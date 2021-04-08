Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Master limited partnerships, particularly in the midstream space, have long been favorites of income investors despite the weakness that the sector suffered in the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic. This is due to the fact that these companies tend to have much higher yields than almost anything else on the market and tend to enjoy reasonably stable cash flows. It can sometimes be difficult to pick and choose among the various companies in the sector when assembling a portfolio so one alternative is to invest in a fund that specializes in these entities. A closed-end fund may be the best option here as they enjoy the benefit of professional management and are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields above what every other type of fund can boast. In this article, we will take a look at one of these funds, the ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO), which currently yields 6.78%, and attempt to determine if it could be a good fit for our portfolios.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has the stated objective of delivering a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. This is certainly not unique. As I pointed out in a previous article, most closed-end funds that invest in the midstream sector have similar objectives. This also makes a certain amount of sense since midstream companies tend to deliver a relatively high proportion of their total returns to their investors through distributions. The fund specifically states that it seeks to invest in partnerships with limited exposure to commodity prices and reasonably stable cash flows but admittedly this description would apply to most of the better ones in the sector as we will see in a bit.

The largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to anyone that follows the midstream sector and I have discussed nearly all of them in various past articles. Here they are:

It's not especially surprising to see many of these companies on the list. After all, these firms are among the largest midstream firms in the United States. As was the case with the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, which I discussed recently (linked above), the top two holdings here are MPLX (MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). This is not surprising as both companies are among the strongest in the sector and weathered the pandemic better than many of their peers. We also see Williams Companies (WMB) among the largest positions, which has a great deal of potential in the natural gas space, which as we will see shortly has substantial potential to deliver growth to the midstream companies that transport it. Overall, this looks like a very solid portfolio that reflects well on the fund’s management.

As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio. That's because this is approximately the point at which that asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if that asset accounts for too much of the fund’s portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event will occur that causes the price of an asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, which could result in a heavily-weighted asset dragging the entire portfolio down with it. As we can clearly see above, there are six positions that account for more than 5% of the portfolio, although two of them are barely above this level. Thus, investors may want to ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

The basic business model of a midstream company is transporting hydrocarbon resources under long-term contracts. The companies make their money based on the volume of resources that they handle and not on the value of the resources. This provides them with a great deal of insulation against commodity price fluctuations and the length of the contracts should ensure that the company can weather through any short-term economic problems. With that said, upstream companies do tend to scale back production when energy prices decline, but the midstream companies have a way to protect themselves against this too. The contracts that these companies conduct business under include what are called minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through the midstream firm’s infrastructure or pay for anyway. This overall business model has the effect of providing a great deal of cash flow stability through any economic environment.

Although all midstream companies share similar business models, they differ in the resources that they carry. Some of these firms, such as DCP Midstream (DCP) or Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), focus on the transportation of crude oil and other liquids, while others, such as Williams Companies, focus on the transportation of natural gas. This can be important because the fundamentals of all of these resources are somewhat different. The ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund invests in all of these different types of midstream company as we can clearly see here:

This is nice because of the diversification benefits that it provides. In effect, the fact that the fund invests in all of these different types of midstream company ensures that the fund’s investors have exposure to the fundamentals of each of the different resources. I will admit though that I would like to see natural gas be more heavily weighted than the 6.33% allocation that it currently has in the fund due to the very strong fundamentals that natural gas has relative to other fossil fuels. With that said, liquids were much more beaten down by the pandemic than natural gas was so it's possible that the fund’s management expects that this sector has more capital gains potential as the industry recovers. This is not a bad idea but it may want to reverse this policy over the long term.

