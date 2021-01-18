Buy Rated Preferreds (And Market Update)

(This report was first issued to members of Yield Hunting and in Landlord Investor's model portfolio on December 24th, 2020. All data herein is from that date.)

This is a guest post by Landlord Investor.

The preferreds market (PFF) has continued marching higher by 1.62% over the past month, nearly matching the performance of high-yield bonds while significantly outperforming IG bonds. PFF is a little more than half investment grade. This impressive performance (on an annualized basis) comes despite weakness in the treasury market (TLT) which lost 2.35% over the past month due to higher rates. That indicates that preferreds performance is the result of spread compression caused by low realized volatility.

The strong preferreds market has led to a resumption of the high level of calls that was experienced just prior to the pandemic. Call activity could eclipse that level going forward as rates are lower and the economy is forecast to grow at a rapid clip in 2021.

While call risk is real, it's important not to overestimate the risk either. Many investors avoid all callable securities above par even if they are unlikely to be called. Only a small fraction of the hundreds of preferreds and baby bonds get called each month. Unless the issuer is a huge bank like JPMorgan (JPM) or highly rated with a track record of aggressive call activity like Public Storage (PSA), it's unlikely an issuer calls a preferred unless they can save at least 80-100 bps by refinancing it into a lower yielding preferred. Refinance costs are typically 300+ bps. Many good risk/reward opportunities exist with preferreds that could be refinanced 25-65 bps lower but trade only a small amount over stripped par.

Investors should balance five factors when buying prefs/BBs:

Credit Risk - The risk an issuer goes bankrupt or a preferred stops paying dividends due to a bond covenant violation.

- The risk Rate Risk - The risk that Treasury yields (or inflation) go higher making preferred yields less attractive in comparison. This risk is highest in low credit risk IG issues since there is less room for spread compression. The risk can be mitigated by buying higher risk/reward preferreds with room for spread compression or buying term preferred or baby bonds with limited duration.

- The risk that Treasury yields (or inflation) go higher making preferred yields less attractive in comparison. This risk is highest in low credit risk IG issues since there is less room for spread compression. The risk can be mitigated by buying higher risk/reward preferreds with room for spread compression or buying term preferred or baby bonds with limited duration. Call Risk - Can be mitigated by buying preferreds with call protection or buying preferreds that are unlikely to be called under current market conditions.

- Can be mitigated by buying preferreds with call protection or buying preferreds that are unlikely to be called under current market conditions. Upside Potential - Usually occurs with preferreds below par or with call protection

- Usually occurs with preferreds below par or with call protection Downside Protection - Provided by preferreds with above market yields who's price is held down due to call risk. If a preferred is yielding 50 bps more than fair market value due to perceived call risk, then rates (or spreads) could rise 50 bps and the preferred should not drop in value.

Preferreds With Significant Upside Potential

NuStar Logistics (NSS) - Nustar floating rate jr. subordinated bond maturing 2042. Issues a 1099 (no K1). Stripped price around $21 (goes ex-div 12/30) and current yield over 9%. Nustar is an oil pipeline and storage midstream MLP that's deleveraging and pursuing a higher credit rating. Prior to the pandemic, this was trading above $25 and was limited from further appreciation only by call risk. With a full economic recovery on the horizon post vaccine, there's no reason this can't get back to $25. No rate risk since it is live floating. Full Investment thesis.

Priority Income (PRIF-E) - CLO CEF term preferred with a 12/2024 maturity date. YTM of 8.15% at a price of $23.50. Last month I discussed why CEF baby bonds and preferreds are safe and highlighted the baby bond ECCX which has a YTM of 6.8%. At 135 bps more yield and a shorter maturity date, PRIF-E is a good higher risk/reward option. Asset coverage for the preferreds is back to pre-pandemic levels due to common stock issuance and the price should get back to par. Limited duration risk. Full Investment thesis.

Global Net Lease (GNL-B) - GNL is a $1.5B market cap triple net REIT with a globally diversified portfolio of properties that are 50/50 industrial and office. Rent collection has been near 100% and the properties are on long term leases averaging close to 10 years. Common stock covers the preferreds over 5x. GNL had been unrated but recently achieved a split investment grade rating (BBB-/BB+) on a $500M sr. unsecured bond offering with a 3.75% coupon. If a preferred yields 200 bps over sr. unsecureds, I'd consider that a good value but GNL-B with its 6.875% coupon and price near stripped par yields 300 bps over the bonds. As the new rating starts hitting preferred stock screeners, GNL-B should be revalued higher. With four years of call protection remaining, there's plenty of upside potential for GNL-B which could easily go to $26.50 stripped.

