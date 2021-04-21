Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the coronavirus crisis, S&P has rallied 46% in the last 12 months, to new all-time highs, and thus it is now trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. As a result, it has become hard for investors to identify reasonably valued stocks with attractive dividend yields. Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is offering an enticing 6.8% dividend yield. As this REIT has exhibited decent performance amid the pandemic and has a reasonable payout ratio, some income-oriented investors will view it as attractive. However, the dividend of the REIT is not entirely safe.

Business overview

Preferred Apartment Communities is a REIT that owns and operates multifamily properties and select investments in grocery-anchored shopping centers as well as office buildings. It currently owns 116 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the U.S.

The pandemic has caused a severe recession and thus it has taken its toll on the results of most REITs, particularly those invested in office buildings, which have been affected by the "work from home" model. Nevertheless, Preferred Apartment Communities has exhibited decent performance during this crisis.

First of all, it has posted high rental collection rates (98%-99%) in all the categories of its properties. Moreover, in the full year 2020, its core funds from operations per unit fell only 22%, from $1.37 to $1.07, primarily due to the increased selling and administrative expenses as a result of the pandemic. Overall, the REIT is not immune to the pandemic but its performance is decent, given the severity of the recession.

On the other hand, it is important to realize that the REIT has been caught with an excessive debt pile in the ongoing downturn. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $2.7 billion, which is more than five times the current market cap of the stock. This amount is also approximately 50 times the annual funds from operations and hence it is undoubtedly excessive.

On the bright side, there are no debt maturities until 2024. Therefore, the REIT is not likely to have any problem servicing its debt in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the high debt load takes its toll on the performance of the REIT via high interest expense. In 2020, the interest expense of $118.6 million consumed 24% of total revenues. Moreover, due to its weak balance sheet, the REIT sold 9 net properties in the fourth quarter of last year. As a result, management has provided guidance for a material decrease in the funds from operations per unit this year, from $1.07 to $0.81-$0.89. At the mid-point, this guidance implies a 21% decrease in the funds from operations per unit.

Dividend

Due to the pandemic, Preferred Apartment Communities slashed its quarterly dividend by 33% in the second quarter of last year, from $0.2625 to $0.175. However, the reduced dividend remains attractive, as it corresponds to an annual dividend yield of 6.8%. Moreover, the payout ratio currently stands at 81%. While this is a somewhat high payout ratio, it is reasonable for a REIT. Therefore, Preferred Apartment Communities is offering an attractive dividend, which seems to have a meaningful margin of safety, at least on the surface.

Unfortunately, the above payout ratio refers only to the dividend paid to the common unitholders. Preferred Apartment Communities spends hefty amounts on dividends paid to the preferred unitholders as well. More precisely, in 2020, the REIT paid $42.1 million in common dividends and $161.7 million in preferred dividends. The total amount of dividends ($203.8 million) exceeded the cash from operations of $47.9 million by a wide margin. As a result, the REIT has a long way to go to cover both its common and preferred dividends. Even in 2019, the year before the pandemic, the total amount of dividends ($157.2 million) exceeded the cash from operations ($145.6 million).

This does not mean that another dividend cut is just around the corner. Thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines, the pandemic is likely to subside in the second half of this year. In such a case, the economy will recover and thus it will greatly benefit the performance of Preferred Apartment Communities. Given also the absence of debt maturities until 2024, the REIT has good chances of maintaining its dividend for the next few years.

On the other hand, the dividend will be vulnerable in the event of an unexpected headwind, such as a prolonged pandemic, a weak recovery from the pandemic or a sustained "work from home" model. To cut a long story short, there are two red flags related to the dividend of Preferred Apartment Communities, namely the high debt load of the REIT and the great financial burden of preferred dividends.

Final thoughts

As the broad market keeps climbing to new all-time highs, it is only natural that income-oriented investors find it increasingly hard to identify stocks with attractive dividends. Preferred Apartment Communities may attract some income-oriented investors thanks to its 6.8% dividend yield, its decent performance amid the pandemic and its reasonable payout ratio of 81%. However, this payout ratio does not take into account the significant amounts spent on preferred dividends. Given also the high debt load of the REIT, investors should realize that the dividend of this REIT will come under pressure whenever the next downturn shows up.