Thesis Summary

I have owned Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) for a few months now. The latest fall in price after earnings had me questioning my investment; is there something wrong with Sumo Logic? This prompted me to take a deep look into Sumo’s technology, products, addressable market, competition and the acquisition of DFlabs.

Overall, I see Sumo Logic as an exciting play in a very fast-growing market. While competition is certainly stiff, Sumo does have the possibility of disrupting and becoming a prominent player. However, the market, which usually likes to get excited about up-and-coming businesses, is giving Sumo unfair treatment. This makes me believe that at the current valuation Sumo offers a great risk/reward ratio.

Sumo Logic’s Technology

Bear in mind, I am an investor first, and a technology “aficionado” second. I believe that the future lies in technology and those investors who can identify the best opportunities in this sector will garner the best returns. Tech is a very broad term that encompasses many complex issues, and it is up to us to narrow it down and do our due diligence on every company.

So, here’s what we know about Sumo Logic. The company offers a SaaS platform focused on data analytics. In broad terms, this is a SIEM software (security information and event management). One of the most important aspects of SIEM is log management. This process typically involves three steps: data aggregation, data normalization and data analysis.

Sumo Logic provides all of these services in what it calls a Continuous Intelligence Platform. The idea behind this is to be able to deliver cloud-native real-time insights in order to optimize business procedures.

Source: Sumo Logic Website Video

The above image highlights the new paradigm faced by companies operating in this new digital age. Each of these represents a possibility, but also a challenge. Modern application architecture is more complex and leads to many different inputs that must be aggregated. The same can be said of multi-cloud application. Security becomes a bigger issue as businesses become more embedded in the cloud. Lastly, the sheer amount of data that companies must process to succeed creates complex problems for collaboration and cost problems when it comes to storing and managing data.

This is basically where Sumo operates. Data analytics has been around for a while, but Sumo Logic can boast to be the first completely cloud-native solution and one of the pioneers of continuous intelligence.

Q4 Results and Latest Acquisition

Data analytics is only part of what Sumo Logic does, as it also emphasizes the importance of security through the principle of DevSecOps. This term was coined recently as an extension of the term DevOps. DevSecOps refers to the idea that software should be built with security in mind from the get-go. This is where the acquisition of DFLabs comes into play.

DFLabs provides SOAR, (security orchestration, automation and response) and is a perfect addition to Sumo’s Continuous Intelligence platform.

Delivered as a service, at cloud-scale, these solutions will enable the linkage of upstream emerging DevSecOps models with the downstream SOC workflows, closing the loop for adaptive cloud-scale defence. Sumo Logic SOAR will join the company’s Cloud SIEM offering as part of the Sumo Logic security intelligence suite of offerings including security analytics and security compliance.

Q4 earnings transcript

DFLabs has a proven and successful track record, and it reinforces Sumo exactly where it is weakest, its security offerings.

Lastly, let’s address the latest quarterly results, which seem to have come in short of investor expectations, sending the stock down over 12% in a couple of days. At first glance, one might be surprised by this, since Sumo beat on both revenue (22.2%Y/Y) and GAAP EPS (-0.20). Having said this, Sumo’s growth has been decreasing steadily over the last year and management is forecasting a very modest 14% growth for next year. Those numbers certainly aren’t great when looking at a freshly IPOed company.

And yet, this stock was trading at over $40 only a month ago. We must take into account that there has been a very wide tech sell-off, but Sumo Logic has certainly gotten the brunt of it. Trading at around $21 and a P/S of 9,6 one must wonder if this could be a great time to buy Sumo Logic.

Addressable market

First and foremost, to understand Sumo’s potential we must dive into the potential addressable market. In the figure below are the company’s expectations on the matter.

Source: Sumo Logic Website Video

The company estimated a total opportunity of $55,1 billion in 2020, the chunk of this coming from Big data and analytics.

Research carried out by Adroit Market Research estimates a CAGR of 12% in this segment and a total market of $267 billion, worldwide. On the other hand, Grand View Research estimates that the market for Cybersecurity could grow at 10% CAGR from 2020-2027.

These growth rates are nothing to scoff at but are certainly far from showing an exciting growth investing opportunity. However, we might be missing the most important part of the equation, which is hidden in the name of Sumo’s platform. Isn’t continuous intelligence another form of artificial intelligence? Sumo’s platform isn’t limited to enabling humans to handle data, it uses artificial intelligence to produce insights and give alerts and suggestions.

On that note, Grand View Research estimates that the market for Artificial Intelligence will grow at a CAGR of 42.2% in the period 2020-2027. That’s more like it.

Ultimately though, simple logic and foresight show that the services that Sumo Logic offers should grow at a very fast rate. The amount of data and especially machine-generated data that is produced every day is astounding. And data is everything to companies. Today, the benefits of data are only exploited by larger companies with more resources, but Sumo is putting this incredibly useful technology in the hands of much smaller enterprises. Overall, I think this is a very exciting sector to be in, and one should consider investing in at least one of the companies in this space.

