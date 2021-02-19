A few months ago I wrote my first article on private mortgage insurance company National Mortgage, or officially NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH). I'll call it NMI. I'm back after an excellent Q4 '20 earnings report.

Now NMI is clearly not considered to be "the future". Its P/E ratio sits at a sad 9 of '21 expected EPS, down near the very bottom of the market's range. Not like mighty Zillow (Z), with its sporty 200 P/E. Or Redfin (RDFN), with an even sportier No P/E because it is expected to break even this year.

NMI doesn't even know how to pitch itself. For example, here is NMI's take on home prices this year from its Q4 earnings conference call:

Q: "You mentioned that your losses are predicated on a conservative home price appreciation number. Can you share what that is?" A: "I won't share what the specific number is…But suffice it to say, it's what I'll call it quite a muted number well below long-term historical averages in terms of what we tend to see on an annual basis for house price growth nationally."

Here is how you pitch home prices, from the pitch masters at Zillow:

"Our Zillow economists have made bold predictions for an even stronger housing market this year. They're projecting a near record of 6.8 million home sales for 21% growth, plus double-digit home price appreciation."

No, all that poor old wallflower NMI can do is generate cash flow. Lots of it. A steady 25% cash return on equity over the past three years, with similar numbers likely ahead. Here's the story.

The cash flow story

Recently I've concluded that cash flow is a more useful measure than reported earnings for mortgage insurers. The difference between the two is various non-cash accruals that accountants make to cash flow to arrive at reported earnings. The key accrual is "losses incurred", which is a provision for estimated future claims payments. But the losses incurred accrual is very subjective, based on each management's views on future mortgage defaults, and frankly each management's willingness to manage its reported earnings. I'd rather make my own estimates of future claims payments.

Here is NMI's cash flow history and my analysis:

Sources: Company reports.

You can see that operating cash flow has been rising sharply, both in dollars and per share. Note that the yellow-shaded 2020 net cash flow is an estimate at present because NMI hasn't yet released its 2020 10-K, so I annualized the nine months number. The sharp increases were due to:

Rapid growth in mortgage insurance in force (IIF). As a relatively new entrant, NMI has been taking market share of mortgage insurance outstanding at a declining rate.

Steady improvement in operating cash flow as a percent of IIF. This is the sum of NMI's revenues (premiums plus investment income) minus operating expenses. The increase was largely due operating efficiency as the company scaled the business. That offset two negative trends - lower average premiums and increased costs of reinsurance, both driven by management's efforts to reduce loss exposure.

Claims paid as a percent of IIF remained extremely low. As a comparison, MGIC's ratios were 10.5 bp and 5.6 bp in '19 and '20 year-to-date.

Shares outstanding increased, largely due to public offerings to fund growth and provide a capital cushion for COVID risk last June.

The capital story

Financial companies generally must maintain certain levels of capital to protect their customers. Banks hold capital to protect depositors and insurance companies to protect their insureds. For private mortgage insurers (PMIs) like NMI the insureds are nearly always Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - they receive the claims payments when a PMI-insured loan defaults. Fannie and Freddie have established capital standards for PMIs with the acronym PMIERs (please don't ask). We investors, who own the PMIs' capital, need to know how our company's capital held compares to the required PMIERs standard.

Here's how National Mortgage has measured up since the end of 2019:

Source: Company reports

The table tells a story:

At year-end 2019, NMI's required PMIERs capital of 81 bp of IIF was quite low; peer MGIC's required ratio was nearly double. That speaks to NMI's focus on low-risk insurance and its active use of reinsurance. Its excess capital was not particularly large at $243 million.

At Q1 '20 NMI's PMIERs requirement jumped even though its IIF didn't because COVID increased loss risk. Excess capital shrank to an uncomfortably low level.

At Q2 '20 the worsening COVID news brought an even higher capital requirement, although still well less than MGIC's. But management bit the bullet and raised $220 million of equity capital and a net of about $250 million of debt, bringing its excess capital to a comfortable level.

By Q4 '20 NMI's PMIERs requirement had subsided because delinquent loans were dropping. Meanwhile earnings were adding to the company's capital. So despite sharp second half '20 IIF growth, excess capital grew a lot.

