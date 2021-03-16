One need go no further than this author’s articles to read all about the rise and dramatic fall of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). I can unequivocally state that no company has allured me so greatly with its multi-bagger potential, and yet has also led to utter despair.

A summary covering an illustrious past, the mistakes in 2019, leading up to the 3Q 2020 earnings release that rekindled my hopes (and a recovery in the share price) is attached below as Appendix 2.

But now, let's focus on the immediate past, the incident that led to a +40% drop in a recovering share price, as evidenced in the 3-month chart below.

19th February 2021 Ebix reported that their auditor, RSM a global prestigious firm had resigned. These excerpts from Ebix’s SEC submission are important to understand the three issues (my emphasis).

In December 2020 the Company transferred $30 million to a commingled trust account of its outside legal counsel that was not under the direct control of the Company, and classified the funds as a cash or cash equivalent on its balance sheet. RSM discussed with the Company RSM’s view that these funds could not be classified as a cash or cash equivalent but could be classified as other current assets.

RSM then advised the Chairman on the call that it was resigning as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, including whether such transactions have been properly accounted for and disclosed in the financial statements subject to the Audit.

RSM informed the Chairman that the unusual transactions concerned the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM asserts that on that call it further advised the Chairman that if this requested information was further investigated it might materially impact the fairness or reliability of the financial statements subject to the audit or affect RSMs willingness to be associated with the Company’s financial statements.

No surprise, Ebix tanked as investors digested the news

This excerpt from RSM's letter, given its gravity, deserves to be repeated:

Unusual transactions in the gift card business might materially impact the fairness or reliability of the financial statements subject to RSM’s audit or affect RSM’s willingness to be associated with the Company’s financial statements

Little surprise that RSM's insinuation led to a 40% fall in Ebix on the following trading day. (Monday 22 February '21)

RSM’s rationale for resigning and quantifying it

Naturally, any appraisal of Ebix’s current worth must begin with the nature of RSM’s resignation, to assess the likelihood and extent of misrepresentation of Ebix’s 2020 annual results.

In summary the three issues:

the $30m held in an escrow account for an acquisition at year-end.

the prospects of a misstatement in EbixCash, namely the $98m posited for 4Q 2020 in the gift cards segment, where the absence of internal controls has resulted in RSM’s inability to check its accuracy.

and if investigated further, might affect RSM’s willingness to be associated with the Company’s financial statements.

It's worth noting that RSM was very specific about their resignation letter, and chose to explicitly re-state their rationale to avoid any misunderstanding from Ebix's SEC submission of 19 February.

In an SEC-submitted letter dated 22 February 2021, RSM chose to clarify (my emphasis):

In the call that occurred between RSM and the Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee on February 15, 2021, RSM stated clearly and unequivocally that if the information repeatedly requested by RSM — but which was not provided by the Company — related to gift cards issued by ItzCash/EbixCash in the fourth quarter of 2020 was further investigated, it might materially impact the fairness or reliability of the financial statements subject to RSM’s audit or affect RSM’s willingness to be associated with the Company’s financial statements, and that, as a result of RSM’s resignation, further investigation has not occurred.

A resolution is greatly facilitated by a subsequent Ebix SEC submission Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond which responded directly to two of RSM's contentions explaining (my italics):

the $30 million earmarked for a new US acquisition is back in Ebix’s operating bank account. (acquisition aborted)

What is the income materiality of the Gift card business? As elaborated in our previous press release, the unaudited operating income from our gift card business was less than $1.4 million for the full year 2020 and less than $1 million for Q4 2020. The Company believes that the accounting, including for our gift card business, is consistent with GAAP.

My Conjecture on the Gift Card Business

In the midst of Covid-19, imagine a third-party business (called '3P'), that had decided its salesmen could operate directly from home to their clients. Normally the salesman would fill out his expenses weekly, submit them to the accounts department and later he'd be reimbursed. But now under Covid, the salesman never returned to the head office to submit his expense claim. Hence 3P had decided to buy Ebix Gift Cards in bulk, and had distributed them to their sales team, as needed.

This Gift Cards segment exploded in volumes for EbixCash as numerous companies (some in 3Q but many more in 4Q '20) such as 3P saw the merits of this method of employee reimbursement for company-related expenses; gift card revenue for EbixCash was modest in the third quarter but soared to $98m in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EbixCash had - inexcusably - not developed the systems (i.e. internal controls) to gauge the proportion of the gift cards that were actually expended by the salesmen, but all EbixCash had set up in their accounting systems was the booking of the bulk gift card purchase to 3P.

EbixCash booked this bulk sale as revenue in 4Q, but RSM was adamant that a sale can only be registered when the gift card was expended to buy the salesman's lunch or taxi fare. Also, as per RSM, EbixCash had not installed the internal controls to assess what proportion of the gift cards were expended or were still sitting in the salesmen's wallets. To quote RSM precisely:

Specifically, management did not design or implement the necessary procedures and controls over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.