ARMOUR Residential (ARR-C) - 7% coupon from a pure agency mREIT priced in the low 24s with four years of call protection. Common stock covers the preferreds over 5x. Agency mREITs take rate and liquidity risk but not credit risk. Agency mREITs are benefiting from a steeper yield curve and as markets recover, ARR-C should get back above par. If spreads get back to pre-pandemic levels, ARR-C can go significantly over par due to its call protection. There are a dearth of options among fixed rate agency mREIT preferreds and ARR-C has the best coverage with the most upside potential.

New York Mortgage (NYMTO) - 7.875% coupon from non-agency residential mREIT with a stripped price of 22.50 (ex-div 12/30). While NYMT takes on significant credit risk compared to agency mREITs, their low leverage of 0.4x compensates for that (agency mREITs typically have 7-9x leverage). The strong housing market and declining-to-stable mortgage forbearance backstop the preferreds. The company has been raising dividends, and in a full economic recovery, this can get back to par. NYMTM is a good fixed-to-float option. Full Investment thesis.

Wells Fargo (WFC-L) - Uncallable (broken convertible) par $1000 preferred with a 5% current yield. This split-IG (BB+/Baa2) issue from Wells Fargo should yield no more than WFC's other preferreds which yield 4.5%, indicating about 10% upside potential. Arguably, WFC-L should yield lower since it is uncallable. Further upside is possible from any combination of lower Treasury rates or tighter credit spreads. While there is low credit risk with this issue, there is significant rate risk.

High Yielding Preferreds With Moderate Upside, Low Rate Risk

These high yielders still have 2%-3% upside potential. They have limited rate risk since they have significant room for spread compression and in the case of the baby bonds below, have maturity dates that limit duration.

Global Ship Lease (GSLD) - 8% coupon 2024 sr. unsecured bond priced near stripped par. GSL is a $200M market cap player in the booming container shipping market. GSL's fleet is focused on mid-size ships which is the segment with the strongest fundamentals in the market. Container shipping rates are at five year highs as the goods producing portion of the global economy is leaving the services sector in the dust. GSL has been undergoing a turnaround of their balance sheet and garnered a positive outlook from Moody's on their B3 rating. GSL's overhang has been the refinancing of their 9.75% 2022 secured note into their preferred and baby bond which are being issued ATM (At The Market). They have been chipping away at the Secured Note and are finally close to a complete refi. The full refinance will improve their capital structure and trigger the conversion of their privately held convertible preferred into common stock, further reducing leverage. GSLD at 8% and par is a significantly better risk/reward than their preferred GSL-B at 8.75% and par.

TWO Harbors (TWO-E) - 7.5% coupon mostly agency mREIT below $24 stripped (12/30 ex-div). TWO has transitioned from a hybrid agency/non-agency mREIT to mostly agency. Credit risk is not quite as low as pure agency mREITs but it's close and leverage is lower which lowers risk. Coverage is weaker than prefs from the big boys NLY/AGNC and ARR but you're compensated for that with a higher yield. This should go to par once the market fully wakes up to their transition to agency paper. Full Investment thesis.

Chimera Inv (CIM-A) - an 8% coupon non-agency mREIT in the low $24s. Similar to NYMTO above, CIM-A is slightly lower risk/reward. Common stock coverage is a little better, credit quality of their mortgages is better but leverage is also higher. CIM-A is generally a bet on a recovery in borrower credit profiles and continued strength in home prices. Full Investment thesis.

Capstead Mort (CMO-E) - 7.5% coupon agency mREIT at 24.50 stripped (12/30 ex-div). Like ARR-C above, CMO has no credit risk but is exposed to rate and liquidity risk. However, CMO has less rate risk as they invest in adjustable rate mortgages. CMO-E has less common stock coverage than ARR-C but you are compensated for that with a higher yield. CMO-E's upside is capped by its lack of call protection, however, there isn't much call risk unless the preferreds market goes higher by a few percent. It could easily trade at 25.25 stripped.

Compass Diversified (CODI-C) - 7.875% coupon preferred trading near stripped par with 4+ years of call protection. Compass is a high performing private equity fund that has handily outperformed the S&P 500 on total return since IPO in 2006. They own a portfolio of about 10 companies in two segments - industrial and consumer branded. Their consumer segment which is focused on outdoor activity has been performing well. The industrial segment is well on its way to a full recovery, driven by the strong performance of the goods producing sector of the economy. CODI-C got to $26 pre-pandemic and as the underlying business makes a full recovery, it can go higher from here given the call protection. Full Investment thesis.

