Oneok's risk profile has decreased dramatically since Q2, yet the price has only started recovering.

Twice, this turned out to be a good idea, the other time, I'm still waiting on.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In the past I have written two articles on Oneok (OKE).

The first makes me look stupid. In December 2019, I claimed that “I believe all dividend investors should purchase OKE at current prices (of $70). One year later, the stock is at $40.

The only solace, is that reading through the comments once again, most seemed to agree with me.

The second time I wrote on OKE was in May, when the stock was trading at $31. Do you remember how bleak the outlook was in early May? I do. Yet I suggested that “I believe OKE will continue to pay its dividend, and that the 12% yield is well worth the risk.”

This time around, readers mostly didn’t agree.

We then didn’t really mention OKE at all, until Sam wrote one of our most popular Seeking Alpha articles, which was impressively well timed –although that wasn’t the point--, titled “Clean Energy Vs Oil & Gas: The biggest lie of 2020”.

At that point, OKE was trading at $29, and we decided to buy more. We also added more to our model All Weather Dividends portfolio.

Had an investor bought in equal amounts on each of those occasions, he would be down $3 on his average cost, or up somewhat after dividends.

But 2 out of 3 good calls isn’t that great.

I am now writing this article, because I believe that by December 2021, even my first prediction, which was made a year ago, will look like a smart investment.

An investment grade, diversified company.

Investors have been worried about OKE’s outlook. Yet when S&P reviewed the company, they gave the company a stable BBB investment grade rating. In May, Moody’s followed suit giving a Baa3 stable rating. Finally, in November, Fitch updated its rating, maintaining a triple B.

So much for the doom and gloom scenarios.

But beyond that, when you dig in and look at the Q3 numbers, you’ll notice that EBITDA increased 15% year over year, which resulted in a 12% year over year increase in distributable cashflow. After covering the dividend, there was still $125mn left in distributable cashflow.

This is very good coverage for a company which still yields 9%.

The natural gas liquids segment, which represents the vast majority of the company’s revenues, has seen an aggressive uptick in volumes in the third quarter.

In a recent presentation made at the Wells Fargo midstream and utility conference, the company demonstrated that in October, the throughput in the Rockies region was significantly higher than it was in the same quarter the previous year.

The company has the capacity to increase volumes by 55% with no major capital outlay, adding 135,000bpd.

If need be, they can increase capacity in the region by another 160,000 with minor investments.

Source: Wells Fargo Presentation

The company is well diversified, with no customer representing more than 10% of revenue, over 90% of business being fee based, and 85% to 90% of customers being of investment grade.

OKE is a high quality business. The completion of core projects in 2020 means it has the volume to significantly grow in 2021, likely by double digits, yet the market is not pricing this.

A fantastic dividend stock.

While it might have seemed like the dividend would have been a stretch to cover 8 months ago, this is no longer true.

In Q2, management proved it was willing to go to great lengths to maintain its dividend, amid a cash crunch which forced the company to raise capital to maintain the dividend.

Now I wasn’t the happiest with the dilution, especially at the worst possible prices, but at the same time, I must say I’m always attracted to a company which is committed to its dividend.

And OKE is committed to the dividend, by any means necessary. Only no particular means are still necessary.

In Q3, the company demonstrated that it was able to generate enough cash to cover the dividend and start deleveraging.

In Q4, we will likely see a continuance of this trend.

This brings us to the question: why does Oneok still yield 9%?

During the past 10 years, OKE has yielded as little as 2.23% in 2013, and as much as 24.3% in 2020.

The 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields were between 3% and 5.4%.

During the period the company yielded a median 4.8%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the next 5 years, OKE will likely resume dividend growth at an attractive rate. At the very minimum, I expect to see mid single digit growth. This should be sufficient to warrant the company’s median yield of 4.8%.

But ok, let's give OKE a discount because of its leverage, and say that it shouldn’t yield any less than 5.4%.

That is still 66% higher than the current price.

Like Sam pointed out in a recent article titled “The Return of Value”, he pointed out that OKE was undergoing a golden cross. For those of you not familiar with the technicals vernacular, a golden cross happens when the 50 day simple moving average crossed the 200 day SMA.

This signal is all the more bullish when the 20 day SMA is also above the 50 day, and the price is above the 20 day moving average.

This goldilocks scenario is unraveling in front of us right now.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the past 3 months, OKE’s price has gone up by 57%, placing it ahead of 88% of all US stocks.

In other words, OKE is trending, big time. It seems that the market is just catching on, and that the recovery is underway.

Plus you’ll get a lot of income from this position.

If you purchase OKE now, and the price does recover to a 5% yield and stays around that level thereafter, you’d do very well.Let’s simulate, assuming that you buy $10,000 worth of OKE at current prices. We’ll project a modest 3% increase in dividends each year. At the end of each year, the dividends will be reinvested at a 5% yield.

By year 10, you could expect $1,870 in dividends per year, of which $664 come from dividend reinvestments. The position would be worth $37,400.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But what if I’m wrong again?

Maybe the market rallies a little and then stops. Who knows, after all? How bad would that be?

It wouldn’t be the first time my faith in OKE would go wrong. But here’s the thing: with a 9% yield and a still very depressed price, not much can go wrong.

If you’re an income oriented investor like me, you’ll be happy to collect the big fat dividend at a 9% rate, and reinvest it, generating a rapidly compounding income machine.

If you were to invest $10,000 into OKE at a 9% yield, and that we project that the dividend increases at a modest 3% per year, and that you reinvest at a 9% yield, in 10 years you could expect to receive a whooping $2,604 per year, of which $1,398 come from reinvested dividends, which just goes to show the power of compounding such a big yielder over time. Your position would be worth $28,900.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This, of course, would still be very satisfactory.

Conclusion

Oneok is a great natural gas stock to own. March through October was a period of uncertainty in which it was understandably risky to invest in OKE. After the Q3 earnings were released, it became a slam dunk buy as it remained depressed below $30, yet this remained a contrarian, gutsy thing to do, as value and energy remained depressed.

Now, OKE has the wind in its back, most of the worries have subsided, yet the price still hasn’t caught up. It is a perfect time to purchase shares, I will be topping off my position in OKE, with a fourth and final purchase, and will hold on to it proudly.

One last word…

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.