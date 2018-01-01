Source: Enphase Energy

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) invests in companies that produce energy from wind, solar, and other renewable sources. Shares are down around 10% YTD as the rotation from growth to value has taken a toll on some of the high-valued stocks within the portfolio. The sector had benefited - in part - from enthusiasm due to a new US administration that is focused on clean energy as opposed to "making coal great again". It is clear the future growth in the electric power generation sector is all about wind, solar, and renewable energy. That being the case, the recent pull-back in clean energy ETFs is an opportunity investors should take a hard look at.

Investment Rationale

Source: EIA

As the graphic above shows, new US wind-turbine electric generating capacity was a record 14.2 GW last year - surpassing the previous record set back in 2012 by 1 GW. Wind now provides 8.4% of the US's total electricity generation capacity - including a whopping 58% of electric power generation capacity in Iowa and 43% in Kansas.

Going forward, Congress extended the wind production tax credit ("PTC") at 60% of the full tax credit ($18/KWh) through year-end 2021. Current estimates are for another 12.2 GW of additional wind capacity to be added to the US grid this year. That's down from last year's record, but still the third largest annual wind capacity addition in US history.

Meanwhile, US solar capacity is expected to grow from a still relatively small base and the EIA expects solar capacity to exceed wind capacity by 2040 as the largest source of renewable power in the United States. As the graphic below shows, renewables are expected to double from 21% of US electricity generation last year to 42% of total US power generation in 2050 - mostly due to overall capacity growth and a decline in coal power:

Source: EIA

Indeed, BusinessWire reports that "global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026."

That being the case, investors looking to benefit from the growth in wind, solar, and renewable energy production should consider a diversified clean energy ETF. Let's take a closer look at the iShares ICLN offering.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the ICLN ETF are shown below and equate, in aggregate, to roughly 50% of the entire portfolio. It is a highly concentrated ETF, with ~20% of the portfolio in the top-3 holdings:

Source: iShares ICLN Homepage

Plug Power (PLUG) is the #1 holding with a 9.5% weight. PLUG specializes in hydrogen fuel-cell technology for the mobile electric market as well as stationary power generation markets in North America and Europe. The company is not profitable but has a market cap of $27.6 billion. As a result, PLUG is clearly a disruptive-type investment focused on promises of a bright future, not the present. Shares are currently trading at $47.25, down from a high of over $70 in January, but still up 39% for the year. There is a real tug-of-war going on with PLUG. JP Morgan says the company has "many long-term growth opportunities" and gives the shares an Overweight rating while Barclays cut PLUG to a Sell and questions the company's long-term potential.

The #2 holding in ICLN is Enphase Energy (ENPH) with a 5.5% weighting. Enphase earned $2.03 over the TTM period and currently trades with a forward P/E of 81x. Enphase designs and manufactures semiconductor-based micro-inverters for solar PV modules. The company also provides battery back-up systems and cloud-based monitoring and control services. Seeking Alpha contributor Value Man says "ENPH offers a business model 2x more profitable than its closest peer and 3x more profitable than its main competitor SEDG." See Enphase Energy: Buy The Dip.

Verbund AG (OTCPK:OEZVF) is the #3 holding and is an Austria-based utility company that focuses on hydro-power generation (8+ GW), wind farms (418 MW), and thermal power plants (1+ GW). The company also owns and operates an electric utility grid in Austria and has a natural gas marketing business. Revenue has been growing at an 8% rate over the past three years. The company yields 1% and has a forward P/E=38x. Shares are up 40% over the past year.

Denmark-based Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) is the #8 holding with a 4% weight. Vestas designs, sells, installs, and services wind-turbines to the global market. The company pays a $1.36/share dividend, has a TTM P/E=40, and has a market cap close to $38 billion. Vestas had been a strong performer, but started selling off in January and has dropped from $260 to the current $187 (~28%). While the company has established a strong global business, competitor General Electric (GE) is starting to give the company a run for its money. See: Vestas Wind Systems: Strong Q3 But GE Emerges As Potent Competitor.

Performance

The graphic below shows the sell-off in ICLN since the beginning of the year as compared to broad market averages like the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY), the SPDR DJIA ETF (DIA), the Invesco NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), and a "value" sector like the SPDR Energy Select ETF (XLE):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, the XLE - with "old-school" fossil-fuel components like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Phillips 66 (PSX) has outperformed ICLN by 50% since January 1. The chart clearly shows the rotation out of growth and technology and into the "value" and industrial sectors. However, that could be an opportunity for investors who have yet to establish a position in clean energy and are looking for an entry point. Note ICLN was down as much as 20% as of just one week ago, but had a snap-back rally over the past few trading days.

On a longer-term basis, ICLN was stuck in a range for years until early 2019 when it started to break-out. Post the March pandemic sell-off, it basically went straight-up - super charged first by near-zero interest rates and then with the possibility and eventual election of President Biden. Biden has pivoted from the previous administration's focus on "making coal great again" to rejoining the Paris accord and focusing on renewable energy going forward:

Data by YCharts

That being the case, the recent sell-off was not only needed, but constructive in my opinion. The following one-year chart shows ICLN versus some of the other prominent clean energy ETFs: the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Energy ETF (QCLN), the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD), and the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW):

Data by YCharts

Clearly, ICLN has been a decent performer but has lagged leaders like QCLN and PBW. I covered QCLN in my Seeking Alpha article QCLN: EVs, Solar, and Wind, Oh My!. As can be seen from that article, QCLN's outperformance was likely due to its greater focus on EVs, a hot sector of late.

PBW may have outperformed ICLN simply due to a broader and more diversified portfolio (57 stocks versus 30). I say that because the top-2 holdings in PBW - Jinko Solar (JKS) and Daqo (DQ) - have held their own against ICLN's top two selection. See WilderHill Clean Energy: Charged-Up By Odds Of A Biden Victory.

Data by YCharts

ICLN: ETF Basics

The following metrics come from the iShares ICLN ETF homepage:

AUM: $5.7 billion

P/E = 35.4x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 3.66x

Total number of holdings: 30

Expense ratio 0.46%

ICLN has global exposure:

35.3% in the US

10.5% in China

8.4% in New Zealand

8.0% in Denmark

6.4% in Spain

Summary & Conclusion

The recent and rapid rise in the yield of the US 10-year Treasury has spooked the market and generally caused a rotation out of growth and into value. That rotation negatively affected the clean-energy sector, which reacted swiftly to the downside. While that may offer an opportunity for investors looking to establish a position in the sector due to the long-term growth potential of both wind and solar energy, ICLN is not the best option available in my opinion.

I am a bit concerned about ICLN's concentrated stake in top holding PLUG (9.5% of the portfolio). While the stock has certainly performed well, operationally and financially the company is struggling because hydrogen fuel cells simply haven't caught on like EVs have. In the most recent quarter, PLUG lost $1.12/share and revenue fell 100% yoy. And while hydrogen is arguably a superior solution from an environmental standpoint, the challenges of producing, storing, and transporting pure hydrogen - it requires high pressure and is very hazardous - appear to be retarding adoption.

I continue to prefer the QCLN and PBW ETFs for the reasons given in the article and my previous coverage of those two ETFs.