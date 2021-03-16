Rite Aid is a stock that has been trampled on in the past. Even now the stock has a much lower market capitalization than its main competitors, CVS and Walgreens. One possible scenario for unlocking the value of RAD involves the sale of the Retail Pharmacy business and Rite Aid brand. What is left is the Elixir PBM organization.

An estimation of how such an approach might play out will start with a valuation per store. In 2018, Walgreens acquired 1,923 Rite Aid stores for $4.4 billion in cash. That represents an average price of $2.275 million per store. At an average price of $1.8 million per store, RAD could reasonably generate proceeds of $4.4 billion with the sale of the entire Retail Pharmacy business, including the 2,450 locations and the Rite Aid brand name (assigning no good will value to the brand). Should RAD seek a buyer for its Retail Pharmacy business, it could sell its 2,450 remaining stores as well as the Rite Aid brand. Even though many of these stores are in highly attractive locations (CA, OH, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, etc.), let's discount the average value of each store by 20% (compared to the average price-per-store paid by Walgreens), and arrive at a relatively conservative estimate of $1.8 million per store. The remaining RAD organization essentially consists of a PBM branded as Elixir and a net amount of cash on hand of $1.2 billion, if $3.2 billion of the Retail Pharmacy sale proceeds are used to pay down the entire existing long-term debt on the company's books.

Elixir's projected sales for RAD's fiscal year 2021 (ending February 2021) are approximately $8 billion. During each of the past four (4) quarters, RAD has reported Elixir's year-over-year growth rate to be in the range of 23 - 29%. Elixir's projected EBITDA for fiscal 2022 (beginning March of 2021) will likely be approximately $200 million. Once again, I am taking a conservative estimate, and basically considering that a business that has grown 23 - 29% each quarter for the past year, will suddenly see little to no growth in the upcoming year. With only 55,000,000 shares outstanding today, the $200 million EBITDA generated by Elixir translates to roughly $3.60 per share in earnings. Using a highly conservative PE multiple of 8, a stock price of $28.80 results. However, the cash-on-hand of $1.2 billion (from the sale of the Retail Pharmacy business after long-term debt payoff) produces additional value of $22.00 per share, resulted in a stock price value of more than $50 per share (which is almost 2x the closing price of $25.70 on Monday, March 15, 2021). The newly created company, Elixir, would be well-positioned for growth in the small-to-mid-size opportunity segment of the $400 billion per year PBM industry. With a net $1.2 billion in cash, that future growth could be achieved both organically as well as through acquisition.

Another comparison to the revenue and market capitalization of Rite Aid to direct competitors shows that Rite Aid's revenue is approximately 16% of CVS and Walgreens, yet the market capitalization of Rite Aid is less than 2.9% of Walgreens' market cap and only 1.4% of the market cap of CVS. Either both Walgreens and CVS are extremely overvalued, or Rite Aid is significantly undervalued from a revenue vs market cap comparison with direct competitors.

Before the failed merger with Walgreens and the reverse split in 2019, Rite Aid had more stores but also held more debt. The sale of stores to Walgreens and the lower debt created a smaller company roughly half the size it once was. Since the deal was valued at approximately $10 billion, $9 per share pre-reverse split or $180 in today's share price, you can see that Rite Aid shares were valued at a much higher multiple than today. A $5 billion market cap, estimating for the much smaller company Rite Aid is today, would still command a $90/share stock price. Why then is Rite Aid only trading for just over $25/per share?

Of course, there are risks with any investment scenario. Rite Aid has a large amount of debt, presently over $3.2 billion according to their Q3 earnings presentation. Every quarter, their interest expense is slightly over $50 million. This could easily grow larger and produce an even higher net loss per quarter. Rite Aid is also experimenting with a new store design concept. It is still unclear whether this new store layout will draw more customers into the stores or just be a significant remodeling charge with no real benefits. Rite Aid is also not a nationwide chain anymore. It is doing battle against two much larger chains who both have a nationwide presence along with more cash and market clout. To truly become successful and acquire positive earnings, Rite Aid will need to draw significantly more people into their stores and sell higher margin goods and services. The next earnings call and forward guidance, estimated as falling on April 15, will shed light on Rite Aid’s plan and whether the reorganization is working.

In conclusion, this analysis indicates that the conservative value of RAD today is $50 per share, well above the current share price being attributed to the organization by the market, which is just over $25. The purpose of this post is not to suggest that a breakup of the Rite Aid corporation is the best strategic path forward. (I personally believe that the company has the potential to generate a price per share north of $100 in the next 12 - 24 months if it keeps the entire organization fully intact.) Rather, the purpose of the post was to reveal the hidden value locked within RAD that is clearly being overlooked by the investment community, by analyzing one possible break-up scenario.