State and local governments are going to need help next year to shore up budgets. In the meantime, they are making tough choices.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) as an investment option at its current market price. NEA is one of only a few holdings of mine I feel confident in adding to heading into the new year. While the muni market is rife with challenges, I believe better days lie ahead in 2021, supporting positions now. In particular, NEA continues to sport a healthy discount to NAV, and its income stream remains very attractive. While I always like tax-free distributions, NEA has also boosted its payout twice this year, which is quite impressive. Further, corporate spreads have narrowed considerably since the COVID-19 crisis began, meaning investors will have trouble finding value in that sector, improving the relative value of munis. Finally, I expect state and local aid from Washington to occur next year. In the meantime, state governments have made hard choices, including job cuts, limiting the probability of defaults in the sector.

Background

First, a little about NEA. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities". Currently, the fund trades at $14.93/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0585/share, yielding 4.73% annually. NEA is a long-term holding of mine, and I continued to recommend it back in May. In hindsight, NEA has remained a profitable choice, generating a total return in excess of 10% since that last review, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach 2021, I thought now was an opportune time to take another look at NEA. After review, I continue to see merit to owning and adding to this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

NEA's Discount Is Still Attractive

First, I will reiterate a key reason why I have built on to my position in NEA over the long term. Specifically, this relates to the fund's valuation, which has sat at an attractive discount since I started buying it. As my readers know, I much prefer CEFs at a discount, and that has led me over the years away from some of the PIMCO CEF muni options, and into Nuveen's products.

With that in mind, it is easy to see why NEA continues to be on my radar. While the fund's discount is not quite as large as it was back in May, I still see quite a lot of value in it. Importantly, NEA has delivered a 10% return since that time, yet the discount to NAV has only shrunk by a little over two points, as illustrated in the chart below:

Current Discount 52-week Average Discount Discount in May Review -6.3% -7.0% -8.7%

Source: Nuveen

In fairness, NEA is on the high end of its trading range. But then again, finding true value in this market is an incredibly difficult challenge. Despite being slightly more expensive than it was in May, NEA ultimately still boosts a solid discount to NAV, and this gives me comfort heading into the new year. It should help limit downside risk, and it allows for further upside if macro-conditions improve going into 2021.

Corporate Spreads Are Back To Pre-Crisis Levels, NEA's Income Has Increased

It is fair to say I like NEA, as I have for a while, due to its valuation and tax-free income stream. However, there is another important reason why I like munis in particular right now, and it has to do with the relative value compared to corporate bonds. This is important because, in fairness, munis certainly are not cheap here. Further, many state and local governments are facing fiscal problems, leading them to beg for help from Congress. With this pandemic-driven backdrop, why consider munis at all?

To answer this question, let us take a look at the corporate debt market right now. For investors considering against investment grade munis, a logical substitute would be investment grade corporates. They have similar credit quality, historical default rates, and yields. Therefore, it would be logical that many fixed-income investors consider both when deciding where to park capital at any given time.

With this in mind, I would point out a simple reason why I continue to prefer munis. This concerns corporate yield spreads, which are quite narrow, and have recently hit pre-crisis levels, as illustrated below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is corporates are priced for perfection, so, despite the headwinds facing munis, it is hard to find much value in the corporate space. Furthermore, this graph shows us that investors who bought back in May would be facing a lower income stream today if they added to this sector.

I bring this point up because it is important for how it relates to NEA. While corporate spreads have narrowed, NEA's income stream has actually increased during the same time period. Specifically, back in May, NEA had a current yield of 4.67%. Now, it sits at 4.70%. Of course, this is not much of a jump, but, remember, NEA's price has also risen by double-digits since that time.

Clearly, for those looking for current income, this reality favors NEA. But why is this the case? When looking at our macro-environment, we see this is due to a few reasons. One, there has been a lot of refinancing in the corporate sector, which has kept yields extremely low. When we combine this with robust demand, it is not surprising yields have fallen dramatically. Two, while municipalities have also been refinancing some of their bonds, they have not done so at the same pace as corporations. Further, when tax-exempt bonds are paid off early in order to reissue new bonds, they no longer qualify for tax-exempt status. As a result, these new bonds are pushed into the taxable muni sector, helping keep a lid on supply in the tax-exempt category. It also means the pressure that refinancing has on current income streams is not as relevant in the muni space. Three, NEA has actually seen not just one, but two distribution increases in 2020, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

Ultimately, I view this income story extremely positively. In relative terms, corporates do not offer much of an incentive to choose them over munis. In isolation, NEA in particular has a lot going for it. The tax-exempt income stream pushes the real yield up quite significantly, depending on one's tax bracket. Further, the fact that fund management boosted the distribution twice, in a very difficult environment, tells me they are confident in the performance of the underlying holdings. This helps to justify my continued long position in this product.

