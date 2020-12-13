Failing to see the differentiated factor, a lot of good news has been priced in at the moment.

Hydrofarm (HYFM) has seen a rather spectacular public debut with shares more than doubling on its first day of trading as investors are apparently attracted to the relatively modest sales multiple and rapid growth of this supplier to the growing controlled environmental agriculture and cannabis industry.

While I too see the long term potential and recognize the rapid growth, it seems that much of this growth is fueled by Covid-19 and while I would be happy to nibble around the offering price, I see no appeal near the $50 mark.

Doing As It Says

Hydrofarm has been around for quite a while, in fact some 40 years. Until the past decade the company was mostly familiar within the cottage industry, operating to serve the specialized needs from its customers.

The company operates at the forefront at a huge new opportunity, that is supplying the consumer-led movement related to the legalization of cannabis and the controlled environment agriculture revolution, called CEA. The latter is a huge opportunity as it requires less land, less water, fewer chemicals, less carbon emissions and superior crop yields, while many believe that cannabis is the next large consumer industry.

With these markets set to become huge industries in the future, the company aims to play a leading role in this by focusing on innovation, its trusted brands, best-in-class service and desire to capitalize on the fragmented industry, looking to play a leading role in M&A.

With trailing sales of just over $300 million the company is relatively small, yet the long term growth rate is very impressive. Between 2005 and now, the company has grown sales at an average rate around 16%.

Products supplied to the customers include lighting, growing media, soil alternatives, nutrients, equipment, with over 6,000 SKUs in the assortment. The company has branded and leading products, supported by quite a few trademarks and patents, supplied by superior JIT service.

Valuation Talks

Hydrofarm and its underwriters initially aimed to sell 8.7 million shares in a price range between $17 and $18 per share. Strong demand made that the company and underwriting syndicate priced the shares at $20, with the company thereby raising $173 million in gross proceeds.

A share count of 31.7 million shares translates into an equity valuation of $634 million at the offer price. With an estimated remaining net debt load of $60 million, the entire business is valued around $700 million.

If we look at the financial numbers the picture is quite mixed. The company generated $212 million in sales in 2018 on which an operating loss was reported at $25 million. This loss could only to a small extent be explained by $7 million in restructuring charges. That picture continued in 2019 with sales up just over 10% to $235 million as operating losses increased to $27 million amidst continued modest restructuring charges.

The reality is that this is a very low gross margin business, with margins seen at just 11% and change. Covid-19 actually accelerated the growth of the operations so far this year. Revenues are actually up around 40% in the first nine months of this year as an operating loss of $13 million turned into a profit of $10 million for the three quarters of this year.

The company has seen solid demand for its products, and while prices rose more than 6% so far this year, the remainder of the revenue increase is the result of volumes. With people spending more time at their homes, being more bored and facing mental challenges among Covid-19, demand has been on the increase as some demand seems to be having pulled forward as well.

First quarter sales rose 19% as revenue growth accelerated to 41% in the second quarter. Third quarter sales rose as much at 60% on an annual basis, with quarterly sales of $96.6 million translating into a run rate of nearly $400 million a year. After a break-even result was reported in the first quarter, operating earnings improved to $5.0 million in the second quarter and $5.5 million in the third quarter, for a run rate of $22 million.

While these margins are slim around 6%, it does translate into some real profit potential. Pegging interest costs at $3 million on a run rate forward with $60 million in net debt, and assuming a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at around $15 million, just shy of half a dollar per share.

With equity valued around $634 million at the offer price, sales multiples are very modest, yet the earnings multiples are somewhat higher. With shares having risen to $47 at this moment of writing, valuations come in around $1.5 billion, equivalent to nearly 4 times sales and around 100 times earnings.

What Now?

One of the few competitors, although far from a pure play, is Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) which has seen quite some momentum in terms of the business and its share price since the outbreak of Covid-19. While this business is of course leveraged to regular ''gardening'', it has exposure to the same trends as Hydrofarm. Its most recent quarterly sales rose 79% to $890 million, although the gardening focus makes this a seasonally softer quarter with full year sales totaling $4.1 billion.

The company is very profitable with operating earnings of $585 million, equivalent to margins of around 14%. With a $12.5 billion valuation the company trades around 3 times sales and of course is far move profitable. With its recent sales up 79%, Scotts is performing superior compared to Hydrofarm as it has better margins as well, while sales multiples are a bit lower, although Scotts is not a pure play.

Risks include that of more companies focusing on this market, a ''grey'' market, legislative risk having an impact on the developments of these end markets (at least for cannabis), as current temporary rosy conditions induced by Covid-19 might not last. Furthermore, the rise of the remaining debt could be an issue if current margins can not be maintained going forward.

Weighing it all together, I am seeing the potential in the long run which I like a great deal. Current growth trends look very impressive, yet if we look backwards I am not that impressed with 10% revenue growth in 2019, and the performance on the bottom line in 2018 and 2019, with quite sizeable losses reported at the time.

Hence, it seems that this is a well-timed offering on the back of Covid-19, as induced momentum has been driving the decision to go public, and the opening day gains. While the long term potential is evident, I fail to see the very specialized and differentiated product offerings, and hence I am proceeding with extreme caution here. The true long term promise and great current market conditions make almost anything possible (in the near term) yet I feel no reason to chase shares here towards the $50 mark.

