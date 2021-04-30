Photo by NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CVET) shares remain a compelling investment case following a strong finish to FY2020, amidst other levers to valuation and growth. CVET is well backed by fundamental momentum, and is a market leader in many of its operating domains, including practice management; supply chain management & integration; and prescription management. The company has also begun its cloud-based solution strategy, and rollout of its technology throughout England and Australia and New Zealand is expected over the coming 2-years.

Exhibit 1. CVET Single-year price performance

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

It is for these reasons, amongst several others discussed in this analysis, that we have become far more constructive on CVET shares coming into FY2021. Based on current standings, CVET is in early stages of a multi-year expansion, on the back of US veterinary market strengths, that are integrating cloud-based technology into practice management and medical treatments. The company's technology platforms allow penetration into adjacent markets, and act as a meaningful compounder over the next decade. Here, we cover all of the moving parts in the investment debate, and for that benefit investors own reasoning.

Market strengths to drive top line over next decade

Veterinary practices continue to adopt cloud-based technologies and other medical technologies within their practices. This trend aligns with the wider medical and med-tech domains, where technology has begun to offer previously unattainable solutions for both practitioners and patients. Therefore, it is not unsurprising to observe veterinary practices (including vets themselves) adopting many of the CVET's core offerings. As such, our modelling calls for a CAGR of 8% in America in the company's core business, combined with a 25% CAGR growth schedule in the animal health and prescription management segments.

Exhibit 2. Financials and market value summary FY2018A-FY2022E

Data: CVET SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

The company also signed the veterinary study groups ("VSG") collaboration back in October 2020, and this provides an additional stream of proprietary yield for the company. Management stated they wish to grow this segment by over 10% over the coming single year period. Additionally, further revenue streams are likely to be realised via the company's international markets, given the launch of the RX management in the UK this year, and in Australia and New Zealand for 2022. This is likely to contribute a higher single-digit growth schedule to the company's top line over the coming 5-year period, by estimation.

Consumer pet adoption trends are a key structural growth driver

Supply chain services contribute 89% of revenues and the company boasts ~30% market share in both the US and ex-US, given that they are one of 3 major constituents in the distribution of petcare products in these markets. The company is adequately positioned to benefit from 3 market crosscurrents in this segment over the coming 5-year period, by my view. First is the rising global ownership of pets, extrapolated by the pandemic, and looks set to continue in trend over coming years. The ageing population and millennial generation are 2 key population demographics driving the adoption of pets, and therefore this trend should continue well into the coming year.

Additionally, pets are seeing longer lives, alongside longer life expectancies of humans. This results in a higher prevalence of diseases amongst pets who do live longer, therefore requiring an additional motivation for product innovation and fulfilment of demand in this sub-space. Moreover, pets have become integrated as human-like beings, as a part of families and organisations. Therefore, the average spend-per-pet across the globe has seen exponential growth over the recent years, and this trend also looks set to continue in years to come. Pet owners are willing to spend more on their pets than ever before, therefore, companies such as CEVT look set to benefit from these consumer behaviour patterns.

Exhibit 3. FCFF Summary FY2017A-TTM

Data: CVET SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

To illustrate, in the US, there are around 94 million cats and 90 million dogs, and over 67% of all US households own some type of pet. The companion health market has grown significantly over the previous 10 years, and it is estimated the companion pet health market has nearly doubled to $96 billion over this time period. These trends continue to exhibit upside over the recent years, and developed nations with high income as more geared towards fulfilling a water variety of pet needs. Rising rates of pet adoption, which looks set to continue over the next decade, are a strong structural growth driver for the company in order to realise margin decompression as time progresses.

Additional Factors To Move the Needle

Prescription management contributes ~9% of revenues, but consensus sees this market for the company growing at 20% over the coming 5-years. Veterinarians continue to value the company’s prescription management platform on high terms, because it tends to lend 2 skews of value to uses. First, it forms an integral part of operations and general procedures, and second, provides key client engagement and e-commerce solutions, such as the auto ship platform. The company is looking to expand opportunities within this domain, and is set to launch key platforms throughout APAC in the UK over the coming two years, as mentioned. Trends here are driven largely by the fact that consumers are now behaving with more online demand, therefore expanding e-commerce solutions and revenues for the company.

Additionally, an increasing number of vets are also "e-prescribing" to help drive this domain and fulfil patient demand, while also helping to drive compliance in patient medication regimes. Moreover, an increasing amount of innovation has permeated the opportunity to transact through online sales channels, for the benefit of consumers and purveyors alike. Here, market patterns look set to continue over the coming 5-year period, and therefore, the company should benefit from this upside also. Additionally, around 15% of the total market is currently online anyway, and some commentary points to this figure reaching up to 30% in the upper bound in the upcoming years. The momentum seen here is likely to translate to CVET's top line, which should come through the P&L directly at the shareholder level. To illustrate to the trends here, throughout 2020, the percentage of clients using the auto ship platform increased by ~140bps YoY, and about 50% of the company's clients' are now using this service. This arm of the business also saw significant customer engagement throughout the first 3/4 of FY2020, with over 3.6 million orders shipped in this time frame.

