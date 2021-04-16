EDF: High Yield But Argentine Exposure And Overdistributing Are Risks

Photo by lukbar/iStock via Getty Images

One of the unfortunate side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was the enormous surge in government deficit spending that accompanied it. The problem may be particularly acute in those nations that already had an enormous level of indebtedness like the United States. This is because there is a proven link between government debt and economic stagnation. Investors do tend to flock to the debt of these countries during times of crisis however, which is one of the reasons why U.S. Treasuries performed fairly well in early 2020. This flight to safety has a negative effect of suppressing interest rates however, which hurts retirees and others that are dependent on their portfolios for income. Emerging markets have a notable advantage here since their overall debt levels are lower and their economies are growing much more rapidly, which increases their ability to support whatever debt they did have to take on to combat the pandemic. For some reason, investors also tend to consider these countries as riskier so their debt tends to have much higher yields than what we find in the developed markets. In this article, we will discuss one method that investors can use to take advantage of this, the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). This is a closed-end fund investing in both corporate and government bonds from various emerging markets and sporting a massive 10.87% distribution yield.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has the stated objective of maximizing total return. This is a bit different from what many bond funds state, which is specifically a focus on the generation of current income. With that said though, this fund does still expect a significant portion of its total return to be in the form of current income. The thing that sets this fund apart from many other bond funds is the focus on various emerging markets around the world. This strategy could expose us to a certain degree of currency risk, although both governments and corporations in emerging markets will frequently issue bonds denominated in U.S. dollars in order to allow investors to avoid this risk. With that said though, Stone Harbor does specifically state that the fund focuses specifically on bonds that are denominated in the predominant currency of the emerging market. Thus, we are exposed to both the potential upside and the potential downside of any given emerging market currency.

Although the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund can invest in both government and corporate bonds of entities in emerging markets, it is primarily focused on government bonds, which account for the overwhelming majority of its portfolio:

This is something that some will likely find appealing as governments are generally considered to be safer issuers than companies. This is one reason why developed market government issues tend to have lower yields than corporates. This is because governments have the ability to tax their citizens in order to meet their debt obligations. With that said though, emerging markets are certainly not without risk and have been known to default on their government debt (developed markets have historically been more reliable about this). This could be one reason why emerging market debt securities tend to have higher yields than developed market debt. In addition to that, regime changes and corruption have also been historically a problem in some countries, which leads to concerns about risk since this can also lead to a country’s government simply opting to ignore its debt instead of honoring it. Diversification should help protect us against this risk since it will reduce the proportion of our portfolio that is exposed to any single country. After all, it is highly unlikely that many emerging countries will default all at once.

Unfortunately, this fund is not quite as diversified as we would like. We can see this by looking at the largest positions in the fund:

The large allocation to Argentina’s government securities is somewhat concerning here. This is due to the nation’s history of fiscal imprudence. As Martin Schubert, founder and CEO of European InterAmerican Finance Corporation, puts it:

“Argentina has a history of borrowing too much with insufficient fiscal and monetary restraints. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Argentina first declared its independence from Spain in 1816 and since that time it has defaulted on its government debt nine times, most recently in 2020. While discussions with bondholders are still ongoing, it is uncertain how this will ultimately play out. Argentina has had two defaults in the past decade, including the one last year (the other was in 2014). Thus, the fact that the fund has 14.58% of its assets invested into the debt of the Argentina government could be exposing us to a great deal of risk.

We can also see a good deal of exposure to the government and corporate debt of a few other entities. As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which the position starts to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset is too heavily weighted then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, if some event happens that causes the price of that asset to decline when the market does not then it could end up pulling the entire fund with it. Something like a debt default could have this effect. As we can clearly see, there are five positions in the fund that have more than 5% of the fund’s total assets allocated to them. Investors should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these assets individually before taking a position in the fund.

It is worth noting that this fund is far more concentrated in only a few positions than the VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC), which tracks the performance of emerging market bonds. As we can see here, no single country has more than a 10.22% weighting in the index:

Argentina is not even in the broader index. The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s management must have a great deal of confidence in the country to take such a large position in its debt. I will confess that I am much less comfortable with the risks here given that country’s long history of fiscal problems than Stone Harbor’s managers.

Why Invest In Emerging Markets

Despite their risks, there are a few reasons to be invested in emerging markets, including their debt. One of the biggest reasons for this is that these nations typically have substantially lower debt levels than their developed market counterparts. We can easily see this by looking at their debt-to-GDP ratios. This ratio tells us how well the country’s economy can support its debt load. This chart shows the debt-to-GDP ratio of all of the countries in the top ten positions list:

Country Debt-to-GDP Argentina 89.4% Indonesia 38.5% Ecuador 49.4% Egypt 90.2% Nigeria 34.98%

For comparison purposes, the debt-to-GDP ratio for the United States is 107.60%. This is important because of the impact that this can have on growth. According to a 2010 paper written by Harvard University’s Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, nations typically see their economic growth rate decline when their debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 60%, although there is a much more severe decline when this ratio exceeds 90%. Thus, the generally lower debt levels of emerging markets could be contributing positively to their economic growth rates, which already tend to be higher than developed nations.

