DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) CEO Dan Springer on UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 7, 2020 12:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Annie Leschin - Head of Investor Relations

Dan Springer - Chief Executive Officer

Cynthia Gaylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carl Pierce - UBS

Carl Pierce

Well hello everybody, it’s Carl Pierce and welcome to the Virtual Version of the 2020 UBS TMT Conference. Apologies for the technical difficulties today, but we were forced to make this audio only rather than video. With us today are DocuSign’s CEO Dan Springer and the CFO Cynthia Gaylor as well as Annie from IR.

In terms of format, we’ll go for about 35, 40 minutes and each of you I think have a question link which I’ll attempt to access towards the end and try to get to as many questions as possible. So with that, Dan, Cynthia and Annie thanks so much for joining us this morning.

Dan Springer

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Carl Pierce

Great. Well you obviously put up a very strong 3Q number and I’d love to dig in a little bit to the results. It may be Dan just to start off; it feels like this quarter was again led by strength on the eSignatures side. And I guess I wanted to ask you a question in terms of where we are on the penetration of eSignatures. It’s a tough one for all of us on the outside to get to how you can describe it, whether it’s all the potential transactions that could be electronically signed in your largest customers, what portion currently are, maybe just some sense for here today after several years of amazing success where we are on eSignature penetration to put these results in context?

Dan Springer

Absolutely. It’s interesting because at some level people think about the business that’s synonymous with DocuSign and also starting to feel like it’s a more maturing business because particularly in the U.S. everyone is tend to be familiar with DocuSign. But we think it’s still very very early innings.

I mean, if you take a look at the TAM, which is the way when Cynthia and I used to talk about the penetration is where we most frequently do. We think when we publicly talk about the it’s been about $25 billion TAM maybe it’s grown a little since then as the market is growing. But if you look at last year, revenue was about $1 billion and we say about $1 billion fourish this year and maybe post rate of $2 billion next year. But even if you look ahead, and we think about that penetration, keeping in mind that when people look at the market that’s developed today, people think that has somewhere in that two-thirds share. It’s still very very early.

And I think one of the things that we've learned through the pandemic is that as we put more capacity online, that capacity is still performing at the same level that you saw previously, we don't see degradation. And that we've seen that this year in our marketing spin, in terms of driving the web and mobile business people come into online, we've seen it in our direct business, which is 85% of our businesses, direct B2B selling.

And as we've added more capacity, we haven't seen sort of performance of reps degrade, as you might see, if you were realizing you were coming up against, sort of a penetration issue. So yeah, it's a little bit unusual at this scale, to see that the growth we've had in our, 53% revenue and just over 60% on billings kind of all-time high for us. And so somewhat unusual to hit the scale and still see that growth potential. But we feel super excited that we've got years and years of high growth ahead.

Carl Pierce

Yes, it's certainly true when at least in i2 [ph] checks, like sometimes come across some younger call them Silicon Valley companies that tell me they're relatively full in terms of their DocuSign use it they're already sort of wall to wall. But I think what you're getting at it is there a there's a long tail of larger organizations that are early enough such that the blended growth rate is still relatively high, and the penetration rates relatively low.

Dan Springer

Yes, I'll give you one use case, just to your point about technology. I got a new Tesla a couple months ago and Tesla sorts of pride themselves on being a very modern oriented company. And you can actually buy the Tesla without ever talking to anyone. You can go online, you can figure out which car you want to buy it, we start to go pick up the car. And when I went to pick up my car, the person handed me a clipboard, and said, hey, we’re just trying these three pieces of paper. He said to mean, you can’t DocuSign that. And I said, oh, yeah, we're going to do that someday. We just -- we just we have to figure that out. And it gave me that we got some room; we got some room to grow here.

Carl Pierce

Great. That's certainly sounds like it. So maybe just using that as a springboard to talk a little bit about the 3Q results. I think one thing that gets people intrigued and I know you took one or two questions about this on the call. So Cynthia, maybe you could chime in as well. And that has to do with the unusual volume gains that DocuSign has experienced since the COVID crisis hit in March, such that they're running above their minimum so to speak, and they're forced to upsize or accelerate their contracts down or Cynthia, can you talk a little bit about how big a phenomenon that was for billings in the third quarter? And then I'm curious as we look into the fourth quarter, one would think that that's given that it's typically a larger renewal quarter that that phenomenon should should be helpful in 4Q as well.

