HireQuest, Inc (HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HireQuest, Inc (NASDAQ:HQI) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - IR, Hayden IR

Richard Hermanns - Chief Executive Officer

Cory Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Edelheit - Mindset Capital

Peter Rabover - Artko Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HireQuest, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Event. At this time, all participants are in placed on a listen-only mode. We will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Brett Maas with Hayden IR. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brett Maas

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome everybody to the call. Hosting the call today are HireQuest’s CEO, Rick Hermanns and CFO, Cory Smith.

Please be aware, some of the comments made during our call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, could, would, will, should, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding our operations and our future results that could cause HireQuest’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statements and risk factors contained in the company’s earnings release and its filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, the other periodic reports, which identify specific risk factors that may also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copies of the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q may be obtained on the company’s website at hirequest.com or at the SEC’s website at sec.gov. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the call or date of this call. I would also like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through March 25. A link to the website replay of the call was also provided in the earnings release and is available on the company’s website at hirequest.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to HireQuest CEO, Rick Hermanns. Rick?

Richard Hermanns

Thank you for joining us. This has certainly been an eventful period for HireQuest. Over the last 120 days, we have taken advantage of our balance sheet, our profitable business model to make two highly strategic and accretive acquisitions during what continues to be a challenging period for our industry. The result of these two acquisitions is that we have additional revenue streams and a stronger national presence.

We have augmented our on-demand staffing model provided through HireQuest Direct franchises nationwide by adding traditional commercial staffing, which will be sold by franchisees of the well-respected 70-year-old Snelling Staffing name.

These two models are complimentary and they deliver several benefits for us, including one; first, they increase our national scale, making it easier to sell to national accounts and making our various trade names more recognizable.

Second, adding commercial or weekly pay staffing models to our existing on-demand staffing operations significantly diversifies our approach. Third, we were able to meaningfully grow our system-wide sales at attractive valuations, taking advantage of the inherent leverage in our business model.

Fourth, as it relates to Snelling, we acquired a 70-year-old brand name that is well regarded throughout the industry. Finally, they enable us to efficiently leverage our corporate resources and our workers' compensation efforts creating incremental profitability. Combined, our system-wide sales should exceed $340 million even without a return to pre-COVID system-wide sales levels. In addition, we have licensed our trademarks for 10 offices in California, which should produce at least another $20 million in system-wide sales.

HireQuest is built -- was built on a risk mitigated business model, positioning us to deliver consistent profits even in challenging environments. Indeed, this was a challenging environment for the on-demand staffing sector, as we are likely to see in our lifetimes, with the cancellation of sporting events, concerts, auto auctions, and many other events, which provide significant volume for our franchisees. Nevertheless, we remain profitable. And while it has been a difficult time for many of our franchisees, most of them have performed admirably and are well-positioned to come out on the other side, stronger for the challenge. Similarly, we took steps to de-risk these two transactions. We expect to further reduce any risk involved in these acquisitions in the future.

First, we acquired Snelling Staffing purchasing 47 locations, which generated approximately $87 million of system-wide sales in 2020. We determined that it was in our best strategic interest to sell certain brand Snelling locations to third parties and have done so. As mentioned before, four of these offices were transitioned to a third-party in California who will license the Snelling trademark and pay us a royalty.

Second, we have closed the acquisition of LINK Staffing, acquiring 35 locations in nine states adding incremental $57 million in system-wide sales. In line with our California strategy, we transferred the franchise agreements of six of these offices to be operated pursuant to the trademark license agreement. We expect these locations to convert to the Snelling name as it is well-known in the industry.

Financially, our royalty revenue reflects the challenges related to the pandemic. The temporary employment market began to find its footing following the bottoming out that we experienced over the spring and summer months, that we were able to navigate through the shutdowns and construction delays and the other effects of the pandemic speak to our franchisees resilience and professionalism.

The staffing industry is subject to economic and business cycle risk even under the best of conditions. Our franchise business model was designed with this in mind to reduce quarter-to-quarter volatility and insulate us from extreme swings in economic activity. Over the course of 2020, we demonstrated the value of our approach and remain profitable on double-digit declines in system-wide sales and revenues.

Our franchisees rose to the serious challenge of decline -- of adjusting staffing levels and expenses to align with the current economic conditions and a steep decline in system-wide sales. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the increasing availability of vaccines and what appears to be a moderation in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks.

