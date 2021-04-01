Genius Sports distributes official sports data to sportsbooks, sports leagues and media companies. A cog in the global sports betting industry. Initiating coverage with a BUY rating.

Investment Thesis

GENI aggregates and distributes official sports data to online sportsbook operators, sports leagues and media companies. GENI enters multi-year licensing agreements with globally recognized sports leagues for rights to access and redistribute official data. GENI also offers technology services to local sports leagues to support data collection, in exchange for distribution rights. The company is a core cog in the global online sports betting industry where sports betting generated ~$30 billion revenues globally in 2020.

GENI’s core customers are online sportsbook operators which enter multi-year contracts to access real-time sports data. We believe GENI’s total addressable market for official data fees was $1.6 billion in 2020 and could double to $3 billion by 2025 as nascent markets like the U.S. grow. GENI’s access to official sports data offers high barriers to entry which requires multi-year licenses and direct relationships with sports leagues. Over time, we see GENI’s growth profile over indexing global sports betting revenues.

We forecast revenue growth at a 26% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 after 27% revenue growth in 2020. In 2021 and beyond, we expect GENI to remain EBITDA positive, with a 40% long-term margin potential. The recent SPAC transaction also offers capacity to accelerate growth via new verticals and M&A. Our 12-month price target of $21.00 implies 30% upside.

Risks

Slower-than-expected legalization of online sports betting globally.

Inflation of data access rights from major sports leagues

Genius Sports is a core COG in the global sports betting industry, where global sportsbook operators rely on data feeds distributed by GENI. GENI partners with globally recognized sports leagues via multi-year licenses to collect and redistribute official sports data sanctioned by leagues. For smaller and more local sports leagues, GENI offers resources and software to collect real-time sports data. In exchange for supporting data collection, GENI is granted access to the official data. GENI then redistributes data to sportsbook operators for fixed and variable fees.

$3 billion TAM by 2025. GENI’s market opportunity for sportsbook data fees was $1.6 billion in 2020, which represents ~5% of global sports betting revenues of $31 billion. By 2025, we see potential for GENI’s market opportunity to double, as global sports betting revenues reach ~$60 billion alongside the expansion of new markets such as the United States. Increased utilization and acceptance of in-play betting also increases sportsbooks’ needs for low-latency data provided by GENI.

Accelerating regulation. The online sports betting industry remains a nascent market, where countries across the world are regulating online wagering in order to levy taxes on revenues. Key growth markets include the United States, parts of Europe, South America and Asia. As sports betting is deregulated across the world, we expect regulators to increasingly mandate the use of official data sanctioned by sports leagues.

Efficient data acquisition. GENI's key differentiator is its ability to cost effectively acquire data and efficiently disseminate it to sportsbook customers. To cost effectively collect data from leagues, GENI provides technology support services that assist the collection of live sports data and statistics. By providing technology and support services to leagues that don't have the capabilities to efficiently collect their own data, GENI becomes embedded into the sports leagues' infrastructure. In exchange for GENI's technology and services, these leagues will grant data rights for little to no cost.

Wide economic moat. We believe it’s difficult for new entrants to replace GENI in the sports betting value chain. GENI is the #1 holder of official data rights with sports leagues which makes it difficult to replicate this scale and number of relationships. This is particularly true for local sports leagues which contribute 94% of sporting events where GENI often has exclusive rights and is already imbedded into the leagues’ infrastructure. In fact, GENI has few direct competitors. GENI’s closest competitor is Sportradar which competes for data feeds of globally recognized leagues but is less competitive with data fees from smaller leagues. No other competitors have comparable scale.

Ancillary opportunities. Following the SPAC transaction, GENI will be more capitalized than ever before with ~$150 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. This creates opportunities to invest in additional verticals and M&A. While GENI has relationships with the 300 largest sportsbook operators, no operator uses GENI's full suite of services. This offers up-selling opportunities across the company's current customer base. This also creates opportunities for accretive M&A, where GENI can acquire businesses with complementary solutions that can be upsold to GENI's existing customers.

$500 million EBITDA potential. Longer term, GENI believes it can achieve a 30% to 50% share of its 2025 addressable market which implies $900 million to $1.5 billion revenues longer term. Longer term, GENI should also ramp its margin profile to ~40% versus the 29% margin targeted for 2022. Specifically, GENI should achieve scale to drive operating leverage on both fixed and variable costs. This implies a long term, steady state EBITDA potential of $400 million to $600 million, which GENI currently trades at 5x to 7x.

Attractively priced relative to opportunity. We believe GENI should trade at the high-end of B2B online gaming peers trading at 10x – 20x sales given GENI's opportunity in the US and more assertive position in the sports betting ecosystem. We also see GENI as a great vehicle for investing in global sports betting, where GENI's earnings opportunity should index the overall industry. We value GENI at 15x 2022E revenues which implies a $21 target price with 30% upside.

We see investors gravitating to GENI ahead of the SPAC merger closing (spring 2021) as more investors appreciate GENI’s irreplaceable position in the global sports betting value chain. We also expect investors to pay a premium for GENI’s opportunity in the U.S. as more states regulate online sports betting. GENI’s revenue opportunity should also accelerate as in-play betting becomes more prevalent in emerging markets such as the U.S.

