By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

November 2020 was the third consecutive month of relative gains for the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) versus the S&P 500 (SPY). Unlike September and October 2020, where the outperformance for the dividend growth strategy was in a down month for stocks broadly, the dividend growth strategy outperformed in November in a very strong month for stocks broadly. It was the best monthly return for the dividend growth strategy (+11.99%) since the early recovery from the Great Recession in April 2009 (+12.19%).

Source: Bloomberg

It has been a good three-month run for the strategy. After lagging early in the recovery due to the strategy's natural tech underweight, the dividend growth strategy has now slightly outperformed during the market recovery that started on March 23rd. Over longer time intervals, the strategy has tended to outperform in down markets and keep pace in recoveries, but 2020 - in a year of unusual activity - saw the strategy lag into the March lows and now slightly outpace the broad market in the subsequent recovery. The dividend growth strategy is still down on a relative basis versus the broad market, but now up about 7% on the year after November's strong rally.

Source: Bloomberg

Expanding this time horizon to the full three decade plus dataset for the dividend growth strategy, and it has outperformed by about 1.83% per annum in spite of the relative underperformance in 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

In the table below, the list of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

In the broad-based market rally in November all but 4 constituents - Lowe's (LOW), Clorox (CLX), Continental Edison (ED), and Hormel (HRL) - produced positive total returns. When the makers of Clorox wipes and Spam are lagging, it is a sign the market is pricing in a post-vaccine recovery.

A unique driver of outperformance for the Dividend Growth strategy was its overweight to Materials stocks (12.6% weight vs. 2.7% in the S&P 500). The largest driver of positive relative performance was the dividend growth strategy's overweight to Albemarle (ALB), which soared more than 45% on the month. The specialty chemicals maker is seeking demand for lithium from electric vehicle producers, and posted earnings well ahead of consensus on a combination of higher revenues and cost cuts.

Energy was not a large driver of relative performance given its small weight in the strategy and the market index, but Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were among the top performers up 20% and 27% respectively as oil bounced on the month. Exxon remains the stock with the highest dividend yield at over 9% despite the strong rally in its share price, a dividend yield level that has to continue to offer some concern regarding its sustainability.

Another small sector that did have an outsized contribution to performance was REITs. While making up just under 5% of the Dividend Aristocrats versus 2.6% of the S&P 500, the dividend growth components generated positive security selection, rallying 17% on average. The retail focused REITs in the dividend growth index rallied while some of the data center and wireless tower REITs that make up such a large part of the cap-weighted REIT sector lagged on the month as the market incrementally priced in a post-vaccine world.

For much of 2020, the Dividend Aristocrats relative performance versus the S&P 500 has been informed by a sector to which it does not have a large weight - Information Technology. In November, Tech slightly outperformed the market, leading to a negative attribution to sector allocation for the Dividend Growth strategy. Despite being underweight Tech, the Dividend Aristocrats were able to outperform on the month.

The sector that contributed the most negatively to the Dividend Aristocrats performance was an overweight to Consumer Staples with the aforementioned staples like Clorox and Hormel dragging on performance.

The Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed for three straight months, reducing some of their relative underperformance versus the tech-heavy capitalization-weighted S&P 500. More cyclical-oriented sectors drove relative gains in November as the broad market rallied post-election and post-vaccine news. While up 7% on the year now, the strategy still trails the broad market by 7% on the year. While the strategy's tech underweight was not a driver of the outperformance in November, it is still likely to be a key driver of relative performance moving forward. Recent articles have shown that tech continues to trade at much higher multiples than the broad market, and an emergence from the e-commerce/remote work economy could slow tech's relative growth versus the broad market, which could allow for some catch-up for these dividend growth names.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.