Another reason for the higher growth rates that we see among emerging markets is that they are starting off with a much smaller production base. While nations like the United States and United Kingdom have been industrialized for generations, this is not true among many of the world’s emerging economies. Thus, in some ways they are racing to catch up, which results in higher growth. Despite their higher growth though, these countries have generally underperformed in the capital markets over the past several years so this could create an opportunity for investors.

It is also worth noting that these higher growth rates could bring down the debt-to-GDP ratios of these countries if they are responsible about managing their government spending. This could be especially important for those countries that are in the 60%-90% range since Reinhart and Rogoff’s work appears to imply that if the country can get the ratio down under 60% then it could stimulate even stronger growth. This all should improve the ability of many of these nations to carry their debt and this is something that we very much like to see when investing in bonds.

Leverage

One thing that eagle-eyed readers likely already noticed is that the fund lists a negative weighting to both derivatives and cash. This is because the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund uses leverage, which is a very common strategy used by closed-end funds to boost the yields that they can pay out to their investors. Basically, the fund is borrowing money to purchase emerging market bonds. As long as the interest rate that it pays on the borrowed funds is less than the interest rate that it receives off of the bonds then this works quite well to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. However, the use of debt is a double-edged sword as debt both increases gains and losses. Thus, we want to make sure that the fund is not using too much debt as that would expose us to too much risk. As I discussed in a previous article, I do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed about a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund currently has a leverage ratio of 25.51% as a percentage of assets. Thus, it appears that it is overall striking a reasonable balance between risk and reward and there does not appear to be anything to worry about here with regards to the fund’s use of leverage.

Distribution Analysis

Although the fund’s stated objective is maximizing total return, one of the reasons why investors purchase bond funds is to generate an income off of the interest payments. As such, we might expect the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share ($0.96 per share annually), which gives it a very attractive 10.87% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, this is the lowest payout that the fund has ever had:

Source: CEFConnect

The fund was incredibly consistent with its distribution prior to 2020, which may surprise some investors that are concerned about emerging market volatility. It may also be comforting too as it shows that the fund’s management has some experience managing this volatility. One thing that could be worrisome though is that a relatively high proportion of these distributions are categorized as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital however, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. With that said though, bond funds typically only have fairly limited capital gains so return of capital distributions are somewhat more concerning for a bond fund than they would be for an equity fund. Thus, we do want to investigate and determine how exactly the fund is financing these distributions.

Fortunately, we do have a somewhat recent report that we can analyze for this purpose. The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund recently released its full-year report for the period ended November 30, 2020, which should give us a pretty good idea of how well it rode through the pandemic-driven volatility of 2020. During that full-year period, the fund collected a total of $13,618,925 in interest net of foreign taxes off of the assets in its portfolio. The fund had no other income, which is not surprising for a bond fund. The fund paid its expenses out of this, leaving it with $10,618,299 available for distribution to the shareholders. This was nowhere near enough to cover the $23,616,635 that it actually paid out to its investors over the course of the year. There are, of course, other ways that a fund can obtain money to cover its distributions, such as capital gains. Unfortunately, the fund did not have any during the year as it had total realized losses of $14,553,002 and another $3,548,511 in unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s assets went down $28,978,509 over the course of the year. Thus, it does not appear that the fund could actually afford the distribution that it paid out.

Admittedly, 2020 was a very unusual year as it was the first time ever that many nations all over the world shut down their economies in response to a pandemic. There was a general overhang of fear over the markets and this resulted in emerging markets getting punished. Unfortunately, the fund did not do any better in a more normal year like 2019. During that year, the fund saw its assets decline by $24,779,294 after covering all expenses, accounted for capital gains and losses, and made its distributions to investors. Overall then, it looks like the fund’s distributions may not be sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measure known as the net asset value. A fund’s net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund’s shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is not the case here. As of April 14, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund had a net asset value of $6.98 per share. However, the shares actually trade for $8.91 per share. That gives the fund a 27.65% premium to net asset value, which is quite a bit higher than the 26.05% premium that the fund has averaged over the past month. While the yield is very attractive, that is an incredibly hefty price to pay given the risks of the large allocation to Argentina and the fact that the fund appears to be paying out a larger distribution than it can afford. I am going to pass on this one given that premium.