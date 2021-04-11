Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

“Buy low and sell high” is an overused expression in the world of investment speak. After all, who doesn’t love a good bargain? While this statement sounds simple enough, sometimes it may be prudent to wait for the clouds to clear before buying, even if that means getting in at a higher price.

This brings me to L Brands (LB), a storied company that had fallen on hard times in recent years, with the pandemic last year capping it off. However, I see reasons to be optimistic on LB, as turnaround efforts appear to be gaining traction. I evaluate what makes now a good time to get in on this stock, so let’s get started.

What Makes L Brands A Buy

L Brands is an international company that owns the familiar Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and Pink brands. It has 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Greater China. In FY’20, L Brands generated $11.8B in total revenue.

L Brands capped off 2020 with a strong fourth quarter. This was reflected by the record-breaking revenue, landing at $4.8B. In addition, it appears that the company’s restructuring efforts are behind it, and have paid off, as Q4’20 EPS of $3.03 was a marked improvement over the $0.70 loss in Q4’19. This was driven by strong results in the Bath & Body Works division, in which sales increased by 20% YoY, to $1.1B.

What appears to be more impressive was the turnaround in the Victoria’s Secret business. This is considering the narrative of the “mall apocalypse” that has filled the headlines in recent years, with analysts previously projecting doom and gloom for this franchise, given that it is a stable in most American malls. The turnaround was due to better sales execution and inventory management, as noted during the recent conference call:

The Victoria's Secret team, led by Stuart, has accomplished a remarkable turnaround in the last six months. In the Fall season, we delivered about a $400 million or 300% increase in operating income. At a profit rate of 15% of sales. And that's a result of improved merchandise assortments, more disciplined inventory management, better management of promotions, effective selling execution online and in stores, and of course, the positive impact of our profit improvement plan. While much has already been accomplished, I'm highly energized by the opportunities that we have in front of us to reposition and grow this iconic brand as a stand-alone business.”

Looking forward, I see potential for L Brands to do well as a more focused company, as it seeks to unload its Victoria’s Secret franchise. VS has become far more valuable since its turnaround in the past 12 months, and a recent report indicates that it may now fetch between $4B and $5B in a potential sale, far more than the nearly $1B valuation last year.

The proceeds from such a sale could go a long way in helping L Brands to further deleverage its balance sheet. Management was able to reduce the net debt balance by 27% over the past year, from $7.6B in 2019 to $5.6B at the end of 2020. Meanwhile, L Brands does maintain a sound leverage profile at present, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, well below the 3.0x level that I prefer to see.

The outlook for L Brands seems rosy, as management forecasts Q1’21 (ending April 30th) EPS to land at $0.40 at the midpoint of guidance, representing a substantial improvement over Q1’20, during which many stores were affected by lockdown measures.

I see L Brands’ outlook as being further supported by a changed economic picture, in which many corporations plan to adopt hybrid work models in a post-pandemic world. This bodes well for the at-home fragrances business of Bath & Body Works, which drove nearly two-thirds of this segments’ 2020 growth.

Plus, according to a recent article on CNBC, economists believe the economic revival and boom could last, with the second quarter growing at a pace of 10%, and 2021 growth expected to be north of 6.5%. This should benefit the consumer discretionary space that L Brands operates in.

Turning to valuation, I see further upside potential for LB at the current price of $66.78, with a forward PE of 13.5. I see potential for LB to reach a forward PE of 15.0 based on current earnings projections. As seen below, LB has gotten a total of 17 upward earnings revisions over the last 3 months, with no downward revisions. As such, it appears that analysts see a rosy outlook for LB and could continue with potentially strong Q1’21 results.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns LB a Very Bullish rating (score of 4.9 out of 5), driven by Bs for Value and Growth, and As and A+ for Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions, respectively. Lastly, I see LB’s reinstatement of its dividend at $0.60 per share annually as being a boon for income investors who miss LB’s storied dividend history.

Risks to Consider

No investment is risk-free, and one of the challenges LB faces is the realization of more malls closing down, which would reduce the number of locations that it operates. As such, management may need to re-strategize its physical footprint and/or find new locations from which to operate. In addition, execution risks remain with Victoria’s Secret, especially as it relates to uncertainty around a potential sale. These are things worth monitoring and considering.

Investor Takeaway

L Brands has made a solid rebound and turnaround over the past 12 months. I see this reopening play as having legs, as economists project a rosy outlook for 2021, and management has demonstrated strong execution. Plus, the future of work and the hybrid work model bodes well for L Brands, as consumers spend more time at home. I’m encouraged by the recent reinstatement of the dividend and see upside for LB at the current price.