Midstream Fundamentals

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the midstream sector was devastated last year when the pandemic broke out and caused the price of crude oil to collapse. However, many of the companies in the sector actually saw their cash flows remain reasonably stable and in fact the long-term fundamentals for the sector are quite strong. This is especially true for those companies that specialize in the transportation of natural gas. One of the reasons for this is the global fear surrounding climate change. These fears have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more popular ways to do this is to encourage the conversion of old coal-fired power plants to natural gas-burning ones. This is because natural gas produces fewer carbon emissions when burned than coal does. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue going forward and cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next 20 years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

We also can see that the global demand for crude oil is expected to increase over the projection period, albeit at a much lower rate than natural gas. This may be surprising to some readers and is admittedly in direct contradiction to projections made by companies like BP (BP) that crude oil demand growth will be non-existent going forward. With that said, the International Energy Agency’s projections are more likely to be correct. This demand growth is going to be driven by various emerging markets, which will likely see fairly strong economic growth over the period. This economic growth will cause the citizens of these nations to become wealthier, and as this story plays out these people will want to live a lifestyle that's much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy. This will cause them to consume greater amounts of resources, including crude oil. As the population of these nations is larger than the population of the developed nations, this demand growth will offset the stagnant to declining demand in the developed markets.

This demand growth will ultimately benefit the midstream companies that this fund invests in even though they do not produce any resources. This is because the United States is one of the few nations that has the ability to increase its production of crude oil and natural gas in order to satisfy this demand growth. This is due to the mineral wealth of basins like the Bakken and Permian. It will be the nation’s midstream companies that carry these resources from the basins to the market so as this production growth story plays out these companies should see higher volumes moving through their infrastructure. As they make their money off of volumes, this volume growth should result in cash flow growth across the midstream sector.

Distribution Analysis

As I mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund is to deliver a high level of total return to its investors, primarily through current income. As such, we might expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as it currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.3250 per share ($1.30 per share annually), which gives the fund a reasonably attractive 6.78% yield at the current price. The fact that the fund only pays its distribution quarterly instead of monthly like some other funds may be a bit of a turn off to some investors but the quarterly distribution is still in line with what most American companies pay so it's not really too bad. Unfortunately though, the fund has not been able to maintain this distribution at a steady level over time:

Source: CEFConnect

We can see that the fund had to cut its distribution back in early 2020 once crude oil prices crashed. This may be disheartening but there were many midstream funds that were forced to reduce their distributions at that time. This was partly because there were a few midstream firms that cut their own distributions in response to the uncertainty surrounding the industry and partly because generating capital gains off of these companies was very difficult at that time.

Another thing that may be concerning is that a sizable proportion of these distributions is classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario would not be sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are however other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, including the distribution of money that was received from a master limited partnership. The fund would obviously receive a great deal of this based on the very nature of the things that the fund invests in. As such, we want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing its distributions to determine whether or not they are sustainable at this new level.

Fortunately, we have a somewhat recent report for the fund that corresponds to the full-year period ended Nov. 30, 2020. While this report would not include data from the last few months, it still will show us how the fund handled the highly challenging conditions in the first half of 2020 as well as the recovery that started in earnest following the presidential election. During that full-year period, the ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunities Fund brought in a total of $46,079,403 in income off of its portfolio, $40,384,798 of which was classified as return of capital. This was just slightly less than enough to cover the $30,336,861 that the fund paid out to its investors after we consider the $16,487,537 in net expenses that the fund incurred. The fund was only $744,995 short of covering the distribution. Therefore, even though the fund suffered a capital loss in 2020 it probably can continue to maintain this distribution going forward since the midstream sector has rebounded quite a bit since the end of November. Overall, there does not appear to be too much to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it's always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual method that is used to value it is looking at the fund’s net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that's less than net asset value. That's because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of April 6, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunities Fund had a net asset value of $23.38 per share. However, the fund only trades hands for $19.17 per share. That gives the fund an 18.01% discount to net asset value. This is a very appealing price and shows us the market’s still general aversion towards midstream funds. However, it's a little bit worse than the 18.38% discount that the fund has had on average over the past month but not by much. Overall, the price looks quite reasonable here.