Forward Economics on Operations

Given these sector related tailwinds, we firmly believe CVET's accretion of growth-related assets will translate directly to margin decompression over the coming 5-years also. Investors have been concerned regarding the efficiency overhang the company experienced previously. However, restructuring in the back end of 2019, in coincide with other operating changes, has meant the company has digested all of these issues, and now is set to outperform an already attractive end-market. The distribution arm of the company's portfolio has the lowest margin representation out of all 3 segments, however, management continue to have a greater emphasis on financing decisions made here, particularly as more investments are made into higher margin opportunities like software services. These forward decisions should change the revenue mix over time, and I am in favour of such a change, as it would translate to an incremental improvement in margins at the gross and EBITDA level.

Exhibit 4. Per share analysis

Data: Author

It’s not unreasonable to expect improve performance across all geographies for the company either, and this would unlock margins over the coming period also, given asset growth and widening gap between revenues and operating expenses. The supply chain services segment is directly dependent on location and revenue mix, for margin outcomes. In the US, leverage on cost it is mainly driven by the companion animal market, where margins tend to be quite profitable. However, in the EU, it is tilted more towards livestock, as ~45% of all revenues are exposed to livestock sales in the EU versus 95% of companion animals in the US. Therefore, there is a different revenue and margin mix between the two geographies, and this must be factored into the investment debate moving forward. The software services segment has a higher gross margin of around 60%, and we believe the company will begin drifting towards a higher exposure to this segment, given the higher margin contribution. Finally, the prescription management gross margin of 30% sits in around the middle of the 3, and management are set on really scaling this business. There is an opportunity to unlock shareholder value therefore, and margins are experiencing a decent amount of growth here as years progress.

Profitability

FY2020 revenues came in quite strong on the previous year, with $4.3 billion posted at the top, up from $3.9 billion in FY2019. This represents a 9% YoY growth schedule, however, gross margins realised a ~400bps headwind to gross margins at 18.4%, whilst operating margin saw similar headwinds of ~200 bps. FCF ended in the red -$5 million for FY 2020, a significant down-step from FY2018 values of $135 million. However, this was on the back of a significant widening in the fixed asset base, with an increase of property plant and equipment to $339 million on the balance sheet, up from $261 million in 2019. CFFO has remained positive over the past 3-years, although took a down-step YoY to $53 million. Much of the down movement was driven by a decrease in inventories, increase in accounts receivable and adjustments for other non-cash items.

Exhibit 5. Key profitability measures

Data: Author

Return on invested capital has lagged operating performance, most recently called recorded at -1.98%, whilst WACC sums to ~12%. As such, the WACC/ROIC ratio came in at -0.18% for FY2020, behind FY2018 figures of +0.60%. Investors would benefit from these figures improving, given the widening asset base over the previous year, and also to drive valuation expansion over the coming years. We are firm believers that valuation expansion is ubiquitous with high ROIC and high profitability measures.

Exhibit 6. WACC / ROIC Spread

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Operating efficiency and working capital

Operating efficiency has remained sound from FY2019. Accounts receivable turnover has remain flat across this time period, in addition to days sales outstanding. Inventory turnover has increased to 6.07X, leading to a decrease of 8 days in days inventory outstanding to 60 days. Accounts payable turnover has increased from 6.85x to 7.43X since FY2019, whilst the cash conversion cycle has reduced by 4 days to 50 days. Inventory to cash days therefore has reduced by 8 days total to 99 days. Henceforth, the company has less cash tied up in the working capital, and is utilizing a greater amount of revenue from each dollar invested into the working capital cycle.

Exhibit 7. Economic Value Added Summary

Data: Author

These moves tie into management focusing on a higher margin portfolio. Moreover, the higher margin portfolio segments are service/software related and have a minimal amount of operating expenditure is tied into the mix. Concentrating operations here over time will ensure the revenue/operating expenditure spread continues to widen, and this should translate to a widening of gross margins for the company as we progress through the decade. These factors are important for investors' consideration, as the company lags peers on margin performance, and this comes through the P&L to shareholders in realizing a net loss on earnings this year. Therefore, investors should be satisfied knowing the company is focused on decompressing margins over the coming decade.

Credit summary and balance sheet

The company is at 6X leverage on TTM values, and the interest expense is covered 3.21X from operating income. Common equity to total assets is ~44%, whilst the debt ratio is at 34%. Therefore, the capital structure remains debt focused, and we see this in long-term debt to equity of 74%, and long-term debt to total capital of 42%. Total debt to total capital is ~43% also, whilst CFFO as a function of total liabilities is only 2.76%, and as a function of capital expenditures, is under 1%.

