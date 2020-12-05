While it may seem like HBO Max gained a lot of power back with its recent moves, Roku hasn’t lost a beat with its stock price and that should satisfy shareholders for now.

The sticking points, which are largely tied to its standard cuts from profit-sharing and advertising, are hard for Roku to stray from because then other partners will want the same newer terms.

Many believed HBO Max’s future influx of WB films paired with its Amazon Fire Stick deal would have been enough to force a deal with Roku.

Yet that seismic shift has not shaken loose the one barrier AT&T’s HBO Max has been unable to overcome in Roku, where it is still glaringly absent.

Following the epic announcement from Warner Bros that its entire 2021 roster will be coming to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously, the industry is still feeling the impact.

(Credit: Roku)

Just days after AT&T (NYSE:T) and Warner Bros. took a sledgehammer to the traditional film model, the industry as a whole is still feeling the aftershocks.

In the time since we've heard from many of the big players.

Warner Bros. promised this is a one-year stopgap (which nobody believes), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and Regal took a steady as they go approach and AMC (NYSE:AMC) went about as nuclear as one would expect from a company that just got kicked while it was down…again.

Yet the one company being remarkably quiet is Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

The streaming hardware leader has been in a very public holdout with HBO Max and AT&T since the service launched and is one of the big reasons why many believe the fledging service is having such a rough go.

Surely now with HBO Max and WB's seismic screen-to-stream shakeup that will force an agreement between two sides.

Right?

Well, truthfully despite a rumored report the other week the sides were close, other reports have suggested they are still far apart. And this news while seemingly the perfect catalyst may not move the needle at all.

It also begs the question - does Roku really need HBO Max as much as HBO Max really needs Roku?

(Credit: WB)

First as always, some background.

The streaming wars have always been a point of interest for investors - largely because many got in early and now are seeing sizable benefits. Or many missed the boat and are trying to catch up. Regardless, whenever one streamer gets a shiny new toy, it causes a ripple effect - in this case HBO Max just got 18 new toys, one shinier than the next.

This week it was revealed that between Christmas and all of 2021, the entire Warner Bros. slate will make its way to sister service HBO Max concurrently with theaters. That's 18 films in total including such high-profile titles as The Suicide Squad, Dune and The Matrix 4.

There is no discounting what a massive win that is for HBO Max and HBO Max subscribers. It is expected that will force Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) to get more aggressive with its screen-to-stream plans and make Netflix re-evaluate part of its approach to 2021. Investors can also expect this to impact Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Peacock but too much lesser degrees given their business models.

And then there's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but I'll get to it later.

For now here's where we are at - HBO Max is just about every platform but one…Roku.

The market leader with a stock price near $300, the company is in the catbird seat with streaming. It is the largest gatekeeper to the space, and it knows it. Its simplistic design and overall ease of use have made it a power player, and for the industry, that comes with a cost.

(Credit: WB)

If a company wants access to Roku's 46 million (and growing) users, there are a few things it will want in return, namely revenue-sharing deals, specifically when it comes to advertising. Those areas are the bread and butter of the company and also areas AT&T/WarnerMedia/HBO Max aren't so quick to share.

HBO Max's hope was that this Christmas gift of sorts to its subscribers would be the final straw and end the stalemate, but so far that has not happened. And you can see why AT&T is so desperate here, not only was its roll-out heavily disrupted by COVID, but also its rivals have exploded in popularity, namely Disney+ (that'll be important later).

There are so many reasons why HBO Max not only wants but also needs that Roku boost.

Conversely Roku seemingly needs it as well.

HBO Max's recent deal with Amazon Fire Stick, the other big gatekeeper in the space, was a shot across the bow. Investors in all three companies were very aware of the message being sent. It was one thing when the deal meant Amazon would have HBO Max proper and Roku wouldn't, but it was a whole other thing now that Amazon has HBO Max proper plus all of WB's 2021 slate.

While it may not seem like a lot in the grand scheme - it is.

We are not talking about minor films here - at least 25% of WB's roster are big tentpole plays that would have earned at least $100 million or more in a traditional box office opening weekend. Now that type of A-tier content, which is often associated with HBO anyway, will be alienated from Roku's users potentially causing them to look elsewhere…namely Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV.

(Credit: WB)

And in a season of giving and deals consumers would much rather go the cheaper route with Amazon which is significantly cheaper than Apple TV. The point being while a lot of people may gravitate to Roku first (for them or as a gift), seeing it is without HBO Max makes for an easier decision.

But let's go deeper because what's lost in the noise of the news is that at the end of the day while Roku's users may want HBO Max, the odds are low they'll pick up and leave if they don't get it (and Roku knows that).

In even simpler terms, let's also be honest - nobody can remember every password they have and nobody wants to be bothered to re-input them so in terms of making things easier for themselves, Roku is still winning.

Yet there's more than that and while the HBO Max deal with Amazon and the 18 films being added through next year are big game-changing deals, it's still one network and Roku has basically every other one out there on the platform.

Really what's odds here is HBO proper - Roku wants to continue to offer it on its Roku Channel and AT&T does not…that was the trade-off Amazon made. Come 2021, Amazon will remove the original HBO from its channel purchase options and switch it to HBO Max, but Roku is not ready make that trade-off. Roku likes the results it is getting under the current model, which also includes extra user data which HBO Max wants mainly for itself.

(Credit Roku)

For Amazon, yes the change will hurt, but being the jack-of-all-trades it is, some other areas will offset the losses…Roku has one area and less cushion.

The other area of contention is Roku's standard fees of 20% from subscriptions and 30% of ad revenue when it applies. While that 30% doesn't impact things now, if HBO Max were to add live content from its cable TV channels into the mix, it would come back later to haunt and that's a non-starter for it.

If Roku gives into HBO Max, it opens the door for others to make the same request. The company isn't willing to upset its entire successful business model for one network and shareholders don't seem to want that either - look at the stock price as shares opened on Monday around $275 and it ended the week at $296.

There's also the matter of Disney+ which got a sizable boost in subscribers through Roku which the company's CEO is happily taking credit for.

"One of the things Disney did, is they really lean into the tools that we have available on our platform. And when companies do that, I mean, we've built a lot of great ways to sign up subscribers. So, I think we were an important part of them reaching that milestone." - Roku CEO Anthony Wood

He also went on to say Roku was an "essential partner for any streaming services trying to build a national audience in United States." He's not wrong, and with respect, analyst Craig Moffett estimating that Warner's shift will represent a likely $1.2 billion lost in revenue annually, it will have to make that up somewhere.

AT&T and HBO Max is playing the short game right now to make up ground, but investors are worried about the long-term implications. Roku has been content to wait this out, and so far, that hasn't hurt it, but it will eventually feel pressure as the WB's films begin to cycle onto the service.

Still the pressure will be alleviated as investors remember the high stakes involved, but unfortunately that means a number of potential viewers will be caught in the middle…at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.