If there's anything I've learned over the past 10 years, it's that homebuilding stocks are tricky. Besides the obvious fundamental differences between home builders, they are driven by rates, economic sentiment, in general, and inflation as this impacts homebuilding margins. In this article, I am going to present a homebuilding stock that I believe is the best among its peers. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is well-positioned in key markets, has proven to use high housing sentiment to generate strong new orders and free cash flow, and has delivered volatile, but steady value for its investors. In this article, I am going to give you the details and explain why the company is an interesting dividend wildcard.

Exposure In the Right Places

As this isn't a short/mid-term trade idea, I had to find a homebuilding stock that services the largest metropolitan areas in the United States to erase some long-term risks (i.e., being in the wrong market).

D.R. Horton is the largest stock-listed homebuilder with a market cap of $30.1 billion and a dividend yield of close to 1%. The company has more than 10% market share in five markets:

Dallas-Fort Worth (18%)

Houston (12%)

Atlanta (14%)

Phoenix (10%)

Austin (14%)

So far, this only means that the company has a very dominant position in the South. The bigger picture is even better as the company operates in 44 of the country's top 50 housing markets and is a top 10 homebuilding in 40 of these markets. Almost needless to say, but America's Builder domestic footprint is so large that there is absolutely no way that investors will miss a housing upswing in the future.

Another thing I find extremely important is that the company captures the very core of the housing market. There's nothing wrong with high-class homebuilders (there are great stocks in that space), but I want a home builder that caters to a very large audience so to speak. In D.R. Horton's case, 65% of homes sold have a price of less than $300K. Only 5% of homes closed have a price tag of more than half a million.

Delivering Shareholder Value When It Matters Most

I highly doubt that this is breaking news, but we are witnessing the strongest upswing in housing demand since the Great Financial Crisis. Building permits are rapidly rising as a new housing shortage is being met by a surge in demand as people are migrating from large metropolitan areas in the West and North-East of the country. As a result, building permits have been up roughly 17% for three consecutive months since December of 2020.

I am mentioning this number specifically because it should guide us when analyzing home builders. As building permits are up by double-digits, we should expect the 'average' homebuilder to report strong double-digit new orders. Weak new orders would indicate that the company is operating in the wrong markets (in most cases).

Long story short, in its 1Q21 quarter ending December 31, 2020, the company reported more than 20,000 new sales orders, which is an increase of 56% compared to the prior-year quarter.

As you can see below, the most recent quarter provided the company's sales and net income with a significant boost. However, the company has grown its sales and net income consistently since the housing bottom of 2012 without any major headwinds. On a TTM basis, we only witnessed some slowing in 2016.

With that being said, my readers probably know where this is going as I care about one thing probably more than anything else: (free) cash flow.

Even a quick look at the graph below is sufficient to determine that D.R. Horton is very different compared to a steady income generator like Walmart (WMT) or Caterpillar (CAT) - to name two very different companies. Cash from operations has been very volatile and only turned positive in 2015. On a TTM basis, the company has generated roughly $980 million in free cash flow. That's one of the best numbers ever. In D.R. Horton's case, capital expenditures are not the issue. Operating cash flow is highly dependent on inventory changes. In the period prior to 2015, the company had periods where it added roughly $2.0 billion in inventories. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that as it is something a home builder has to do to prepare for higher new orders. However, it does hurt operating cash flow and, therefore, the company's ability to generate cash. With that said, the company is now in a position where significant inventory increases (and net working capital in general) do not prevent it from generating free cash flow.

With this in mind, $940 million in free cash flow was spent wisely. The company repurchased shares worth $300 million and paid dividends worth $264 million. The company has consistently increased dividends since 2014. When using 2012 as a starting point (hence including 1 year without growth), the company's dividend has been raised by 19% per year.

The company actually delivers value not only when it comes to buybacks and dividends but also makes sure that investors are not exposed to increasing financial risks. Total net debt has been reduced to $1.9 billion while total equity (book value) has risen to $12.8 billion without any interruption over the past few years.

It gets better as net debt is valued at just 0.5x EBITDA. Total debt is just 33.7% of equity and total liabilities are valued at less than 36% of total assets. This makes D.R. Horton the strongest company among the larger builders and protects its investors in dire economic times as financial risks are limited and allow for new funding to protect liquidity - if needed.

Valuation & Outperformance

The best part about D.R. Horton is that the stock is delivering constant value. Whereas most of its peers as displayed by the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) went sideways between 2013 and 2017, D.R. Horton had a long-term uptrend that saw 2 significant drawdowns. One in 2018 when rates increased, and one in 2020 when the world had to deal with a pandemic.





With that said, and regardless of what I am going to say next, if you decide to buy this stock - or any of its peers - be aware that homebuilders are volatile. In the 2018 downtrend, the stock fell more than 35%. In 2020, the stock declined 50%. Even during non-recession years, sell-offs of 20% are common. This will never change as it's a very cyclical company with a strong dependency on high-order numbers to justify inventory investments. Long-term investors should not invest more than 3% of their portfolio in D.R. Horton. At least, that's what I consider to be an appropriate weighting given my own risk profile.





Now, let's discuss the company's valuation.

The most interesting thing about homebuilding stocks is that they have been 'cheap' for a very long time. D.R. Horton has been trading at 9-10x EBITDA for more than 6 years at a P/E ratio of 11-12x. Using NTM EBITDA, the valuation drops to 6.7x EBITDA. So, while the housing market is rapidly heating up, D.R. Horton is still very far from overvalued. The company hasn't even made it above its 2018 valuation. However, keep in mind that this valuation reflects the company's business risks. Cyclical companies tend to be valued at low multiples. For example, steel companies traded at 4x EBITDA for a very long time. Additionally, as I just showed you, the stock tends to sell-off more than 20% roughly every 2 years - despite a 'cheap' valuation.





The main takeaway with regard to valuation is that despite the surge in housing prices and D.R. Horton's stock, the stock isn't overvalued. On March 11, JPMorgan (JPM) gave the stock a $105 price target. I believe that is very realistic and I wouldn't bet against it.

Takeaway

I've liked D.R. Horton for a while because of its massive market, its relatively low average selling price, and, therefore, its ability to benefit from every uptick in housing sentiment. While the last few quarters of 2020 and 1Q21 were absolutely phenomenal, the stock has done well very consistently since the 2012 housing bottom. Sales and earnings have been in a consistent uptrend and free cash flow generation turned positive a few years ago.

Long-term investors looking to add homebuilding exposure should consider adding D.R. Horton. It's the number one stock I would buy in this space as it not only lets investors benefit from higher sentiment, it 'protects' them in downturns as it has an extremely healthy balance sheet.

With that being said, the stock tends to sell-off rather frequently as economic setbacks have a significant impact on cyclical stocks like homebuilders. So, there are multiple ways to play this if you're not long already:

Buy now and let time work in your favor (dividend hikes)

Wait for a stock price correction before buying (get a better yield in the future)

I believe that both options make sense and wouldn't give the stock a weighting of more than 3% as it is simply more volatile and riskier than some of the well-known dividend stocks. It's good to have homebuilding exposure, but higher-than-average risks need to be taken into account. That's why I added 'wildcard' to the title as I do not want readers to treat this company the same as most of my other - conservative - dividend picks.