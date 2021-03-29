Photo by zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has rapidly advanced the past several trading days to its highest price in almost three years. The most encouraging aspect of the move is it has breached a clear level of resistance in price around $59-60, that has proven impossible to break for several years.

In November here, I talked about the improving Cardinal Health valuation and trading momentum story. The latest action is even more bullish for investors. The sharp March gains are coming in the face of increasing competition from Amazon (AMZN) in health care delivery to your doorstep, and the ongoing opioid addiction lawsuit and settlement drama in the prescription drug industry. My continuing belief is the cost of opioid settlements will be swallowed by the whole industry through slightly higher prices on all prescription delivery and wholesaling. It will not directly affect Cardinal’s profitability (outside of initial non-cash charges) or long-term competitive position.

For example, with $156 billion in trailing annual sales, a price increase of 0.3% would cover the November proposed settlement expense with government agencies (per my estimates for annual outlays). In the end, feared "expenses" to deal with the opioid crisis may prove quite manageable. We may look back at the sell-off in Cardinal's price and valuation during 2017-20 related to this situation as opening a terrific buy opportunity.

Cardinal announced a few weeks ago it was selling its underperforming Cordis division for $1 billion to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman. The company will likely use the proceeds to pay down debt and general corporate purposes. This news may have been one of the catalysts for the sharp stock advance, as investors re-evaluate the Cardinal investment proposition.

The remaining wholesale prescription drug and health care product logistics businesses (including owned and patented medical device manufacturing) in the U.S. support a stable and quite profitable operating model, assuming the government does not interfere in the industry’s workings.

Strong Trading Gains in March

Below I have drawn a 3-year chart of daily price and volume action, alongside some of my favorite momentum indicators. The green trendline marked through the high trades of 2020 (adjusted for dividends) pinpoints the breakout above $59 last week.

A tremendous spike in price and technical momentum has occurred in March. Below I have boxed the strong relative performance of Cardinal's share price vs. the equivalent S&P 500 index gain, and the significant advances in the Accumulation/Distribution Line and Negative Volume Index over four weeks. In essence, it appears the overhead supply of shares each day is disappearing, at the same time as new buyers are aggressively buying. My proprietary mix of indicators and formulas scores Cardinal’s chart as a Top 10% selection the past six months, and a Top 1% performer in March out of thousands of U.S. equities.

Superb Valuation Setup Remains

Just as bullish as the technical breakout is the valuation setup for Cardinal Health. Using price to sales and free cash flow measurements, the stock is still near a 10-year low valuation. Putting a decade-long valuation “average” on its underlying operations gets you to a share price around $100. Considering these two multiples are viewed as the most important long-term variables in Wall Street modeling, a 40% discount in pricing the business is an eye-opener.

Another data point to ponder is the ultra-low price to earnings multiple. Many individuals view operating income as the primary valuation tool to evaluate stock investment worth. Again, the projected 2021 P/E of 10x is a wide discount to the estimated 25x P/E for the average S&P 500 business. It is quite easy to argue Cardinal is worth 30-40% more than the current quote, using relative P/E pricing to the general market over the last decade.

My last bullish argument is based on Cardinal’s solid and sustainable 3.1% dividend yield. Representing only 30% of operating income, the dividend cover ratio is well underneath the S&P 500 equivalent of 45%. Between 2011-17, Cardinal and "average" U.S. market yields mimicked each other. So, the fact Cardinal’s cash distribution yield is more than double the S&P 500 trailing payout rate of 1.4% should persuade smart income investors to accumulate shares over time.

Final Thoughts

Seeking Alpha’s computer-driven Quant Ranking is equally bullish on Cardinal today. The stock scores as a Top 1% choice in the health care industry and a Top 3% pick out of SA’s nearly 4,000 equities universe.

I held Cardinal for a quick gain last week, selling late on Friday. My goal is to repurchase a position on a small pullback early next week. For the buy-and-hold crowd, the stock is an excellent long-term idea for health care exposure in your portfolio. The high dividend yield and free cash flow proposition are difficult to turn down, given the quality of Cardinal’s operating business and history of success. I rate the stock as a Buy to Strong Buy, after putting together all the investment variables, especially in diversified and hedged portfolio designs. I have a fair value target range of $90-100 by early 2022.

What could be wrong? For starters, an equity decline or crash for the U.S. market may also create a drawdown in Cardinal. While the 2020 pandemic proved out the near recession-proof business model, another worry to contemplate is Washington politics getting further involved in health care delivery. Amazon’s push into the wholesale drug business, and expanding civil and class-action lawsuits by individuals devastated by the opioid crisis are other considerations. No business is immune to a slew of potential operating issues and fluctuations in demand. But I feel comfortable Cardinal Health is well-positioned and equipped to deal with a changing future. Most all the above problems would negatively affect competitors and peers in a similar manner.

My thinking is Cardinal will continue to “outperform” the health care industry and S&P 500 index for the remainder of 2021. Whether it outlines less of a loss, or more of a gain is debatable, and open to changing underlying circumstances.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.