As a reminder, though, as the economy as a whole shows signs of recovery, there are certain sectors like leisure and hospitality, where we have exposure that will most likely be later to recover, which highlights the significance of our recent acquisitions.

Going forward, we will continue to evaluate additional strategic transactions screening for fit within our existing business structure and solid economics that contribute to our financial results in a positive and meaningful way. Deploying a disciplined approach to M&A, we are focused on opportunities that provide an entree into new and attractive geographies, strengthened the presence of our existing franchisees, provide access to targeted national accounts or place us in industries with similar employment dynamics.

Any deals we accept will need to demonstrate an ability to be absorbed into our franchise model quickly and provide a positive financial contribution in a short amount of time. We are not interested in chasing scale or growth that does not fit within our existing profile.

For the year, we delivered more than $5 million of net income or $0.39 per diluted share, despite the nearly 13% in system-wide sales and significant reserves placed on notes receivable. Importantly, we generated positive cash flow of more than $9 million, adding to our cash reserves and providing us with the resources and flexibility to selectively pursue the two strategic transactions I just discussed.

Subsequent to these transactions, our balance sheet remains solid, and we expect again to be debt-free following the integration of the 80 new locations in a relatively short time. Disciplined and responsible capital allocation remains a critical cornerstone to our strategic framework and the overall health of the company.

Simultaneously, we are allocating a portion of our cash flow to our shareholders in the form of regular quarterly cash dividends. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, we declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, which was followed by additional dividends at the same rate in December and March. We intend to continue to pay this dividend on a quarterly basis based on our business results and financial position at the discretion of the board. Our commitment to regular cash dividends underscores our confidence in our business model and our franchisees and the quality of the services they provide.

Let me turn the call over now to Cory to discuss the financial results further. Cory?

Cory Smith

Thank you, Rick and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Total revenue in 2020 was $13.8 million compared to $15.9 million in 2019, a decrease of 13% was primarily due to the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19.

Total revenue consists of two components, franchise royalties, which make up roughly 90% of total revenue and service revenue. Franchise royalties in 2020 were $12.8 million compared to $14.7 million in 2019, a decrease of 12.8%. Service revenue, which is generated from interest charged to our franchisees on overdue accounts receivable and fees for various optional services was $1 million compared to $1.2 million in 2019, a decrease of 15.5%, which was largely due to a decrease in miscellaneous fees charged for optional services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2020 were down 33.7% to $8.7 million compared to $13.1 million in 2019. This $4.4 million decrease was primarily due to $5.1 million in merger related expenses that were incurred in 2019, but not present in 2020. This decrease was partially offset by an increase stock-based compensation and a reserve placed on our notes receivable that were issued to finance the sale of the offices acquired in 2019 merger. This reserve was directly related to the negative impact COVID-19 has had on the economy, the financial condition of our borrowers and the value of the underlying collateral. Net income in 2020 was $5.4 million or $0.39 per diluted share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $505,000 or negative $0.05 per diluted share in 2019.

Taking a look at the fourth quarter. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 42%, again related to the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19.

Franchise royalties in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.2 million compared to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 40.2%. Service revenue was $176,000 compared to $476,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 63%. This decrease is largely due to a decrease in miscellaneous fees charged for optional services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were down 31.5% to $2.2 million compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This $973,000 decrease was primarily due to a decrease in payroll costs and lower stock-based compensation.

Net income was $1.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a loss from continuing operations of $315,000 or a negative $0.02 per diluted share.

Beginning in the third quarter, our Board approved and the company paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to shareholders of record as of September 1st, 2020. Subsequently, the Board approved a $0.05 cash dividend for payment in December and again in March of 2021. In 2020, we returned approximately $1.4 million in cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends. We expect to continue this practice and pay a cash dividend each quarter at the Board's discretion.

Moving onto the balance sheet. We have grown our current assets to $39 million at December 31st, 2020 from $37 million at December 31st, 2019. Current assets at December 31st, 2020 included $13.7 million of cash and $21.3 million of accounts receivable. While current assets at December 31st, 2019 included $4.2 million of cash and $28.2 million of accounts receivable.

Property and equipment increased by $1.3 million since the end of 2019 to $3.2 million at the end of 2020, as we continue the construction on a new building adjacent to our corporate headquarters, which will give us additional room for growth.