Dan Springer

So I'll let Cynthia talk about the decision. I would just say as an interim. It's sort of impossible to exactly separate out a “COVID” use case from like a COVID influence use case. And just a couple examples. There are some that are clear, but they're small. Some people opened up a COVID testing site, there was the parametric COVID use cases, the small business administration loans that we facilitated for some banks. Clearly they were very specific to the pandemic. And we were able to look at that and say, Yep, that's some growth we're having that we probably would not have had without COVID. But that's a tiny, tiny percentage of our business. The part that I think is probably more philosophically the case of people who said, you know, what I'm going to get to, I'm going to get to using more DocuSign or start using DocuSign. And I haven't done that yet. And then they found themselves in a work from home situation. And that urgency got them started on that the digital transformation or accelerated to digital transformation, because it just hadn't had that urgency in the work from home situation.

So those would be the places I think philosophically are different. Cynthia, you want to talk a little bit about how you think about that the quantitative distribution, and then maybe you could go into your thoughts on how Q3 was influenced by early renewals, and then your perspective for Q4?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, sure, of course. So I think from a more micro perspective, when you think about demand, and we've seen kind of heightened demand throughout the year, kind of across the base, Q3 specifically was very strong. And that's what we were trying to convey. On the Q3 call, we just saw broad based demand kind of across the board across the customer base, whether it was GOs, or verticals or small customers or big customers and that long tail, Carl, you're, spot on, on your observations there. I think on Q3 and kind of the early renewal piece. Q3, our billings came in really strong. And when you look at kind of seasonality of billings and billings in general, timing of deals and timing of renewals and expansions, can impact that number.

And so, as Dan said, we had record billings, growth and record revenue growth. But we didn't want folks to read too far into that just because Q3 was really strong. And it was impacted by, by timing of deals in Q4 is off to a good start. And so we're feeling good about the guidance. But when you look at billings, we'd encourage folks to look at kind of that trailing four quarter average, which the guide is, right in the in the crosshairs as in terms of what we've been what we've been seeing.

Carl Pierce

Got it. That makes sense. Thank you for that. And maybe another thing that stood out, at least to me from the recent quarter was the international growth, if I recall, it was 77%. And that was an acceleration. So maybe Dan or Cynthia, you can talk a little bit about what's driving that, besides the obvious, which is that Mike Sheridan is doing a bang up job leading that effort.

Dan Springer

Yes, it's funny, we've been teasing Mike a little bit about his timing that we were seeing international sort of strength building earlier this year. And instead of just jump on the bandwagon and say, I want to go ride that I'm going go for that. Yes, I think it's actually interesting. And we talked about a little bit in the last earnings call that, at the beginning of this year, particularly with Europe, we felt we could take a look at our execution. We said, we don't feel we're executing as well, internationally, particularly in EMEA, which is by far our largest market outside of the U.S.

And we said, we'll spend a little more time in our coordination. And so Mike and I and other executives spent some time in Dublin, which is our European headquarters, talking to the team there and realized there was a big coordination, improvement opportunities, the market opportunity was always good. And we were, growing as fast, but not significantly faster than the U.S. with our overseas business.

So we started those efforts there, and they started to bear fruit. And we found in the summer, we started seeing a lot more building there. And then, of course, Q3, the results came out and the revenue was very, very strong there. And it took share up to 20% of our total revenues now, outside of the U.S. And, interestingly, we look at that we think it's still low. And we think for a business like ours, passing a billion head towards 2 billion, shortly, we should have even a higher percentage of our business outside of the U.S.

And there's so two core factors to why it was a little bit slower. One is just, it's just an accident of history. We were slow to build an international business. U.S. business was strong. We were able to meet the growth needs, so it didn't “need to do it”. So several years ago, which didn't make that move when other people might have done that more quickly.

And then the second sort of component to that it's a little bit complicated. There's two kinds of legal framework, common law and civil law. And we initially moved into other common law countries, and those are ones that are part of the old U.K. common law. So in addition to the U.S., that's like Canada, U.K. and Ireland, Australia, places that have that legal framework and in civil law countries, which is basically all the other countries in the world. So, larger numbers, we had a phenomenon where we did not, we have to make some investments. We didn't have all of the functionality to do particular identity, and sort of confirming someone is who they are before you take your signature.

