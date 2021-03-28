Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Being a consumer of eggs myself, I’ve never really differentiated between different brands, as I thought of them all as being the same. My view has changed over the past year, however, as my household has latched onto Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) branded eggs over the past year, as this is the only brand of eggs in our refrigerator now.

VITL’s stock price has taken a beating recently, and I see this as being a good opportunity for investors to stock up on this name. In this article, I evaluate what makes VITL a good buy at present for capital gains potential, so let’s get started.

Why VITL Is A Buy

Vital Farms is a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms, and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. It started out on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007 and is recognized for its humane treatment of animals and sustainable farming practices. This includes open air, 108 square feet living conditions per Hen. Its products are sold in 16,000 grocery stores nationwide, and in 2020, generated $214M in revenue.

Vital Farms has significantly outperformed the overall egg and specialty egg category growth, with 53% retail dollar sales growth during 2020. Notably, the egg category saw significant growth last year, due to many consumers staying and cooking at home during the pandemic. While this trend has come down in recent quarters, I believe VITL will be able to maintain double-digit growth, as it has done during the pre-pandemic time period of 2019, as seen below.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

Vital Farms continued to execute well in the latest reported quarter, with Q4’20 revenue and gross profit rising by 30% and 80% YoY, respectively. The faster growth in gross profit over revenue was the result of lower material costs for eggs and butter, and higher volume leverage over direct labor and overhead costs. I see this as an encouraging sign of VITL building out an economy of scale.

As seen below, this represents a continuation of a strong track record on both revenue and profitability, with 2020 net income and adjusted EBITDA growing by 168% and 161% YoY, respectively.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I see continued growth for VITL ahead, as consumers egg preferences continuing to evolve towards taste and health consciousness. This is supported by the strong growth potential that management sees in the larger U.S. mainstream channel, in which outdoor access eggs have only a 10% share. This, combined with VITL’s entry into the snack food category with Egg Bites, could be tailwinds for the company, as noted during the recent conference call:

“The growing demand for outdoor access eggs across both channels combined with our strong growth within the outdoor access category speaks to our potential to further penetrate both channels. We see significant opportunity in the mainstream channel. The 10% share for outdoor access egg is relatively small, though steadily growing, and we believe our branded products will enable us to expand distribution with an existing and new mainstream customers. As we look beyond our existing categories, we continue to research and test offerings that adhere to the ethical standards consumers know and trust from us. This includes convenience snacking products, building off the Egg Bites launch in August 2020, where we have steadily increased distribution to 1,310 retail stores, and as of December 2020 are the leading Egg Bite brand in the natural channel. We plan to launch our next product innovation later this year.”

Meanwhile, I see VITL has been well positioned to fund its future growth with its strong balance sheet. This is supported by VITL’s $98M in cash and short-term investments, no long-term debt, and just $0.3M in capital leases, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.56%.

Turning to stock price performance, VITL has sold off since a week prior to its Q4’20 earnings release (March 24th), despite missing Q4 earnings expectations by just a penny, and with revenue beating expectations by $2.01M. As seen below, VITL’s stock price is now solidly in oversold territory, with an RSI score of just 23.

(Source: StockCharts)

Turning to valuation, I use Price/Sales as the valuation metric, given that VITL is still in a high-growth phase, without meaningful earnings as of yet ($0.27 diluted EPS in full year 2020). As seen below, the recent sell-off has driven VITL’s Price/Sales ratio down to 2.8x, which is well below the 3.5-6.0x range since VITL’s IPO.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I find VITL to be undervalued at the current price of $21.12, with the potential to return to at least a 3.75x Price-to-Sales valuation, which is reasonable for a high-growth company. Analysts also have a bullish view of the stock, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $32.17, implying a potential 52% upside from the current price.

Risks to Consider

While VITL should still be able to maintain double-digit revenue growth, this growth should taper from the high growth rates that it saw in the early months of the pandemic. This risk is offset by the brand loyalty and consumer awareness that VITL has managed to achieve during this time period, but is nonetheless something worth considering.

In addition, VITL may face competition from competing brands, and will need to work to continue to differentiate itself. While I’m encouraged by VITL’s entry into the snack foods category, with its Egg Bits brand, this risk is also something worth considering.

Investor Takeaway

Vital Farms has strongly benefitted from the stay-at-home trends of American families over the past year. While I expect growth to taper off as the economy re-opens, I see the consumer awareness and penetration that VITL has achieved as being strong tailwinds going forward. Plus, VITL’s entry into the snack foods category could be a key growth driver, as this category tends to come with higher margins. I find VITL to be attractively priced after the recent sell-off and view it as a Buy.