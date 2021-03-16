Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) offers technology solutions for the automobile market in China. Its online platform allows car dealers to trade inventory from wholesale channels while connecting with financial institutions for financing and logistical services. The company explains that the pandemic last year drove an acceleration in China towards online tools in the car market, which represented a big boost to its business. Indeed, Cango just reported its latest quarter result highlighted by record growth and earnings. While shares of the stock are up over 50% the past year, we are bullish and see more upside as operating and financial momentum continues. The company is well-positioned to benefit from several tailwinds supporting a positive long-term outlook as it consolidates its market position.

Cango Earnings Recap

Cango reported its Q4 earnings on March 11th with GAAP EPS of $1.59 representing net income of RMB 1.6 billion or $240 million. Revenue of $168.2 million climbed by an impressive 150% year over year largely based on a surge in the auto trading transactions segment which has quickly become the core business of the company compared to loan facilitation service fees last year. For the full year 2020, revenues increased by 42.5% to RMB 2.1 billion or $314.5 million from RMB 1.4 billion in 2019.

Auto trading here refers to the company's digital SaaS platform which offers dealers free access to wholesale car sourcing channels along with logistical services. The company generates fee income from the transactions across a variety of services. Cango also connects consumers to dealer inventory integrated with financing solutions from partner financial institutions. Indeed, the advantage of this type of integration is a big part of the company's bullish thesis.

The shift towards more auto trading has resulted in a change to the company's cost structure. The gross margin in Q4 at 34% declined from 64% in Q4 2019 although this reflects the commissions paid from the auto transactions to independent sales representatives. Still, the top-line momentum was enough to benefit from the larger scale. As a percentage of total revenues, corporate level sales and marketing expenses at 6.0% declined from 12.6% in the same period last year. Income from operations increased 68% y/y in Q4.

An important point here is that Cango is a minority investor in China auto manufacturer Li Auto (LI) with 39 million shares representing an approximate market value of $1 billion. Li Auto has emerged as an early leader in electric vehicles for the Chinese market. The stock's share price performance is reflected on Cango's income statement through a change in fair value adjustment.

For context, shares of LI climbed by over 75% in 2020 from the July IPO. The result is that the gain of $228 million during the quarter representing nearly 95% of the total net income. There is an expectation that the share price volatility from LI will lead to swings in Cango earnings going forward as the stock has declined by 45% year to date. Nevertheless, the key point is that the core underlying business being the auto transactions platform is presenting significant organic growth.

Cango ended the year with RMB 1.4 billion in cash and equivalents, or $218 million against RMB $1.2 billion in long-term debt representing about $188 million. The effective net-cash position and overall solid liquidity highlight a strength in the company's fundamental profile.

In terms of guidance, Cango is only issuing a revenue target for Q1 between RMB 1.0 and RMB 1.1 billion. If confirmed, the estimate at the midpoint represents an increase of 326% increase from Q1 2020 which was a period deeply impacted by the early stages of the pandemic in China last year. Management maintains a positive outlook for 2021 with an expectation that the recent trends can continue. From the conference call:

In 2021, we will further strengthen our service capabilities, covering more car models and expanding our product offerings. Simultaneously, leveraging our technological know-how, we will continue empowering auto dealers by enhancing their transaction capabilities while promoting their branding to have developed an efficient and effective car transaction model suitable for the lower-tier markets.

According to consensus estimates for the year ahead, the forecast is for revenue to reach $1.03 billion, up 225% from $315 million in 2020. On the other hand, the market is also expecting a decline in earnings to $0.46 compared to $3.40 diluted EPS in 2020 which is related to the decline in shares of LI Auto and impact on Cango's net income. Looking ahead, the expectation is that revenue and earnings climb in the double-digits through at least 2022.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

This was an otherwise breakout quarter for Cango which sets up a new long-term growth trajectory as an emerging leader in the online auto trading business segment in China. The Chinese auto sector faced a difficult first half of 2020 due to the pandemic, which also followed some weakness going back to 2019 when industry auto sales fell by 7.4% year over year. Favorably, Cango has been able to capture market share while the data shows a strong recovery to broader economic conditions in the country more recently. The forecast is for the China passenger vehicle market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 5% through 2030 which sets up significant growth opportunities.

Several positive factors support the outlook for Cango. The ongoing adoption of online tools like its SaaS platform in a highly fragmented market represents room for consolidation. Cango is also a play on the electric vehicles market in China as it has partnerships with several leading manufacturers to facilitate transactions. Beyond its direct investment in Li Auto, Cango also provides auto financing solutions to Tesla Inc (TSLA) at the company's Shanghai retail store. Expectations are for China's new energy vehicles "NEV" segment to grow significantly faster than the broader passenger vehicle market suggesting Cango is well-positioned to play a role in the sales chain.

In terms of valuation, the current forward P/E of 20.5x based on the consensus EPS estimate for 2021 looks very reasonable if not cheap considering the circumstances. We are bullish on Cango and see upside particularly as it relates to earnings with the company benefiting in 2021 from ongoing operating momentum. A move more towards luxury vehicles can help drive margins higher.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of CANG as a buy with a price target of $15.00 representing a forward P/E multiple of 30x and nearly 50% upside. The stock traded as high as $20.00 per share earlier this year, and our take here is that it can climb back supported by building positive sentiment as the market begins to recognize the opportunity. This is a really impressive growth story that combines a best-in-class SaaS technology platform, a strong macro backdrop, with exposure to themes like electric vehicles.

In terms of risks, beyond a deterioration to the macro outlook, the main risk here comes down to trends in the Chinese automobile market. A slowdown in sales, tighter financing conditions, or unfavorable legislation limiting the growth of the NEV market will likely pressure the outlook for Cango. Softer trends could pressure the stock and the long-term earnings outlook gets revised lower. Monitoring points over the coming quarters include margin levels and operating metrics like the continued expansion of the dealer network utilizing the platform.