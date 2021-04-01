Photo by Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AstraZeneca (AZN, AZNCF) ought to be doing victory laps at this point on the back of its ambitious provision of a swiftly developed vaccine it has been rolling out by millions at speed. Somehow, it has become embroiled in various highly public spats with customers which may have damaged its public standing somewhat.

The vaccine debate is a sideshow to the company’s long-term prospects in my view, although I am concerned at how much organizational effort it may be consuming for now. On the bigger outlook, my investment thesis is that strongly improving fundamentals combined with a share price decline in recent months mean that the shares are now fairly valued.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Mixed Impacts on AstraZeneca but Overall Positive

I previously set out in AstraZeneca: The COVID-19 Vaccine Won't Create Much Value For Shareholders my thesis that the COVID-19 vaccine might not ultimately benefit shareholders that much, due to its apparently low profitability.

It will take time to see how the impact of these economics pan out, but for now I maintain the view that the vaccine will bring a massive revenue increase but far less by way of incremental profit.

I have two additional concerns about the impact of the vaccine programme on the prospects for the company.

One is in terms of internal resource. The company has been in the headlines in the European press a lot lately and one cannot help but think that significant senior management time must be being spent on firefighting around the vaccine programme. It doesn’t impress me at all that the Swedish-British company’s chief executive travelled to Australia prior to Christmas and has been working from there ever since. But my bigger concern is that if it is an all hands on deck effort around the vaccine in terms of regulatory approval, manufacturing and so on, that will knock much of the rest of the company’s initiatives back accordingly.

It’s not as simple as that, I realise: not everyone in the company will be working on the vaccine. But at a general level, it seems reasonable to expect that the company’s broader workstreams will be run at a slower pace for a period of one, two or more years during which the focus has been on the COVID-19 vaccine. I don’t suggest that isn’t the right choice for the company, simply that it has an impact on what we might expect from AstraZeneca in years to come.

Secondly, the public spats have damaged the reputation of the company. For this I blame European Union politicians clear and simple. If they have a commercial dispute with the company, they ought to have been dealing with it as adults, in private, not through the newspapers. I think it’s worth mentioning it here as I don’t think this really matters long-term. Users, prescribers, regulators and such core constituencies for the company won’t shift their view on AZ in ways which damage it, in my view. The supply spats have hurt its reputation but not in my view with people who matter. Meanwhile, conversely, as is the case for Pfizer and such like too, the vaccine rollout has in fact raised the company’s profile with many end users who have simply been grateful to receive its vaccine.

Ultimately, I see the vaccine as positive for the company. It ought to profit from it overall, even while selling some at cost. It has bolstered brand awareness and likely brought some new capabilities or opportunities to the company on which I hope it would capitalize in coming years.

AstraZeneca is Performing Well with Growth set to Continue

A quick look at the summary financial results for the full year, published in last month’s full year results, demonstrates the strong performance of the business overall.

Source: company full year results

Excluding the COVID-19 vaccine impact, the company’s outlook for the current year is total revenue increasing in the low-teens as a percentage and faster growth in Core EPS (a non-GAAP measure) to $4.75 - $5.00.

Strong revenue growth (23% last year) in the company’s biggest business – oncology – underlines that overall, the wind is increasingly in AstraZeneca’s sails. Similarly, 10% growth in China pushed that business to $5.4bn in revenue. It is now just 3% smaller than the company’s entire European business in revenue terms.

The company’s strong performance in key markets is set to continue this year and beyond, in my view, which will drive both revenue and earnings growth, as the company guided. AstraZeneca is a growth story again after four years straight of post-tax profit decline.

Valuation Now Looks Reasonable

The company is now 16% lower than where it stood in November when I published AstraZeneca: Not Just A COVID-19 Play, But It's Pricey. With the uptick in earnings in the recent full year results, combined with the decline in share price, the p/e ratio currently stands at around 41x. I think that is still fairly pricy.

The forward p/e starts to look more attractive, in my view. The company’s use of “core EPS” makes it harder, but clearly the company is anticipating strong revenue and earnings growth in the coming year, aside from the COVID-19 vaccine work which I do expect to add to earnings too, although the likely contribution remains hard to gauge at this point.

So the prospective p/e is likely in the low to mid thirties. If the business momentum continues as it looks set to do, then the p/e at today’s price for earnings several years from now could be in the twenties. It’s not cheap, but I regard it as fair value for a quality pharma like AstraZeneca which seems to have found its stride more than was the case several years ago.

At this price I find the shares fairly valued, and so am neutral on them.