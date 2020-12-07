Numerous superior bitcoin funds have been created or are soon coming to market, providing attractive alternatives to GBTC.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) is a closed-end fund (CEF) passively invested in Bitcoin, offering investors exposure to the cryptocurrency in the form of a security. Bitcoin is the fund’s only asset and thus GBTC’s price should, in theory, mirror the value of bitcoins held in the fund.

While GBTC issues new shares periodically similar to other CEFs, at present there is no option to redeem shares.

Recently investors have become increasingly bullish about Bitcoin’s prospects, pushing it to near all-time highs. While investors can buy bitcoin directly on a crypto exchange, many investors find it easier to trade bitcoin via the stock market, fueling excess relative demand for GBTC, causing its price to exceed NAV by approximately 30%. On Friday, December 4 for example, GBTC closed at $23.2, yet the underlying value of each share was only $17.8.

We believe the GBTC premium is due to reverse and that investors looking for bitcoin exposure should look elsewhere.

Premiums Can Quickly Become Discounts

Just as investor exuberance can cause a CEF to trade at a premium to NAV, if sentiment on the underlying reverses, prices can quickly swing to a discount.

Fund managers understand variance to NAV is unappealing, especially to large investors who place a high value on liquidity. To address this issue, CEF managers typically offer a redemption feature in which investors can automatically receive an amount typically in the range of 95% - 100% of the per-share NAV. Funds may offer redemptions on a continuous or periodic basis.

Some investors might think of the current 30% GBTC premium as the cost of gaining easy exposure to a “commodity” with initiated custody. While that may currently be the case, a range of new products (examples follow below), both liquid and transparent, and a well-regulated futures market with the CME, all offer bitcoin exposure with similar convenience and less variance to bitcoin. We think this will leave GBTC as a relatively unattractive option.

Why No Redemption?

In our view, there are no significant regulatory barriers preventing Grayscale from providing a redemption mechanism. In its registration statement, GBTC discloses how an SEC review of their redemption methodology in 2014 resulted in a fine (a tiny one of $53,756) and a cease-and-desist order in 2016. The fact that the SEC took two years to force GBTC to stop redeeming shares signals to us the violation was a minor one.

We believe Grayscale is not incentivized to offer a redemption option to shareholders. First, Grayscale collects 2% of NAV and so all else equal, the more shares in the fund, the greater the fees Grayscale collects.

Second, the lack of a redemption feature also makes possible a scenario in which Grayscale could profit if the CEF ever trades at a discount. Grayscale could buy its own stock in the market at a discount. For example, Grayscale could accumulate shares at, say, a 30% discount to NAV, and then offer a redemption feature. The result would be an immediate 30% gain.

This is not a far-fetched scenario. There are hedge funds and investors who buy CEFs at significant discounts, force the funds to liquidate or switch to an open-ended structure, eventually collecting the difference from NAV.

Superior Alternatives

Several existing bitcoin funds are seeing increased interest and new options are coming to market.

Take for example the Canadian Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC). QBTC offers redemptions on a monthly basis which pay slightly less than NAV as described below. The fund also offers annual redemptions which pay 100% of NAV.

QBTC goes a step further and also provides the option of “recirculating” the redeemed shares. A broker-dealer on behalf of the fund can look for a buyer for the shares being redeemed. If the buyer pays more than what the redeeming shareholders are owed under the regular redemption terms, the shareholders pocket the difference. The monthly redemption (unlike the annual one) pays the lower of 95% of QBTC's closing price and NAV. So, if 95% of the market price is less than NAV, but the alternative buyer agrees to pay NAV, redeeming shareholders realize a gain.

Another fund soon to be launched in Canada is sub-advised by Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy and managed by large asset manager CI Investments (C$200bn AUM). One can imagine strong demand from CI’s in-house accounts alone. So, while this may be a new fund, we’d expect it to gain size quickly with an established base of accounts and a large, trusted manager backing it.

And along with QBTC, these two funds have lower management fees than GBTC (1.85% and 1.95% vs. 2% at GBTC).

An even bigger name to soon enter the bitcoin fund space is Fidelity, which is multiples larger than CI Investments. There is no registration statement for this fund yet, so we can’t comment on the redemption option and fees, but it’s unlikely Fidelity will launch without a high confidence level of a 10-figure initial size.

The many new, well-backed bitcoin funds are going to provide much-needed alternatives to GBTC as a vehicle to gain exposure to bitcoin through the stock market. We think a lot of the money that would have otherwise gone into GBTC will go to these alternatives, and the lower demand for GBTC will likely put pressure on its premium.

Other GBTC Red Flags

Although the no-redemption feature is the main reason to avoid or sell GBTC shares ASAP, it’s not the only one.

Potential conflicts of interest: large funds (closed- and open-ended ones) use broker-dealers as intermediaries for the creation and redemption of shares. Those intermediaries are called “Authorized Participants” (APs).

GBTC only has one AP - Genesis Global Trading. Grayscale discloses that Genesis is an affiliate, but we believe they are not distant relatives. Grayscale and Genesis are not only owned by the same company (Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group), but they also reside on the same floor of the same office building.

The fact that Grayscale and Genesis are closely affiliated is a concerning signal in our opinion. Independence between a fund manager and Authorized Participants should be sought by fund investors in general.

We also think it's concerning that Genesis is the only AP. Most CEFs have multiple APs who can create and redeem shares. Generally, they are established broker-dealers who, by signing on as APs, in effect provide a stamp-of-approval towards the legitimacy of the fund.

We believe Genesis is the only AP for Grayscale’s fund because more established broker-dealers could take issue with the lack of a redemption feature.

Also concerning to us is that GBTC still trades OTC. With a security this liquid (10-20mm shares in daily volume or $250mm-$500mm in total size) and which is consistently issuing new shares, we would expect Grayscale to be eager to achieve an exchange listing. However, Grayscale has told us it has no plans to apply for an up-listing at the moment. We believe this is due to a couple reasons.

One of the “advantages” of trading OTC is that it is significantly more difficult to short OTC names. Fewer brokers will facilitate borrow, and fewer custodians will permit short exposures. The more difficult it is to short GBTC, the lower the downward pressure on the price.

Equally important is that OTC names have no listed options. If options were available, at least some investors would choose them instead of buying GTBC shares, reducing the pool of investors buying new GTBC shares.

We also note that unlike GBTC, the previously mentioned QBTC trades on the TSX main list, not OTC.

The Bottom Line

We believe GBTC is a trap. In addition to the current 30% premium, GBTC has numerous disadvantages compared to other (and soon, many other) alternatives. We think the CEF makes little sense for investors looking for bitcoin exposure.

Due to the availability of alternative options to express bitcoin longs, and the potential for a sentiment reversal, we think GBTC’s premium will eventually compress. And if bitcoin crashes like it did in December 2017, the premium will quickly turn into a discount, and investors will be stuck, due to the lack of a redemption option.

With Grayscale’s incentives not fully aligned with its shareholders, investors looking for bitcoin exposure should avoid GBTC. Current shareholders should sell their shares while they trade at a premium, and leave Grayscale to accrue fees on other investors' money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GBTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.