Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sidarth Kapoor CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Opsens (OTCQX:OPSSF) (TSX:OPS) has the opportunity to become a multi-product company from a single-product company with rising relevance in the medical community and GPOs.

If successful, Opsens can grow core revenues to ~CAD$145 million over the next few years driven by growth in the industry, market share gains in the core segment as well as from gains from new product introductions.

The current valuation of EV/Sales of ~5.5 is rich, however if revenue growth accelerates to what we forecast, we believe the market capitalization may grow as the multiple holds near current levels. We caution investors that an investment in Opsens will be earned over the next five-years, and is heavily dependent on their ability to execute to our expectations laid out in our forecast.

The key enablers of growth will be driven by (1) Consistent product introductions like the OptoWire III along with strong adoption in Europe and Japan as well as improved utilization by hospitals in the US, (2) Formation of new GPO partnerships in the US, (3) Continued support and growth from OEM relationships such as Abiomed, (4) Successful launch of the TAVR product, and (5) Continued sustainable growth in industrial applications.

Our confidence is driven by the following five factors - 1) FFR market will continue to grow driven by growth in the incidence of heart disease, 2) Management team is technically and operationally astute with an established track-record to drive strong execution , 3) Opsens is technically well positioned in the core business that may drive strong market share gains in TAVR, 4) Strong revenue growth along with a cash burn neutral financial model will support key investments in GPO partnerships and market expansion, 5) Opsens has the ability to become a multi-product diversified medical technology company enabling less volatility and higher profitability and market capitalization.

Sensor Technology is Strong/Extensive

Overview of Products

Opsens develops and manufactures optical sensors that are applied in several products across segments. Opsens is focused on applications in the healthcare sector particularly to improve cardiovascular disease treatment. Its primary focus is in the treatment of coronary stenosis.

In the medical sector, the company currently sells OptoWire and OptoMonitor to treat coronary artery disease. The OptoWire is FDA approved to measure pressure in coronary vessels during diagnostic angiography and coronary interventions

OptoWire is a nitinol based optical guidewire to measure multiple parameters such as temperature and pressure. Nitinol is a metal alloy that shows great elasticity during stress. OptoWire uses Fidela, their patented fiber optic sensor to measure the functioning of organs.

The physiological measurement is known as Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and diastolic Pressure Ratio (dPR). The procedure is to evaluate the severity of a coronary artery blockage. Cardiologists will measure blood pressure before and after the blockage and obtain a ratio, which will then aid in selecting treatment, whether it is angioplasty, stenting or bypass. Once the treatment is selected, the blockage can be treated at once. OptoWire will execute both FFR and dPR, where the latter is mostly used in the US and the former is used more in Japan and equally used in Europe.

Angiography is estimated to be only ~65% accurate in diagnosing ischemia. Studies have proved FFR to be superior to angiography for patients with STEMI. Moreover, FFR is being used to assess increasingly complex lesions.

Cardiologists use guidewire to analyze and navigate coronary arteries and blockages while measuring intracoronary blood pressure. The cardiologist is using the device to determine and measure pressure taken before and after a narrowing of the arteries during coronary angiography.

This approach provides a real-time assessment of the suitability of the installation of a stent. If a stent is deployed the guidewire will also provide important data to determine its effectiveness.

Several companies are integrating Opsens sensors into their products for medical applications. One important relationship is with Abiomed to embed and integrate Opsens sensors into their Impella Heart Pump for blood pressure measurement. Since then Opsens signed into a 5-year agreement with Abiomed beginning in 2019, where Opsens will supply critical components in the Impella heart pump, which followed a co-development to integrate Opsens miniature optical pressure sensor into the Impella.

Financial Model Supports The Building of A Larger/Stronger Company

The Opsens coronary artery stenosis business along with contributions from Abiomed makes up the medical segment sales of Opsens. The medical segment is the largest segment representing ~92% of the total core revenues with the FFR segment consisting of the OptoWire solution representing ~63% of the total revenues. The other medical segment with ~28% of revenues is the sensors integrated with other companies medical applications. FFR core revenues should continue to grow double digits, driven by growth in the US as market share grows from ~2-3% to levels close to where it is in Japan at ~15%. OEM revenues should grow quite well on the back of Abiomed.

The medical segment has grown at a CAGR of 46% driven by the FFR segment growing at a CAGR of 38%. The company continues to improve its product offering and currently the OptoWire III represents a third of the total FFR revenues. More than 100,000 patients have been treated with the OptoWire and 2,000 Monitors have been installed. These are key competitive advantages. We believe the longevity of the sensors, the large and growing installed base of patients, along with strong integration with medical applications and continued innovative introductions of updated sensors has supported strong top line growth.