So we were a little bit slower in those markets. So if you take a look at like France, and Germany, Japan, Brazil, and other markets are really good for us that were behind a little bit where we probably would have been if it had the common law of framework. So those are kind of the two things that maybe stunted us a little bit. I think we're over those things now. And so we do believe there's an opportunity to continue to really try growth there. And we're excited going forward, but we're going to make Mike look great, not just this quarter, but many quarters.

Carl Pierce

So Dan, it sounds like the acceleration, if I'm interpreting you correctly, had more to do with DocuSign itself executing on the opportunity rather than any, any demand changes, or regular regulatory changes in those end markets, altering and becoming more favorable to DocuSign. Right. So it sounds like a more of a DocuSign driven success here in the last few quarters.

Dan Springer

I think that's right. I do think I mean, each year that goes by, you get a little more change in certain markets, and the regulatory framework can get a little more attractive. Like in Europe, there's a thing called eIDAS, which covers all the countries, but a lot of other individual countries have their own privacy framework or legal frameworks for agreement. And I think there's sort of more consistency now where they're coming together in understanding that they want to have a more common legal framework. So that's an opportunity for us, as well. But I think you're spot on or that the majority of the improved performance is directly linked to our improved execution.

Carl Pierce

Got it. Okay, great. Moving from the International opportunity, I'd love to talk about one of my favorite subjects. And that's the broader agreement cloud and the CLM suite, which I happen to think is one of the sort of under covered maybe underappreciated parts of the DocuSign story. So maybe, Dan, I know you always touch on this to some extent on the earnings call, but maybe you could take a minute to describe the traction that you're seeing in terms of customer inquiries, and RFPs, deal wins on the broader agreement, cloud upsell opportunity.

Dan Springer

Yes, absolutely. So I think the funny thing about our business is, if you say the word DocuSign, to people, the most common response you're going to get is eSignature. I feel it’s going to sort of immediately say that and like the Forrester study a couple years ago, said, document become a verb DocuSign, something that people think about it. And that's great, that's fantastic.

But in talking to our customers, we realized there was a broader opportunity that they wanted a lot more than just sort of the workflow and signature. They also need to have a way to prepare agreements that would be in an overall agreement cloud and wanted to be able to take actions, to integration, API's to connect it to other software, in their overall enterprise. And then finally, once you have all these digital agreements, you have to manage them, store them, you have to be able to search on them. They will do advanced analytics against them to understand your business. But that really became the foundation for restructuring the document agreed upon. And the reality is when we talk about our business today, to customers, and prospects, we don't talk about it as an eSignature business, we talk about at the document and agreement process.

The reality is, the vast, vast majority of our revenue still comes from signature, and it will, for years to come. And signature will still be the entry point where most customers start with DocuSign. Because the ROI is very high, implementation time is relatively short, and not very complex. So it’s just easy to get started with. So because of those phenomenon, there's a little bit of this, complexities you're describing, which when we talk about the agreement, cloud, people are like, well, how is that different from signatures? Well signature is part to the back side of the part, the largest parts, but the other components are key.

And so we did a couple acquisitions about a company called SpringCM two years ago. And then this last year, we brought Seal and spring with CLM Company. We had some CLM beginnings here. We merged the two operations together, ours and theirs into one what's now called DocuSign, CLM. And then Seal was an advanced analytics artificial intelligence company. We’re already an investor, we were jointly selling, but we brought them into the fold earlier this year in May, and we now have more integration. The two core things we've done there; one is we are selling insights products, which they were selling before, and we'd actually be doing some joint selling now that's a DocuSign product. We've also rolled out new products, of DocuSign analyzer, which we just announced this quarter. Fantastic product review we’ve seen, contract and someone else. It can analyze it and tell you which terms are unusual, which clauses might normally be in agreement that aren't there. So you can very quickly in a targeted way, get the right resources working on that agreement.

And then finally, we want to take that AI capability, and really integrate it across our entire business starting with CLM and then across the rest of DocuSign. And so those are the pieces. In terms of the demand characteristics, last year, particularly on the CLM side of the business, it was really taken off. And we were super excited that our customers were saying we want, we want to have more CLM relationships with DocuSign.

