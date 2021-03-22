Photo by onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Algonquin (NYSE:AQN) has the reliability of a typical utility but is also transitioning to renewable energy and has a strong growth rate. This is a combination you rarely see. I invested in Algonquin last year when traditional energy prices were very low. Now that energy prices have rebounded strongly, is the company still an attractive investment? Is it not better to invest in a traditional energy company like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)?

In my opinion Algonquin is still the better choice, although both have expected annual investment returns of 24%. Let me explain why.

What does Algonquin do?

Please see below the company description on Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Algonquin is an internationally operating utility based on renewable energy. The majority (83% in 2019) of its revenue comes from regulated business and is therefore very stable and reliable.

What is also important to know, Algonquin has a 44.2% stake in Atlantica Yield (AY). A great analysis of AY is recently published here by one of my favorite writers on Seeking Alpha.

The Atlantica Yield stake provides Algonquin with additional stable income. For example, in 2019, long term investments like the Atlantica stake generated $100M of dividend/interest income for Algonquin. Compare this to overall net earnings of $484M (2019) and you see how this adds to the stability of the financial results of Algonquin.

In addition, assets developed by Algonquin are regularly 'dropped' into Atlantica Yield, which helps to grow Atlantica Yield and therefore also the payout to shareholders like Algonquin.

No wonder Algonquin can afford a substantial investment budget to keep growing and growing.

How did Algonquin perform in 2020?

In 2020, despite COVID-19 and the crash in energy prices, Algonquin showed growth, although relatively modest compared to previous years.

Source: Algonquin Q4 2020 Earnings presentation.

AFFO, in my opinion the best way to look at Algonquin's profitability, increased by 6%. Total assets increased by 21% and dividend per share was raised by 10%. This is the 10th consecutive year with dividend increases and in line with their historical dividend growth.

Total dividend payout was $262M and AFFO $566M. This results in a payout ratio of 46.3%, which is quite low and conservative for a utility. No surprise they can (again) afford to raise dividend by 10%. This also provides a solid foundation for future dividend increases.

Typical utilities usually have higher payout ratios, as you can see from the sector average of 66%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2020 was a solid year for Algonquin, especially considering COVID-19 and the impact it had on energy prices.

Why the outlook for Algonquin is very positive

2021 started with (literally) strong headwinds for Algonquin. Extreme weather events in the first months of 2021 have impacted the 2021 earnings substantially. Management expects them to have wiped out their AFFO growth for the full year, but they assume (and I think this is reasonable) this is not part of regular business and you can justify excluding it when normalizing earnings.

Source: Algonquin Q4 2020 Earnings presentation.

Adjusted Net Earnings are expected to grow by 7% in 2021.

As was mentioned already, total assets grew by 21%, which is a strong tailwind for future growth. Asset growth is also stronger than the preceding 2 years, where asset growth was 16% and 12%.

Source: Algonquin Q4 2020 Earnings presentation.

The strategic plan for 2021 to 2025 shows high ambitions. They plan to invest $9.4B, of which $6.3B into regulated business and $3.1B into Renewable (non-regulated) business.

Compare that investment plan with current total assets of $13.2B and Atlantica Yield's assets of $9.9B (total assets on balance sheet, of which they own 42% or $4.2B). Since they also 'drop' assets into Atlantica Yield regularly, it makes sense to look at this jointly.

Total assets are $17.4B and they expect to invest an additional $9.4B until 2025. This would mean 54% growth, assuming all investments are just 1-on-1 turned into assets of equal value on their balance sheet. In practice they are surely investing with good reasons and every invested dollar should turn into much more than just one dollar of assets. Nevertheless it is always better to be conservative in your calculations around investment potential, this helps increase your Margin of Safety. This conservative approach would lead to annual growth of 9%.

Please see the historical growth rates to have a reference of what we could expect.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On a 5Y and 10Y basis, all profitability metrics show double-digit (20+%) annual growth rates. This is very strong growth over a long period, which is surely not common for utility companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to Seeking Alpha, forward EBIT and EPS growth is around 8 - 9%. This is lower than what we saw in prior years, but still very respectable growth for a utility.

Considering the abovementioned growth rates, I think taking 8 - 9% annual growth of Algonquin's earnings and cash flow is a conservative and reasonable assumption.

Why the current valuation of Algonquin is attractive

Safe financials and growth prospects are clearly present at Algonquin. Whether it currently is a good investment obviously depends on the price you have to pay. Let's assess the current valuation to validate whether Algonquin is an attractive investment right now.