We also began an IT project updating our front office software in 2020, that resulted in an intangible asset of $343,000 at December 31st, 2020. Our notes receivable balance net of reserves at December 31st, 2020 was $5.9 million. During 2020, we collected approximately $2.1 million in cash from these notes.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Ladies and gentlemen, the floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions]

Our first question is coming from Aaron Edelheit. Your line is live.

Aaron Edelheit

Hi, Rick. I wanted to ask you a question about the two acquisitions. When you -- even in the press release, and I think you alluded to it in your comments of them having $133 million or so in system-wide sales. But when I look inside the 8-Ks that you provided Snelling, which did $95 million in 2020, actually did $123 million in 2019 and $135 million in 2018. And LINK did instead of $57 million that they did last year in 2019, they did $85 million and the previous year over $100 million. And when I -- just thinking about like a post-COVID kind of returned to normal world, is there any reason to think that these two companies couldn't get back to what they were doing previously?

I've got to think, especially with your management and really investing and paying attention, that maybe you could even exceed those. But I'm just -- I'm curious if you could comment -- I know you can't comment to the timing of when that may happen, but assuming we went back to normal, is there any reason we couldn't go back? Because you're talking about 30% to potentially a 100% higher revenue rates for these companies you just acquired.

Richard Hermanns

Yeah. Aaron, I appreciate the question. And I think that you're right. I mean, if your philosophy is that the economy -- whether it's in 2022 or 2023 or the second half of 2021 -- returns essentially to 2019, there's really no reason to believe that -- there's nothing structurally. There's -- it's not like a bunch of offices have been closed so that those old results can't or shouldn't be achieved. And so, as an example, in -- using just HireQuest numbers, we had our system-wide sales in 2019 were nearly -- when you include the first half of the year from Command Center, it was around $291 million. And we ended up at around -- basically 30% less around $210 million. And again, there's -- it's not as though we closed multiple offices in multiple markets that we can never go back to that $291 million.

And so, to answer your question is, no, I would say -- as much as our system-wide sales, even at 2020 levels, let's say assuming a full 12 months of Snelling and LINK and HireQuest combined, should be in that $300 million -- would be in that $350 million to $360 million range. If you assume even a 25% reversion back to 2019, you're pushing somewhere in the $450 million, $460 million range …

Aaron Edelheit

Gotcha.

Richard Hermanns

… for total system sales whenever the economy recovers. Of course, it may not -- I mean, there's a lot of reasons why it may not ever get back to that, but that are outside of our control, but again, there's nothing structurally that would stop us.

Aaron Edelheit

Gotcha. And my hats off to you to really acquire these two companies, if I understand correctly, one of them was a subsidiary of a bankrupt or a troubled company and another. But just for you to acquire these companies right before -- my opinion, the economy reopened, my hats off to you as a shareholder. Do you see more opportunities? One of the things I see you make these incredible acquisitions, even the one that Command Center that brought HireQuest public. And I'm just curious if you could talk to kind of the opportunity to continue to consolidate the industry and put them underneath your management and the superior model that you have at HireQuest.

Richard Hermanns

Well, it's a good question. And so part of it is, I will say a lot of companies that try to sort of “consolidate” the staffing industry over time. And frankly it hasn't necessarily gone very well. And -- which fundamentally goes back to the point of our model literally turns that on its head. And really our goal is to have local ownership, right? And so the -- it does put a little bit -- sometimes it puts limits on it, right? Because once we have a franchisee in a market, it's harder to buy another one in it. And so, I wouldn't necessarily see us -- we're not out there just to buy new companies. It's not really what we're looking for.

That said, we now have an entirely separate platform from which to develop. And I think that's one of the key parts of this -- these acquisitions is really that historically HireQuest had a very, very limited presence in the traditional commercial staffing market. And while Snelling and LINK obviously had much larger presences, they were still by national standards relatively small. But by putting them together, now we have more than 80 offices, which creates its own momentum, because now the name has more value and the network has more value, which makes it easier to grow.

And so, we've already have more sort of commitments for people to open new offices in 2021 than we did in 2020 and that was even let’s say before COVID hit. And so, one of the -- what I don't want people to overlook is the fact that these acquisitions are really important for setting up organic growth as well. And anyway, they're very important for setting up organic growth and -- but look, we're always looking for additional opportunities. And I think that now it's just become clear to a lot of people sort of what the status of the market is. And the market really froze, frankly, in the end of 2020, nobody wanted to sell, nobody wanted to buy. Whereas now, like I said, opportunities have started to present themselves. And again, we'll continue to be active where the opportunity is appropriate.

