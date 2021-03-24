Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The healthcare sector is one that has strong long-term growth prospects, but picking the right stock can be tricky. This is considering the volatile pharmaceutical space, which needs to consistently develop or acquire new drugs, as companies face loss of exclusivity.

In this article, I’m focused on the “picks and shovels” play, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), which operates in the far more stable drug distribution space. The stock has done well, rising by 15% since my bullish take on it last July. The market, however, doesn’t appear to give ABC enough credit, as the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by 22% over the same timeframe. I evaluate what makes ABC a good under-the-radar buy, so let’s get started.

Why ABC Is A Buy

AmerisourceBergen is one of the Big 3 pharmaceutical and healthcare products distributors, alongside its peers McKesson (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH). ABC ranks as #10 on the Fortune 500 list, and in 2020, generated $195B in total revenue. One of the key reasons why long-term investors may find this stock to be appealing is the low-volatility, and recession-resistant nature of its business model.

These characteristics are reflected in ABC’s share price performance. As seen below ABC’s 1-, 3-, and 5-year Beta scores sit well below the Beta score of 1.0. This means that ABC’s stock price volatility is well below that of the market average. Notably, ABC’s 1-year Beta score has hovered around 0 for much of the past 12 months. I see this as being one of the hallmarks of a sleep-well-at-night stock, given the steady performance amidst a challenging economic backdrop.

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, ABC has demonstrated solid revenue growth over the past 5 years. As seen below, ABC’s revenue has grown by 29% since 2016, outpacing the 26% and 21% revenue growth of its peers, Cardinal Health and McKesson, respectively.

ABC has continued to execute well, with Q1’21 (ended December 2020) revenue growing by 9.7% YoY. But revenue growth isn’t the only thing, as drug distributors operate with low margins. Hence, profitability is equally as important, and ABC demonstrated promising results on that front as well, with adjusted operating income and EPS growing by 25% and 24% YoY, respectively. The strong growth in profitability is attributed to increased sales of higher margin specialty products, including COVID-19 therapies as well as growth at some of its largest customers.

What makes ABC rather unique compared to its peers is that it is 26% owned by Walgreens (WBA), one of the largest retail pharmacies in the U.S. and around the world. This has resulted in ABC having a strategic partnership with Walgreens, in which the two companies recently extended and expanded. I see this partnership as being an important outlet for ABC, given the size and scope of Walgreens’ reach, and is one that could result in increased efficiencies for both companies.

Looking forward, I see value in ABC’s recent acquisition of Walgreens’ Alliance Healthcare business, a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Europe. This gives ABC a key foothold on the continent and could drive operating leverage while expanding its reach. Management remarked on the benefits of this acquisition during the recent conference call:

“We entered into a strategic agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to acquire the majority of its Alliance healthcare business. Through this acquisition, we would expand our distribution capabilities into key new markets adding depth, breadth and reach and strengthening our global platform of manufacture and other value-added services. With expanded scale and added services, our combined business will be able to better support pharmaceutical innovation through a global footprint of broad leadership and local expertise which further positions AmerisourceBergen as a lead partner of choice.”

Meanwhile, I see ABC as having more than enough balance sheet capacity to fund this transaction, which will cost it $6.3B in cash. This is supported by the $4.9B in cash it had on the balance sheet as of the end of 2020. This more than covered the $4.6B in total debt that it had, thereby giving it a negative net debt balance prior to the acquisition.

Notably, management remarked that this transaction will have no impact on the dividend. As such, I see ABC’s 1.5% dividend yield as being rather safe, with plenty of room for growth at just a 21% payout ratio. This also comes with 16 years of consecutive growth and a 5-year CAGR of 6.4%.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find ABC as being attractively valued, at the current price of $113.77 with a blended PE of 13.9, sitting comfortably below its normal PE of 15.3 over the past decade. This is also considering the 8-12% EPS growth rates that analysts are forecasting over the next 3 years. Analysts also share a bullish view of the stock, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $127.56.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Risks to Consider

As with any large acquisition, the Alliance Healthcare acquisition comes with integration and execution risk. Plus, Alliance is based in Europe, so differences in work cultures and business practices add another layer of complexity. In addition, the drug distribution space is well known for operating on thin margins. Hence, cost containment strategies are needed for ABC to maintain competitiveness with its peers.

Investor Takeaway

AmerisourceBergen is a steady eddy dividend stock in the overall healthcare space. While pharmaceutical companies must continuously innovate to maintain relevance, ABC is a “picks and shovels” type of company that will always serve an essential need in this sector. As such, I see ABC as being a good addition to the sleep-well-at-night portion of an investment portfolio. I continue to find ABC as being attractively valued, and rate it as a Buy.