The Industrial segment represents ~8% of the total core revenues through their subsidiary called Opsens Solutions, which offers key solutions in optical temperature, pressure, strain, and other parameters for various industries including aerospace, nuclear and power electronics. Management remains optimistic to grow revenues in this segment driven by new innovation in key product applications. The industrial segment does lend to the diversity in product lines for the Company as well as cross-innovation between the segments.

Opsens derives ~40% of its revenue from the US and Japan contributes ~20% to overall revenue. The company's market share in the US within the Medical - Cardiology segments is only ~2%-3%, and we expect strong growth in the US driven by continued education of the medical community on the benefits of the sensors along with additions to GPO contracts in the coming year to grow market share in the US. Opsens recently added a major GPO in the US, which is a three-year contract to provide access to the OptoWire to all their 50 members across the US. The successful partnership will lead to further partnerships and contracts with other GPOs in the coming years, adding market share gains for the OptoWire. Opsens has ~15% market share in Canada and Japan and about ~7% share in the EMEA.

The Medical segment growth in revenues was certainly adversely impacted by the onslaught of COVID, as procedure growth slowed, however, despite that, revenue growth has remained healthy, reflecting the value of Opsens sensors and market share gains. After many years of underperformance, growth has renewed within the industrial segment, where in the recent quarter revenues rose to CA$1 million compared to ~CA$500k the previous quarter and a year ago, driven by growth in aerospace and power electronics applications for temperature and pressure measurement.

Hospitals are still prone to using conventional pressure guidewires and FFR guidewires are still underutilized. Therefore, we believe the continued education of the medical community, improving patient outcomes and potentially lowering costs will attract stronger adoption of FFR guidewires. The FAME 1 study clearly placed FFR on the map. Studies since then have shown continued support for FFR. Continued support and positive reimbursement by hospitals and third-party payers will help boost adoption. Moreover, increased indications of use to treat left main, bifurcation, non-Stemi scenarios could also boost growth.

Opsens is in a strong financial position with net cash to support growth with the recent equity issuance of ~CA$28.75 million at a price of CA$1.80 per share. The current cash stands near CA$40 million, cash burn is neutral, and growth in revenues should enable margin expansion as well. The successful closing of its recent bought deal public offering at a price of CA$1.80 per share is a testament of confidence in the marketplace.

The Opsens Transformation Over The Next 5-Years Driven By These Key Drivers

Experienced Board and Executive Team Will Drive Strong Execution

Current Board members have strong knowledge and industry experience within healthcare and particularly within the Cardiology segment. They will be instrumental in guiding Opsens towards launching new products and building strong partnerships. Their ownership and conviction in the success of Opsens are aligned with creating long term shareholder value. The technical bench is strong and the insider ownership is aligned to grow value over a period of time.

Alan Milinazzo, the current executive chairman has strong relationships and set of experiences to aid Opsens in achieving its revenue targets. His experience in Boston Scientific and Medtronic should help Opsens build GPO partnerships in the US and help build the platform for the successful launch of new products.

Louis Laflamme has been with the Company since 2005, owns ~765k shares and is very committed to the success of the Company. It is also noted that he comes from the University of Laval located in Quebec, which is known for its research and work in optics and photonics.

Their CTO Sebastien Lalancette has been with the Company for over 15 years and is credited for many of the companies' patents.

Their director of manufacturing, Richard Neste has been with the Company for more than a decade and also comes from the University of Laval.

Their director of R&D, Philippe Ganon, is a new hire, but also a graduate of the University of Laval.

Their CFO Robin Villeneuve is a relatively new hire joining Opsens in June of 2017 and comes with significant experience in financial positions.

Finally, Gaetan Duplain is the president the industrial segment or Opsens Solutions and has been with the Company since 2006 and owns almost ~3.8 million shares.

Sensor Technology is Protected by Patents

Opsens has a strong and sustainable advantage through the development of proprietary sensor technology with applications into various product segments.

Opsens continues to expand its IP position with patents expiring through 2036. These patents cover areas in optical temperature sensing and method, manufacturing know how covering areas in adhesive use, thermal changes and the use of a laser, sensor monitoring electrical current and power, compatibility with a catheter, form and function using casing and method of how a sensor is used, use of a high sensitive pressure sensor, using sensors with guidewire which measures pressure in a cardiovascular system.

It is also noted that many of employees are graduates of the University of Laval, which is known for its leadership role in optics and photonics, key building blocks of the IP in the sensors.

Opsens technology offers distinct advantage in the use of pressure guide wires within coronary artery stenosis applications. Stenosis is the blockage or narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. The buildup of fatty plaque with the arteries often causes the blockage which could lead to a heart attack. In 2009 FAME Trial Study indicated that use of FFR prior to coronary intervention would improve patient outcomes.

