One of the underperformers in my basket of stocks is Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) as it seems that I have misjudged the situation a bit. In September 2020, I praised the company for posting solid results accompanied by a conservative guidance, issued alongside the first quarterly earnings report released since the company went public in July 2020.

Growth has continued to slow down during the year, but moreover the 2021 guidance looks a bit soft amidst difficult growth comparables and margin pressure amidst rising input prices. This makes the situation a bit tricky, as the leadership role of the company in a growing end market makes shares look compelling in the long haul, certainly if execution is delivered upon.

The (Former) Thesis

When Vital Farms went public in July 2020 it immediately hit my radar, as I thought it was an interesting company as a pure-play on ethical farming. This positioning and the potential transformation within the industry looked interesting, even as the company guided in a cautious manner for the remainder of the year.

The company was founded in 2007 with a mission to bring ethically-produced food to the table, that is better for people, animals and the planet. The company started with eggs and as this soon was picked up by Whole Foods, it earmarked the start of a solid growth trajectory. The company is challenging the incumbent food model as it assembles eggs from 200 small family farms to its central egg station, and from there serves its distributors.

The total US market for shell eggs is $5.4 billion, at least according to estimates at the time of the IPO, with the company having just a small share. Solid growth in this market and adjacent markets such as pasture raised butter, liquid whole eggs and hard-boiled eggs make the addressable market a bit larger.

The company went public at $22 last year, as shares jumped to $36 on their opening day. The 39 million shares outstanding valued the company at just over $1.4 billion, or just over $1.3 billion if we factor in a net cash position of around $100 million.

That $1.3 billion valuation was applied to a business which tripled sales from $45 million in 2014 to $141 million in 2019. Revenues rose 32% in 2019, yet despite the rapid growth, the company saw operating margins down 4 percentage points to 2% and change, or at $3.3 million in actual dollar terms.

First quarter sales for 2020 rose 44% to $47.6 million, yet operating profits fell to $2.9 million. No final second quarter results were announced at the time of the IPO, yet with sales guided up 80% to $58 million, it is evident that the company benefited from Covid-19, as operating profits improved to an anticipated $8.2 million. If that was realistic, I pegged revenues at a run rate of $230 million and operating earnings at $33 million.

This worked down to just over 5 times sales and 50 times earnings, resulting in valuations which are much higher than normal operators. That being said, I liked the growth and relatively reasonable sales multiples at the time, as I had initiated a very small position at the time on the back of these results and potential of a leadership position in a massive industry, ready to potentially be disrupted.

Momentum Slows Down

In September, the company reported second quarter results which were stronger than anticipated as second quarter sales just surpassed the $59 million mark and operating profits topped $9 million.

I was a bit cautious as the company outlined a guidance for 2020 sales between $205-$210 million, which suggested roughly $100 million in sales in the second half of the year, indicating that much of the momentum might be a thing of the past and driven by Covid-19, or perhaps the company was guiding in a conservative manner.

In the second half of 2020 it became apparent that perhaps the company was realistic, as it was not the case that management was guiding in a conservative manner. Third quarter sales of $53.4 million rose 57% year-over-year, yet were down a bit on a sequential basis, as operating earnings only came in at $2.4 million.

In November, selling shareholders sold quite a significant number of shares at $30 and change, down quite a bit from the levels post the IPO with shares having traded in their forties in the weeks following the public offering. Fourth quarter numbers were released in March as shares had fallen to the mid-twenties at the time. Sales growth slowed down to 30% as fourth quarter sales came in at $54.0 million. While the company reported a $2.2 million operating loss, that marked quite an improvement from the $6.0 million losses in the final quarter of 2019.

A share count of 39.5 million shares, which have now fallen to $22, this has cut the equity valuation to $870 million, or essentially at $770 million if we factor in a net cash position of nearly $100 million. Based on the full year sales of $214 million, sales multiples have contracted to 3.6 times sales. The company reported an operating profit of $12 million and a $17 million EBITDA number, resulting in very high multiples based on that metric.

The problem is that the outlook has been softer as the company sees 2021 sales between $246 and $253 million, a mere 15-18% increase on an annual basis. EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $6-8 million, suggesting $10 million deleveraging in terms of operating profits, even as the company continues to hold an impressive 82% market share in the US pasture-raised egg market.

The reason for the margin pressure is the fact that the company is absorbing feet input price inflation, to not just help its farmers and thus relationships, but to close the gap with traditional egg producers as well.

A Few Final Words

Having initiated a position and averaged down to $24, I face 10% losses on a position which I largely held ahead of the fourth quarter results and the outlook for 2021.

The potential remains large as the company served more than 5 million households last year, reached through 16,000 stores, while offering greater animal welfare through its practices as its social capitalism provides more comfort to its farmers as well. The truth of the manner is that growth is not so inspiring in 2021, certainly not if we account for the fact that much of the growth is anticipated to be realised in the second half of the year. Then again, this is not entirely a surprise after the second quarter of 2020 has been very strong, creating very difficult comparables.

While I am far from impressed with the guidance, the fact remains that it is a leading brand which continues to gain market share vs. the wider egg market and even the specialty egg market, as all of this creates some long-term tailwinds. It feels that after the price action since the summer and reasonable sales multiples, much of the headwinds might be priced in already.

Not being a traditional value stock, the company is serious about its mission and is a leader in this growing field. Even as 2021 is setting up to become a difficult year, growth rates excluding the impact of Covid-19 seem reasonable at more than 20%. While some deleveraging is expected in terms of margins, the company is operating ethically in this manner as the investment thesis seems much more de-risked at these levels.