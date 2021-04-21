Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

My ViacomCBS Journey

ViacomCBS (VIAC) is one of my intriguing investment stories in 2020/1. Through that journey, I would like to share with my fellow SA investors some of my takeaways.

In 2020 when I made my first VIAC purchase, my thesis, like many of my other picks, was that ViacomCBS is an underappreciated yet powerful player owning high-quality businesses.

My original article (an unpublished blog) is here. In summary, my model valued ViacomCBS between $17B to $29B, equivalent to $27 to $44/share.

I started my initial position in Feb '20 at $35/share and continued to accumulate. Over the next 2 months, it experienced a brutal drawdown and traded at $10.5 at its lowest point, a 70% loss from my initial purchase.

I built the full position coming out of March 2020 at an average price of $25 and was prepared to hold for a long time and maintained the conviction (somewhat shaken) on my initial valuation ($27-$44).

Then its explosive price move caught my attention when the price passed my upbound price target by more than 50%. In the end, I sold over 90% position with an avg price of around $75. My entire VIAC transactions below for reference.

Source: screenshot from my brokerage account

My Takeaway

In retrospect, in addition to an abundance of good luck, I attribute this series of successful trades to the SOAP (Sum-of-all-parts) model I built last year.

Conviction is Paramount under Extreme Volatility: From my initial purchase at $35 in Feb2020 to its lowest point of $10.5 a month later, I lost 70%. I was able to weather that severe drawdown because I rely on the conviction built through the valuation model.

Build/Exit Position Gradually: I bought my initial position at $35, gradually added more, and completed the position building at an average cost of $25. I initiated the first sale at $42, gradually sold more, and sold 90% position with an average price of $75. I find gradual position buildup/exit offers me more flexibility to adapt to external factors that I have little control over and makes me a calmer investor, which helps me think critically under stressed circumstances.

Tax Consideration is Secondary: When I sold the majority of my position on 3/8/21, many are just shy of the 1-year holding period. I decided the price was too good to wait for better tax treatment and in retrospect a wise move.

What Happened Since

It is still hard to believe this was the price chart of VIAC for the last 1.5 years, an established and stable media business.

Data by YCharts

While Archegos saga raised volatility over the last 3 months, it is slowly coming back to normalcy. As I review the fundamentals of ViacomCBS, I notice many other events took place, including:

Sold Simon and Schuster for $2B Nov 2020;

Sumner Redstone (majority owner) passed away in Aug 2020;

Streaming service has been making impressive progress;

$3B Equity raise for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming, in March 2021.

So it is time to revisit my valuation model

My Revised Model

Starting from 4Q20, ViacomCBS has 3 report segments, TV, Cable, and Films as it sold Simon & Schuster. I continue to use the Sum-of-all-parts model for valuation.

TV: I pick Nexstar (NXST) and TEGNA (TGNA) as its peer group for valuation. Both are local network companies, with similar revenue sources and operating mechanisms to the CBS TV segment. Using EV/Ebitda ratio 7.3x and 7.8x, and CBS TV segment $1.86B Oibda of the Year 2020, it values its TV business between $13B and $15B.

Source: Koyfin Template View

Source: 4Q20 Investor Presentation

Cable: I choose Discovery (DISCA), a pure cable network player as a benchmark.

Method 1: We use Discovery LTM EV/Ebitda 9.1x, and Viacom Cable Y20 Oibda of $3.75B, it values its cable business at $33B

Method 2: We use EV/Sales 2x (Discovery LTM), and ViacomCBS Cable Y20 revenue $12.6B, it values its cable business at $25B

Films: I pick Lions Gate (LGF.A) as a benchmark.

Method 1: We use Lionsgate LTM EV/Ebitda 13.6x, and Paramount Picture Studio Y20 Oibda at $0.22B, it values its cable business at $3B

Method 2: We use Lionsgate LTM EV/Sales 0.9x, and Paramount Picture Studio Y20 revenue $2.6B, it values its cable business at $2B

Adding all the above, SOAP model values ViacomCBS (enterprise value) between $40B ($25B+$13B+$2B) to $51B ($33B+$15B+$3B).

As ViacomCBS currently carries around $17B net debt on the balance sheet, deducted that from above, its market cap is valued between $23B to $34B, equivalent to $35 to $52/share.

Concluding Thoughts

At its current price of $37.5, I consider VIAC attractively priced, yet still within its fair value price range according to the above SOAP model.

I am interested to re-initiate a position around $35, and slowly build my position if the price continues to go down assuming fundamentals remain intact.