Opsens leads in the area of Optical Pressure Sensing offering a distinct advantage over competitors such as Philips/Volcano and Abott/St Jude who own extensive IP within the Electrical Pressure Sensing. The OptoWire advantages lie in its design, accuracy and connectivity.

The current market leading pressure guidewires use electrical pressure sensing. These have three electrical wires resulting in a small inner core which is offset from the center. This limits torqueability and often creates whipping during the procedure. The OptoWire 2nd generation pressure guidewire which is a step up from the workhorse guidewire offers single central fiber optic offering greater control and torque to support vessel access.

Further the design offers the lowest drift. Drift prevents guidewires from being used as a workhorse wire, as in used from start to end of procedures, both for diagnostic and treatment. OptoWire, which is a nitinol based pressure guidewire delivers workhorse equivalent performance, eliminating drift. It can more easily reach all lesions of interest. The 2nd generation OptoWire offers superior repeat measurement accuracy. Opsens guide wire offers a reliable disconnect/reconnect feature in the optical handle unit that limits procedural contaminants thereby supporting both diagnosis and delivery of stents on the same guidewire. This would save time and costs while offering reliability and ease.

Strong Market Share Gains Expected in the U.S.

The FFR/dPR global market is expected to grow to around USD$1 billion in 2025 from around USD$600 million in 2019. Opsens has about ~4% share in the FFR segment with Abbott/Phillips holding 90% share. Opsens is positioned to capitalize on growth given the superiority of its OptoWire product and the world-wide launch of its now OptoWire III, and OptoWire III monitor. The latter has received strong confirmation from the medical community.

Approximately, a third of Opsens revenues are generated from OptoWire III and the expectations are that it would represent all of their FFR revenues by 2022, which will be good for their margins as it costs less to manufacture the OptoWire III.

Opsens believes their fiber optic wires outperforms electrical wires from St. Jude and Philips. This outperformance is driven by much lower drift due in part to the patented optical sensor, which eliminates drift and thermal shift.

US is the largest market for Artery Stenosis where Opsens has only an estimated ~2-3% share whereas the company has a solid 15% share in Canada and Japan and a 7% share in EMEA. Therefore, Opsens has a significant opportunity to increase penetration and grow its share in the US by displacing competitor product applications. The company utilizes a direct sales channel approach in the US and is developing relationships and signing agreements with GPOs to advance the deployment of its products in 1,400 Cath Labs. The company is in the process of signing a series of GPO contracts that offers the product to their members across the US. In Canada, Opsens uses a direct sales channel but the market size is only US$20M. In the US, the market size is US$225 million and so the opportunity for growth is significant. In Japan, Opsens uses a distributor and they have 15% share of the estimated US$90 million market. In EMEA, Opsens uses multiple distributors and has 7% of the US$135 million market.

TAVR Product Will be a Game Changer

The Aortic Stenosis Market is expected to grow to around US$8 billion in 2025 from around US$3.6 billion in 2019. The company is further leveraging its position to develop applications in the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) segment.

Opsens believes that TAVR procedure is less traumatic and leads to faster and easier recovery than from open-heart surgery. This growth has given Opsens the opportunity to develop new devices to improve clinical outcomes of TAVR. Opsens expects that their new product will allow physicians to have access to continuous blood pressure measurements in-order to improve the delivery of the transcatheter heart valve. TAVR procedures offer many benefits and with stronger and better management of complications. TAVR should continue to become the preferred choice. This is because minimally invasive TAVR is shown to be non-inferior or even superior to open chest surgical aortic valve replacement, including reducing hospital stay, reduction in death, improving healthcare costs and patient outcomes.

Opsens expects that their wire will be able to diagnose and deliver the valve and allow for continuous pressure measurement. Opsens is hopeful that their TAVR guidewire will be well received by the medical community and lead to significant growth in revenues and profits for the Company for the foreseeable future. This is because the current wires offered by Boston Scientific and Medtronic as per the Company can only deliver the valve whereas Opsens can deliver the valve and provide continuous pressure measurements using the OptoMonitor.

Opsens has already completed key milestones of multiple animal studies and the product is expected to undergo human trials with subsequent regulatory filings in 2021 and commercialization in early or mid 2022. Opsens would be able to penetrate this market by leveraging its growing presence and continued development of relationships with users and GPOs within the Coronary Stenosis Market.

