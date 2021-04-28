Update: 91 'Top Dividend Stocks On Earth' For May

Foreword

Yield-based (dog catcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" (a.k.a. International Aristocrats) are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here's the April 26 data for 91 dividend-paying stocks in this latest Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 13 realize the dogcatcher ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal World Dogs for May

Source: Kiplinger/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.85% To 46.32% Net-Gains For Ten Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World To May 2022

Five of these ten top Kiplinger "most reliable dividend stocks on earth" by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall Street Wizards as 50% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts established the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target-prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 26, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $463.21, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $297.09 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 90% over the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $245.00 based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $214.34, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% over the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $189.54, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Unilever PLC (UL) was projected to net $175.44 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $127.07, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

TC Energy Corp (TRP) was projected to net $122.13 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) netted $115.82 based on the median of estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) was projected to net $108.46, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 16% under the market as a whole.

Source: PPhoto by David Merrick on Unsplash

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By May Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By May Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By Yield

Top 10 International Dividend Aristocrats selected 4/26and /21 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one from utilities, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY).

A lone consumer defensive representative, placed second, British American Tobacco PLC [2]. Third, fourth, and seventh, through ninth slots went to five from the energy sector: Enbridge Inc (ENB) [3], Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) [4], TC Energy Corp [7], Chevron Corp [8], and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [9].

Then two communications services representatives placed fifth and sixth, AT&T Inc. (T) [5] and BCE Inc. (BCE) [6].

Finally, one healthcare representative placed tenth, AbbVie Inc [10], to complete the Top dividend ten on earth for May by yield as of April 26.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Dividend Stocks On Earth Showed 7.17%-39.62% May Price Upsides While (31) Five Lowly Down-siders Sank

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 34.7% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth As Of May 2022

Ten top Kiplinger dividend dogs on earth were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, ten Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" screened 4/26/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Dividend Stocks From Around The World (32) Delivering 10.11% Vs. (33) 15.48% Net Gains by All Ten As Of May 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 34.7% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest-priced selection, British American Tobacco PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.32%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of April 26 were: Enagas SA, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Pembina Pipeline Corp, AT&T Inc, and Enbridge Inc, with prices ranging from $10.89 to $37.18.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of April 26 were: British American Tobacco PLC; BCE Inc., TC Energy Corp., Chevron Corp., and AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $37.96 to $111.39.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

91 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

Source Kiplinger Reports

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: Photo by Photo by David Merrick on Unsplash.