Exhibit 8. Credit Summary FY2018A-FY2020A

Data: Author

Short-term liabilities are covered 2.87X from working capital, however, only covered 0.42X from cash alone on the balance sheet. If inventory was unable to be liquidated in a quick fashion, there is still just over 1X coverage on short-term obligations from working capital. CVET ended the year with $290 million in cash on the balance sheet, a ~123% up step in the cash position YoY. Liquidity preservation measures undertaken by management throughout the year undoubtably paid off in this regard, and therefore, the net working capital position improved 44.8% to $740 million in FY2020. Asset growth has been strong over the 3-year period to date, and total assets cover total liabilities by 2X.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~14X historical average FCF, on a free cash for yield of -0.3% , with -$0.60 in free cash per share. Shares are also trading at ~48X Q4 EBITDA, and with negative earnings, we must rely on normalized figures for P/E, which come in at 9.8X on normalized 3-year figures.

Exhibit 9. Multiples analysis with comps

Data: Author

Shares are therefore currently trading above normalized figures across multiples, and this must be factored into the valuation debate. Given that shares trade at a premium to some peers, it is nice to see shares coming at just over 1X sales, below the peer median. Trading at 2.45X book value, which represents significant value creation for shareholders, albeit at a discount to the peer median of 3.5X. CVET is also highly correlated with the market, with the beta of 1.42, and is below the peer median in terms of gross margin, ROIC, and FCF growth, given the recent postings in the red. The company is largely in line with the median for inventory turnover, and this must be factored into the equation also. Additionally, shares are trading above the peer median on a normalized 55x FCF.

Exhibit 10. Normalized multiples vs comps

Data: Author

Assigning normalized values to the price targets smooths out fluctuations and outliers in the data set, and serves as a cleaner forecasting tool. Therefore, assigning normalized FCF multiples of 55X our FY2021 FCF estimates of $94 million, we see a price target of $39 on today’s training. Applying the same 55X 3-year normalized FCF multiple to our FY2022 free cash estimates of $186 million, and discounting this to the present at a discount rate of 15% that reflects the opportunity cost of holding CVT over more predictable cash flows, we see a price target of $67. The future value of this in 2 years time with these stipulations is $78. Given the 2 price targets lie within our respective range of each other, taking the arithmetic mean is appropriate, and doing so gives an expected price target of $53 for FY2021. Given the recent fundamental momentum we have observed with this name across the span of FY2020, in addition to the market drivers to the top line in years to come, we believe there is high propensity for this name to reach this target over the coming periods.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have made a decent walk northwards since the lows in May 2020, where prices were locked at ~$10.50. Since then, shares have traded above all MA's, until around December 2020, when a large spike occurred until the resistance point of $39. Pricing distribution has been tested twice at the $39 resistance level, and failed to break this level each time, with a double top pattern leading to a retracement that has continued until today’s pricing distribution of $27.

Exhibit 11. Factor confluences indicating technical price target of $34

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares are currently distributed below the ichimoku cloud, and are currently trading below the conversion and base lines. Both of these are trending downwards, giving indication of the current direction in pricing action. Fibonacci retracement on the February peak to yesterday's close shows a high degree of confluence between the 50% and 23% Fibonacci levels, and the upper and lower lead lines of the ichimoku cloud. The retracement levels lying on top of the flat lead lines in a high to low retracement, align these levels on the Fib and the cloud. Therefore, I feel there is a 50% chance of a spring back towards a price target of $34, as indicated by this confluence. This may occur by May/June, ceteris paribus, as indicated by the analysis on the charts below.

Exhibit 12. Technical factor exposures

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Furthermore, shares have recently ticked down in all technical factor exposures in our study, including momentum, on balance volume, money flow and RSI. Given his recent pull back, the current investor sentiment is quite neutral, by our analysis. Analyzing recent history of low money flow, and low periods of momentum for this name, have yielded a pull back in prices for this in this frames. Therefore, risks to investors are that price and distribution may convert to the downside, given exposure to these technical factors that outline current trends. Each signaling that the current trend is down, and may potentially continue this way. Event driven momentum is likely to be the main catalyst driving shares from the bottom towards the resistance level of ~$40, which has already been tested 2x over the past four months. Should these indicators begin to show a reversal, in addition to prices converging towards $34 by June, this serves as a good indication that prices will continue appreciation to respect the $53 price target.

In short

CVET looks primed to capitalise on the early phases of multiples expansion, thereby unlocking shareholder value over the years to come. The company is well positioned as a market leader to capture additional market share over these periods. Given the company's current standing, there is probability they will convert on an above-market growth schedule, realised as new growth ventures are established. These include the launch of the new treatment platforms in the UK and Australia and New Zealand, in addition to management drifting focus towards the higher margin software arm of the business.

Shares do you come in at a net-premium relative to some key competitors in the peer group, and are also at a net-premium 3-year normalized multiples. It is interesting to see this given that ROIC lags the cost of capital and operating performance, therefore, the valuation may not be completely justified at this point in time. Nonetheless, recent sales momentum, high market share and market growth, plus market crosscurrents in consumer pet behaviours, are all indicators for potential valuation expansion and therefore consideration over the years to come. These factors ensure that we remain constructive on C that shares moving forward, and we look forward to observing the technical picture over the coming months in order to establish an exciting position for entry. We look forward to providing additional coverage as time progresses.