Aaron Edelheit

And another question is just beyond staffing, are there -- kind of longer term visions, are there other verticals that you could utilize HireQuest franchise model such as like security guards or trucking? Like how far do you think you could take the model?

Richard Hermanns

Well, that's a critical question and it's alluded to -- it was alluded to in my remarks, talking about expanding into markets or industries that have similar employment dynamics and security guards is a perfect example. Realistically, a security guard isn't significantly different from a lot of employment characteristics as a traditional, let's say, as a welder who's working as a temporary employee, and as a result, there are numerous industries that are like that, that we can absolutely go into.

So that's why rather than chasing bad acquisitions or moving into, let's say, weak markets or getting involved in accounts with really low margins, just to drive growth, frankly, the more realistic option for growth is to go into heavy -- basically fragmented industries, again, like the security guard business, where it's hard for a person who they may be a great operator of a security guard company, but they don't have access to the cash, to finance that type of payroll, or maybe not have the requisite skills to employ 50 or 75 guards.

And so, yes. There are a lot of opportunities for us to grow. The runway for us is -- frankly, it's almost unlimited really.

Aaron Edelheit

And then just the last question. I won't monopolize more time. But when I look at like Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster and runs concerts, they're at like all time highs. And I think about your business and when we've talked before, you do a lot of concerts in stadiums and sport events and things like that. And I look at the vaccine distribution schedule, pretty much every adult having access to vaccines by May the latest maybe June.

I've got to think that your Q3, if concerts -- and I'm not asking you to predict when it's going to happen, but if concerts and sports, and we go back to normal, like you're set up for a pretty strong third quarter in that scenario. Is that correct in your mind?

Richard Hermanns

There's no question. So, there's two main factors in that. And undoubtedly, as -- and if you -- obviously I'm a football fan and you watch the Super Bowl was where I live here in the Tampa Bay area. And there's what like 15,000 people in the stadium. And as a result that the amount of business that we would have otherwise had -- basically we got no business out of the Super Bowl, whereas in a normal year, we would've gotten a large amount of business. And so, obviously, a -- if there are people in the stands in, let's say for college football this fall, then that will be very, very good for us. And it will -- because that is a big component of our business.

I will say -- but what I do need to tamper this with is right now is there is a bit of a -- there is a challenge finding employees, all of our franchisees -- almost all of our franchisees are struggling to find employees right now. And I suspect that's true of almost every -- of every company in the United States right now. And so I think that as basically people's tax refunds get spent, and as their stimulus checks get spent, and as the $300 a week extra supplemental unemployment benefits go away, we'll actually also see a real improvement in our system-wide sales, as well as people returned to the workforce that right now have the liquidity to not work.

Aaron Edelheit

Gotcha. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Richard Hermanns

Thank you, Aaron.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Your next question is coming from Peter Rabover. Your line is live.

Peter Rabover

Hey, Rick. So congratulations on the acquisitions. Great job. So, I was wondering if you could maybe update us on how that sort of changes your industrial and geographic mix from year-end 2020.

Richard Hermanns

That's a good question, Peter, and good to talk to you. The -- obviously from a geographical standpoint, we're probably -- the acquisitions, especially LINK puts us far heavier in Texas than what we used to be, which to be honest with you is one of the -- was one of the attractions of LINK was to be heavier in Texas. And so, now our two largest states by far are Florida and Texas, which are two of the most dynamic states in the country. So, we're very happy with that.

The characteristic of the employees obviously changed significantly, now is probably 70% -- not 70%, but probably about 40% of our business now represents people who you would typically think of as they're blue collar, but whereas the on-demand staffing would tend and trend more towards construction and recycling facilities and clean up of stadiums has now we transitioned to where we're significantly heavier in manufacturing and logistics, which again, to me is attractive, especially logistics as one of the things, the pandemic -- I believe the pandemic will leave sort of in permanent mark on retailing.

And it will go more towards online, which will increase the need for logistics companies. And that will actually suit -- we'll really -- that shift will help our new found product line. The -- so anyway, so that takes us where -- again, we're pretty much a lot more in the traditional commercial staffing.

