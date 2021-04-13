A New Sell And Buy Alert: Net Lease REITs

Over the past months, the REIT (VNQ) market has strongly recovered, and as a result, our portfolio is now hitting new-all-time-highs:

Source: Interactive Brokers

For this reason, we are now shifting from a phase of aggressive accumulation to a phase of portfolio recycling to make sure that our capital is invested in the most optimal way possible.

We generally avoid selling positions and take a long-term-oriented approach to investing, but market conditions have changed materially over the past months and we see some opportunities to consolidate capital towards our highest-conviction positions.

So far, we have locked gains in Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) and Hersha Hospitality (HT) and recently, we sold a third position in Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to double down on another REIT that's called: VICI Properties (VICI).

Here is why:

Spirit Realty Capital vs. VICI Properties

We first invested in Spirit Realty in May of 2017.

Back then, it was hated by most analysts and offered at a 2x lower valuation multiple than its higher-quality net lease peers Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

SRC deserved to trade at a discount because of its worst track record, but the discount was excessive, and therefore, SRC was the best value pick in the net lease sector.

We invested heavily in it and for a long time, it was our largest holding at High Yield Landlord.

But times have changed, and SRC is not as opportunistic as it used to be.

Since then, SRC has handily outperformed its close peers and returned closer to fair value:

After this surge, SRC is not offered at a 2x lower valuation multiple anymore.

The difference in pricing is now much smaller.

In fact, some of SRC's peers are priced at the same valuation multiple or only slightly higher, despite enjoying much better business models that will generate greater value in the long run.

For this reason, we see an opportunity to sell SRC and reinvest in its stronger peers at practically the same valuation.

VICI Properties is a great option here.

It trades at the same valuation multiple, but its unique, casino-focused, net lease strategy is superior from nearly every perspective:

VICI SRC FFO Multiple 15x 15x Rent Collection in 2020 ~100% 70-90% Dividend Growth in 2020 11% 0% Acquisition cap rates 7-9% 5-7% Rent escalations ~2% 1-1.5% Lease Length 15-20 + 5 years 10-15 + 5 years Normalized Rent Coverage 3-4x 2-3x Occupancy Rate 100% 98-99% NOI Margin 95-100% 90-95% Capex Need Very low Low Barrier-to-Entry High Low Lease Renewal Likelihood Very high High Technology Risk Below average Depends Master Lease Protection Yes Occasional Mission Critical Real Estate Yes Yes, but to a lesser extent Lease expiration in next 5 years 0% for VICI 3-5% per year on average Competition for Investments Low High Investment Spreads Above average Below Average Iconic Assets Some No

VICI generates safer and more predictable cash flow and it is also able to grow at a materially faster rate. In the long run, VICI is posed for high single-digit growth, whereas SRC's business model only supports a low-to-mid single-digit growth rate.

That explains why VICI has materially outperformed SRC since it went public, and given that they are today priced at the same multiple, we have little doubt that VICI will continue to outperform far into the future.

Data by YCharts

I would add that VICI recently doubled down on Las Vegas by buying the Venetian Resort in a massive $4 billion transaction.

As a result, it now generates 42% of its revenue from iconic Las Vegas assets, and this bodes well for VICI as increasingly many Californians move there to save on taxes and cost of living. It is currently one of our favorite markets, and this heavy exposure is a clear positive.

source

Put simply, SRC was a great value pick over the past years, but now it has recovered closer to fair value and there is nothing particularly exciting about it anymore.

VICI, on the other hand, has arguably the best business model in the net lease sector and it currently enjoys the fastest growth rate. Even then, it trades at one of the lowest valuation multiples (14.8x FFO) and offers an attractive dividend yield (4.8%) that is safely covered (70% payout ratio) and set for rapid growth (11% in 2020).

That makes it the best value pick in the net lease sector at this time.

source

Closing Note

We remain bullish on SRC and think that it will do well in the long run.

However, we expect VICI to do even better.

We still think like long-term-oriented landlords when making REITs investments, and expect to rarely sell positions, but we are also mindful of the changing environment, and over the past year, the pricing and fundamentals of REITs have changed materially.

The Covid crisis has also taught us new things. As an example, VICI was able to grow its dividend by 11% in 2020 whereas SRC struggled to keep it flat.

Yet, they currently trade at the same valuation multiples.

By selling a few holdings and consolidating capital towards our best picks, we expect to earn superior returns in the long run.