The FDA requires a 20 patient study to measure safety, which Opsens expects to deliver as soon as possible given the strategic nature of this new product line. This opportunity is in the early stages and requires positive results conducted on humans, FDA approval, confirmation and support by the medical community and then ramp in manufacturing capabilities to drive revenue growth in the 2H2022 and beyond. Strong execution in TAVR will be driven by their success in the coronary artery stenosis measurement line of business.

Valuation

Source - Avasar calculation

Source - Avasar calculation; please review PDF version (download) to see all charts and tables: Opsens Charts.pdf

The Coronary Stenosis measurement line of business will continue to grow driven by strong adoption and market share gains in the US. This growth will be driven partly by the continued education of the medical community on the benefits of the OptoWire and from the formation of new GPO partnerships through contracts to expand presence in the US. Growth will also be supported and sustained by several companies integrating Opsens sensors into their product and medical applications.

The major contributor to the growth story, which is partly in the current valuation, comes from their entry in the Aortic Stenosis market within TAVR procedures, which the Company believes is their next generation guidewire that will allow them to compete in the ~US$4 billion global market opportunity, and is growing more than 40% per year. Needless to say, the successful product introduction and market share gain in the TAVR segment will transform the Company into a fast growth, multi-product medical technology company.

If successful, we expect the company to grow core revenues to around $145 million over the next few years given the solid growth drivers. This should be driven by the increased share in the FFR segment and the TAVR segments.

Currently, despite COVID related issues slowing medical procedure volumes, Opsens is growing sales of products for the measurement of coronary artery stenosis by 17% y/y in the quarter ended in Feb of this year. Opsens is also free-cash flow neutral at this time and was successful in raising cash in a recent equity offering and has CAD$39.3 million of cash in the bank. We believe successfully adding new GPOs in the US will open up more than half the cathlabs in the country and lead to strong growth in core revenues related to OptoWires. If so, we expect FFR related revenues to grow from CAD$23 million in 2021 to CAD$50 million in 2025. The revenues sold to Abiomed and other OEM's will also grow to CAD$15 million from the expected CAD$9 million in 2021. The game changer will come from the TAVR segment. With the cash on hand, Opsens can execute on the TAVR product line, which they expect to test in Canada in the summer of 2021 and then later in the US. Once approved they expect to launch the TAVR product line in 2022 and we expect revenues can grow to CAD$70 million by 2025. Opsens is also very bullish on the industrial segment, which we expect will grow during our forecast period but we are more sanguine about their growth prospects. All in, Opsens can with good execution and positive industry tailwinds grow revenues top CAD$145 million by 2025.

If so, we believe EBITDA margins can expand to 18% by 2025 from the current break-even level in 2021. This will be driven by growth in gross-margins and operating leverage from their cost structure as revenues grow to CAD$145 million.

We emphasize that at this stage these assumptions are driven by our view of their ability to grow revenues by taking market share. Our optimism is driven by their success from their core revenues will continue and that with good execution they can continue the streak in the TAVR segment. There is a lot of risk associated with this ramp, however, if successful the expected gains are significant as well. We use a multiple of 6x sales on 2025 sales of CAD$145 million to derive our expected share price of CAD$8. Generally, strong growth medical device companies with scalability and minimal cash burn with IP trade near 6x sales. At sales levels near CAD$145 million Opsens could well become a target for a larger medical device company and an exit multiple of 6x sales is reasonable. If lower it will dent the expected valuation, however if the revenue targets are met, we believe the expected returns will still be strong.

Risks

Opsens must continue to grow revenues associated with their OptoWire and those sold to Abiomed/other OEM's. Disruption in those sales driven by competitive share loss, technological change could adversely impact their business.

A delay in regulatory approval and adoption of new products such as the TAVR product introduction in 2022 would reduce revenue growth and therefore reduce the current multiple afforded to the Company.

If there are issues related to the efficacy and quality of the sensors where medical professionals stop using their products, Opsens could suffer. This includes losing collaboration with OEMs such as Abiomed.

Opsens is competing against large medical device companies that are operating in a number of product segments with much larger R&D and capex budgets and therefore Opsens has to continue to innovate and deliver products that exceed expectations for their users and improve customer outcomes.

There is also risk associated with illiquidity and we caution investors that the share price could be very volatile.

Having said that, if an investor has a 5-year investment horizon, we believe the risk-reward owning Opsens is compelling where the shares could sell for 4x more than the current share price. The downside is substantial if Opsens loses market share and is unable to successfully introduce the TAVR product. If so the share price can decline by 50% but if they are able to execute the share price can rise to ~CA$8 based on 6*sales of ~CA$145 million attained by 2025. This growth will be driven by market share gains in their core segment as well as gains from new product introductions. This is attainable given their current installed base of 100k successful patients, large IP protection, strong and incentivized management team, and strong industry growth drivers.