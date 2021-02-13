Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2021 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021 is by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.

While more than half this collection of now 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, 40% of the top by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the current market advance, it's still possible for four, AT&T Inc (T), People's United Financial (PBCT), Amcor PLC (AMCR), & Franklin Resources Inc (BEN), to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

As we greet the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those four top yield Aristocrat dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of the five you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predict 13.4% To 20.01% Top Aristocrat Net Gains To March 2022

Two of the top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based January forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 20% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2021-22 data points. Note: Target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 12, 2022, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) was projected to net $200.12 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp (VFC) was projected to net $185.62, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% greater than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) was projected to net $160.96, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $159.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $152.50, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) was projected to net $148.33, based on a median of target estimates from thirty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $146.25, based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28%less than the market as a whole.

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) was projected to net $146.16, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (O) netted $140.69 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Clorox Co (CLX) was projected to net $134.19, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 15.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion: (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Five Dividend Aristocrats To Lose 4.78% To 9.36% By March 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2022 were:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM) lost $47.80 net per the median of target estimates from eleven analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lost $80.33 net per the median of target estimates from fifteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) lost $80.82 net per the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) lost $84.58 net per the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc lost $93.64 net per the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 7.74% on $5K invested as $1K in each of these five stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 14% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or one broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The March Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top Aristocrats selected 3/12/20 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was AT&T, Inc. [1], the lone communication services representative listed.

Two energy representatives placed second, and fifth, Exxon Mobil (XOM)[2], and, Chevron (CVX) [5]. Following in third place was the technology sector Aristocrat, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) [3]. One healthcare representative in the top ten placed fourth, AbbVie [4].

A lone real estate firm placed sixth, Realty Income Corp [6], and one utilities firm placed seventh, Consolidated Edison (ED) [7]. This was followed in eighth place by the lone consumer cyclical representative, Amcor PLC [8].

Finally, placing ninth and tenth were two financial services representatives, People's United Financial Inc [9], and Franklin Resources Inc [10], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten, by yield, for March.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 10.6% To 18.54% Upsides To March 2022; (31) On The Downside Were Twelve -0.59%-12.24% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 75.53% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To March 2022

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top Aristocrats selected 3/12/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 1.39% Vs. (33) 5.67% Net Gains by All by March 12, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 75.53% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AbbVie Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.25%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for March 12 were: Amcor PLC; People's United Financial Inc; Franklin Resources Inc; AT&T, Inc; Exxon Mobil Corp, with prices ranging from $11.77 to $61.97.

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for March 12 were: Realty Income Corp; Consolidated Edison Inc; AbbVie Inc; Chevron Corp; International Business Machines Corp, whose prices ranged from $62.93 to $127.61.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the four stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following four (as of 3/12/21) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: AT&T Inc, People's United Financial, Franklin Resources Inc, and Amcor PLC.

Since four of the top Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those four plus six at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

S&P 500 Aristocrats Alphabetical by Ticker Symbol

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