The other part is, is Snelling in particular did a lot, or does a lot of executive search. And one of the -- one of our plan -- one of our plans is to develop that further. And so, we certainly will hope to see a lot more perm placement fee income by our franchisees moving forward as we make more investments to grow that segment. The same is true with medical. Snelling had a kind of an emerging medical staffing unit. And so, we will also spend the resources to properly develop that as well.

So, we're excited that it's created a number of new avenues for growth for us. And yet again, it positioned us -- again, geographically stronger in a couple of the most dynamic markets. And again, I think it'll put us stronger into logistics, which is -- which will have very positive effects on our bottom line in the long run.

Peter Rabover

Okay. Great. Thanks so much for the color. I guess second question would be, there's been a big push toward minimum wage increase and as you said more of blue collar workers, which tend to -- was wages tend to increase off of minimum wage. So, I'm curious whether that's a tailwind to your -- to the system-wide sales, like you get to charge more and get to take a higher percentage and so on?

Richard Hermanns

Yeah. That's a great question. And I think that -- the funny part about it is, is really one of the -- when you look at companies, our competitors let's say like Manpower, or Adecco funny thing about it is, is that their largest markets are Europe. And so if you think of rigid labor laws and high costs is Europe. And so to the extent that if that becomes the future of the United States, it doesn't necessarily hurt temporary staffing that way. I mean -- personally, I mean, I think that higher wage -- higher wages may in the long run depress manufacturing activity in the country and that's not necessarily a good thing.

So, I would just say that it's -- I think it's hit or miss in some respects to the extent that it forces more automation. Obviously that's not good on unemployment at all, which is bad for us. But -- so candidly, I think it's a mixed bag.

Peter Rabover

Okay. Okay. A couple of kind of housekeeping questions. You had -- I think last year your blended kind of royalty rate was, I think, 12.8 on $210 million, which is about 6%. And is that on the 340 that you were discussing, is that something that we can kind of expect as well, 6%? Or is there a different dynamic or something else that we should look for?

Richard Hermanns

Yeah. I would simply say to you is that the tricky part and I can't really give you a good answer on that. Other than it'll change quite a bit, because Snelling in particular has -- probably half of the Snelling franchisees have a completely different royalty model than what LINK and HireQuest did. And so the numbers are going to look a little bit screwy. So, I wish I could tell you that you can look at that, know whether it's good or bad, but it's going to be jacked because of that.

I would say to you though, as a general rule is it will probably drift down a little bit, because light industrial staffing tends to have lower markups. And therefore, our royalty is not as high in order for our franchisees to be competitive. Our royalty is lower on low margin accounts. And so, I would actually anticipate it to drift downwards a bit. Notwithstanding, even though, like I said, the set of franchisees that have a franchise -- that have franchise agreements that are completely non-standard.

Peter Rabover

Okay. Would that affect the -- like the other revenue? Will that be like less accounts receivable, financing and all that stuff or more just general question.

Richard Hermanns

Yes. Yeah. So, there are a certain number of offices, again, using the Snelling ones where they're -- they literally -- their royalty is in essence to utilize the Snelling network and the Snelling name. They don't receive workers' comp. They don't receive all of the back office support. They don't receive the cash. And so it's a truly -- so it'll alter everything. That's why I'm trying to say, it's kind of like …

Peter Rabover

Yeah. Yeah.

Richard Hermanns

It's going to muddle things that way. It's going to muddle things that way. But we're still targeting the same net margin is what we always have.

Peter Rabover

In theory, that would sort of derisk the balance sheet a little bit with less workers' comp liability. Does that -- is that what the other thing that I heard you say?

Richard Hermanns

I mean, that's true. But I may not -- I will have to say as much as it might do that. To be honest with you, one of the biggest advantages that we offer as a franchise, or is access to a rated workers' comp. It's a big deal, because it's one of the hardest things to get -- is if you're a small staffing company just to get workers' comp at all, other than through the state pools, which are generally catastrophic in the long run to run your business.

And so, while it is certainly less risky for us, right, we can lose money on providing workers' comp to a franchisee. On the flip side of it, it really is one of the primary reasons why I myself would sit there and say, this is why our product is so darn good is because of the access to worker's comp, very attractive rate.

Peter Rabover

Got it. And then maybe moving down the bottom line, I think you guys had about $2.2 million in SG&A per your press release. Was that cash -- is that a good run rate to think about it or is there -- with these acquisitions, will there'll be addition to that, just kind of curious on all that.

