Lear Corporation is expected to pay lower dividends for FY 2020 and FY 2021, due to reduced earnings, the dividend suspension in early 2020, and an increase in growth investments.

The E-Systems business' electrification sales are expected to quadruple from $250 million in 2020 to $1 billion in 2025, but there are downside risks to margins in the short term.

Lear Corporation's Seating business has set a target of expanding its market share in the global automotive seating market from 23% to 28% in the medium term.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to automotive supplier Lear Corporation (LEA).

Lear Corporation's Seating business has set a target of expanding its market share in the global automotive seating market from 23% to 28% in the medium term. The significant $700 million in conquest wins year-to-date suggest that the Seating business has continued to take market share from its competitors. Separately, the E-Systems business' electrification sales are expected to quadruple from $250 million in 2020 to $1 billion in 2025, but there are downside risks to margins in the short term.

Lear Corporation is expected to pay lower dividends for FY 2020 and FY 2021, due to reduced earnings, the dividend suspension in early 2020, and an increase in growth investments. The stock's consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields are unattractive at 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Lear Corporation's consensus forward FY 2021 P/E of 11.6 times is not expensive, but I will prefer to upgrade my rating on the stock to Bullish, when its E-Systems business' revenue growth and margin expansion exceed expectations, and the company raises its dividend.

Company Description

Started in 1917 in Detroit, Michigan and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, Lear Corporation is a Tier-1 supplier in the automotive industry, and its products include seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules.

The company generated 76% and 24% of its FY 2019 revenue from its Seating and E-Systems segments, respectively. In terms of earnings contribution, the Seating and E-Systems segments accounted for 73% and 27% of the company's operating income, respectively in the most recent fiscal year.

An Overview Of Lear Corporation's Two Key Segments

Source: Lear Corporation's FY 2019 10-K

With respect to geographic sales mix, Lear Corporation derived 37%, 39%, 20%, and 4% of the company's top line from the North American, Europe & Africa, Asia and South America markets, respectively.

Market Leader In Global Luxury Seats Market Well-Positioned To Gain Further Market Share

Lear Corporation's core Seating business operates in an attractive niche with the competitive automotive parts industry. The company has in excess of 45% market share of the global luxury seats market (sub-segment of the overall global automotive seats market), and it is also a leader in the European electric vehicle seats market with more than 30% market share. The Seating business has also consistently delivered operating profit margins in the high single-digit for the past five years. Lear Corporation also expects the company's Seating business to out-perform its rivals, as it guided for a "5% growth over market in the fourth quarter in Seating" at the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 30, 2020.

Conquest wins, which refer to new orders won by taking business away from its competitors, are the best indicator of Lear Corporation's competitive advantage vis-a-vis its peers and the company's ability to grab further market share. Lear Corporation's Seating business had recorded $700 million in conquest wins year-to-date, and the company has noted that it expects "continued Conquest success between the end of the year and probably more likely the first quarter of next year" at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing. Lear Corporation's Seating business expanded its market share of the global automotive seats market (including luxury and non-luxury seats) from 18% to 23% in the past few years, and it has a medium term target of growing its market share further to 28%.

The key driver of the continued market share gains for Lear Corporation's Seating business is new products and technologies. One example is its intelligent seating system INTU focused on products with health & wellness, safety, and comfort features. At the company's recent 3Q 2020 results briefing, Lear Corporation noted that "interest (in INTU) is continuing to grow from our customers, and we have been awarded an advanced technology production contract." Another example is Lear Corporation's ConfigurE+, which the company refers to as "the first reconfigurable track system with power, which permits the seat to be fixed on floor rails", will be adopted by two automakers in their new vehicles in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

E-Systems Business Has A Long Growth Runway But Watch Out For Margin Volatility In The Near Term

The E-Systems business' 'growth over market' was +12% in 3Q 2020, which was significantly above the company's target of +6% 'growth over market'. While the E-Systems business achieved good growth in the near term, it has a long growth runway with electrification being a key driver. Lear Corporation's target is for the E-Systems business to grow its electrification sales by a CAGR of +32% from $250 million in 2020 to $1 billion by 2025. This is estimated to be equivalent to an additional +3 percentage points of annualized revenue growth for the company's E-Systems business as a whole.

Lear Corporation's E-Systems business is focused on areas such as battery management systems, battery disconnect systems, and onboard chargers within the electrification space. The E-Systems business' competitive edge over rivals is its ability to offer integrated solutions for its clients. The company emphasized at Credit Suisse's 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3, 2020 that it can "offer solutions that are much more efficient because we understand how the whole (systems) architecture (in E-Systems) comes together" and it has the "ability to understand and actually create a value proposition based on efficiencies." The results speak for themselves, and its E-Systems business has recently won new business with major automakers such as General Motors (GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) (OTCPK:VOLVY) (OTCPK:VOLVF).

On the flip side, the E-Systems business could face margin pressure in the near-term, and it might take a longer time for the E-Systems business to expand its profit margin from the high single-digit to 10% (2022 target).

Lear Corporation has highlighted that the E-Systems business could experience margin compression of approximately 40-50 basis points in 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2021, due to an expected increase in engineering investments to support the growth of the segment. In addition, the E-Systems business' 2022 profit margin target of 10% could take a longer than expected time to be realized, if the recovery of automotive industry volume to pre-COVID-19 levels is pushed back. This is understandable, as profitability is a function of economies of scale as well.

Lower Dividends Expected

Lear Corporation announced on November 18, 2020 that the company has reinstated its quarterly dividend, after it had earlier made a decision to suspend dividends and share buybacks in March 2020 given uncertainty over the negative impact of COVID-19. But the company's new quarterly dividend per share of $0.25 is significantly lower than its FY 2019 quarterly dividend per share of $0.75.

Nevertheless, sell-side analysts expect Lear Corporation's full-year FY 2020 dividends per share to decrease from $3.00 in FY 2019 to $0.83 and $0.96 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. The expectations of lower dividends are attributable to lower earnings, the omission of dividends in the early part of the year, and an increase in growth investments. Lear Corporation's consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields are unattractive at 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

At Credit Suisse's 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3, 2020, Lear Corporation stressed that "we are still very focused on returning excess cash to shareholders", but noted that its top priority is "capital expenditures and engineering to support the backlog and support our competitive position" and "tuck-in acquisitions."

Valuation And Risk Factors

Lear Corporation trades at 31.2 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 11.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (normalized earnings as determined by sell-side analysts), based on its share price of $157.51 as of December 7, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward P/E multiples were 10.6 times and 10.0 times, respectively.

The key risk factors for Lear Corporation are lower-than-expected conquest wins and a slower pace of market share gains for the Seating business, a longer-than-expected time taken to meet its profit margin target of 10% for its E-Systems business, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