But backed by my decade-long exposure to Ebix, I would wager this is a case of incompetence (i.e. lack of implementation of internal controls timeously as the gift cards division revenue suddenly surged) rather than a 'material misstatement' to quote RSM directly. My confidence for the conjecture is reinforced by Ebix's explanation in its letter of 22 February reaffirming its outlook explaining:

Is the 95% growth in gift card business in Q4 2020 “unusual”? The term "significant unusual transactions" is an accounting term, defined as "a transaction that is outside the normal course of business for the company or that otherwise appears to be unusual due to its timing, size, or nature." In this regard, we note that our gift card business revenues grew substantially in Q4 2020. The increase in gift card revenues was driven by the increased use of digital money in India during the Covid-19 pandemic and the renewed push by the Company to grow its payment solutions business.

My hypothesis above squares the circle. It explains RSM's frustration namely, the lack of internal controls to properly audit/assess the gift cards segment. This is clearly a problem for the auditor.

But RSM went further and defined gift cards division as a 'significant unusual transactions.' Note this is a specific accounting term (as described above by Ebix) that 'a transaction that is outside the normal course of business for the company or that otherwise appears to be unusual due to its timing, size, or nature'

Granted RSM unequivocally stated internal controls in the gift cards division were not implemented to reliably audit the figure, but it does not necessarily mean there has been a misstatement. To be precise RSM resigned before they could check 'the fairness or reliability of the financial statements.'

NB. It is worth noting that the timing under GAAP rules of such a sale is not explicit, whether it should be booked when 3P purchased the gift cards, or when the salesman expended the card for lunch (is it refundable or not, in my opinion would matter here). Ebix explicitly stated in their SEC submission:

While the Company does not agree with certain of the statements made by RSM in its resignation letter to the Audit Committee, the board has engaged outside counsel who, along with accounting experts, will assist the Company with respect to these matters.

The Company believes that the accounting, including for our gift card business, is consistent with GAAP.

Ebix has already appointed a new auditor

Doubtless, the newly appointed audit firm, KG Somani & Co. (“KGS”) will not inspire one with confidence, but I doubt any Top-50 Global Auditor would risk their reputation on Ebix under this cloud of uncertainty. It's worth noting Ebix is fully aware it's under siege and has earmarked 20th April as the date of publication of its 2020 audited annual results.

Reassuringly Ebix adds in their submission:

Ebix also said that it is continuing to explore the engagement of an international named audit firm to be its consolidated worldwide auditors for 2021, while it intends to retain KGS as a statutory auditor for the EbixCash IPO jointly with a top-tier international audit firm.

I penned this article as I believe the storm in the teacup is about to pass; by April 20th much of the current panic inflicted by RSM's dramatic exit and insinuation will have passed, and Ebix share price will have recovered most of its collapse. As seen from the 1-month chart below, Mr. Market has already begun to reassess its initial alarm on RSM's exit.

Ebix's current valuation relative to its history

The chart below (post the vertiginous fall on RSM exit) shows Ebix is cheaper now than it has almost ever been in the past ten years (EV/Revenue ratio), virtually equal to the level when the Yatra bid might have bankrupted the company in April 2020 and the share fell to $9/share.

Note we are already assured that the gift card business yielded a mere $1.4m profit in 2020, so even if it was eliminated during the new audit, Ebix is currently offered at a bargain-price. (From my previous article, one should note the renewed growth potential of Ebix's legacy US business after winning a coveted JP Morgan holistic insurance contract.)

Valuation comparison to MMYT

As EbixCash (India) now represents the majority of Ebix revenue, the most appropriate proxy for a valuation comparison is the listed entity MakeMyTrip (MMYT) that also deals in travel in India, but it had never made an EBITDA profit, even before Covid.

MMYT's largest segment is airline ticketing, which is distinctly less lucrative than EbixCash's top segment, Forex Services (both online and through their 300,000-retail franchisee footprint). EbixCash has greater potential for higher margins, possesses a nationwide retail footprint and makes profits today. Note that EbixCash is intrinsically less vulnerable than MMYT's airline ticketing; e-commerce on the UPI platform (the payment gateway where EbixCash is a registered PPI or Prepaid Payment Instrument) is still growing exponentially, even if overall GDP growth falters due to the pandemic and the aftermath.

Granted MMYT's revenue has been slashed by Covid, but it has fared far worse than EbixCash which saw a surge in its 'e-payments solutions' segment, even if one excludes gift cards. Given MMYT's current EV/Revenue (TTM) value of 17.3X, compared to EBIX's EV/Revenue ratio of a 2.7 post the RSM exit, there is ample upside in a recovery!

I would argue Ebix merits at least a 5X EV/Sales Ratio on TTM Revenue. This is a highly conservative measure (even accounting for slower-growth Ebix US), given India's economy is poised to surge in the Covid aftermath, and given MMYT's current multiple of 17.3X.

Using 5X EV/Sales for Ebix's trailing 12-month (TTM) Sales ($548.9m for the 12m to Sept '20), an Enterprise Value of $2,749m can be computed. Take off the $731m total debt on the balance sheet leaves an equity value of $2,018m. The latest quarterly shows shares outstanding at 30.9m.

This delivers a value of $65/per share using a highly conservative valuation ratio (5X EV/Sales). And remember an Ebix shareholder can then look forward to participation in a long, lucrative and sustainable runway called Digital India!