Richard Hermanns

No. There's no question. We're going to have -- actually, I want to step back from that for a second. My senior management team did an amazing job with both these acquisitions of minimizing the amount of outside costs. We didn't spend heavily on all sorts of outside advisors or anything like that. We worked -- we did the work ourselves mostly. And as a result, given -- thinking of the fact that we made acquisitions that totaled almost 60% of our -- that our existing system-wide sales, you would expect huge amounts of transaction costs.

Fortunately, again, due to the efforts of the management team, we were able to keep those costs at a minimum. And even like in both instances, they were both asset purchases. And as a result, we'll have far less lingering costs to absorb these acquisitions. And to give you an idea, like when we merged with Command Center, we were still paying rent six months later on their corporate headquarters, we have none of that in either of these deals. That said first quarter is going to contain a boatload of deal expenses.

Peter Rabover

No, I understand that. I guess I'm just thinking more of a run rate for it to think about, like, right. So, just kind of for modeling purposes, right? Like the opposite system-wide sales, like what's your cost base? What's your cash cost base going forward? And I was just curious why the fourth quarter was a good number or not?

Richard Hermanns

No. Fourth quarter is not a good number simply because obviously we've increased our size by 60%. So, that alone requires, what I'm saying, additional SG&A to handle it. Now, I do think, and one of the most important parts of these acquisitions again, was also to restore a lot of the operating leverage we lost during the pandemic. I mean, we lost a ton of operating leverage.

Now, we're back up to where we get our operating leverage back. And so that was very -- that was very important. But again, too, for us to be able to hold that fourth quarter -- there's no -- but I would say that it would be proportional. The increase in SG&A would be proportional, not -- you know what I'm saying -- so it would fit within it and it would fit within a 60% increase in sales.

Peter Rabover

Got it. I understand. And then, I guess the last question just maybe, I know you've been kind of loaded to talk about, but what -- give us some detail on your building in South Carolina. I know you're adding stuff to it. Is that -- how big the building, et cetera. So it just kind of curious. Is it more valuable now? Can you borrow against it, puts make more acquisitions and all that stuff? So.

Richard Hermanns

So, the -- look, the building's not going to be the white knight that's going to -- it's going to allow us to buy acquisitions or to buy other companies. We have -- the building is nearly complete. We have -- I don't know we have a really slow builder. I'll tell you, we have a really slow. We expect it to be done relatively soon.

The building, it's -- because of commercial real estate being what it is and it -- I would say that there's no big hidden equity in it. I'll just say that. It's not like we built it for $4 million and it's worth $4 million or anything like that. It's proportionate to what we paid for it, but it's nearly complete. It's about -- I think the total building -- buildings, once they're done will be like 25,000 square feet of office space. But we have leases in part of it to outside parties as well. And we won't occupy the whole thing. We don't have enough need for all of it.

So, we have room to grow within it. And if you want to rent some office space in Goose Creek, South Carolina, call me afterwards we'll get you set up for lease.

Peter Rabover

Got it. Well, that's great. I really appreciate all the color you're giving us today and congratulations on growing the company so much.

Richard Hermanns

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Bill Chin. Your line is live. Bill, your line is live.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I was wondering if you could comment on the cadence of that organic growth after the acquisition. How do you think about -- what do you think about it from X number of locations that you can open? Do you think about it in terms of X percent of incremental products that you could offer -- services that you can offer? So any commentary on that will be helpful?

Richard Hermanns

Sure. So, I mean, I guess the way -- just the way I view it as sort of how many new offices we sell franchises for. And frankly, after that, I look at it as, our typical -- our typical franchisee will hopefully be doing $2 million to $3 million worth of revenue, two, three years down the road.

I mean, that's how I look at it. It's -- of course, it never works. It doesn't always work that way. Because someone will do $4 million and one will do $1 million of revenue, but that's how I look at it as the number of units that we sell.

And so, I expect there to be a pickup in units. That being said, it might be a little bit slow because everybody will be focused on transitioning to a new -- sort of the new system. And so, I do think by the third or fourth quarter though, there will hopefully, and I expect there to be people who let's say right now, they're running a HireQuest Direct. And then they say, gosh, I'd like to run a Snelling as well in my market, or I've run a Snelling. And there's a lot of opportunity in the direct dispatch business. And so, I do expect and hope that we will go back to a -- go to a faster organic growth rate to begin the -- as I said before, the pandemic really hurt us rightfully so in 2020, as far as new office openings. But I would expect that in to increase pretty significantly in 2021, in the beginning of 2022.