The current P/CF ratio is 18.4. Using Benjamin Graham's rule for calculating assumed growth rates at certain P/E levels, this implies annual EPS growth rate of 5%. ( (18.4 - 8.5)/2).

As we determined before, annual growth of 8 - 9% seems very reasonable and even conservative. Such a growth rate would actually justify a P/CF ratio of 25.5. If the share price would revert to that valuation, the share price would increase 38%. If this happens in 3 years, this leads to 10% annual price appreciation.

Algonquin looks undervalued, even based on quite conservative assumptions.

What are the expected investment returns from investing in Algonquin?

Expected returns can be defined as:

current dividend yield + expected dividend growth rate + expected share price appreciation (return to fair value)

Based on this formula you would get 4% + 10% + 10% = 24% annual returns in the next 3 years.

That is very attractive, especially since it consists of 4% dividend with 10% annual dividend growth. The dividend would provide tangible returns on your investment, not just potential 'paper' profit you are chasing for. This reduces the risks when investing and therefore adds to the attractiveness of the investment case.

How does this compare to Royal Dutch Shell?

A good article was published recently that sees a solid investment case right now for Royal Dutch Shell. The writer sees room for the share price to appreciate from $42 currently to $70. That would mean 70% share price appreciation. If that happens in 3 years, the annual share price appreciation would be 19%.

Let's use the same formula as we did for Algonquin to calculate the expected annual total returns of an investment in Royal Dutch Shell.

current dividend yield + expected dividend growth rate + expected share price appreciation (return to fair value)

Expected returns are: 3.2%+4%+19% = 26%. This is comparable to Algonquin but much more depending on share price appreciation.

The share price of Royal Dutch Shell is also more volatile and linked to energy prices, so the investment has a higher degree of uncertainty. If energy prices would collapse again, the share price will very likely nose-dive again. Would energy prices however further increase, the investment case could become even more appealing. You see this higher level of uncertainty also confirmed in the Beta of both shares. Algonquin has a very low Beta of 0.2 compared to Royal Dutch Shell with 0.9. This means Algonquin is a more stable investment to own, something I much appreciate as an investor.

Investment Thesis - Why Algonquin is the better choice

Algonquin's share price has been flat during the last months, while share prices and fundamentals of traditional energy companies like Royal Dutch Shell have rebounded based on the recovering energy prices.

The investment prospects for Algonquin are still strong. The current dividend is 4% and expected dividend growth 10%. When the stock returns to fair value in 3 years, annual stock price appreciation of 10% could be expected. This leads to expected annual investment returns of 24%.

In contract, Royal Dutch Shell offers total expected annual investment returns of 26%. This is slightly higher, but has a higher degree of uncertainty due to dependence on global energy prices. The expected returns are also to a larger extent depending on share price appreciation and higher expected volatility (Beta of 0.9 versus 0.2 for Algonquin).

Algonquin is therefore a better choice and a BUY.

Risks of investing in Algonquin

Large amounts of money will flow towards green investments under Joe Biden his presidency. This could lead to rapid increases of supply of green energy and therefore push down prices. This would lead to reduced income from Algonquin's green assets. Fortunately the majority of Algonquin's business is regulated and has fixed long term conditions. Therefore the exposure to this risk is limited and if it would materialize it would probably only slow down growth, not putting profitability and dividends in general at risk.

With energy prices back at a normal level (historically seen), the investment case for traditional energy companies has become much more appealing than in 2020. This could lead to investment money flowing back towards such companies instead of more renewable energy companies like Algonquin. This could mean that a potential return of the share price to fair value might take longer than just a few years. In this case investors would still receive dividends with a strong growth rate and therefore being paid well while waiting for sentiment to become more favorable towards green investments.

Conclusion

As you have seen Algonquin is still a very attractive company to invest in with expected returns of 24% annually. Royal Dutch Shell would offer similar total returns, but the investment case has higher degrees of uncertainty and has a more volatile share price.

If I have to choose I would definitely go for Algonquin.

If you don't have to choose, you could also consider investing in both companies. This would not impact your expected total returns, but would diversify your risks. If energy prices would further increase, Royal Dutch Shell might show higher share price appreciation than assumed now and dividend growth could increase sooner because of accelerated debt reduction.

Hope you enjoyed this article and looking forward to your thoughts/questions!