Furthermore, Ebix has reiterated that the IPO of EbixCash is still on track for 2H 2021; this will focus investor attention on the valuation gap to MMYT

The Company is targeting the EbixCash IPO towards the end of 2021, in consultation with its investment bankers.

But hurry up, for in the last week investors have already begun to realise the RSM scandal has been sensationalised. And the current Ebix share clearance sale is likely to end on April 20th, on disclosure of the 2020 audited results.

Risks to my 'Buy' Recommendation

The absence of an effective Board of Directors

I have detailed the reasons for my assertion that the BOD (Board of Directors) is ineffective in providing oversight in my article Ebix: A Success Story Gone Awry, But Shareholders Can Vote 'No' To Turn It Around Now

In summary:

the lack of rotation of members of the BOD, two (Mr Herter & Mr Keller) who have been on the board since 2005 without rotation; (Source: 2019 Annual Report page 111)

the CEO also holding the position of Chairman of the BOD;

the rise in the salary of the CEO when shareholders incurred a massive capital loss in 2019;

are all conditions/events that are not congruent with a BOD that provides effective oversight in the interests of shareholders, as elaborated in these guidelines The Responsibilities of the Board, Structure, and the Committee for listed companies.

I hope that Ebix acknowledges the need for more oversight by an effective BOD. If this is not implemented post RSM, there may continue to be a risk of ineffective oversight by the current BOD in the interests of shareholders.

The need for a Chief Operating Officer

In my opinion, a major deficiency in the Ebix management structure is the lack of a Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Now that Ebix has a number of diverse segments, (Ebix US, plus the new separate divisions in EbixCash, India) there appears to be a need for a COO to deal with the increased complexity of the larger entity.

The CEO (Robin Raina) certainly does have talents, but the absence of internal controls cited by RSM, would in my opinion be better handled by the appointment of a COO.

Appendix 1

The lack of internal controls cited, coupled with the SEC Submission for the third quarter '20, that included a specific assertion on the effectiveness of internal controls led to a host of class action suits against Ebix, the CEO and the CFO

Defendants Ebix, Raina and Hamil attesting to the accuracy of the financial statements, the effectiveness of internal controls...

The charges would appear to have some merit, although the impact - especially if the lack of internal controls did NOT lead to a misstatement - could be immaterial.

Appendix 2: Ebix History

2014- 2017 Ebix evolved into the dominant insurance exchange in the US. Using a formidable (cheap) base of software engineers in India, Ebix integrated the legacy IT systems of a US insurance carrier into an integrated system with a CRM interface that linked into Ebix’s insurance exchange (life, annuity, health etc.). Ebix earned a juicy margin from each policy of the millions transacted annually, by multiple carriers through their networks of agents. The valuation (PE ratio) rose to reflect the lucrative business with an effective moat, captive clients, a recurring revenue stream and the network effect that attracted new customers.

2017 Ebix made its passage to India. The move coincided with the demonetisation of the largest untapped geography, India, that had just begun its digital transformation. Ebix possessed the key attributes (strong IT skills to manage/integrate diverse e-platforms, intimate knowledge of India, a CEO with a successful M&A track record) to succeed. See my 2018 article, Ebix: A Premier Indian Digital Wallet In The Making, for the potential

2018-2020 Then came a series of missteps, which in my view were often mistakes by management. I summarise the period here, but for more detail on my rationale (for considering them missteps by management), pls refer to my linked articles below, where you will find further links to source documents.

As management focused on India, the legacy US business was neglected, posting YOY revenue declines for a ‘growth’ business.

The replacement for 2018 results, of a Global Top-50 Auditor with an Indian firm no-one had ever heard of (and that had never audited a US-listed firm before). 2018 was a year in which Ebix had made numerous acquisitions in India, giving the company carte blanche to consolidate private companies with dodgy accounting and lax regulatory standards.

A bid for US-listed Yatra (YTRA) for a staggering $358m using Ebix shares as currency, with a floor of $58/share when Ebix’s share price had collapsed to single digits. See my article: Ebix Will Walk From Yatra, If Shareholders' Interests Prevail to get a sense of shareholder disbelief. Common sense prevailed and eventually the bid was aborted, but not until Ebix had lost 85% from its 2018 high.

3Q 2020 The third quarter results rekindled my hopes that the company was back on track to a realisation of its incredible potential: the US business had just landed a major new contract with JP Morgan; EbixCash (the Indian segment) posted fabulous growth despite Covid-19, as consumers opted for e-payment solutions over dirty ATM’s and direct human contact. To wit, the operating margins were impressive, as Ebix illustrated the integration of the diverse Indian segments was improving. See my article, Ebix Is Listening; Shares Are A Strong Buy On Analysis Of Q3 Results. Predictably, the share price reacted sharply, trebling from its March ‘20 lows. Ebix was back on track!

Final Note: I have emailed Ebix IR, the CFO and the CEO this article, giving 24 business hours to correct any errors in facts therein or their response on my opinions. If Ebix responds, I will add their response in its entirety as my first comment on the article.