The best story - the future, for cash flow and for capital distribution

Here's my cash flow forecast for NMI for the next three years (forecasted items highlighted in yellow):

Let's review my assumptions:

IIF growth. The current housing boom is driving rapid IIF growth, but I expect it to slow over the next three years towards a more sustainable mid-single digits rate.

Operating cash flow. As NMI's IIF growth slows, so should its economies of scale. After years of improvement I expect a levelling out.

Claims paid. This is the big one. I assume a moderate increase to 3 bp of IIF from the current 0.5 level. On the positive side for NMI's claims payments:

Its tight lending standards. For example, less than 10% of NMI's IIF has a credit score below 700 or a loan-to-value ratio over 95%.

Its aggressive use of reinsurance. For example, management estimated in its November 19, 2020, investor day that during a severe economic scenario its reinsurance would cover up to 60% of claims.

The federal government is fully committed to supporting housing during the Pandemic. Washington just extended home foreclosure forbearance until June 30. And the Fed is buying trillions of dollars of bonds to keep home mortgage rates low.

The housing supply/demand balance is quite favorable. I went into detail about this in a recent MGIC report. The bottom line is that the U.S. has a significant housing shortage at present; I estimate at least one million homes. Not an environment for falling home prices.

Home price increases are creating margins of safety. Management said on its Q4 conference call:

"At the end of the year, 94% of our default population had at least 10% equity…and 75% had at least 15% equity underpinning their mortgage."

The Millennials/remote working story. I'm not a huge believer in this tale, but many expect that the U.S. has begun a multi-year housing boom based on Millennial demand and a flight to the suburbs by remote workers seeking more quality of life. For example, Zillow from its Q4 earnings call:

"The millennial generation is entering prime home buying years and mortgage rates are historically low. On top of those macro factors, the past year has members of all generations rethinking, where they live with a new lens of flexibility and possibility as the great reshuffling continues to take hold."

I believe even boring housing companies like NMI will be allowed to benefit from these magical trends.

That's a lot of positives. The negatives are fewer:

The current high unemployment level and the risk that it persists.

Massive Fed money creation, which risks much higher mortgage rates down the road.

An extraterrestrial invasion, which is bad in so many ways.

Shares outstanding. NMI has issued new shares several times over the past few years. That will soon reverse. Here is why:

Based on my cash flow forecast, NMI will double its excess capital over the next three years. It simply doesn't need that much. Management said on its conference call that it will not consider returns of capital - share repurchases and dividends - to shareholders this year. But it's hard to believe that policy will persist after this year. Paying out $200 million a year beginning next year seems likely. Amazingly, using the $200 million for stock buybacks at its current price would reduce the annual share count by 10%! I assumed a 3% annual reduction, plus a dividend, which could comfortably be $1.00 a share. A 5% yield on the current stock price.

Wrapping up. This stock is dirt cheap.

A few ways to highlight that fact:

Cash return. Most importantly, at $22.50, the stock has a cash flow yield (cash flow divided by stock price) of 17%. The market yield is less than one-third of that. Would you buy a 17% bond? With growth? I bet you would.

Cash value. NMI owns cash net of debt of $17.82 per share. So you get the operating company for $4.70 per share.

Liquidation value. NMI also has $111 billion of high-quality insurance in force (IIF) in addition to the cash. I estimate the present value of the IIF is $6.50 per share. So the liquidation value is about $24.30 a share. You get the company's origination capacity for free.

New business value. Worries have recently arisen that the Biden Administration is considering making FHA insurance - a competitor to NMI's private mortgage insurance - more attractive, a change that will materially wound mortgage insurers. First, management disagreed on its Q4 earnings call:

"The private MI market and NMI in particular, we operate at a different point on the risk spectrum than where the FHA sits…So if an FHA rate cut were to come through, we expect that the significant majority of the barrowers we serve today will continue to find their best execution in the private market."

But even assuming NMI loses 25% of its new business, I still estimate that the present value of its new business origination capacity is worth $11 per share.

My price target remains $35. The stock is $22.50. That's more than a 50% upside.