And I do want to point out is that one of the things that we do that makes us fairly unique as a franchise, or is frequently, we will actually offer incentives for our franchisees to open new offices. And so rather than spending a bunch of money, trying to find people that are sort of outside of the industry to open offices, we offer cash incentives to our franchisees typically to go out and expand. And so with -- sort of with the vaccination rates going up and with -- again, a little bit more of an impetus for people to open, let's say again a Snelling office, if they already have a HireQuest Direct, we do think that it'll pickup.

So, it was a long answer for saying yes, I do think that it'll -- that'll pickup. And it's a very important aspect to our growth plan, is just organic growth.

Unidentified Analyst

How -- what is kind of the upfront costs too, and also working capital needs to get a new office started.

Richard Hermanns

So, let me say categorically that I can't really say anything from the standpoint of, because it's -- that would be deemed as like selling a franchise, right? So, I would give you a range that would be almost meaningless. But as far as workers' comp, let's say for example, working capital that's one of the primary benefits of our model is, is that we provide the pay -- we're the employer of record for our franchisees. So, we provide all of the working cap -- the vast majority of the working capital.

The main thing that franchisee, let's say a new franchisee is responsible for is they have to hire and develop their own staff. They pay the occupancy costs of their office, and they pay the lights, communications, internet, et cetera. And that's what they're responsible for. And so, the startup costs are actually pretty low. So, when we give a $50,000 incentive for somebody to open in Ogallala, Nebraska, that $50,000 goes a long ways towards opening that branch.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a typical square foot for the office? And is there -- I'm assuming a lot of them are located in fairly low rent locations? I'm just kind of like thinking from a -- like a retail box perspective, what that dynamic is like?

Richard Hermanns

So that's a fair question. There's a difference between a commercial and traditional commercial staffing office, like Snelling or LINK versus HireQuest Direct. HireQuest Direct is definitely tends to be in more transitory neighborhoods and -- but size-wise, I mean, it's pretty typical for an office to be between 902,000 square feet. Again, a direct dispatch office would tend to be in a more -- again, in a more downscale neighborhood than a Snelling office would.

But that -- I guess that -- I don't know if that answers your question, but that would be -- but there are certain Snelling offices, for example, that are really nice -- fair and nice areas, kind of, it depends on what the -- it also depends on even within, let's say Snelling or LINK, there are -- each office -- each franchisee has their own sweet spot. And so for one person they might focus on, I'm thinking of one now where -- their largest client is a big cheese bland. And they're in a relatively downscale neighborhood, but it's a tremendous office.

On the other hand, you have some that -- they mostly all day send out is administrative people or medical oriented people. And of course, that's going to be in a much nicer neighborhood. So, there's no clean kind of -- clear cut answer, except for the HireQuest Direct. Those are pretty standard.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess the follow-up question would be, coach where we -- the concept of HireQuest, that's a very blue collar industrial kind of staffing solution with Snelling and LINK. Is there any challenges having being a franchise or both light industrial and more of the -- medical, are there -- with my limited understanding of the staffing business, it seems like it's a different kind of franchisee who's going to be handling that office. So, as a franchise whole culturally, are there different challenges that we face with Snelling and LINK?

Richard Hermanns

There's -- that's a good question. And the answer is, I would say in most of the LINK and Snelling offices, there is certainly a difference between what I'd say is a typical commercial staffing business and let's say a direct dispatch office. That being said, the people who run them are pretty -- really frankly pretty similar. Now, again, there are certain, let's say Snelling and LINK franchisees that definitely focus on more of the administrative or medical side. And those people -- there would be a bit of a cultural difference. And again, obviously, we only closed LINK on Monday, so we're still sorting through things.

But we're in the process of developing a management team -- the management team for them will be separate as well. It's not -- I mean, supplying money and worker's comp and back office support, frankly there's no difference between -- there's really no difference between LINK, Snelling HireQuest Direct. I mean, an unemployment claim is an unemployment claim.

On the other hand, sort of supporting recruiting is a lot different for a LINK or a Snelling than it is for HireQuest Direct. And therefore, the management teams for those divisions will be separate to account for what you're saying.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Got you. And my last -- thank you. That's great color. My last question would be, could you talk a little bit about the software or the technology aspect of that you provide to these franchisees? Are there anything that's kind of custom built in-house? Do we need to kind of have different systems for the more light industrial versus the Snelling and the LINK?