Competition

With that said, who are the players in this sector? It is hard to pinpoint exactly who competes with who, and I have seen many arguments about this. The most direct competition for Sumo Logic would no doubt be Splunk Inc (SPLK). Both of these companies are more known for Log management. Meanwhile, Datadog Inc (DDOG) is more focused on metrics. Lastly, we would have to mention Elastic N.V. (ESTC) which covers most of the areas and competes with Sumo through its ELK platform.

So, what are the key differences between these companies/products?

Starting with Splunk, this is one of the oldest and most established companies of the three. Splunk is geared towards larger enterprises, and also has a fair few government contracts. But with size and time do come some disadvantages.

Most noticeably, Splunk is not cloud-native and lacks multitenancy. In other words, Splunk lacks a software architecture that enables a single software instance that can serve multiple and different user groups. Splunk has already poured millions if not billions in R&D to address this issue, but a task like this almost requires rebuilding your whole product. On top of that, Splunk is the most expensive option, at around $170 per GB of data ingested. Furthermore, in most cases, clients will end up paying extra for the premium support, because their platform is complex and not adaptable enough.

Now, on the other end of the spectrum, companies could use ELK to build their log management systems. ELK is open-source and can be used for free. Again, this has its advantages and disadvantages. Open source as a concept has become incredibly popular since it allows a much more collaborative approach. As such, ELK has a vast community and lots of free apps/resources one can use. However, the key issue here is that using ELK requires building a solution from scratch, which may be exactly what a company doesn’t want to do. Secondly, there is a big issue with scaling ELK and the costs associated with it. This is covered in-depth by Sumo Logic’s report on the matter. I will simply leave you here with a graph that plots these challenges in a “cost complexity curve”.

Source: Sumo Logic Brief

Why I’m betting on Sumo Logic

Splunk and ELK are very different solutions, and I feel like Sumo Logic occupies a sweet spot in the middle of these two which offers the most value to its customers. The key reasons why I think Sumo has a superior product are ease of use, scaling and pricing.

Without a doubt, Sumo Logic has the most intuitive and easy to use platform. You can tell that Sumo Logic is a tool built-in and for the 21st century. In short, Sumo Logic is by this measure the most successful out-of-the-box solution for data processing and management. The point here is that data is becoming increasingly important, not just to big companies but to everyone. There will come a point when implementing this kind of technology will be a must for virtually anyone.

The second key issue here is scaling. By design, Sumo Logic can be used by enterprises of almost any size. Meanwhile, Splunk can only be justified by larger enterprises. ELK, as discussed above has its own scaling problems. This issue is incredibly important because it will affect customer retention rates and ARPU. Sumo Logic’s technology is made to grow with its clients.

Lastly, Sumo Logic offers one of the best prices in the sector for what it is; a cloud-native out-of-the-box solution that can be easily implemented by companies of any size.

To wrap this section up, I would also like to add a couple of important points which were mentioned in the earnings call.

First off, Sumo Logic has for some time been expanding its software to make it AWS friendly. This is a move in the right direction, and the last few months have been no different.

We broadened the Sumo Logic observability suite with new additions including our AWS observability solution which included our new distributed tracing and open-source monitoring capabilities.

Earnings Call Transcript

Another favourable development for Sumo Logic was that they were granted a FedRAMP authorization. This essentially means they are now licensed to offer cloud services to government agencies.

All in all, I believe there are many reasons to believe that Sumo Logic could be a key player in this space. But the market certainly doesn’t seem to believe so.

Valuation

One would expect that an “exciting” growth company in an innovative sector would command high multiples, but nothing could be further from the truth. Sumo Logic trades at a modest P/S of 9.6. Compare this to some of its competitors; Splunk, 9,74 and Elastic, 17.

Essentially, Sumo is trading at the same P/S as Splunk, which has seen negative growth in the last year and doesn’t even turn a profit. Perhaps someone can explain how this makes sense. On the other hand, it trades well below Elastic. Granted, the latter has achieved more attractive growth rates in the last year, but the fundamentals are still solid for both companies.

I believe a P/S ratio somewhere between 10-20 would be much more appropriate. A P/S of 15 would imply a price target of +$30. This is more than achievable if Sumo Logic regains the growth path it was on before the pandemic hit.

My DCF valuation also supports a significantly higher price.

Source: Author’s work

Assuming a rather “modest” 23.91% CAGR over the next 5 years would imply an expected return of 17.5% at Sumo’s current price today, around $22. In short, the latest sell-off doesn’t seem justified and I view this as a great opportunity to buy or average-down, which I have done.

Takeaway

After researching extensively on Sumo Logic and hearing from professionals in the sector, I sincerely believe Sumo has a superior product. Parts of it may not be as good as its competitors, but it is overall the best fit for most companies due to its ease of use and scalability. Sumo Logic is an innovative company in a growing sector, but it is unloved by the market, giving us a great risk/reward investment opportunity. At this price, the downside seems quite limited. And what if Sumo Logic can surpass its modest expectations? We could easily see significant appreciation over the next 12 months.