When COVID hit, interestingly eSignature accelerated as you mentioned earlier, Carl, for the reasons we talked about. The CLM and some of the Seal deals, which are longer sales cycles they usually require implementations. We had to do a statement work or get a systems integrator partner. And the ROI was fantastic. It just takes longer because implementation time is longer. So it's not as immediate. And we found a lot of CIOs saying, hey you know what guys, we can't, we can't get this done right now. We have another urgent priority that we're going to work from home. And so we saw some elongation for those deals, and some questions we put on hold.

Just at the end of Q3, we're now seeing that coming back. We've seen with pipeline building, requests coming in more aggressively, feels like we're starting to return to where we were before COVID hit. I think our belief that are going into the New Year, we'll have a very successful selling experience with the broader agreement.

Carl Pierce

That's to me, that's super exciting. And maybe Dan will press a little bit more on both the sales and the product side of the broader agreement cloud. On the sales execution, you touched on a little bit that the ROI is different, the implementation timeframe is different. But is the audience for this? Are the buyers different such that you needed to make some, either tactical or perhaps even more substantive changes to the way that your enterprise sales force is organized to execute on that upsell? I'd love to hear a little color on the sales motion and how it's different versus a, quote more traditional eSignature sale?

Dan Springer

Yes, so the sales cycle is very different. But people are the same. In fact when we first did the spring acquisition, we actually created what's very common in the software space was an overlay model. So we had CLM reps, and traditional DocuSign reps, both involved in the sales process, and double comping. It's one thing economically we don't love, but people do it. Usually because the existing reps, they don't know how to how to sell these new products. And what we found over the course of the time since the acquisition is that, actually RNA ease can be enabled to make the same sales success as the traditional CLM reps came from spring.

So going forward, we're not going to have an overlay rep, we'll have subject matter experts and solution consultants that have, specific technical capability. But we feel really good we're moving into the core DocuSign sales motion, which is fantastic. I would say that the process in the sales cycle is so different. So longer, there's oftentimes more complexity because, as I mentioned before, you have an implementation phase it’s bigger than you need to start with signature. And the last thing is a little bit different in the sales processes. When we talk about DocuSign from signature standpoint, we have what we call land and expand model. Most people, even a large enterprise start off with a couple use cases. So we're going to implement these use cases, we're going to get a win, then we're going to use that to build momentum in the company and start growing and adding more use cases and then for us, that means more volume.

CLM is more of a binary, you are either using a CRM system or you're not using a contract Lifecycle Management System. And you don't sort of say, well, I'm going to do it in just a couple places, you tend to do it pretty broadly. It's still possible, you might do it in one division versus another division. But in general, it's a bigger decision. And it's a more people get involved in the process.

But as I said before, the kind of key topline message here is that we're moving to places and one set of AIs, and they'll have multiple items in the bag as opposed that nobody got it.

Carl Pierce

Got it. And what about on the product side? Dan, I know you've you've built it out fairly well at least when I talk to customers, and I asked them if there's anything missing from the agreement cloud that if they could advise you to acquire, they would the most often thing I hear is that they'd love more AI search capabilities and then you went out and bought Seal and it feels like you addressed that need. But I'm just wondering, post the Seal deal whether there's any other element that you would envision as being a terrific place to expand the suite?

Dan Springer

Yes, I think the answer is at the high level, we called verb, preparing agreements, signing agreements, taking actions, to build integrations, com and managing them. We've been, we're now in all of the places. So we've kind of covered the board, if you will. But the reality is, there's so much more to do in each of those verbs. Okay. And so like, we have a document generation capability, primarily used in the Salesforce ecosystem. And it doesn't have a full intelligent forms capability. And there's so many more things we can do in the prepare phase. And we're excited to make those investments.

Interestingly, even in the signature space, notary is a big focus area for us now, with just small acquisition kind of a Liveoak, just a couple five months ago, four months ago. And the decision there was to say, their collaborative tools, on top of what we had for electronic remote notary would allow us to have a true remote online notary where no one has a notary that people signing, and no one has to be in the same place, you get a full, fully legal notary signature capture. That's an area that, it's in the signature business. It's not really in any of the other agreements or even in the one, but we're about two thirds of the market and so much further along than any other company. So to put together, there's tons of product investment opportunities.

So I think it's, I do think it's also early days on the product investments we're going to be making. And that's why we take a look actually at our P&L over the last year or so we've been slightly increasing the percentage of our total spend on the product. We're not -- we're not looking for efficiency there. And if we would understand the marketing, we're looking to accelerate the investment there. Because we think there's a giant growth opportunity.