Industry Overview

Online sports betting generated ~$30 billion revenues globally in 2020 and has continued to grow rapidly as new markets deregulate and mature. While online sports betting has existed for decades, it was historically operated illegally or in grey markets with little regulation. Over the past ten to fifteen years, there has been a wave of increased regulation as more countries legalize sports betting and levy taxes on revenues. This includes many countries in Europe which are generally more mature sports betting markets, particularly the U.K. Emerging markets such as the U.S. have legalized sports betting more recently but offer significant potential.

Chart 1: Global Sports Betting Revenues

Source: H2 Gambling Capital

Competitive Position

GENI is a major player in the sports betting ecosystem, providing real-time sports data to leading sportsbooks globally. Through partnering with hundreds of sports leagues, GENI is able to disseminate real-time data of over 240,000 events across over 150 countries annually. GENI’s differentiating factor is its ability to offer technology services to sports leagues, which supports the collection of real-time data. GENI’s expertise also helps sports leagues, sportsbooks and media companies efficiently analyze data.

GENI was formed through a SPAC, where a blank check company led by technology pioneers Niccolo de Masi (Former CEO/Chairman of Glu Mobile) and Harry You (former CFO of GTY, Oracle, Accenture, EMC) acquired a minority stake in Genius Sports. GENI remains 60% owned by controlling shareholders, some of which formed Genius’ predecessor in 2000. In October 2020, a SPAC listed as DMYD announced the acquisition of Genius Sports and expects to complete the transaction in spring 2021.

Wide economic moat. We believe it’s difficult for new entrants to replace GENI in the sports betting value chain. GENI is the #1 holder of official data rights with sports leagues, which makes it difficult to replicate this scale and number of relationships. This is particularly true for Tier 2 – 4 sports leagues which contribute 94% of sporting events, and GENI often has exclusive rights and is already imbedded into these leagues’ infrastructure. In fact, GENI has few direct competitors. GENI’s closest competitor is Sportradar which competes for Tier 1 data feeds but is less competitive for Tier 2 – 4 data fees. No other competitors have comparable scale.

Table 1: GENI Competitors

Source: Company Filings

Investment Risks

Slow rollout of new markets. While momentum for global deregulation of iGaming has picked up, there remain risks that it could take years for a large base of the U.S. and emerging markets such as Brazil to deregulate sports betting, particularly online sport betting versus retail. Countries may also deregulate iGaming but include unfavorable terms, which could make it more difficult to foster growing markets. Unfavorable regulations could also put regulated operators at a disadvantage versus illegally operating companies which could dominate market share.

Slow uptake of official data. Usage of official data is not necessarily a requirement for online sportsbooks, and operators may choose to utilize unofficial data to reduce costs. This holds particularly true in less regulated markets such as South America and Asia. While GENI may attain significant market share in Europe and the U.S., these markets are expected to contribute just 50% to 60% of 2025 global sports betting revenues, and GENI may not be able to grow in new emerging markets.

Rising data rights costs. Sports leagues have pricing power over data rights, given exclusivity for events. Major sports leagues could increase data fees for sportsbooks which could erode GENI's margins if it is unable to pass higher costs through to customers. Tier 2 – 4 sports leagues may also demand higher fees, or begin charging fees for data that was historically exchanged for GENI's services.

Regulatory risks related to problem gambling. After years of rapid expansion, European markets are facing a wave of re-regulation after habitual and problem gambling became more prevalent. Increased regulatory burdens include higher GGR tax rates and greater restrictions on advertising. These efforts could expand into less mature markets such as the United States over time.

Lower adoption rates post COVID. Online sports betting consumption rates have picked up meaningfully since COVID-19 alongside stay-at-home orders and restrictions on entertainment venues. As the pandemic abates, consumers may return to social activities and allocate more time to traditional gaming and entertainment alternatives instead of remote wagering and entertainment.

Control of majority shareholder. GENI remains 60% majority owned by controlling shareholders. Minority shareholders may have a limited ability to influence GENI's direction given minority voting rights.

Valuation

Online sports betting and online gaming are rapidly growing industries where investors are willing to pay premium multiples for companies operating in fully regulated markets. Stocks with greater U.S. exposure often warrant even higher valuations, given upside potential to the addressable market. U.S. investors typically value iGaming stocks off EV to sales while more mature European listed stocks are valued off a combination of EV to Sales and EV to EBITDA.

We classify online gaming stocks as B2C or B2B, where GENI falls within the B2B peer group. While GENI does not have any publicly traded direct comparisons (although Sportradar is considering going public), we believe many publicly traded B2B peers offer similar growth opportunities within global online sports betting industries. That said, we believe GENI should trade at 15x, given its more assertive position in the sports betting ecosystem versus peers as well as its growth potential in the U.S. Less than 15% of GENI’s 2020 sales were in the U.S.

Chart 2: B2B iGaming Comps

Source: Yahoo Finance

In addition to a DCF, we also value GENI by applying its long-term EBITDA potential and discounting the implied EV to the present day. Longer term, we believe GENI can generate EBITDA of $500 million, where we would expect the stock to trade at ~15x EBITDA as it enters its steady state. We believe this steady state could be achieved by 2030, which implies a $21 target price when discounted back to the present day.