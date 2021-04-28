Photo by Andy/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor Overview

As a trader, I look to capitalize on emerging trends while minimizing the risk to the overall portfolio if the trade does not materialize as expected. One of my preferred vehicles to gain broad exposure to a theme is through the use of sector-specific ETFs. The concept is by spreading out the risk among the various players in the field, and you will gain the bulk of the sector's move while mitigating single stock risk. The thought is to win by not losing, especially in a sector where no clear-cut winner takes all.

With earnings season upon us, I have seen lots of commentary from the chip manufacturers and end-users of a pending global shortage. The likely culprit remains the Covid-19 pandemic that has roiled supply lines. With semiconductor manufacturing a capital intense field with long lead times to bring additional capacity to market, the setup for a bullish run is present. I am using the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) to gain broad exposure and a separate position in the dominant manufacturer, as detailed below.

SMH Holdings

In my view, the composition of an ETF will go a long way towards explaining its performance. You can have a concentrated fund where the top ten holdings account for over 40% of the assets, similar to Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK). ARKK maintains a 43% concentration in its top ten holdings, with Tesla (TSLA) accounting for 10% of the ETF. ARKK lit the investing world on fire in 2020, yet performance has cooled noticeably in 2021 as some of its top holdings have struggled. ARKK is trailing the gains of the broad indexes, including the Nasdaq (QQQ).

SMH has a similar risk profile as the top seven names account for 49.41% of the fund's assets. SMH, like ARKK, has an "overweight" position in its top idea Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Let's examine the top seven holdings to gain a feel for the opportunity SMH currently presents.

TSM is in the top spot with 15% of SMH's assets in this world-class fab. TSM occupies a unique position in the semiconductor universe as it remains the fab of choice for most designers who continue to outsource chip manufacturing. TSM is one of the primary suppliers for Apple (AAPL), which underscores the appeal of TSM as AAPL is known for its strict standards.

What caught my eye is TSM's pledge to diversify its manufacturing base a bit from Taiwan into the US. In my view, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a re-examination of the length of supply chains with a push for more local production to offset some of the bottlenecks. I do not expect the US to fully supply its own chips in the near future, a view shared by TSM. TSM is in an optimal position to benefit from the shortage of chips. The choice to overweight TSM in SMH is, in my view, justified.

Nvidia (NVDA) occupies the second spot with a weighting of 8.11% in the SMH. The selection of NVDA is a worthy one as NVDA continues to dominate the GPU marketplace. NVDA is well-positioned to ride the trends, especially in autonomous driving. I have no qualms with the choice to overweight NVDA either.

I will lump the third, sixth and seventh positions together as a general play on the boom in the tools to manufacture semiconductors. The semiconductor equipment manufacturers are on the cusp of an extraordinary boom in Capex spending, with TSM alone pledging to spend $100 billion in the next three years. European behemoth ASML Holdings (ASML), along with Lam Research (LRCX), and the superbly run Applied Materials (AMAT), are worthy of their rankings. My only qualm is AMAT, and LRCX should be the fourth and fifth-highest ranked positions.

My Complaints

I remain perplexed at the love this ETF is showing perennial underperformer Intel (INTC). INTC is in the show me stage. Let us see some results before we allocate such a significant weight towards the company. Granted, I am finally impressed they went outside the company to hire a new CEO with a semi background to boot! I will never quite understand why a science-based organization will hire an accountant to lead them. The horrible mistakes by former CEO Otellini continue to haunt INTC as it remains shut out of the shift towards mobile computing. If they don't get their act together quickly, they may miss another tech shift.

New CEO Pat Gelsinger is pushing to become a global foundry player, a move I applaud. The thought that INTC will continue to dominate the semi space as it did in the ’90s is not playing out. By pivoting towards a fab, INTC has the potential to establish itself as a worthy alternative to TSM. To see the merits of the move for investors, look at the ten-year chart of TSM versus INTC. The outperformance by TSM is just breathtaking.

Risks

The main risk in the SMH is sector concentration. If the sector falls out of favor for any reason, the ETF will underperform. There is no way around this. For this trade to work, the sector needs to continue to push higher. The second potential risk is portfolio concentration, where a misstep by the most prominent players, in this case, TSM or NVDA, drags down the performance of the ETF. An investor in SMH needs to be aware and willing to accept this risk.

Concluding Thoughts

I am impressed with the setup for the SMH and TSM in particular. I believe the chip shortage is a tailwind for the sector, which should help propel it above the index returns such as QQQ.