Carl Pierce

Yes. And Dan maybe just sticking to the product just more broadly across both the CLM side and the eSignature side are there one or two relatively new products you mentioned, even in this short conversation, so far, Notary and Analyzer? Are there one or two that you think could be, let's say, needle movers in fiscal 2022, or fiscal 2023? What are you most excited about is having an impact on the business as we look out into next year?

Dan Springer

And I think the big three for us will be CLM, the Advanced Analytics, and Notary over the next two years. And Notary will never have the total opportunity that CLM or Advanced Analytics have. It’s going to be, a more sort of specific set of use cases. And so it's not going to have the breadth of growth, but it's going to be a good growth opportunity for it that will play out over a few years, the other ones will play out over many, many years.

Now, in terms of needle moving, I think that will be the difference between good and great. They won't in the next few years, just because of the size of signature, be in a position where we'll be saying, Hey, this is -- this was an important part of our total business. So as an example, like, I think if you go to Cynthia and you say, Cynthia, when did you break out some of these other products? Is because it reached that level of significance, it won't be in in fiscal 2022. It might be there in 2023, would be my I don't know Cynthia, you’re more knowledgeable, about when that would be appropriate, what? I wouldn't say 2022, we say 2023 is possible? What's your thoughts on that?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, I would say it's probably, it's likely to further out than that, if you just think about, those the product suite, and just kind of the how big eSignature is as a percent of the revenue today. Right and how quickly it's growing. The other pieces are growing, but just off of a much smaller base. So I think it takes a while. I would say, I would say a couple years would be my, my best guess where we sit now.

Carl Pierce

Got it. But maybe maybe qualitatively the answer to the question of when CLM could be needle moving. If I am interpreting you correctly Dan, it could be next year. You're not going to disclose it, but it could make the difference between, as you put it, a great year and a good year if CLM really takes off as you started to see towards the tail end of 3Q, correct?

Dan Springer

Yes. I think that's right. And the only reason that you can start to interesting is CLM this year, won't be for the reasons we articulate differently. That happened how things played out differently because COVID won't be as big as it might otherwise have been. We had a really great year. It's got a great year without it, but it but it gets without getting into it. Signature was really good, just off grade. I think it could be the difference maker, rest of the agreement. So we and we also, as we saw this year could probably have great [Indiscernible].

Carl Pierce

Got it. Maybe one more on the….

Cynthia Gaylor

At this point of thing, I would also generate strategically, regardless of the relative size of the numbers, they're both growing really quickly. But I think strategically for customers, what we're seeing kind of in the second half of the year is, the agreement cloud becoming a more strategic piece of the pie, as customers, you know, assess eSignature. Right. And so, earlier in the year, as Dan was saying, there was kind of more frenetic buying on kind of the, pandemic buying if you will, we must do something to solve this immediate problem in front of us. I think what we're seeing kind of in, in Q3, and going forward is, more strategic buying of the platform. And folks, understanding particularly within the enterprise, the importance of that, and kind of seeing the value.

Carl Pierce

Right. So maybe, maybe this is a good segway to a question, Dan, that I know you've taken since the company went public, and that's the, the competition with Adobe. It seems to me that, to the extent that to Cynthia's point that you build out successfully, the CLM suite and it's more strategic. It actually ends up providing a tailwind to the sale of your core eSignature. Do you view this broader suite as a competitive differentiator relative to Adobe that obviously has their own document cloud, but perhaps not as strong a pure CLM suite as you have?

Dan Springer

Absolutely. In fact, and another thing that I think Adobe has done that smart, they haven't been able to compete aggressively with us sort of head to head on signature for the reasons we just, were so much bigger. Our investment in our product development is more than their eSignature revenue every year, right? So it's just, and it's always a fantastic company with two amazing, class. We're, Adobe customer, right? We think they're a fantastic company. And I'm a big fan of shopping, and they were a big partner, as a sponsor for that company. But in eSignature, we have been very, very successful in that space. And we don't think about even though they're the next largest player, we don't think about them as our primary competition, we think about paper on paper and manual processes. Because mostly Greenfield business, right, take their customers way, sometimes they want to upgrade, and they call us but our focus isn't on people who they work with, it's on the huge number of customers that aren't yet working with.

