Mortgage REITs were decimated at the beginning of the pandemic. We all know why, so I won't go through the reasons, but it was ugly. Severe financial market disruptions tend to do that to mREITs, and I've said several times here on SA that I don't understand wanting to own mREITs. They produce very little in terms of returns during good times and get steamrolled during crises. Book value is nearly constantly destroyed and the dividend - depending upon the particular mREIT - is seemingly always walking a tight rope.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a whale in a pool of minnows, clocking in at a $12B+ market capitalization. However, that didn't spare it any pain last year.

The interesting thing is that after being cut down by about two-thirds, the share price has nearly tripled to trade very near its pre-pandemic high. In addition, the bullish momentum - as measured by the PPO in the middle panel - has waned in recent weeks. We can see the negative divergence between the share price - which has risen - and the PPO - which has fallen. This can often warn of the end of an up move, and in conjunction with the stock meeting overhead supply at the pre-pandemic high just over $9, conditions certainly look ripe for at least a breather in the rally.

Finally, the accumulation/distribution line is pretty awful, having traded lower ever since the pandemic began. In essence, that means investors are selling intraday rallies and not buying intraday dips. None of these indicators is perfect, but taken together, I don't think Annaly is going to be moving much higher.

Fundamentally, I just don't like mREITs for the reasons I explained in the open. Other than scale, Annaly isn't any different than any other mREIT at its core, and for that reason, I think the company will struggle in the years to come. Below, I'll explain why I don't think Annaly is set up for success, and why you should avoid it despite its massive yield.

Interest rate exuberance

Interest rates have dominated headlines for US investors in the past couple of months more than I can recall for a long time. The media is obsessed with every tick of the 10-year Treasury, and growth stocks, bank stocks, and others are soaring and plummeting seemingly every hour as a result. mREITs, of course, are reliant upon interest rates due to their inherently inferior business model of borrowing huge amounts of short-term money and then leveraging it up to lend long. Thus, the spread between short-term and long-term rates is important.

I've chosen the 2/10 spread, which is a common short-/long-term interest rate index. We can see the spread between these two maturities has exploded higher in the past six months, roughly 100bps higher than it was in late September. That's a huge move for such a short period of time, and the spread has gone parabolic in the past few weeks.

I'm not here to debate what the "correct" level is for the 2/10 spread, but given that mREITs like Annaly should benefit tremendously from such a move, it is curious to me that estimates really haven't budged. The share price certainly has, but there doesn't seem to be any sort of fundamental reason for it.

Let's start with revenue, which we can see has been on a downward trajectory for the past two years or so.

Even with the move in rates, Annaly's estimates continue to fall, not rise. With the share price flying, you'd expect to see some sort of favorable top line move, but that simply isn't the case. Revenues for this year and next year are declining and are trading roughly in tandem, implying essentially no growth. This certainly makes sense to me with the inferior business model, but the share price suggests otherwise.

We see a similar situation for earnings, which are expected to be flat for the foreseeable future, just over $1 per share.

I've long maintained that interest rate movements get way too much credit for mREITs, because they hedge their rate exposure, and securities held while rates rise lose value. To be honest, I'm not really sure why people think higher rates are good for mREITs, and in fact, I haven't actually found a set of conditions that are favorable for mREITs. Business conditions are either neutral, where they can finance their dividends, or we're in a crisis and panic ensues.

Speaking of the dividend, Annaly is expected to pay 90 cents per share in dividends this year after having cut its payout fairly recently. After all, that's what mREITs do; they overextend themselves, and then cut the dividend.

For what it's worth, Annaly should be able to pay the 90 cents for the foreseeable future if it can manage to earn the $1+ we looked at earlier. That's fine, but investors should not expect a dividend increase anytime soon, or ever. This is simply Annaly's current EPS and dividend level before the next crisis, which will see both reset lower, as it always does. Indeed, the current dividend is more than 60% lower per share than it was a decade ago. Ouch.

Let's value this thing

As you'd expect, Annaly's PE ratio has risen, and is back near pre-crisis levels, settling last at just above 8x forward earnings.

The thing is that with the stock being fairly valued after the rally, and literally no hope for earnings growth, what would drive the stock higher? Sure, you can bet on continued multiple expansion, but that seems imprudent. You can bet on higher earnings, but I'd rather stick my cash under the mattress and hope for the best, rather than betting on any mREIT to sustainably grow earnings, and that includes Annaly.

The valuation picture doesn't improve with price to tangible book value, either.

Shares are right at TBV today, so they are neither cheap nor expensive. The point is that Annaly was a bargain at half of TBV; it isn't today.

Today, it is just another mREIT with a flawed business model that will nearly certainly see another downturn in earnings and dividend payments in the relatively near future. Annaly has done this time and again over the years, and those hoping to keep their 10% yield will almost certainly be disappointed. Yes, the yield looks great, but keep in mind mREITs as a group are value destroyers, and Annaly isn't any different.

Don't believe me? Annaly's TBV was ~$16 billion in 2012. Nine years later? $12 billion. I don't want to own any company that destroys value over time and is almost certain to cut the distribution yet again, and I don't know why you would either.