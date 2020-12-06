Finding value in the stock market is more than a challenge these days. Since March, all of the leading indexes have risen to record highs. The technology stocks have done the best as the pandemic hastened the decline of retail businesses. Social distancing and working and sheltering at home have increased the demand for technological solutions for communications, shopping, and many other aspects of daily life. COVID-19 has ushered in a new era for technology, and companies are cashing in on the trend.

Many people who shunned technology in the past are now embracing it as they have little choice. Educating consumers in 2020 will alter behavior in the coming years as the world has become far more tech-savvy. Technology was the best place to be in 2020, but that does not mean it will continue in 2021. I believe digging out from coronavirus’s financial rubble will light a bullish fuse under another sector of the stock market in 2021. Infrastructure businesses could be the big story for the coming year. Granite Construction Inc (GVA) is a company that could shine in 2021, and its shares are at an attractive level.

GVA has not been consistently profitable and has lagged many of its peers over the past years. However, a change of top management could put the company on a path towards leadership, and its recent track record of winning bids for projects comes at a time where infrastructure rebuilding will be in demand for all members of the heavy construction sector, leading to rising earnings and share prices on a sector-wide basis.

The weak US economy and the high unemployment rate should set the stage for an infrastructure rebuilding program

While the stock market is trading at all-time highs, technology stocks have done the best since the March lows. Wall Street is booming at the end of 2020, but Main Street continues to suffer under the dark cloud of COVID-19. Optimism in the stock market over vaccines in 2019 has not slowed down the virus’s toll as infections and fatalities are rising during the holiday season.

Unemployment remains at a very high level in the United States, and many small businesses have shut down or are in danger of becoming victims of the pandemic. Retail, restaurants, hospitality, and travel and leisure businesses have suffered the worst. Lockdowns over the holiday season will only hasten the demise of many businesses.

Even when the US and world achieve herd immunity to the virus in 2021, the financial legacy will remain along with a very high unemployment rate. The pandemic has taught companies to do more with less, causing labor requirements to drop.

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2020, his administration will face the task of rebuilding the US economy. The model is likely to be FDR’s “New Deal” of the 1930s when the “Three Rs” lifted the US economy from the Great Depression. Relief will come from government stimulus packages. Reform will be higher taxes on the wealthy, a stricter regulatory environment, new social welfare programs, and a reversal of the “America First” policies under the Trump administration. Finally, Recovery will come from federal spending and job creation. The new administration will likely start with a massive infrastructure rebuilding program to get people back to the workplace.

Bipartisan support for a long-overdue project

There has long been bipartisan support for a program to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure in the United States. However, political wrangling got in the way of a package to fix the crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, government buildings, and other infrastructure parts. Republicans and Democrats in Washington, DC, refused to work together over the past years; they swept the infrastructure initiative under the political carpet.

Necessity breeds cooperation; in troubled times, politicians have no choice but to work together to improve conditions. To keep power, the House, Senate, and incoming President will need to work to create jobs and jumpstart the economy in early 2021. A long-overdue infrastructure program is a logical place to begin as it kills more than one bird with one stone. The program may increase the swollen deficit, but it will put people back to work, increase economic activity, and finally upgrade US infrastructure, which is in a terrible state of disrepair.

GVA is an infrastructure contractor in the US

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has its headquarters in Watsonville, California, and has been in business since 1922. The company’s website states, “Granite is: AMERICA’S INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY.”

GVA operated as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. GVA’s customers include federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites.

Granite Construction is in a perfect position to prosper from a massive US “New Deal” in infrastructure rebuilding. Over the past few months, the company won a $16 million task order contract from the US Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA division. It won a Sewer rehabilitation project in Denver and a road rehabilitation project in Fresno, California. Granite bid for and won two airport projects in Alaska and California. GVA has a $12 million contract for a roadway project in California’s central value and an $18 million contract for the University of California’s Santa Cruz renewal project. These are the list of projects the company has won over the past two months. Over the last two weeks, GVA received two new projects, a $39 million highway widening job in Southern California and a $16 million airport refueling facility project in San Diego.

Granite Construction has been busy, but it is likely to get a lot more active when the US government finally agrees to a massive infrastructure rebuilding package.

The stock is significantly below its 2018 peak

Since 1992, GVA shares have traded in a range from $4.59 to $74.62. The most recent high came in January 2018 at $68.58 and the low in March 2020 at $8.90 per share. At below $27 on Friday, December 4, GVA shares were below the midpoint over the past almost three years.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GVA shares are trading closer to the low over the past three decades than the high. Granite Construction has a market cap of around $1.25 billion at the $26.57 level. The company trades an average of 411,609 shares each day and pays shareholders a $0.52 or roughly a 2% dividend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart displays the trend of rising revenues from 2015 through 2018. Earnings had been positive and steady. The company released backlog numbers in mid-November after conducting an internal investigation. GVA reported that available liquidity rose from $233 million at the end of September 2019 to $550 million on September 30, 2020.

How GVA stacks up against competitors- Levels to watch in the stock

A comparison of fundamentals between GVA and its competitors in the heavy construction building sector shows:

Source: Barchart

GVA pays the highest dividend, which reflects the risk of the stock. While the market continues to wait for earnings and other financial data, the shares have been climbing. The change in management is an attempt to correct past problems at the company. Kyle Larkin became the CEO in late September and has been successful in his previous role at the company for over two decades. The company also promoted James Radich to the COO position and moved Brian Dowd from his position as the head of Nevada operations to the same position in California, a far larger market. The change at the top of the company brings fresh blood and the potential for growth.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the rise of GVA shares from $18.07 in late October to a high of $26.93 on November 24, or 49% in a little under one month. At just under the recent high at the end of last week, the trend remains higher. The stock rallied in the aftermath of the election. Progress on vaccines and the rising potential for a massive infrastructure could be highly bullish for GVA shares in 2021.

Technical resistance stands at the December 2019 high of $28.71, the March 2019 peak of $49.03, and the November 2018 high of $58.93 per share. Infrastructure rebuilding in the US could send the price of GVA shares appreciably higher in 2021.

The company faces lawsuits based on allegations of securities law violations, including making false or misleading statements and failure to disclose risks with its heavy civil joint venture project bids from 2012 to 2014. The company appointed a new President and principal executive officer as it restates financials and files updates with the SEC. Meanwhile, if GVA gets through this period and cleans up the sins from the past, the infrastructure construction company could emerge as a big winner in 2021 as there will be lots of government projects over the coming years.

I am bullish on all of the heavy construction companies as they are likely to benefit from a long-overdue US infrastructure package. the management changes at GVA, the company's track record in securing jobs over the past months, and its apparent movement past lawsuits and investigations could cause the company to catch-up with other members of the sector. GVA is appealing because a return of the company's reputation after a difficult period could push the share price higher on a percentage basis than its peers.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.