For most of 2020, it was very easy to find opportunities in the REIT (VNQ) market:

Valuations were low...

Balance sheets were strong...

And the near-0% interest rates only made REITs more appealing.

We did a lot of buying, and it sure paid off over the past months as REITs recovered:

Source: Interactive Brokers

But today, the situation is very different in the REIT market:

Valuations have risen to higher levels...

Balance sheets have become weaker...

And Treasury rates have nearly tripled over the past months.

As a result, we are now shifting from a phase of aggressive accumulation to a phase of capital recycling at High Yield Landlord.

Not all REITs are bargains anymore. Opposite of that, some REITs have risen too far too fast and become risky.

Below, we highlight two REITs that we sold not long ago:

Urstadt Biddle Properties

The prices of all shopping center REITs all fell in lockstep in March last year.

But then, after the early June spike in prices, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) proceeded to drop far below the others.

Eventually, UBA fell to just over one-third of its price early in the year, and that's when we bought it:

Oh my, something really bad must have happened to them, right?

Not really. Instead, UBA provided an example of one form of risk that is associated with geographic concentration — larger volatility.

The only explanation for the disproportionate fall of the UBA stock that makes any sense to us is that any brief description of the company includes the words “New York City”. By late June the media narrative that “everyone was fleeing New York City” had taken hold of the popular imagination.

The market completely overreacted. Even more so if one paused to realize that many of those actually fleeing NYC would be heading to just those suburbs where UBA is concentrated.

It was a great opportunity back then, but today, it has more than doubled off its lows, and caught up to its peers:





Even then, UBA's balance sheet has deteriorated over the past year and the negative sentiment surrounding NYC likely isn't going to disappear anytime soon. Week after week, we hear about more companies moving to the sunnier Florida to enjoy lower taxes and ease of doing business.

UBA still has some upside left, and it will likely do fine in the long run, but we own a lot of retail already, and overall, UBA is the weakest retail opportunity in our portfolio.

At these prices, we prefer some of its peers like Brixmor (BRX), and we also favor other property sectors that offer better risk-to-reward.

For this reason, we recently sold our position, earning us an 80% return for our 6 months holding period.

We are reallocating the capital elsewhere.

Hersha Hospitality

Hersha Hospitality (HT) is a highly leveraged hotel REIT that we bought before the pandemic because of three main reasons:

Reason #1: It traded at a moderate discount to net asset value and the management was buying back stock to create value for shareholders.

It traded at a moderate discount to net asset value and the management was buying back stock to create value for shareholders. Reason #2: It offered a high dividend yield that was not only sustainable but set for growth.

It offered a high dividend yield that was not only sustainable but set for growth. Reason #3: We wanted to include a small hotel allocation to our Portfolio to improve its risk-to-reward in a strong economic expansion.

But then came the pandemic and our thesis broke down. Suddenly, it became nearly impossible to assess net asset values, buybacks ended, the dividend was suspended, and the intended diversification led to even sharper losses.

Normally, we would have sold at this point, but the share price dropped so low that we saw an opportunity to profit. As long as the company could avoid bankruptcy, it would richly reward patient shareholders in the recovery.

And that's exactly what happened. The share price more than quadrupled off its lows, and it is now 35% higher than my personal cost basis:

But here's the interesting thing:

Host Hotels (HST) just bought the Hyatt Regency in Austin, a highly desirable market, at a 20%-25% discount to pre-COVID levels.

Yet, HT is back at near its pre-pandemic stock price.

Source: Hyatt

Which is right? The private or the public market?

From our experience, the private market is generally smarter than the REIT market. That's because private equity investors have a long-term approach to investing and they understand risks better than most REIT investors.

Based on that, it appears that HT is getting ahead of itself and the risk-to-reward is not particularly attractive anymore.

HT still isn't profitable, the leverage is very high, and the long-term prospects of the hotel sector are more questionable than ever:

Has this crisis accelerated the future growth of Airbnb (ABNB)?

Will the rise of Zoom (ZM) permanently reduce business travel?

Will cap rates expand in the aftermath of the crisis?

Etc.

We are not able to answer many of these questions, and with the share price being so much higher, there is not enough margin of safety for us to feel comfortable.

For this reason, we have decided to sell our position.

In the long run, HT may still be an attractive investment, but there are other REITs that provide better risk-to-reward at this time.

Bottom Line

Knowing when to sell is much harder than knowing when to buy.

You want to be a long-term and patient investor, but after the recent appreciation, some REITs have become less attractive and there is nothing wrong with taking some gains off the table.

This is particularly true if you can identify some better opportunities to reinvest your capital. That's precisely what we are doing at the moment.

We are gradually unlocking gains in our weaker holdings, which have limited upside left and redeploying proceeds into our highest-conviction investments.