Sachem Corp. (SCCC) - 7.75% 2025 sr. unsecured bond from a non-traditional mREIT. SACH is a $100M market cap real estate finance company that makes short term, high interest rate loans to companies that buy, renovate, then sell properties (mainly residential but some commercial). SCCC is trading a bit below par due to a recent secondary offering of the bond. The company is well positioned to profit from the housing boom and the common stock has been strong. 7.75% seems like way too much for their limited duration bond. Leverage is similar to BDC levels, rather than the sky high levels employed by traditional mREITs. If they fail to maintain 150% asset coverage on the bonds, they must cut back common stock dividends to the minimum required to maintain REIT status. Full Investment thesis.

High Yielding Preferreds With Downside Protection

High yield preferreds can have downside protection when they yield more than fair market value because their price is suppressed by call risk. Should either Treasury rates or credit spreads increase (up to a point), price should be unaffected since they were already yielding above market value.

Monmouth Re (MNR-C) - 6.125% coupon from an industrial triple net REIT trading at 24.85. The big news for MNR is the private equity offer for a buyout at a small premium. While the buyout is unlikely to be accepted (even at a higher price), it provides a floor on the common stock price. The preferreds are technically unrated but have an investment grade level of safety. Their properties are primarily leased to FedEx which has a business that's booming. It's a mystery why these preferreds are not trading above par as fair market yield is probably 5.50-5.75%. It's possible they are issuing shares ATM. Full investment thesis.

B. Riley Financial (RILYG) - This 7.25% coupon 2027 baby bond is trading at about stripped par. Based on the par pricing of their lower coupon bonds, RILYG would be trading higher were it not callable. RILY is a high performing brokerage who's common stock has quadrupled in the last five years and has doubled since May. RILYZ with its 7.5% coupon has even more downside protection but would be called first.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO)/Costamare (CMRE) - These two companies are in the container shipping business which is booming (see GSLD above). Most (but not all) of their preferreds are above par and would be higher priced were they not callable. Based on the price structure of their various preferreds, they can likely issue new preferreds 50 bps below their highest yielding preferreds. ATCO has lower yielding preferreds as they have slightly less leverage, slightly longer average lease terms, a slightly newer fleet and a more diversified portfolio that includes a power generation business. However, CMRE also is a well managed company with an above average balance sheet for the shipping industry. Both pay qualified dividends.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO-G) is an 8.25% coupon trading at about stripped par. It's unlikely to be called until ATCO's 2027 7.125% sr. unsecured bond is redeemed. ATCO recently underwent an organization restructuring and they delisted the baby bond because they planned to redeem it. However, they changed their mind and decided not to redeem it. After an outcry from holders, they re-listed the bond a few days ago but on the OTC market under the symbol SESCF. It has quickly shot up from 23.50 to 25.25 but the next ex-div of 44 cents should be declared for 1/14/201, so it's still under stripped par and has even better downside protection than ATCO-G.

Costamare (CMRE-C) is an 8.5% coupon trading a little below stripped par. Another option is CMRE-D which is an 8.75% coupon trading a little above stripped par, which gives it more downside protection but it's first in line to be called. CMRE-E has a slightly higher 8.875% coupon and a couple years of call protection but is trading around $26. Full investment thesis.

iStar (STAR-I) - 7.5% coupon from triple net REIT iSTAR trading below stripped par. While this preferred is technically rated B+, I think that rating significantly overstates the credit risk. The underlying triple net business is quite solid and the likely reason for the low rating is high leverage. However, that leverage is balanced by their 66% stake in SAFE which has a market cap of $3.9B (AGC's investment case for SAFE from 2017 is here). STAR's $2.7B stake in SAFE covers most of their $3.3B in debt. If you subtract the value of SAFE holdings from their debt (since it could be liquidated to payoff debt), the remaining debt and preferreds have a very high level of coverage. Even without doing that, preferred dividends are covered over 4x by adjusted earnings. While there is no call protection remaining, the preferreds have been callable since 2009 and it doesn't appear the company is in a rush to call them. They would first call the higher coupon STAR-G and STAR-D anyway.

Gladstone Commercial (GOODM) - 7% coupon from a 50/50 office and industrial triple net REIT trading 10-20 cents above par with a few months of call protection. This REIT is similar to GNL above. Based on the price action of GOOD's other preferred, the 6.675% GOODN, it's likely GOOD could issue new preferreds around 6.25-6.50%. However, it's unlikely that GOODM gets called unless they could issue new preferreds at 6% or below. It appears that GOOD has been issuing shares of their preferred stock ATM which has temporarily depressed the price.

Disclosure: Landlord Investor is long all stocks mentioned in this article.