Photo by Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite the coronavirus crisis, S&P has rallied 50% in the last 12 months and thus it is now trading at a new all-time high, at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Consequently, most stocks have become fully valued and hence it has become challenging for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with an attractive dividend and a reasonable valuation. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is a bright exception, as it is offering a 3.3% dividend yield and is reasonably valued. The stock was offering a 3.8% yield in early March but it has rallied 15% since then and thus its yield has decreased. Nevertheless, Sempra Energy has promising growth prospects and is likely to raise its dividend significantly in the upcoming years. Therefore, income-oriented investors should lock in its decent yield before it drops further.

Business overview

Sempra Energy is the owner of one of the biggest energy networks in North America, serving some of the largest economies in the world. It distributes natural gas and electricity to more than 20 million customers in Southern California and owns a majority stake in Oncor, a transmission and distribution business, which has more than 10 million customers in Texas.

As a utility, Sempra Energy is essentially immune to the coronavirus crisis. To be sure, in 2020, when most companies were severely hurt by the pandemic, Sempra Energy achieved record earnings. Its earnings per share grew 18%, from $6.78 to $8.03, primarily thanks to strong growth in its Cameron LNG business and the approval of rate hikes in its regulated business in California.

The facility of Cameron LNG in Louisiana began to operate at full capacity only in August 2020 and hence it is likely to provide a support to the results of this year as well. Management issued guidance for earnings per share of $7.50-$8.10 this year but this guidance seems somewhat conservative given the positive business momentum of the utility. Analysts expect earnings per share of $8.08 this year, essentially at the top of the range provided by management.

Growth

Sempra Energy greatly benefits from two secular trends, namely the global transition towards cleaner energy resources and the advance of the U.S. as a global energy leader. In 2018, the company sold some of its non-core assets in order to focus on its core North American regulated business and its LNG exports. This strategy has proved correct so far, as it has helped the company accelerate its growth.

Sempra Energy has grown its adjusted earnings per share at a 4.3% average annual rate over the last nine years. However, it has remarkably accelerated in the last three years, as it has grown its earnings per share at a 14% average annual rate during this period.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is thus evident that the capital rotation from low-return assets to high-return projects has greatly benefited the company.

Even better, Sempra Energy still has ample room for future growth. Its LNG business is likely to continue growing thanks to the ongoing transformation of the U.S. into an LNG export giant. Moreover, the regulated utility business of Sempra Energy has promising growth prospects ahead. The company expects its rate base to grow 9% per year on average over the next five years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Furthermore, thanks to the growth potential of its regulated business, Sempra Energy has announced a $32 billion growth plan, with 90% of this amount dedicated to its utility business. As the amount of the growth plan is 79% of the market cap of the stock, it is evident that the company is investing heavily in its future growth. Analysts seem to appreciate the growth strategy of Sempra Energy, as they expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 5% per year on average until 2025. While this is not an exciting growth rate, it is decent for a company that belongs to the utility sector.

It is also worth noting that Sempra Energy has exceeded the analysts' earnings-per-share estimates in 9 of the last 11 quarters. This record, which is a testament to the strong business execution of the company, may signal that there are good odds of many positive surprises showing up in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. During the last five years, the company has grown its dividend at an 8.2% average annual rate. This is certainly an attractive dividend growth rate for income-oriented investors.

Moreover, the stock is currently offering a 3.3% dividend yield. It also has a payout ratio of 34%, which is exceptionally strong for a utility. Moreover, Sempra Energy has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $39.6 billion. This amount is nearly equal to the market cap of $40.6 billion of the stock and hence it is not negligible. On the other hand, it is approximately 16 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is manageable for a utility that enjoys reliable earnings growth. Thanks to its low payout ratio, its decent balance sheet, and its reliable growth trajectory, Sempra Energy is likely to continue raising its dividend at a meaningful rate for many more years. More precisely, the company is likely to raise its dividend at an annual rate between 5% (its expected growth rate of earnings per share) and 8%, which is its 5-year average rate.

To cut a long story short, investors can lock in the current 3.3% dividend yield of Sempra Energy and enjoy 5%-8% average annual dividend growth in the upcoming years.

Valuation

Sempra Energy is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7, which is lower than its 10-year average of 18.8. If the stock reverts to its average valuation level over the next five years, it will enjoy a 2.4% annualized boost in its returns. Even if the stock does not enjoy an expansion of its valuation level, it is reasonably valued, particularly given the aforementioned rich valuation of the broad market.

The only risk for the stock of Sempra Energy is a potential rise of interest rates or inflation. The yield of the 10-year Treasury bond has remarkably increased this year and is now hovering around 1.7%. This increase has resulted from the concerns of the investing community that the unprecedented stimulus packages implemented in response to the pandemic will eventually lead to higher inflation.

Higher bond yields exert pressure on utility stocks, as they render the dividend yields of these stocks less attractive. Therefore, if bond yields continue to rise, they will constitute a headwind for the stock of Sempra Energy. Nevertheless, thanks to its reasonable valuation, Sempra Energy will have limited downside risk in an environment of higher bond yields.

Final thoughts

With the market at an all-time high and at a rich valuation level, it has become hard to identify reasonably valued stocks with attractive dividends. Sempra Energy is a notable exception. It is offering a 3.3% dividend yield, it is immune to the pandemic, and has the potential to continue raising its dividend at a meaningful rate for many more years. Therefore, the stock is a candidate for the income-oriented investors who cannot identify attractive investments for their cash.