NEA Holds Both GO and Revenue Bonds, Which I Like

Digging deeper into NEA's portfolio, there are a few other reasons why I prefer this fund. One, the fund is well-diversified, sporting healthy percentages in multiple different sectors and states, which limits concentration risk. Two, aside from being invested in different sectors, the fund has a healthy combination of revenue and general obligation (GO) munis bonds. These are two distinct asset classes within the muni sector, with revenue bonds being backed by specific revenue sources (such as toll roads), while GO bonds are backed by the credit and taxing power of the issuing jurisdiction (rather than a single revenue stream). According to Nuveen's website, roughly 40% of NEA's holdings are GO bonds, while the remaining 60% are revenue bonds in a variety of sectors, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

My takeaway from this is positive for a couple of reasons. One, it is hard to argue against the benefits of diversification, unless one is very bullish on a particular sector or theme (which I am not). While I like munis, I acknowledge the challenges they face, so spreading out across the sector makes a lot of sense.

Two, having an even balance between GO and revenue bonds helps to keep the income stream in-line with the broader sector. This is important because the current yield advantage offered by each sub-sector often swings back and forth over time. What I mean is, investors are not automatically obtaining a higher yield by going with one over the other. In fact, over the past decade, the yield spread between the two has been quite volatile, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

My point here is that it is difficult to know which sub-sector is going to be the better income play in the future. The yield spread between the two has shifted to favor GO bonds recently, but earlier this year it favored revenue bonds briefly, as it did between 2007-13. Simply, I like that NEA offers investors both sub-sectors evenly, because it lowers the risk of missing out on a shift in yield spreads. Investors in NEA own both, smoothing out the ride on future volatility in yields between the two.

States Are Making Hard Choices

My final point goes back to the muni sector more broadly. I would be remiss if I did not manage expectations here. Despite being bullish on the sector, I am certainly more cautious than I was earlier in the year, when there was quite a bit of value to be had. Asset prices have climbed, and munis are no exception. During this period, the macro-environment has improved, but remains difficult. While the health of corporate America is in a much better spot, municipalities cannot make the same boast. This stems from a continued shrinking of the tax bases, as more workers find themselves working remote, or not at all, and businesses close up shop, whether out of necessity or due to state lockdown orders. Compounding these problems has been an impasse in negotiations in Washington on further stimulus to aid state and local governments. In conclusion, munis face unique risks right now.

Yet, I noted at the beginning of this piece that I feel comfortable adding to NEA, so why is that? One, I see action being taken by state governments, in the absence of federal help, which I view positively (as an investor). To be fair, I do not like to see people lose their jobs, but state governments have been making the hard choices of laying off workers due to fiscal reality. This is an important step to protecting muni investors, and the impact in state employee levels has been significant, as shown below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

My point here is I am encouraged by the ability of local governments to take matters into their own hands to improve their financial position during this crisis. Furthermore, despite the current gridlock in Washington, I am optimistic we will see more federal help in the near term. Call me a fool, but I believe Congress will act out of necessity eventually.

For support, consider that just this week, The Trump administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the package included money for state and local governments, as reported by Reuters. This marks a shift from this administration, and indicates some compromise over a top Democratic priority.

Of course, these negotiations are still ongoing, and even with this shift, we could be a long way from a deal. But I am encouraged by the willingness to shift course, and expect to see additional compromises come out in the near term. The American people and local governments are applying a lot of pressure, and I feel it will be enough to force Congress to act sooner rather than later.

Bottom line

NEA has been a winner for me this year, offering a 10% return since my last review, as well as two income boosts. While the outlook for munis is clouded, I remain optimistic that we will see federal help, improving the prospect of this sector. Further, I like that NEA is well-diversified across sectors and types of muni bonds, which means it is not reliant on government support for any one particular area. With a discount to NAV and an attractive yield, NEA remains a fund I will add to in the new year, and I encourage investors to give this CEF some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.