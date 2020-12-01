But investors need to be fully cognizant of underlying asset quality before committing capital.

And with expense fees at 0.75%, it makes investors pay for the privilege given the fund's standard characteristics.

Brief Thesis

Over the past 5 years, climate change has become a progressively polarizing subject, constantly dividing experts, politicians, and the public alike. Several nations have committed to reductions in CO2 emissions and initiatives emphasizing environmental improvements.

The Paris Climate Accord has been a pivotal agreement and the object of much contention between richer nations pushing for curbs on pollution and developing nations whose growth prerogative requires more flexibility.

Irrespective of your personal convictions on the subject, climate change has undeniably become a flourishing and lucrative thematic in global capital markets.

Price action year to date Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

Source: TradingView

Regarding Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) - my opinion remains neutral. While I recognize alternative energy will continue to be an enduring subject, I continue to be somewhat skeptical on underlying asset quality and perplexed by the onerous expense fees - specifically for an ETF which has no extraordinary traits, such as leverage or use of exotic derivatives, which may add to administration costs.

No options market exists for this ETF which is another drawback. This prevents income generation through covered call selling against which the ETF can be held as collateral. Likewise, without an active options market, it is impossible to protect the underlying for substantive drawdowns.

I advise investors to shop around the ETF marketplace before making a commitment. I additionally encourage investors to bring themselves up to speed with all facets of the energy mix and how this may impact the global economy. In passing, I recommend you watch "Planet of the Humans" by Michael Moore which takes a more critical view of the clean energy industry.

Source: Market Chameleon

Overview

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is a relatively dated offering having been launched on 13 June 2007. A passively managed open-ended structure, its aims are to take stakes in an extensive set of global renewable energy firms - which focus on improving energy efficiency, energy conservation and advancing renewable energy.

The key focal point for the index persists in being a global basket of small-to-mid cap fledgling enterprises but equally holds larger entities whose market capitalization is partially linked to clean energy activities.

This is an invaluable caveat given the distinguishable risk characteristics which smaller firms carry. Capital appreciation is at the heart of the fund management's prerogatives, which appears normal given the commensurably young life span of some of the underlying companies.

Rebalancing of the index occurs every 90 days and limitations exist on largest holdings (5% max) for diversification and risk management purposes. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF retains a global perspective with investments spanning multiple countries.

Top 10 Holdings of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

Source: ETF.com

As emphasized earlier, the ETF is principally composed of small-to-mid cap enterprises - most of which have shown astounding growth generated by thematic renewable energy's nascent popularity. This implies sizable volatility, particularly for an ETF, with underlying securities such as FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) moving +/- 9.4% (average absolute implied move) on any given day.

A brief synopsis of the average daily implied absolute movements in underlying stocks illustrates how volatile they are:

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) +/- 9.4%

XPeng Inc.(XPEV) +/- 9.0%

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) +/- 7.1%

NIO Limited (NIO) +/- 7.1%

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) +/- 5.6%

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) +/- 6.0%

While the list is non-exhaustive, it pinpoints how quickly underlying stocks in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF can swing. For the time being, price action has very much been to the upside which has been cheered by investors and the media similarly. Notwithstanding, absolute price moves can equally reflect a push to the downside, highlighting how rapidly the value of the ETF could potentially deteriorate.

Structure

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a manifestly standard structure - the fund is not levered, does not resort to use of derivatives to accentuate certain characteristics and has no options market. Given its global mandate, the ETF does hold some American Depositary Receipts [ADRs] on foreign firms which could explain, to a certain degree, the comparably elevated fee schedule given such a standard structure.

Source: Data computed by author derived from ETF.com

Noteworthy focal points when browsing over the fund structure include:

The age of the fund - given the nascent popularity of green themed investments, Invesco's product is among the pioneers in the field.

The somewhat meager assets under management - I do not have available data but presume this fund had a muted inception and flatlined for several years before literally taking off along with the popularity of the investment theme. $186M does continue to be marginal, which is possibly a good thing, given the volatility of the underlying stocks and the impact on price action a much larger ETF could have.

The expense ratio positions itself on the higher side of standard ETF offerings.

There is a complete absence of complementary options products regularly used by investors to boost returns or effectively manage risk.

Country & Sector Exposure, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

Source: ETF.com

The fund is global in nature with exposure to multiple types of country risk - different equity risk premiums, costs of capital etc. This affords some degree of diversification but also presents other hazards - an example could be found in China's fledgling electric vehicle industry which does not follow scheduled auditing requirements of US publicly listed companies.

This has caused some uproar lately with the US government looking at securities law reform to protect investors following a recent spate of accounting scandals related to Chinese companies raising capital on US equity markets.

Regardless of the country - geographical diversification in this instance comes with a distinct set of perils to consider.

Fascinatingly, the ETF equally maintains a marginally defensive characteristic through its exposure to electric utilities (14.69%). This makes for an interesting combination given the more aggressive & explosive traits of some small and mid-cap foreign electric vehicle manufacturers.

Key Takeaways

Regardless of your standing on the global environmental debate, it is critical to recognize green energy as a key thematic driving expansion in various investment vehicles.

Thematic investing related to clean energy, renewable technologies and ameliorated environmental awareness will only become resoundingly more important as we move through the next decade.

With this knowledge, it is pivotal to construct an in-depth understanding of the offering of different investment & trading instruments.

In the case of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF - while it has followed widespread positive momentum in the area, the fund itself does have a range of drawbacks.

Assets under management are persistently marginal, expense ratios comparatively high for a standard structure, and little is offered in the way of complimentary tools, such as an active options market, to maximize earnings or protect gains.

The underlying assets, global in their reach, are ostensibly volatile with a large part swinging between 5%-10% daily.

The absence of leverage and derivatives used to engage it signifies that this fund is a satisfactory long-term holding.

Never has there been such a time where critical themes like the environment have been so polarizing. People of all backgrounds and beliefs posit on drastic changes to our environment and how this will impact future generations to come.

While Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF capitalizes upon this narrative, my suggestion would be to consider alternative securities should this be a theme you wish to meaningfully emphasize in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hope you liked my ETF analysis and invite you to follow my Seeking Alpha profile for more ETF market insights. If you enjoyed this post, please hit the like button. Thank you.