So from a competitive suite, we think it's a huge opportunity where they have had some success, where they've tried to bundle them ultimately, massive discounts. But they've leveraged existing relationships with people and said, hey, we have this document cloud; wouldn't you want to have our signature? And because they know we use DocuSign? And they say well, we'll give it to you for, half off or 75% off? Or what does it take to get you to be, consider us. And it doesn't work for much. It works sometimes, it doesn't work very much. But it's the past the power of the bundle, as you said, for us, we think that it's an absolute important differentiator in the long run to prevent anyone from getting into our core signature business is by saying that that was yesterday, today is an agreement cloud, and if you don't have the way to help people prepare, and condition to sign and then take those actions and have those deep integrations with the other software platforms. And then a really strong management layer on top of it, then why would someone want to print your signatures with you, they have to go get an agreement cloud company, to do this other key function.

And they're not going to want to have two different vendors in the mix as our strong perspective. So we actually reinforce it. And one more data point, since we're just looking at some numbers. Our pricing for eSignature is higher when people use agreement cloud products. And so those are only uses for eSignature.

Carl Pierce

That's interesting, I wasn't aware of that.

Dan Springer

It bears out your thoughts.

Carl Pierce

Got it. And maybe Dan, just sticking on the competition front whereas Adobe might be your closest rival on the eSignature side, you do have a couple of more boutique firms that you compete with, on the CLM side, at least when I talk to some of your customers that are evaluating you against the competition. The two that I most often hear are Icertis and Conga. And we've actually got the CEO of one of those two at the UBS conference to speak. Do you mind just taking a moment to describe how DocuSign differs from those two vendors on the CLM side?

Dan Springer

Yes, so and I think your macro point is spot on. When we get outside to the broader set of the agreement but outside of signature, the competitive dynamic changes dramatically. We go from having a dramatic dramatic leadership advantage on every facet. And I nothing makes me happier someone says they want to compete with me on a signature basis in another company, like all day long, because I love winning. And so I would love that people don't challenge, you know, the product leadership we have on signature, which is just so dramatic on so many dimensions. And when you get to the rest of agreement products, it starts becoming less dramatic one, we don't have the big size of it, and you are not dramatically bigger than the other players, we don't have the years of history where we were the clear leader and investing so much more in it. It's a much more even playing field with you.

And one of the reasons we're excited about the Agreement Cloud is we want to compete in each of these areas where we have the “unfair advantage” of bringing the other components of the cloud. In terms of Icertis or Congo, very different companies. Icertis is very enterprise oriented; they use a great deal of professional services. I think in the relative range of like 40% or 50% of their revenue services, they do a big outsourced business in India. And they sort of say we're going to customize, we have some tools, and we will customize our tools for your for your business, we're more bespoke approach.

And I think they're doing reasonable. I think they probably slowed a little bit with what's happened to cycles we talking was PLM, because of COVID. But I think a solid company. Conga is a unusual company, they really mix emerged with Apttus. And Apttus is actually bigger than Conga. They have taken the Conga name, because Apttus had some negative sort of perspective people had about them in the marketplace. The Conga is the other end, they were a very small business oriented. Most of their company was connected to the relationship of salesforce.com. I think the vast majority of all of their CLM customers and I don’t think it’s full CLM, I think they were lighter version CLM RMS Salesforce ecosystem. So they built their company on Salesforce platform. Salesforce as an investor, and they were very much a Salesforce only business.

Now they emerged at Apttus, which is sort of a big competitor so forth, on the CPQ side, so I don't know exactly how it's going to play out where they will pivot away from that. And that's where we would traditionally seen them as a small business in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Carl Pierce

Got it. Okay, that's actually super helpful, Dan, and maybe, maybe just in our last five or so minutes, I'd love to ask you and Cynthia some questions about next year. I'll keep it very qualitative. Because Cynthia, I know you're going to provide more quantitative guidance on the next fourth quarter call but Dan to the extent that a lot of investors view DocuSign as being a big COVID beneficiary. Maybe this is unfair, but maybe there's a perception that you've got a slightly better crystal ball, about when the world quote returns to normal, when a recovery scenario starts occurring, when sales reps go back into the office, what's what's the internal DocuSign view you sent the and the board about when there will be some return to normal based on all the evidence you have? Maybe you're getting just like us Dan?

Dan Springer

Absolutely guessing it's funny. I'm an economist by academic training. And then sometimes people say, Oh, so what's your view on the economy? And I go, no better than anyone on the other side. So I don't think we have a huge advantage here. But we have some perspectives. So you guys can be the judge just forewarning I don't know that they're particularly better informed than other.