Richard Hermanns

So, there are some -- there's no question. There are certain differences. African tracking systems tend to be a far more attain, they are far more important for traditional commercial staffing than what they are for direct dispatch staffing. But our core software works for either. And so we are -- we had already been -- and I know Cory put it in his remarks -- was we've already focused or we had already embarked on a sort of a rewrite of our in-house software. We started it probably about the third -- the middle of -- well, actually we started at the beginning of last year and it started picking up more towards the end of last year.

And so, we're always revising. And obviously technology is changing. And so we continue to do it. The point is, is that one, it doesn't really require anything significantly different. I don't want to say that. There's a lot of nuances. And if you were in the business, you would say -- there are definitely differences, but not of a -- of an order of magnitude either there -- most softwares at their core, again, it requires that you pay the worker that you keep track of their information, that you gather all the applicant information.

Again, traditional staffing requires certainly more applicant tracking, because you're doing more -- your vetting process before placing a person, you have far more upfront vetting for that employee than what you do on a -- not a direct dispatch. And therefore, again, the software requires more robust ability to sort through employees.

I don't know if that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

No. That's helpful. And I have no further questions. Thank you very much for your feedback.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Aaron Edelheit. Your line is live.

Aaron Edelheit

Hi, Rick. I just have two follow-up questions. One is, just speaking on margins. And when I think about your business, I think about kind of normalized earnings power. And when I -- my first question was just about what would system-wide revenue be in a more normalized world for all the cross-currents from COVID and et cetera.

And when I think about $450 million or maybe $500 million of system-wide revenue on a normalized basis and things returned to normal, based on past conversations we had, this is before your acquisitions, we were thinking about like a 4% net margin and I'm getting numbers that would indicate to me that HireQuest has earnings power, $1.30 to possibly $1.50 per share. Is -- I just want to make sure, just based on one of the other callers questions, is that the right framework to think about, just in terms of the earnings, the new underlying earnings power of the business when things go back to normal?

Richard Hermanns

Well, I don't -- if you exclude, let's say, the pandemic itself, and again, it destroyed our operating leverage. I think to think of net earnings between 3.5% to 4.5%, that hasn't changed. The -- that hasn't changed. Once we get to -- and that's not even having to get to $450 million, $500 million of revenues that -- of system-wide sales. The -- just adding the acquisitions gets us back more to where we should be, meaning in that 3.5% to 4.5% range.

Aaron Edelheit

Yeah. So basically -- but even though there -- in terms of the -- when you think about these new businesses, especially in the commercial side, is that when things get back, they're just doing that calculation of where HireQuest could be. It's the same of what we've discussed before, is that right?

Richard Hermanns

Yeah. I would -- I mean, I would -- that's certainly what we hope. I mean, I guess that's what I said. That was certainly what we would hope. Like I said, the margins might be a little bit on the -- might be a little bit on the lower side because of lower -- a little bit on the lower side, then again, we'll have more scale. And so, we hopefully can squeeze a little bit more out of it from an operating -- I mean, you only have to pay me once. So that gets spread over a much bigger base. That's obviously going to help some. But …

Aaron Edelheit

Gotcha. And in terms of their acquisitions, how should I think about the integration of these two acquisitions here? As you mentioned, it's like 60% of existing revenue. How long have you been able to do the work already? How long this take for you to again get your system in place?

Richard Hermanns

Well, again, due to the efforts of the franchisees and to my management team, to be honest with you, a lot of the -- a lot of it's done. I mean, basically everybody as of this week is operating on our software, as an example. So for the last six weeks we've been tearing our -- me very limited amount of hair, but we've been tearing our hair out to get set up. And so a lot of the immediate integrate -- sort of the hard parts. A lot of them are done now.

There's still a long ways to go. There's a lot of things to go. But the -- frankly, the most difficult things are done. It's more now just settling in and -- again, refining things. So, we're well, well, well along the way on integrating everything.

Aaron Edelheit

Great. Phenomenal job. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions in the queue at this time.

Richard Hermanns

Okay. Well, I want to thank everybody for joining us on this call. I hope you are as excited as I am about the future of the company. And I appreciate the thoughtful questions and I appreciate you joining us. Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.