Dividend Increases: March 20-26, 2021

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, two companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Globe Life Inc. (GL)

GL, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower-middle to middle-income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. GL was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

On Mar 26, GL declared a quarterly dividend of 19.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior dividend of 18.75¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 5; ex-div: Apr 1.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, WOR is a metals manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The company processes flat-rolled steel for other processors and various end-markets. It manufactures filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories for end-use market applications. WOR also manufactures open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations for heavy mobile equipment.

On Mar 24, WOR declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jun 29, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Once again, the pickings are rather thin this week and we have only one stock with an investment-grade quality score:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range and we note that GL is trading below its fair value range (in the margin of safety).

Dividend Contender Globe Life Inc. yields only 0.8% but offers a strong 5-year DGR of 12.7%.

Over the past 10 years, GL essentially matched the performance of the S&P 500 with total returns of 268% versus the S&P 500's total returns of 269%:

However, over the past 20 years, GL easily outperformed the S&P 500 with total returns of 616% versus the S&P 500's 405%.

GL's recent earnings history shows a consistent uptrend, with annual increases averaging about 9% over the past 10 years, although last year's COVID-19 impacted increase was just 1.93%:

The stock's dividend growth is less consistent, though the past 5 years look better:

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to GL's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of only 11%, which is very low and leaves ample room for future increases:

Let's now consider GL's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($0.75) by its 5-year average yield (0.80%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $94. Given GL's current price of $98.46, the stock appears to be trading at a slight premium to FV based on past yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $99 and Finbox.com's FV is $132, and CFRA's FV is $134. The average of these fair value estimates is $122, indicating that GL may be trading at a discount to FV (of about 19%).

My own FV estimate of GL is $106, so I think the stock is trading at a discounted valuation.

For stocks rated Fine (quality scores 19-22), I require a price at or below my fair value estimate.

Conclusion

GL could be considered below $106 per share, though it would be a somewhat speculative trade given GL's low yield. I don't think GL is suitable for conservative investors.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!