID-19, and things are looking significantly more positive if we look forward rather than backward.

First off, the bank transitioned to remote operations very quickly, while at the same time keeping 90% of branch network services open to the public. The same cannot be said for European counterparts. The bank also completed all high-level strategic divestitures prior to the pandemic, and Scotiabank had a comparatively low-risk exposure when the pandemic struck, which puts them in a good position as things stand.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

With large parts of the bank operations found not in Canada, but in countries like Chile, Peru, and Mexico as well as other nations, these geographies have high importance. Many of these economies have large amounts of natural resources such as precious metals, energy resources, and so forth, and the rebound here is setting things up for a strong recovery. Scotiabank expects the Pacific Alliance to return to GDP growth of 3-6% in 2021 - which by far outpaces recovery expectations for most developed markets.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

Operating in geographies like the above-mentioned nations can normally be considered a bigger risk - but in an environment like this, when risks are to be found in virtually every geography, they can become a growth driver when things rebound, which is something we can expect to happen in most nations once COVID-19 starts to disappear.

Positives in Other segments

Also, I don't want to give the impression that all of Scotiabank's business areas performed poorly in the quarter. While there were significant challenges in core banking, the global banking/markets and wealth management saw some extreme growth patterns as trading continued very strong, brokers earned more fees, very strong mutual fund sales, and both loans and deposits saw very significant growth. Take a look at the trends for Global Banking/markets...

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

...and for Wealth management results.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

Scotiabank's challenges relate to its fundamental structure and its operating geographies, which at their heart are riskier than those of banks I typically write about. However, Scotiabank has a history of handling these very well.

(Source: Scotiabank 3Q20 Presentation)

In addition, while results are still poor, consumer trends are reversing, or have reversed. Card transactions have normalized, customer assistance where the bank has allowed deferred payments and other things is declining steadily along with positive trends in business paying activity. Take a look at the graph above to see the deferral trends in the bank's current operations.

The fact is, Scotiabank is one of the most conservatively provisioned banks out there in these geographies today. Despite utilization of loan facilities largely returned to Pre-COVID-19 levels, the company has a C$7.4B allowance for credit losses. This represents 2.5 years of loan loss coverage, and around 90% of this increase in the provision is related to currently-performing loans. This means that the bank forecasts very negative scenarios and prepares for them, with possible non-performance being taken into account. On a high-level basis, however, recovery indicators are strong, which means that these provisions are made very conservatively.

Now, this is a necessity, for the simple reason that Scotiabank has significant exposure to some riskier geographies. The signal out of these geographies as things currently stand, however, is that things may not be as bad as these provisions would suggest.

Scotiabank does continue to operate in one of the least favorable banking environments in a very long time. The combination of record-low interest rates, a pandemic with high credit demands, makes cost management not only important but an absolute necessity. This variable has forced the banks to change - and thankfully, Scotiabank has reported some very appealing expense reductions. Some of these will be non-recurring, but some of them will likely be strategic changes that are recurring.

So while the bank is showing the effects of its very negative operating environment and the credit-related effects of the pandemic, the bank fundamentals show strength, if we forecast a few quarters in the future. There is a very real positive future here - and on a peer-basis, when many banks have canceled, lowered, or paused their dividends, Scotiabank remains one that continues to pay out its near-record long dividend in full, even if they haven't increased it.

Also, if we look historically to the non-impaired comparison period, it's clear that once the current environment does change and the bank is no longer forced to provision massive amounts for potential losses, earnings will normalize - much as the pre-provision metrics are already doing today.

Let's look at valuation.

Scotiabank - What is the valuation?

Valuation multiples and metrics for banks continue to show very appealing scenarios. Take a look at the company's current multiples.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The obvious time to buy this A+ rated bank would have been before the Vaccine-induced recovery spike. I've written about BNS in several of my monthly update articles, and hope that some at least took advantage of this situation.

That doesn't mean, however, that the bank isn't still trading at an undervaluation. The fact is that most expectations which are focused on the recovery, expect the bank's operating results to revert to pre-pandemic levels. If such a thing were to occur, then you can still net a 15% annual RoR until 2022, based even on today's valuation, and looking at the company's historical discount of around 11X P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analyst scorecards when it comes to this bank are good. Analysts very rarely incorrectly value or forecast the bank, only at a 9% on either a 1 or 2-year basis with a 10% margin of error.

Investing in Scotiabank certainly won't make you into a millionaire, starting with what you have today. That's not the purpose of this undervalued investment. The purpose is better expressed when looking at the bank's historical results, where on a 20-year basis, Scotiabank has outperformed the broader S&P 500 by providing an annualized RoR of 8.1%, versus the 5.5% of the S&P 500 (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs).

The purpose of this portfolio component, this rock-solid Canadian bank, is, therefore, to provide market-beating overall returns, while giving you competitive dividends.

Even with the bank trading at a valuation that no longer gives 6% yields - my own yield on cost basis is around 6.3% here - the bank is still appealing, especially in an environment where there is very low visibility for what many banks will be doing for the coming years.

Well, I know one thing that Scotiabank will be doing.

They will be tending their world-record dividend. What do I mean by world record?

When looking at what companies have paid dividends the longest, and uninterrupted, a few names come up. The longest uninterrupted dividend is paid by The York Water Company (YORW). That stalwart has paid an uninterrupted dividend for more than 200 years, since 1816.

The second on that list? That's Scotiabank. The Scotiabank, or Bank of Nova Scotia, has paid an uninterrupted dividend since 1832. No, they haven't raised it every year - but dividends have been flowing since then.

When looking at fundamental portfolio components for an income portfolio, choosing companies that have a long dividend history is one strategy. A dividend history by itself isn't enough, of course. The business still needs to be solid. Based on today's valuation, I view Scotiabank as undervalued to a target of around C$70 - representing a reversal I see as likely during 2021 and 2022.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean. It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic.

(Source: Unsplash)

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Scotiabank is, I believe, such a company.

The bank provides very fundamental banking services both to domestic US/Canada customers but also operates in several, appealing emerging markets. They have done so successfully for many years.

While the bank has suffered setbacks during COVID-19, none of these setbacks have been unique in the banking world, nor has the company performed in any way worse than its peers. Scotiabank adds to its appeal by its very long dividend history, its commitment to that dividend, and the forecasts which currently consider a mean reversal to be likely. The fact that it also is still well above its long-term, 20-year yield benchmark, also contributes to its overall appeal.

I do want to mention, however, that Scotiabank currently trades at what some would consider being close to full valuation. Some analysts do in fact have price targets closer to C$60-65, rather than C$70, such as mine. But I do believe that a C$70 price target accurately represents the company's potential future performance as well as the incoming reversal. Based on such numbers, the company is undervalued around 10% here, and that makes it a "BUY" to me, even if we're teetering closely to full valuation here.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.





I own the Canadian ticker, TSE:BNS