We think, we'll be tucked out we told our employees is that we don't even come back to the office until school years out. So we're in that kind of May, June timeframe, thinking that's probably when we'll start to be having employees trickle back in. We probably think we won't be coming back, aggressively like everyone, flip a bit. But as you know, particularly the new news on vaccinations comes in, we might get to a position where by the summer, a reasonable number of people back into the office. That's kind of what I call our probably our aspiration at this point.

And maybe it's a little bit aggressive, because COVID has continued to disappoint me in terms of the longevity and the impact of that. And then in terms of the impact of business, we don't think COVID will have some COVID happening or not happening, hopefully that will have a dramatic impact on our business relative to core business functions we have, but we think on the margins we talked about before, it will move, move things a little bit. The way we looked at it as when we started last Q1, we're off to a really good start COVID kicked in exactly about halfway through the quarter and we saw some turbocharging with the buying of certain customers being more urgent that played through Q2.

But in Q3, we started to see that that tail off. We saw obviously had a lot of selling going on. And we brought on 14,000 new direct customers in Q3 versus 10,000 into Q1 and Q2, so that feels like yes, pretty, still robust. But we did feel like the tenor demanded change number, we added a lot of capacity during the year. So we're going to increase the number of new customers, we bring on, separate from the macro environment, and we're growing so much, we're building more sales capacity.

So we think that the demand has moved back to just strong DocuSign demand versus urgency driven by COVID. So we think going into the New Year, we will be sort of what we see second half of Q3 or going into Q4, that's probably more of a demand characteristics, we see to be slightly lower, then we then we saw with the nice, the nice boost there. And I think our business will be very different than others. I talked a lot with the Zoom CEO there, and he thinks he's going to have a more dramatic slowdown, because for a lot of the activities that people are doing to get back to the office. They'll stop doing Zoom meetings; we'll do them in person. We think that once you've gone to signature, you're not going to change the properties and say let's now route this piece of paper around back in the office. None of those are going back. The question is where the rate of change of new ones, maybe be a little bit slower?

And the answer is probably yes. But I don't think it'd be dramatically slower. I just think it'll be a little bit. That's why we've kind of notionally said, we think we'll be higher than we were before. We know a little bit maybe, but not quite as high on the growth that we saw during COVID. And we think other problems are kicking in the New Year.

Carl Pierce

That sounds pretty bullish. And because it's in the third quarter, they was somewhat less of the frenzy that you had in the March through September timeframe, but you still put up 60 plus percent billings growth that speaks to the secular opportunities in your business. That's, that's amazing. So maybe we'll just finish up with one more. Cynthia, if you could take Dan's comments about a return to the office and perhaps enterprise sales reps getting back into more of a flying, dining motion, how do you factor that return to a more normal environment into your margin outlook for next year? I take it that there should be some uplift from a return to more normal sales motion perhaps offset by investments? How are you framing that post COVID change in sales expenses as the travel portion begins to pick up a little bit?

Cynthia Gaylor

Sure, yes, it's a good question. We look at kind of the budgets going into next year and the total cost envelope. So that's, that will be factored into the guidance we give 90 days from now. And I'd also just say, from an operating margin perspective, you've seen us kind of create additional leverage this year, because of the top line outperformance and we'll continue to invest for growth. And so, the T&E portion is a fairly small portion of our overall spend. We are investing heavily, as Dan said, in sales and marketing, building out the sales team capacity, but also kind of on the marketing front, as well as R&D and product innovation. So you should expect us to continue to do that. And the T&E will be kind of one piece of the equation. As we look at the sales and marketing expense, but then also just bear in mind, we will continue to invest for growth. So if we can trade off $1 of margin per dollar of growth, we will do that, just given the opportunity. And to Dan's opening comments about just, we're just scratching the surface of the market opportunity. It -- the return on investment is very high, by investing in growth and the operating leverage will come over time.

Carl Pierce

Got it. Okay, well, that's a great place to end. I thought that was a fantastic 35, 40 minutes summary of what you're seeing out there in the business. So Dan, Cynthia and Annie thanks so much for spending time with us and educating us and investors about DocuSign.

Dan Springer

Thanks for having us, Carl enjoyed it.

Carl Pierce

You got it. Bye, bye.